Going up?

Secret Lair is back. With drops and bundles that would make Elisha Graves Otis shed tears of joy, the Inside an Elevator Superdrop has something for Magic players of all kinds.

Plus, get free shipping on single orders over $99 (terms and conditions may apply, so visit MagicSecretLair.com for details).

Want to celebrate the fun of Bloomburrow and Secret Lair? You can receive a Bloomburrow Play Booster with purchase of a Showcase: Bloomburrow drop while supplies last.

This elevator ride only lasts for a limited time. The Inside an Elevator Superdrop is only available from MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities beginning Monday, July 29, at 9 a.m. PT and ending on Sunday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m. PT—or earlier if supplies run out.

Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 1

Five decades ago, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table set off on a sacred quest to reclaim the Holy Grail. They … still haven't found it. But they stopped by Secret Lair and told us all about their escapades, immortalized in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Go watch it! We liked it so much that we made two drops inspired by it. This drop even has a double-sided Birds of Paradise that lets you choose between an African and European Swallow. How do we know so much about swallows? Well, you have to know these things when you're a king.

Art by Stephen Andrade, Filipe Pagliuso, Chris Rallis, Greg Staples, and Andreas Zafiratos

Contents:

1x Prodigal Sorcerer as "Tim the Enchanter"

1x Buried Alive as "Bring Out Your Dead!"

1x Dismember as "'Tis But a Scratch!"

1x Double-sided Birds of Paradise as "African Swallow" // "European Swallow"

1x Three Visits as "We Want … A SHRUBBERY!"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 2

The volume of this drop shall be "2," no more, no less. If thou proclaim it "1," thou speakest of our other drop. The cards herein are different. If thou pronounce the volume to be "3," thou speakest falsely for there is no such thing. "2" shall be the volume of this drop. And in this drop, thou shalt discover cards featuring scenes and quotes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. And perchance thou shalt lobbest thine cards against thy foe to gain victory most sweet.

Art by Dmitry Burmak, Sam Hogg, Simon Dominic, and Craig J Spearing

Contents:

1x Door to Nothingness as "The Bridge of Death"

1x Ashnod's Altar as "Sir Bedivere's Scales"

1x Dark Depths as "Castle of Aaargh"

1x Marit Lage as "The Black Beast of Aaargh"

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Traditional foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Brain Dead: Creatures

The Los Angeles–based collective of global artists and designers Brain Dead has brought their defiant approach to creating art while mixing subcultures to Secret Lair across three disruptive drops. In their Creatures drop, Brain Dead hand-picked some of their favorite game-changing creatures and then changed the game with the art and frames. This monster drop is unlike anything you've ever seen creep across your game table.

Art by Gage Lindsten, Ema Gaspar, Gomzé, JRZ251, and Kogan

Contents:

1x Consecrated Sphinx

1x Chaotic Goo

1x Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

1x Meteor Golem

1x Wurmcoil Engine

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Brain Dead: Lands

The Los Angeles–based collective of global artists and designers Brain Dead has brought their defiant approach to creating art while mixing subcultures to Secret Lair across three disruptive drops. In their Lands drop, Brain Dead has designed two cycles of the most outlandish lands we've ever seen with awe-inspiring art and frames. Seeing these landscapes will leave the whole table breathless.

Art by Gage Lindsten and Hank Reavis

Contents:

2x Plains

2x Island

2x Swamp

2x Mountain

2x Forest

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Secret Lair x Brain Dead: Staples

The Los Angeles–based collective of global artists and designers Brain Dead has brought their defiant approach to creating art while mixing subcultures to Secret Lair across three disruptive drops. For their Staples drop, Brain Dead took Commander cards every player needs and made them as unexpected as possible. They'll fit in any deck and stand out at every table.

Art by Bardo Bread and Jackson Epstein

Contents:

1x Lightning Greaves

1x Skullclamp

1x Sol Ring

1x Thought Vessel

1x Command Tower

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Showcase: Bloomburrow™

Absolutely everyone's been asking us, "Hey, Secret Lair, what if Sorin, Huatli, Kiora, Tezzeret, and Vraska all traveled to Bloomburrow?" And honestly, the constant barrage of questions was really getting in the way of official Secret Lair Business™. So listen up, everyone—you can stop asking. We transformed those five powerful Planeswalkers into adorable animals who are living their beast lives. Enjoy your new pets. Please do not feed the Planeswalkers.

Art by Dmitry Burmak, Javier Charro, Justin Gerard, Nathaniel Himawan, and Leonardo Santanna

A limited number of this drop will also be available on TikTok Shop.

Contents:

1x Sorin Markov

1x Huatli, Radiant Champion

1x Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner

1x Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge

1x Vraska, Golgari Queen

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Featuring: Andrew MacLean

Creator, writer, and artist of the Diamond Gem Award–winning series Head Lopper, Andrew Maclean has brought his unique style and incredible talent to Secret Lair! This drop combines Andrew's lifelong fandom of fantasy with his contemporary approach to illustration across four fan-favorite cards.

Contents:

1x Nirkana Revenant

1x Arbor Elf

1x Terastodon

1x Maelstrom Wanderer

Pricing:

Non-foil: $29.99 USD

Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD

Individual drops and bundles are available through MagicSecretLair.com for purchase starting Monday, July 29, at 9 a.m. PT until Sunday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m. PT, or while supplies last.