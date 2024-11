We are aware that the artist credit for the printed version of the card Firespitter Whelp from Foundations Jumpstart (J25) was incorrectly listed as Brooklyn Smith in all languages. The correct artist credit is David Alvarez, and accurate attribution will appear on Magic: The Gathering Foundations (FDN) printings, MTG Arena, Gatherer, and Magic Online.

0197_MTGFDN_MainRep: Firespitter Whelp 0014_MTGJ25_Main: Firespitter Whelp