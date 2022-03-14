Due to supply chain issues, there will be less availability of Streets of New Capenna Commander Decks in the United States and Canada than originally planned in time for release on April 29. We do not anticipate other Streets of New Capenna products to be impacted.

Wizards Play Network stores everywhere now have a larger window, through May 8, for scheduling Streets of New Capenna Commander Launch Party events. Please check with your local game store to confirm when Streets of New Capenna Commander Decks and Commander Launch Party events will be available for you.

Additional Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck product will be available after release. We look forward to sharing these decks with you soon.