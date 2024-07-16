Bravery comes in all sizes, and in Bloomburrow, the sizes are small but mighty! If you're excited about Bloomburrow, Magic's first all-animal plane full of adventure, and ways to experience the strategy, art, and story of the new set, then the Bloomburrow Starter Kit is for you. Whether you're a new player trying Magic for the first time, a mentor teaching a friend to play, or you're a veteran player who wants fun, preconstructed decks to play and cards to add to your collection, you'll find what you're looking for here.

Bloomburrow Starter Kit

Each kit comes with two 60-card, ready-to-play decks, each in a two-color theme with cards from the new set and reprints from past Magic sets. These decks are 100% legal in Standard format play—a first for Starter Kit decks!

Plus, you'll find a codes to unlock these decks and their cards on MTG Arena, so you can use them online in matches with friends as well as players from around the world.

The two decks each feature a traditional foil mythic rare card available only in the Bloomburrow Starter Kit that embodies the theme and strategies of each deck—buff an army of woodland creatures to overpower your opponents with the Hare Raising deck or send your otter friends surfing past your opponent's defenses with the Otter Limits deck.

0380_MTGBLB_StartKit: Byrke, Long Ear of the Law 0379_MTGBLB_StartKit: Bria, Riptide Rogue

The Bloomburrow Starter Kit contains:

2 Ready-to-play 60-card decks

Hare Raising (White-Green)



Otter Limits (Blue-Red)

2 Traditional foil mythic rare cards (one per deck)

8 Non-foil rare cards (four in each deck)

4 Double-sided tokens (two in each deck)

2 MTG Arena code cards (available in select regions)

code cards (available in select regions) 2 Deck boxes

1 Starter Kit Play Guide

The Bloomburrow Starter Kit will be released August 2

View cards in these decks, as well as all the cards from across Bloomburrow products, in the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from our card database, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Hare Raising (White-Green)

0380_MTGBLB_StartKit: Byrke, Long Ear of the Law 0387_MTGBLB_StarRepr: Serra Redeemer 0392_MTGBLB_StarRepr: Colossification 0212_MTGBLB_Main: Finneas, Ace Archer

Note: One rare card from this deck previewed today on Destructoid.

1 Byrke, Long Ear of the Law 1 Serra Redeemer 1 Colossification 1 Fecund Greenshell 1 Finneas, Ace Archer 3 Warren Elder 3 Pileated Provisioner 2 Carrot Cake 2 Rabbit Response 2 Repel Calamity 2 Hop to It 3 Druid of the Spade 3 Treeguard Duo 2 Rabid Bite 2 Giant Growth 2 Clifftop Lookout 2 Burrowguard Mentor 4 Blossoming Sands 12 Plains 11 Forest

Otter Limits (Blue-Red)

0379_MTGBLB_StartKit: Bria, Riptide Rogue 0061_MTGBLB_Main: Mockingbird 0389_MTGBLB_StarRepr: Mind Spring 0204_MTGBLB_Main: Alania, Divergent Storm 0395_MTGBLB_StarRepr: Sword of Vengeance

1 Bria, Riptide Rogue 1 Mockingbird 1 Mind Spring 1 Alania, Divergent Storm 1 Sword of Vengeance 3 Bellowing Crier 3 Thieving Otter 1 Waterspout Warden 1 Waterspout Warden 1 Waterspout Warden 3 Pearl of Wisdom 2 Charmed Sleep 3 Alania's Pathmaker 3 Flame Lash 2 Coruscation Mage 2 Quaketusk Boar 2 Rabid Gnaw 2 Stormcatch Mentor 4 Swiftwater Cliffs 11 Island 12 Mountain

