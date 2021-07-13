Carve out some time in your summer this July 31 through August 1, because the Arena Open returns to MTG Arena with big prizes that could give a boost to your summer plans!

Bring your finely honed Standard decks to compete, playing Best-of-One or Best-of-Three matches on Day 1 with a chance to earn a qualification token for the Day 2 Best-of-Three matches.

But before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

July 31 starts off Arena Open with Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches, and everyone who participates will receive the Lair of the Hydra card sleeve!

Play Best-of-One matches: The format is Standard, and seven wins earns you a qualification token for entry to the Day 2 competition.

Play Best-of-Three matches: The format is Traditional Standard, and four wins earns you a qualification token for the Day 2 competition.

Play both: Play in both the Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches! You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you'd like.

Note that earning multiple Day 2 qualification tokens still only counts as one entry to Day 2.

July 2021 Arena Open

Format: Best-of-One Standard or Best-of-Three Traditional Standard

Event start: July 31 at 6 a.m. PT

Signup end: August 1 at 3 a.m. PT. You'll have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.

Event end: August 1 at 6 a.m. PT

Entry fee: 20,000 gold or 4,000 gems (both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Entry reward: Lair of the Hydra card sleeve

DAY 1: BEST-OF-ONE STANDARD Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses 7 Wins 2,000 gems

Day 2 qualification token 6 Wins 1,600 gems 5 Wins 1,200 gems 4 Wins 800 gems 3 Wins 400 gems 0–2 Wins No reward

DAY 1: BEST-OF-THREE TRADITIONAL STANDARD Event Record: 4 wins or 1 loss 4 Wins 5,000 gems

Day 2 qualification token 3 Wins 5,000 gems 2 Wins 2,500 gems 1 Win 1,000 gems 0 Wins No reward

Day 2

The competition heats up on Day 2, and the prizes escalate to match the caliber of players who made it through Day 1 competitions to earn a Day 2 qualification token.

The Day 2 format is Traditional Standard with Best-of-Three matches using sideboards and individual timers. Players may only enter once, even if they have qualified multiple times.

Format: Best-of-Three Traditional Standard

Entry window: August 1, 6–8 a.m. PT. You must join during the 2-hour entry window. Late entries cannot be accommodated.

Signup end: August 1 at 8 a.m. PT.

Event end: No new matches after August 1 at 5 p.m. PT. All matches must complete by 6 p.m. PT to count.

Entry fee: One Day 2 qualification token (earned on Day 1)

BEST-OF-THREE TRADITIONAL STANDARD Event Record: 7 wins or 2 Losses 7 Wins $2,000

Qualifier Weekend invitation 6 Wins $1,000 5 Wins 20,000 gems 4 Wins 10,000 gems 3 Wins 6,000 gems 2 Wins 4,000 gems 1 Win 2,000 gems 0 Wins No reward

Q&A

How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins are eligible to receive the monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in the Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

If you encounter an issue or need assistance with the Arena Open, contact Customer Service. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI Account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.