The holidays are fast approaching, and you can give the gift of Magic: The Gathering with the WPN Black Friday promotion! Starting on November 29, you can receive this Pinfinity AR-enhanced collectible pin at your local game store while supplies last.

These pins feature the Magic card back and, with Pinfinity's AR technology, help to bring 30 years of the game's history to life! You'll receive this pin from participating WPN stores while supplies last with any purchase of $75 or more in sealed Magic product. It's a great way to pick up Magic products, collect a shiny new pin, and support your local game store during Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and beyond!

Looking to pick up some holiday gifts? The Foundations Starter Collection and some Foundations Play Boosters are a great way to experience Magic with friends and family over the holiday season. If you're looking for something special for the Commander players in your life, the Bloomburrow and Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decks are a great gift to cultivate four-player fun in the new year. As long as your purchase includes $75 or more in sealed Magic product, you can add this Pinfinity pin to your gift.

For more information on availability and supply, contact your local game store.