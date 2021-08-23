Shipping and production delays will impact the availability of select Innistrad: Midnight Hunt products for the September 17 Prerelease events in the following Asia-Pacific locations:

Australia and New Zealand

For Australia and New Zealand, Draft Boosters will not be available for Prerelease weekend. However, Prerelease Packs and Set Boosters should be available.

Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand

The Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Prerelease will be combined with the set release on September 24.

We are excited to get Innistrad: Midnight Hunt into stores and the hands of players as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience and understanding.