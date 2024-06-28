Bloomburrow introduces a new plane to Magic players on August 2, featuring the animalfolk of Valley and the dangers they face from the powerful and elemental Calamity Beasts that stalk the land. Four new Commander decks arrive on August 2!

Animated Army (Red-Green) Family Matters (Blue-Red-White)

Peace Offering (Green-White-Blue) Squirreled Away (Black-Green)

Explore all the cards in the Commander decks and other products in the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery!

Bloomburrow Commander Decks

The four Bloomburrow Commander decks each include the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card deck, including: 1 Borderless traditional foil face commander card 1 Borderless traditional foil Imagine: Courageous Critters card 15 New-to-Magic cards

1 Bloomburrow Collector Booster Sample Pack

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Deck box (can hold 100 sleeved cards)

1 Life wheel

1 Strategy insert

Bloomburrow Commander decks are available now for preorder from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold!

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for the full Bloomburrow Commander decklists after they have been previewed. Until then, visit the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery to see the cards previewed so far!