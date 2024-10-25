As shared during our MagicCon: Las Vegas panel, beginning with Magic: The Gathering Foundations, we will return to listing a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for most sealed products.

Foundations products will have the following MSRPs:

Play Booster: $5.25

Collector Booster: $24.99

Starter Collection: $59.99

Jumpstart Booster: $5.49

Bundle: $49.99

Beginner Box: $29.99

Innistrad Remastered products will have these MSRPs:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $29.99

Additionally, MSRPs for Aetherdrift will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $24.99

Commander Deck: $44.99

Bundle: $53.99

Specialty Bundle: $79.99

Foundations is a special set and, as such, will have distinct MSRPs. We have intentionally suggested a lower retail price for Foundations to help make it a better on-ramp for newer players. Aetherdrift, and other Magic-IP sets, will have the same MSRPs that we would have listed for Bloomburrow and Duskmourn: House of Horror if MSRPs were in place for those sets.

Additionally, all MSRPs will be listed in US dollars and will only be listed for certain products. We will typically list an MSRP for individual Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, Bundles, and Commander decks.

Why Change?

Over the years, we've continued to hear feedback from both retailers and fans that they felt they lacked an anchor point for their pricing decisions.

While stores have always been able to set their own pricing and continue to do so, the proliferation of online marketplaces meant that the market price was anchored arbitrarily in many people's minds by whoever listed their prices first. Those prices, for a variety of reasons, often didn't reflect the value of the products and didn't make sense for most local game stores. By reintroducing MSRPs, we're aiming to create a consistent point of reference that helps both retailers and customers make informed choices. Of course, MSRPs are just a suggestion—that's what the S stands for—and retailers can price our products however they like, but retailers and customers alike appreciate a common point of reference so they can make informed decisions.