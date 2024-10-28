Foundations Jumpstart lets you dive straight into Magic with thousands of combinations of themes. You take two Jumpstart Boosters, shuffle them together, and you have an instant deck to play against other Jumpstart decks. Each pack has a special theme that ties the cards inside together, so mix and match packs to see what cool decks you can get. There's fun to be found in every booster, so jump into this exciting and accessible format.
0017_MTGJ25_Main: Hearts on Fire
0039_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Taeko, the Patient Avalanche
Foundations Jumpstart booster boxes each contain 24 Jumpstart Boosters. Each Jumpstart Booster from Foundations Jumpstart contains 20 cards, including at least one new-to-Magic card and all the lands you need for your Jumpstart deck. Each Jumpstart Booster contains a card with anime-style art, with 27 new-to-Magic cards and 24 reprints featuring this anime art style. You'll also find a theme card in each booster, providing a decklist and the name of your booster's theme. You can explore and familiarize yourself with all the possible Foundations Jumpstart themes below.
Each Jumpstart Booster includes the following:
- 20 Magic cards
- 46 Possible Jumpstart themes
- 1–2 Rare or mythic rare cards per booster (33% chance of two)
- 1 of 51 cards with anime-style art
- Includes lands
- 1 Theme card
Foundations Jumpstart Themes
White
0008_MTGJ25_Theme: Prideful Theme Card
Brimaz, King of Oreskos
Dawnwing Marshal
Leonin Scimitar
Basri's Acolyte
Impeccable Timing
Ingenious Leonin
King of the Pride
Leonin of the Lost Pride
Leonin Vanguard
Pacifism
Savannah Lions
Take Up the Shield
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0004_MTGJ25_Theme: Giddyap Theme Card
Thurid, Mare of Destiny
Banishing Light
Celestial Unicorn
Steadfast Unicorn
Tenacity
Brightmare
Moment of Triumph
Outflank
Ronom Unicorn
Shield Mare
Sungrace Pegasus
Sunmane Pegasus
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0001_MTGJ25_Theme: Angels Theme Card
Giada, Font of Hope
Faithful Pikemaster
Starnheim Memento
Celestial Enforcer
Destroy Evil
Herald of the Sun
Inspiring Overseer
Light of Hope
Pacifism
Serra Angel
Youthful Valkyrie
Secluded Steppe
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0001_MTGJ25_Theme: Angels Theme Card
Giada, Font of Hope
Herald of War
Faithful Pikemaster
Starnheim Memento
Angelic Edict
Herald of the Sun
Inspiring Overseer
Pacifism
Rally of Wings
Stalwart Valkyrie
Youthful Valkyrie
Secluded Steppe
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0006_MTGJ25_Theme: Heroes Theme Card
Brigone, Soldier of Meletis
Faithful Pikemaster
Dauntless Onslaught
Akroan Skyguard
Chains of Custody
Defiant Strike
Favored Hoplite
Fencing Ace
Moment of Heroism
Tethmos High Priest
Valorous Stance
Wingsteed Rider
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0006_MTGJ25_Theme: Heroes Theme Card
Brigone, Soldier of Meletis
Ojutai Exemplars
Faithful Pikemaster
Chains of Custody
Defiant Strike
Elite Skirmisher
Favored Hoplite
Fencing Ace
Gird for Battle
Repel the Darkness
Valorous Stance
Wingsteed Rider
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0007_MTGJ25_Theme: Legion Theme Card
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Dawnwing Marshal
Hinterland Sanctifier
Mentor of the Meek
Raise the Alarm
Ancestral Blade
Argivian Phalanx
Dauntless Unity
Make a Stand
Pacifism
Recruitment Officer
Search Party Captain
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0007_MTGJ25_Theme: Legion Theme Card
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Venerated Loxodon
Dawnwing Marshal
Hinterland Sanctifier
Mentor of the Meek
Raise the Alarm
Ancestral Blade
Conclave Tribunal
Dauntless Unity
Defend the Campus
Recruitment Officer
Triplicate Spirits
Memorial to Glory
Thriving Heath
6 Plains
0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card
Speaker of the Heavens
Hinterland Sanctifier
Qala, Ajani's Pridemate
Ajani's Pridemate
Angel of Mercy
Angel of Vitality
Brightmare
Desperate Lunge
Divine Arrow
Faith's Fetters
Mesa Unicorn
Revitalize
Kabira Crossroads
Thriving Heath
6 Plains
0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card
Valkyrie Harbinger
Hinterland Sanctifier
Qala, Ajani's Pridemate
Ajani's Pridemate
Angel of Vitality
Bishop's Soldier
Brightmare
Divine Arrow
Recumbent Bliss
Revitalize
Speakeasy Server
Take Up the Shield
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card
Righteous Valkyrie
Hinterland Sanctifier
Qala, Ajani's Pridemate
Ajani's Pridemate
Angel of Mercy
Angel of Vitality
Banisher Priest
Daybreak Chaplain
Deadly Riposte
Moment of Heroism
Recumbent Bliss
Revitalize
Kabira Crossroads
Thriving Heath
6 Plains
0005_MTGJ25_Theme: Healers Theme Card
Felidar Sovereign
Rhox Faithmender
Hinterland Sanctifier
Qala, Ajani's Pridemate
Ajani's Pridemate
Angel of Vitality
Battlefield Promotion
Brightmare
Divine Arrow
Faith's Fetters
Mesa Unicorn
Revitalize
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card
Generous Pup
Ajani, Adversary of Tyrants
Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior
Banishing Light
Angelic Cub
Gavony Silversmith
Patron of the Valiant
Sandsteppe Outcast
Squad Captain
Steadfast Sentry
Swift Response
Take Up the Shield
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card
Basri's Lieutenant
Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior
Banishing Light
Basri's Acolyte
Basri's Solidarity
Battlefield Promotion
Lightwalker
Patron of the Valiant
Sandsteppe Outcast
Star Pupil
Steadfast Sentry
Swift Response
Cave of Temptation
Thriving Heath
6 Plains
0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card
Generous Pup
Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior
Banishing Light
Steadfast Unicorn
Expedition Raptor
Jubilant Mascot
Paladin of the Bloodstained
Relief Captain
Sandsteppe Outcast
Shoulder to Shoulder
Swift Response
Take Up the Shield
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0009_MTGJ25_Theme: Stalwart Theme Card
Light of the Legion
Mikaeus, the Lunarch
Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior
Banishing Light
Battlefield Promotion
Gavony Silversmith
Gird for Battle
Parhelion Patrol
Sandsteppe Outcast
Steadfast Sentry
Sunhome Stalwart
Swift Response
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card
Mace of the Valiant
Faithful Pikemaster
Starnheim Memento
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Ancestral Blade
Divine Arrow
Fencing Ace
Mirran Bardiche
Pacifism
Starnheim Courser
Sunspear Shikari
Valkyrie's Sword
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card
Stone Haven Outfitter
Faithful Pikemaster
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Plate Armor
Ancestral Blade
Divine Arrow
Fencing Ace
Hexgold Hoverwings
Light the Way
Militant Inquisitor
Mirran Bardiche
Pacifism
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card
Maul of the Skyclaves
Faithful Pikemaster
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Ancestral Blade
Fencing Ace
Flutterfox
Militant Inquisitor
Mirran Bardiche
Pacifism
Resistance Reunited
Trusty Retriever
Valkyrie's Sword
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0002_MTGJ25_Theme: Armed Theme Card
Godsend
Faithful Pikemaster
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Plate Armor
Ancestral Blade
Deadly Riposte
Fencing Ace
Militant Inquisitor
Mirran Bardiche
Pacifism
Sunspear Shikari
Thopter Architect
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card
Eidolon of Astral Winds
Psemilla, Meletian Poet
Banishing Light
Archon of Falling Stars
Captivating Unicorn
Chosen by Heliod
Dreadful Apathy
Favored of Iroas
Flutterfox
Glory Bearers
Indomitable Will
Spirited Companion
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card
Eidolon of Astral Winds
Psemilla, Meletian Poet
Banishing Light
Archon of Falling Stars
Cage of Hands
Cartouche of Solidarity
Flutterfox
Glory Bearers
Golden-Tail Disciple
Indomitable Will
Nyx-Fleece Ram
Sunblade Samurai
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card
Nykthos Paragon
Starfield Mystic
Psemilla, Meletian Poet
Banishing Light
Divine Favor
Flutterfox
Glory Bearers
Golden-Tail Disciple
Indomitable Will
Nyx-Fleece Ram
Serra's Embrace
Sunblade Samurai
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
0003_MTGJ25_Theme: Enchanted Theme Card
Archon of Sun's Grace
Psemilla, Meletian Poet
Banishing Light
Angelic Gift
Archon of Falling Stars
Dreadful Apathy
Favored of Iroas
Flutterfox
Golden-Tail Disciple
Indomitable Will
Spirited Companion
Sunblade Samurai
Thriving Heath
7 Plains
Blue
0012_MTGJ25_Theme: Illusions Theme Card
Pol Jamaar, Illusionist
Lord of the Unreal
Phantasmal Shieldback
Starlight Snare
Murmuring Mystic
Haunting Figment
Krovikan Mist
Oneirophage
Opt
Phantasmal Form
Phantom Ninja
Supreme Will
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0014_MTGJ25_Theme: Ninjas Theme Card
Taeko, the Patient Avalanche
Starlight Snare
Ninja of the Deep Hours
Fading Hope
Moon-Circuit Hacker
Moonsnare Specialist
Network Disruptor
Nightveil Sprite
Phantom Ninja
Prosperous Thief
Smoke Shroud
Whirlwind Denial
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0015_MTGJ25_Theme: Of the Coast Theme Card
Plagon, Lord of the Beach
Delightful Discovery
Gilded Scuttler
Starlight Snare
Run Ashore
Kapsho Kitefins
Omen of the Sea
Purple-Crystal Crab
Shorecomber Crab
Sigiled Starfish
Tidepool Turtle
Yarok's Wavecrasher
Lonely Sandbar
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0015_MTGJ25_Theme: Of the Coast Theme Card
Plagon, Lord of the Beach
Delightful Discovery
Gilded Scuttler
Starlight Snare
Run Ashore
Azure Drake
Glimmerbell
Opt
Shipwreck Dowser
Shorecomber Crab
Sigiled Starfish
Tidepool Turtle
Lonely Sandbar
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0011_MTGJ25_Theme: Drowned Theme Card
Neerdiv, Devious Diver
Sudden Insight
Deep Analysis
Expendable Lackey
Locked in the Cemetery
Merfolk Pupil
Organ Hoarder
Screaming Swarm
Shipwreck Dowser
Silent Departure
Stitched Drake
Wall of Lost Thoughts
Ipnu Rivulet
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0011_MTGJ25_Theme: Drowned Theme Card
Neerdiv, Devious Diver
Cackling Counterpart
Sudden Insight
Cruel Witness
Deep Analysis
Draugr Thought-Thief
Expendable Lackey
Locked in the Cemetery
Screaming Swarm
Towering-Wave Mystic
Waker of Waves
Wall of Lost Thoughts
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0018_MTGJ25_Theme: Wizards Theme Card
Naban, Dean of Iteration
Starlight Snare
Faerie Seer
Academy Journeymage
Archaeomancer
Augur of Bolas
Choking Tethers
Cloudkin Seer
Concentrate
Exclusion Mage
Remand
Windcaller Aven
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0018_MTGJ25_Theme: Wizards Theme Card
Naban, Dean of Iteration
Aether Channeler
Starlight Snare
Faerie Seer
Academy Journeymage
Augur of Bolas
Chilling Trap
Expedition Diviner
Frost Trickster
Opportunity
Remand
Shipwreck Dowser
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card
Windreader Sphinx
Starlight Snare
Cynette, Jelly Drover
Uncomfortable Chill
Aerial Guide
Gust of Wind
Nightveil Sprite
Serpentine Ambush
Tide Skimmer
Warden of Evos Isle
Waterkin Shaman
Winged Words
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card
Cavalier of Gales
Starlight Snare
Cynette, Jelly Drover
Aerial Guide
Cartouche of Knowledge
Gust of Wind
Majestic Metamorphosis
Owl Familiar
Shorecomber Crab
Tide Skimmer
Trial of Knowledge
Warden of Evos Isle
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card
Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer
Starlight Snare
Cynette, Jelly Drover
Aerial Guide
Cloudkin Seer
Gust of Wind
Malcator's Watcher
Serpentine Ambush
Thopter Mechanic
Tide Skimmer
Windstorm Drake
Winged Words
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0016_MTGJ25_Theme: Soaring Theme Card
Sprite Noble
Stolen by the Fae
Starlight Snare
Cynette, Jelly Drover
Faerie Seer
Aerial Guide
Air Elemental
Majestic Metamorphosis
Nightveil Sprite
Opt
Tide Skimmer
Winged Words
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card
Thryx, the Sudden Storm
Delightful Discovery
Brineborn Cutthroat
Capture Sphere
Chrome Prowler
Crystacean
Opt
Slimebind
Spectral Sailor
Stinging Lionfish
Undersea Invader
Wind Strider
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card
Thryx, the Sudden Storm
Voracious Greatshark
Delightful Discovery
Brineborn Cutthroat
Capture Sphere
Naiad of Hidden Coves
Opt
Pestermite
Spectral Sailor
Starlit Mantle
Stinging Lionfish
Undersea Invader
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card
Venser, Shaper Savant
Starlight Snare
Breaching Hippocamp
Brineborn Cutthroat
Naiad of Hidden Coves
Opt
Pestermite
Spectral Sailor
Starlit Mantle
Stinging Lionfish
Supreme Will
Wind Strider
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0017_MTGJ25_Theme: Surprise! Theme Card
Venser, Shaper Savant
Wavebreak Hippocamp
Starlight Snare
Uncomfortable Chill
Aven Reedstalker
Brineborn Cutthroat
Fading Hope
Soul Read
Spectral Sailor
Stinging Lionfish
Vexing Gull
Wind Strider
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card
Overflowing Insight
Starlight Snare
Syr Elenora, the Discerning
Blink of an Eye
Cartouche of Knowledge
Faerie Vandal
Lat-Nam Adept
Mystic Skyfish
Reckless Scholar
Shore Keeper
Sky-Eel School
Trial of Knowledge
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card
Teferi's Ageless Insight
Phantasmal Shieldback
Starlight Snare
Syr Elenora, the Discerning
Drag Under
Uncomfortable Chill
Faerie Vandal
Muse Drake
Mystic Skyfish
Reckless Scholar
Sky-Eel School
Witching Well
Memorial to Genius
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card
Sphinx of Enlightenment
Starlight Snare
Syr Elenora, the Discerning
Drag Under
Cartouche of Knowledge
Lat-Nam Adept
Mystic Skyfish
Omen of the Sea
Reckless Scholar
Shore Keeper
Thopter Mechanic
Trial of Knowledge
Thriving Isle
7 Island
0010_MTGJ25_Theme: Bookworms Theme Card
Nadir Kraken
Phantasmal Shieldback
Starlight Snare
Syr Elenora, the Discerning
Drag Under
Faerie Vandal
Lat-Nam Adept
Opt
Reckless Scholar
Sky-Eel School
Soul Read
Tolarian Kraken
Memorial to Genius
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card
Sai, Master Thopterist
Gilded Scuttler
Ornithopter of Paradise
Blink of an Eye
Bury in Books
Experimental Aviator
Filigree Attendant
Gearseeker Serpent
Chief of the Foundry
Eager Construct
Prophetic Prism
Whirlermaker
Seat of the Synod
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card
Sai, Master Thopterist
Shimmer Dragon
Gilded Scuttler
Ornithopter of Paradise
Experimental Aviator
Malfunction
Chief of the Foundry
Eager Construct
Fireshrieker
Prophetic Prism
Treasure Keeper
Universal Solvent
Seat of the Synod
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card
Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Thought Monitor
Gilded Scuttler
Ornithopter of Paradise
Experimental Aviator
Fading Hope
Malfunction
Thoughtcast
Chief of the Foundry
Myr Enforcer
Patchwork Automaton
Prophetic Prism
Seat of the Synod
Thriving Isle
6 Island
0013_MTGJ25_Theme: Inventive Theme Card
Padeem, Consul of Innovation
Gilded Scuttler
Shardless Outlander
Ornithopter of Paradise
Blink of an Eye
Bury in Books
Experimental Aviator
Chief of the Foundry
Eager Construct
Guardian Idol
Prophetic Prism
Treasure Keeper
Seat of the Synod
Thriving Isle
6 Island
Black
0025_MTGJ25_Theme: Snakes Theme Card
Aphelia, Viper Whisperer
Hooded Blightfang
Scourge of the Undercity
Killing Glare
Serpent Assassin
Coat with Venom
Night's Whisper
Pharika's Chosen
Ukud Cobra
Venomous Hierophant
Vraska's Finisher
Gorgon Flail
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0024_MTGJ25_Theme: Nefarious Theme Card
Vilis, Broker of Blood
Dark Confidant
Scourge of the Undercity
Howling Banshee
Alchemist's Gift
Arrogant Outlaw
Audacious Thief
Infernal Grasp
Read the Bones
Ulcerate
Vampire Scrivener
Metalspinner's Puzzleknot
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0026_MTGJ25_Theme: Treasures Theme Card
Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder
Ruthless Technomancer
Deadly Dispute
Grim Bounty
Shambling Ghast
Bastion of Remembrance
Dire Fleet Hoarder
Fake Your Own Death
Pitiless Plunderer
Reassembling Skeleton
Ruthless Knave
Undercity Scrounger
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0026_MTGJ25_Theme: Treasures Theme Card
Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder
Deadly Dispute
Shambling Ghast
Contract Killing
Dire Fleet Hoarder
Dusk Mangler
Fake Your Own Death
Pitiless Plunderer
Powerstone Fracture
Reassembling Skeleton
Ruthless Knave
Undercity Scrounger
Thriving Moor
Vault of Whispers
6 Swamp
0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card
Taborax, Hope's Demise
Nullpriest of Oblivion
Revoke Demise
Bonecaller Cleric
Dark Bargain
Agonizing Syphon
Archfiend's Vessel
Disfigure
Eerie Soultender
Koma's Faithful
Scion of the Swarm
Skemfar Shadowsage
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card
Taborax, Hope's Demise
Revoke Demise
Bonecaller Cleric
Dark Bargain
Priest of Gix
Archfiend's Vessel
Disfigure
Elderfang Disciple
Entomber Exarch
Koma's Faithful
Scion of the Swarm
Severed Strands
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card
Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
Revoke Demise
Bonecaller Cleric
Dark Bargain
Agonizing Syphon
Dark Supplicant
Eerie Soultender
Elderfang Disciple
Koma's Faithful
Moment of Craving
Scion of Darkness
Skemfar Shadowsage
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0019_MTGJ25_Theme: Clerics Theme Card
Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
Priest of Forgotten Gods
Revoke Demise
Bonecaller Cleric
Dark Bargain
Priest of Gix
Alchemist's Gift
Archfiend's Vessel
Extinguish the Light
Scion of the Swarm
Skemfar Shadowsage
Stronghold Confessor
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0023_MTGJ25_Theme: Ne'er-do-wells Theme Card
Rev, Tithe Extractor
Serpent Assassin
Thieves' Tools
Audacious Thief
Crooked Custodian
Fake Your Own Death
Foul Play
Masked Blackguard
Midnight Assassin
Morbid Opportunist
Murder
Pilfering Imp
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0023_MTGJ25_Theme: Ne'er-do-wells Theme Card
Rev, Tithe Extractor
Thieves' Guild Enforcer
Grim Bounty
Thieves' Tools
Audacious Thief
Balustrade Spy
Bloodtithe Collector
Expedition Skulker
Fake Your Own Death
Foul Play
Masked Blackguard
Morbid Opportunist
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0022_MTGJ25_Theme: Icky Theme Card
Fumulus, the Infestation
Wriggling Grub
Eaten Alive
Devouring Swarm
Durable Coilbug
Fretwork Colony
Go for the Throat
Heartstabber Mosquito
Nantuko Husk
Subtle Strike
Swarm of Bloodflies
Village Rites
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0022_MTGJ25_Theme: Icky Theme Card
Fumulus, the Infestation
Endless Cockroaches
Wriggling Grub
Eaten Alive
Devouring Swarm
Go for the Throat
Heartstabber Mosquito
Morkrut Necropod
Nantuko Husk
Subtle Strike
Torment of Scarabs
Virus Beetle
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card
Sangromancer
Scourge of the Undercity
Nazar, the Velvet Fang
Skymarch Bloodletter
Bleed Dry
Blood Burglar
Blood Fountain
Bloodtithe Collector
Gift of Fangs
Gluttonous Guest
Urge to Feed
Vampire of the Dire Moon
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card
Crossway Troublemakers
Sanctum Seeker
Scourge of the Undercity
Nazar, the Velvet Fang
Alchemist's Gift
Bleed Dry
Blood Fountain
Bloodthirsty Aerialist
Creeping Bloodsucker
Gluttonous Guest
Urge to Feed
Vampire of the Dire Moon
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card
Necropolis Regent
Scourge of the Undercity
Nazar, the Velvet Fang
Skymarch Bloodletter
Bleed Dry
Blood Fountain
Creeping Bloodsucker
Gift of Fangs
Gluttonous Guest
Go for the Throat
Thirsting Bloodlord
Vicious Conquistador
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0027_MTGJ25_Theme: Vampires Theme Card
Rodolf Duskbringer
Scourge of the Undercity
Nazar, the Velvet Fang
Bleed Dry
Blood Burglar
Blood Fountain
Epicure of Blood
Exsanguinate
Gluttonous Guest
Moment of Craving
Vampire Nighthawk
Vampire of the Dire Moon
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card
Gorex, the Tombshell
Revoke Demise
Eternal Taskmaster
Deal Gone Bad
Diregraf Scavenger
Eye Collector
Gorging Vulture
Grave Strength
Graveblade Marauder
Gravedigger
Murder
Wailing Ghoul
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card
Gorex, the Tombshell
Doomed Necromancer
Revoke Demise
Eternal Taskmaster
Deal Gone Bad
Dusk Mangler
Eye Collector
Fake Your Own Death
Gorging Vulture
Moodmark Painter
Necrotic Wound
Undead Butler
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card
Isareth the Awakener
Revoke Demise
Eternal Taskmaster
Boneclad Necromancer
Deal Gone Bad
Dreadhound
Gorging Vulture
Grave Strength
Gravedigger
Murder
Persistent Specimen
Wailing Ghoul
Memorial to Folly
Thriving Moor
6 Swamp
0021_MTGJ25_Theme: Grave Robbers Theme Card
Isareth the Awakener
Liliana, Death's Majesty
Revoke Demise
Shardless Outlander
Eternal Taskmaster
Deal Gone Bad
Goremand
Gorging Vulture
Gravedigger
Murder
Persistent Specimen
Undead Butler
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card
Harvester of Souls
Ozox, the Clattering King
Blood Beckoning
Doomed Dissenter
Dross Hopper
Falkenrath Noble
Moan of the Unhallowed
Morbid Opportunist
Murder
Tragic Slip
Village Rites
Wakedancer
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card
Bloodgift Demon
Ozox, the Clattering King
Blood Beckoning
Defenestrate
Doomed Dissenter
Falkenrath Noble
Gnawing Zombie
Moan of the Unhallowed
Morbid Opportunist
Tragic Slip
Typhoid Rats
Village Rites
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card
Reaper from the Abyss
Wriggling Grub
Ozox, the Clattering King
Deadly Dispute
Blood Beckoning
Boneclad Necromancer
Dross Hopper
Falkenrath Noble
Morbid Opportunist
Morkrut Behemoth
Murder
Tragic Slip
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
0020_MTGJ25_Theme: Ghastly Theme Card
Army of the Damned
Ozox, the Clattering King
Deadly Dispute
Shambling Ghast
Crawl from the Cellar
Defenestrate
Doomed Dissenter
Falkenrath Noble
Moan of the Unhallowed
Morbid Opportunist
Tragic Slip
Wakedancer
Thriving Moor
7 Swamp
Red
0034_MTGJ25_Theme: Too Many Theme Card
Fiendish Duo
Goblin Surprise
2 Brothers Yamazaki
Battle-Rattle Shaman
Krenko's Command
Furious Reprisal
Mogg Flunkies
Pigment Storm
Reckless Impulse
Twinferno
Weaselback Redcap
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
0029_MTGJ25_Theme: Burning Theme Card
Rionya, Fire Dancer
Firespitter Whelp
Hearts on Fire
Fathom Fleet Firebrand
Goblin Fireslinger
Bloodfire Expert
Chandra's Spitfire
Firebrand Archer
Flames of the Firebrand
Jaya's Firenado
Play with Fire
Wildfire Elemental
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0031_MTGJ25_Theme: Dragons Theme Card
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Firespitter Whelp
Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
Dragon's Fire
Seize the Spoils
Bathe in Dragonfire
Dragon Hatchling
Dragon Whelp
Dragonlord's Servant
Rapacious Dragon
Sparktongue Dragon
Forgotten Cave
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0031_MTGJ25_Theme: Dragons Theme Card
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Sarkhan, Fireblood
Firespitter Whelp
Dragon's Fire
Seize the Spoils
Dragon Hatchling
Dragon Whelp
Dragonlord's Servant
Hellkite Whelp
Sarkhan's Rage
Sparktongue Dragon
Forgotten Cave
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0030_MTGJ25_Theme: Copied Theme Card
Zada, Hedron Grinder
Scholar of Combustion
Guttersnipe
Kiln Fiend
Crimson Wisps
Cyclops Electromancer
Fire Prophecy
Fists of Flame
Invigorated Rampage
Renegade Tactics
Spellgorger Weird
Young Pyromancer
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0030_MTGJ25_Theme: Copied Theme Card
Zada, Hedron Grinder
Charmbreaker Devils
Firespitter Whelp
Hearts on Fire
Scholar of Combustion
Kiln Fiend
Ancestral Anger
Ancestral Anger
Cyclops Electromancer
Fire Prophecy
Uncaged Fury
Young Pyromancer
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0035_MTGJ25_Theme: Warriors Theme Card
Gornog, the Red Reaper
Ghitu Encampment
Boggart Brute
Boldwyr Intimidator
Expedition Champion
Goma Fada Vanguard
Keldon Raider
Kindled Fury
Kruin Striker
Pyrophobia
Soul Sear
Wrecking Crew
Relic Axe
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
0035_MTGJ25_Theme: Warriors Theme Card
Gornog, the Red Reaper
Kargan Intimidator
Ghitu Encampment
Boldwyr Intimidator
Daybreak Combatants
Goma Fada Vanguard
Infuriate
Keldon Raider
Pyrophobia
Soul Sear
Unstoppable Ogre
Wrecking Crew
Relic Axe
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card
Frontline Heroism
Hearts on Fire
Scholar of Combustion
Cleon, Merry Champion
Kiln Fiend
Arena Athlete
Resistance Skywarden
Roil Eruption
Satyr Hoplite
Titan's Strength
Twinferno
Uncaged Fury
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card
Dreadhorde Arcanist
Hearts on Fire
Cleon, Merry Champion
Kiln Fiend
Arena Athlete
Coordinated Assault
Hero of the Games
Resistance Skywarden
Roil Eruption
Satyr Hoplite
Titan's Strength
Unleash Fury
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card
Frontline Heroism
Mirrorwing Dragon
Hearts on Fire
Scholar of Combustion
Cleon, Merry Champion
Akroan Crusader
Arena Athlete
Roil Eruption
Titan's Strength
Twinferno
Unleash Fury
Young Pyromancer
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0033_MTGJ25_Theme: Stoked Theme Card
Goblin Dark-Dwellers
Hearts on Fire
Cleon, Merry Champion
Akroan Crusader
Arena Athlete
Crimson Wisps
Hero of the Games
Infuriate
Roil Eruption
Uncaged Fury
Weaver of Lightning
Young Pyromancer
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card
Dropkick Bomber
Goblin Surprise
General Kreat, the Boltbringer
Battle Cry Goblin
Krenko's Command
Volley Veteran
Brute Strength
Fissure Wizard
Goblin Researcher
Open Fire
Shock
Weaselback Redcap
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card
Dropkick Bomber
Goblin Goliath
Goblin Surprise
General Kreat, the Boltbringer
Battle Cry Goblin
Krenko's Command
Volley Veteran
Goblin Arsonist
Kindled Fury
Mogg Flunkies
Open Fire
Shock
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin
Goblin Surprise
General Kreat, the Boltbringer
Beetleback Chief
Goblin Smuggler
Krenko's Command
Volley Veteran
Goblin Trailblazer
Open Fire
Scavenged Blade
Shock
Weaselback Redcap
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0032_MTGJ25_Theme: Goblins Theme Card
Goblin Rabblemaster
Goblin Surprise
General Kreat, the Boltbringer
Battle Cry Goblin
Destructive Digger
Krenko's Command
Volley Veteran
Brute Strength
Fanatical Firebrand
Fire Prophecy
Fissure Wizard
Shock
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card
Anje's Ravager
Ivora, Insatiable Heir
Abandon Reason
Belligerent Guest
Blood Petal Celebrant
Falkenrath Celebrants
Flame-Blessed Bolt
Incorrigible Youths
Soul Sear
Stolen Vitality
Voldaren Duelist
Voldaren Epicure
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card
Markov Blademaster
Markov Enforcer
Ivora, Insatiable Heir
Blood Hypnotist
Blood Petal Celebrant
Falkenrath Celebrants
Flame-Blessed Bolt
Insolent Neonate
Markov Retribution
Soul Sear
Stolen Vitality
Voldaren Duelist
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card
Scion of Opulence
Ivora, Insatiable Heir
Blood Feud
Belligerent Guest
Blood Petal Celebrant
Falkenrath Celebrants
Flame-Blessed Bolt
Insolent Neonate
Markov Warlord
Soul Sear
Vampiric Fury
Voldaren Duelist
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0028_MTGJ25_Theme: Bloody Theme Card
Falkenrath Marauders
Ivora, Insatiable Heir
Blood Feud
Belligerent Guest
Blood Petal Celebrant
Falkenrath Celebrants
Neonate's Rush
Soul Sear
Stolen Vitality
Voldaren Ambusher
Voldaren Duelist
Voldaren Epicure
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card
Zealous Conscripts
Anep, Vizier of Hazoret
Ahn-Crop Crasher
Battlefield Scavenger
Bloodlust Inciter
Brute Strength
Cartouche of Zeal
Emberhorn Minotaur
Flame-Blessed Bolt
Fling
Nef-Crop Entangler
Trial of Zeal
Desert of the Fervent
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card
Sandstorm Crasher
Anep, Vizier of Hazoret
Ahn-Crop Crasher
Battlefield Scavenger
Bloodlust Inciter
Cartouche of Zeal
Flame-Blessed Bolt
Fling
Kindled Fury
Pathmaker Initiate
Trial of Zeal
Zealot of the God-Pharaoh
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card
Combat Celebrant
Hearts on Fire
Anep, Vizier of Hazoret
Battlefield Scavenger
Bloodlust Inciter
Cartouche of Zeal
Emberhorn Minotaur
Fling
Nef-Crop Entangler
Shock
Trial of Zeal
Trueheart Twins
Desert of the Fervent
Thriving Bluff
6 Mountain
0036_MTGJ25_Theme: Zealots Theme Card
Sandstorm Crasher
Zealous Conscripts
Anep, Vizier of Hazoret
Battlefield Scavenger
Bloodlust Inciter
Cartouche of Zeal
Fling
Kindled Fury
Minotaur Sureshot
Nef-Crop Entangler
Trial of Zeal
Trueheart Twins
Thriving Bluff
7 Mountain
Green
0038_MTGJ25_Theme: Dinner Theme Card
Hurska Sweet-Tooth
Saurian Symbiote
Bite Down
Fierce Witchstalker
Giant Opportunity
Insatiable Appetite
Maraleaf Rider
Orchard Strider
Tireless Provisioner
Tough Cookie
Trail of Crumbs
Gingerbrute
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0045_MTGJ25_Theme: Modified Theme Card
Kodama of the West Tree
Saurian Symbiote
Shardless Outlander
Audacity
Defend the Celestus
Gnarlid Colony
Heir of the Ancient Fang
Orochi Merge-Keeper
Reckless Amplimancer
Snakeskin Veil
Warbriar Blessing
Wolfrider's Saddle
Cave of Temptation
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
0043_MTGJ25_Theme: Fun Guys Theme Card
Shroofus Sproutsire
Saurian Symbiote
Slimy Piper
Band Together
Fungal Plots
Might of the Masses
Overwhelm
Saproling Migration
Spore Crawler
Spore Swarm
Sporecrown Thallid
Tukatongue Thallid
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0043_MTGJ25_Theme: Fun Guys Theme Card
Shroofus Sproutsire
Verdeloth the Ancient
Saurian Symbiote
Slimy Piper
Undercellar Myconid
Band Together
For the Family
Fungal Plots
Overcome
Saproling Migration
Spore Swarm
Sporecrown Thallid
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0037_MTGJ25_Theme: Beasts Theme Card
Slinza, the Spiked Stampede
Hungry Megasloth
Spined Tyrranax
Woodland Liege
Explore
Gift of the Gargantuan
Advocate of the Beast
Brushstrider
Gnarlid Colony
Obstinate Baloth
Predator's Strike
Time to Feed
Thriving Grove
6 Forest
0037_MTGJ25_Theme: Beasts Theme Card
Slinza, the Spiked Stampede
Garruk, Caller of Beasts
Hungry Megasloth
Woodland Liege
Advocate of the Beast
Baloth Gorger
Brushstrider
Bushwhack
Garruk's Packleader
Gnarlid Colony
Predator's Strike
Time to Feed
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0039_MTGJ25_Theme: Dinosaurs Theme Card
Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Saurian Symbiote
Armored Kincaller
Colossal Dreadmaw
Commune with Dinosaurs
Drover of the Mighty
Drowsing Tyrannodon
Giant Growth
Rampant Growth
Savage Stomp
Thrashing Brontodon
Thundering Spineback
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0039_MTGJ25_Theme: Dinosaurs Theme Card
Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Topiary Stomper
Saurian Symbiote
Cherished Hatchling
Colossal Dreadmaw
Commune with Dinosaurs
Drowsing Tyrannodon
Predator's Strike
Rampant Growth
Tail Swipe
Thrashing Brontodon
Thundering Spineback
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card
Forgotten Ancient
Spined Tyrranax
Mowu, Loyal Companion
Biogenic Upgrade
Aggressive Instinct
Ainok Artillerist
Deepwood Denizen
Duskshell Crawler
Greenwood Sentinel
Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
Servant of the Scale
Snakeskin Veil
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card
Oran-Rief Ooze
Saurian Symbiote
Spined Tyrranax
Mowu, Loyal Companion
Aggressive Instinct
Deepwood Denizen
Duskshell Crawler
Greenwood Sentinel
Invigorating Surge
Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
Jungle Delver
Stony Strength
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Saurian Symbiote
Spined Tyrranax
Mowu, Loyal Companion
Biogenic Upgrade
Aggressive Instinct
Deepwood Denizen
Duskshell Crawler
Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
Reckless Amplimancer
Servant of the Scale
Snakeskin Veil
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0041_MTGJ25_Theme: Encounter Theme Card
Primeval Bounty
Quirion Beastcaller
Hungry Megasloth
Mowu, Loyal Companion
Aggressive Instinct
Armorcraft Judge
Big Play
Deepwood Denizen
Gnarlid Colony
Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
Moldgraf Millipede
Pridemalkin
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card
Realm Seekers
Go Forth
Razorgrass Invoker
Slimy Piper
Shardless Outlander
Braulios of Pheres Band
Explore
Adventurous Impulse
Ainok Guide
Clear Shot
Ghirapur Guide
Tireless Provisioner
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card
Tireless Tracker
Go Forth
Razorgrass Invoker
Slimy Piper
Shardless Outlander
Braulios of Pheres Band
Explore
Ainok Guide
Byway Courier
Clear Shot
Primeval Herald
Ulvenwald Mysteries
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card
Briarbridge Tracker
Somberwald Beastmaster
Go Forth
Slimy Piper
Shardless Outlander
Braulios of Pheres Band
Explore
Ambassador Oak
Byway Courier
Clear Shot
Ulvenwald Mysteries
Woodland Champion
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0042_MTGJ25_Theme: Explorers Theme Card
Jadelight Ranger
Go Forth
Razorgrass Invoker
Slimy Piper
Shardless Outlander
Braulios of Pheres Band
Explore
Adventurous Impulse
Clear Shot
Ixalli's Diviner
Merfolk Branchwalker
Primeval Herald
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card
Leaf-Crowned Visionary
Razorgrass Invoker
Dionus, Elvish Archdruid
Elvish Visionary
Llanowar Elves
Arbor Armament
Band Together
Bounty of Skemfar
Ghirapur Guide
Overcome
Tajuru Pathwarden
Thornweald Archer
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card
Elvish Archdruid
Razorgrass Invoker
Dionus, Elvish Archdruid
Elvish Visionary
Llanowar Elves
Bounty of Skemfar
Dwynen's Elite
High-Rise Sawjack
Hunter's Edge
Kujar Seedsculptor
Might of the Masses
Overcome
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card
Marwyn, the Nurturer
Go Forth
Razorgrass Invoker
Dionus, Elvish Archdruid
Llanowar Elves
Band Together
Bounty of Skemfar
Dwynen's Elite
Llanowar Visionary
Overcome
Tajuru Pathwarden
Thornweald Archer
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0040_MTGJ25_Theme: Elves Theme Card
Tyvar Kell
Voice of the Woods
Dionus, Elvish Archdruid
Llanowar Elves
Arbor Armament
Ghirapur Guide
High-Rise Sawjack
Hunter's Edge
Ivy Lane Denizen
Overcome
Paradise Druid
Reckless Amplimancer
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card
Lotus Cobra
Undergrowth Champion
Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru
Adventure Awaits
Baloth Woodcrasher
Bite Down
Canopy Baloth
Harrow
Kazandu Stomper
Skyclave Pick-Axe
Snapping Gnarlid
Evolving Wilds
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card
Ancient Greenwarden
Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru
Bite Down
Bond of Flourishing
Canopy Baloth
Kazandu Nectarpot
Kazandu Stomper
Krosan Tusker
Retreat to Kazandu
Snapping Gnarlid
Territorial Scythecat
Evolving Wilds
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card
Scythecat Cub
Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru
Bite Down
Canopy Baloth
Harrow
Kazandu Stomper
Murasa Ranger
Retreat to Kazandu
Snapping Gnarlid
Territorial Scythecat
Cliffhaven Kitesail
Evolving Wilds
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
0044_MTGJ25_Theme: Landfall Theme Card
Scythecat Cub
Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru
Baloth Woodcrasher
Bite Down
Canopy Baloth
Grazing Gladehart
Groundswell
Harrow
Skyclave Pick-Axe
Snapping Gnarlid
Sporemound
Evolving Wilds
Thriving Grove
7 Forest
Multicolor
0046_MTGJ25_Theme: Chaos Theme Card
Averna, the Chaos Bloom
Shardless Outlander
Chromatic Lantern
Ash Barrens
Terramorphic Expanse
Fiery Fall
Druid of the Anima
Bituminous Blast
Bloodbraid Elf
Enlisted Wurm
Fusion Elemental
Violent Outburst
Maelstrom Colossus
Plains
Island
Swamp
2 Mountain
2 Forest
