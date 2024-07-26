Secret Lair In an Elevator Superdrop
Going up?
Secret Lair is back. With drops and bundles that would make Elisha Graves Otis shed tears of joy, the Inside an Elevator Superdrop has something for Magic players of all kinds.
This elevator ride only lasts for a limited time. The Inside an Elevator Superdrop is only available from MagicSecretLair.com in limited quantities beginning Monday, July 29, at 9 a.m. PT and ending on Sunday, August 18, at 11:59 p.m. PT—or earlier if supplies run out.
Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 1
Five decades ago, King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table set off on a sacred quest to reclaim the Holy Grail. They … still haven't found it. But they stopped by Secret Lair and told us all about their escapades, immortalized in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Go watch it! We liked it so much that we made two drops inspired by it. This drop even has a double-sided Birds of Paradise that lets you choose between an African and European Swallow. How do we know so much about swallows? Well, you have to know these things when you're a king.
Art by Stephen Andrade, Filipe Pagliuso, Chris Rallis, Greg Staples, and Andreas Zafiratos
Contents:
- 1x Prodigal Sorcerer as "Tim the Enchanter"
- 1x Buried Alive as "Bring Out Your Dead!"
- 1x Dismember as "'Tis But a Scratch!"
- 1x Double-sided Birds of Paradise as "African Swallow" // "European Swallow"
- 1x Three Visits as "We Want … A SHRUBBERY!"
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Monty Python and the Holy Grail: Vol. 2
The volume of this drop shall be "2," no more, no less. If thou proclaim it "1," thou speakest of our other drop. The cards herein are different. If thou pronounce the volume to be "3," thou speakest falsely for there is no such thing. "2" shall be the volume of this drop. And in this drop, thou shalt discover cards featuring scenes and quotes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. And perchance thou shalt lobbest thine cards against thy foe to gain victory most sweet.
Art by Dmitry Burmak, Sam Hogg, Simon Dominic, and Craig J Spearing
Contents:
- 1x Door to Nothingness as "The Bridge of Death"
- 1x Ashnod's Altar as "Sir Bedivere's Scales"
- 1x Dark Depths as "Castle of Aaargh"
- 1x Marit Lage as "The Black Beast of Aaargh"
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Traditional foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Brain Dead: Creatures
The Los Angeles–based collective of global artists and designers Brain Dead has brought their defiant approach to creating art while mixing subcultures to Secret Lair across three disruptive drops. In their Creatures drop, Brain Dead hand-picked some of their favorite game-changing creatures and then changed the game with the art and frames. This monster drop is unlike anything you've ever seen creep across your game table.
Art by Gage Lindsten, Ema Gaspar, Gomzé, JRZ251, and Kogan
Contents:
- 1x Consecrated Sphinx
- 1x Chaotic Goo
- 1x Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
- 1x Meteor Golem
- 1x Wurmcoil Engine
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Brain Dead: Lands
The Los Angeles–based collective of global artists and designers Brain Dead has brought their defiant approach to creating art while mixing subcultures to Secret Lair across three disruptive drops. In their Lands drop, Brain Dead has designed two cycles of the most outlandish lands we've ever seen with awe-inspiring art and frames. Seeing these landscapes will leave the whole table breathless.
Art by Gage Lindsten and Hank Reavis
Contents:
- 2x Plains
- 2x Island
- 2x Swamp
- 2x Mountain
- 2x Forest
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Secret Lair x Brain Dead: Staples
The Los Angeles–based collective of global artists and designers Brain Dead has brought their defiant approach to creating art while mixing subcultures to Secret Lair across three disruptive drops. For their Staples drop, Brain Dead took Commander cards every player needs and made them as unexpected as possible. They'll fit in any deck and stand out at every table.
Art by Bardo Bread and Jackson Epstein
Contents:
- 1x Lightning Greaves
- 1x Skullclamp
- 1x Sol Ring
- 1x Thought Vessel
- 1x Command Tower
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Showcase: Bloomburrow™
Absolutely everyone's been asking us, "Hey, Secret Lair, what if Sorin, Huatli, Kiora, Tezzeret, and Vraska all traveled to Bloomburrow?" And honestly, the constant barrage of questions was really getting in the way of official Secret Lair Business™. So listen up, everyone—you can stop asking. We transformed those five powerful Planeswalkers into adorable animals who are living their beast lives. Enjoy your new pets. Please do not feed the Planeswalkers.
Art by Dmitry Burmak, Javier Charro, Justin Gerard, Nathaniel Himawan, and Leonardo Santanna
A limited number of this drop will also be available on TikTok Shop.
Contents:
- 1x Sorin Markov
- 1x Huatli, Radiant Champion
- 1x Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
- 1x Tezzeret, Master of the Bridge
- 1x Vraska, Golgari Queen
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
Featuring: Andrew MacLean
Creator, writer, and artist of the Diamond Gem Award–winning series Head Lopper, Andrew Maclean has brought his unique style and incredible talent to Secret Lair! This drop combines Andrew's lifelong fandom of fantasy with his contemporary approach to illustration across four fan-favorite cards.
Contents:
- 1x Nirkana Revenant
- 1x Arbor Elf
- 1x Terastodon
- 1x Maelstrom Wanderer
Pricing:
- Non-foil: $29.99 USD
- Rainbow foil: $39.99 USD
