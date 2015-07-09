News / Feature
Magic Origins Clash Pack and Intro Pack Decklists
During previews for Magic Origins, we teased you a bit with the face cards of the Intro Packs as well as the front cards of the Clash Pack (plus that sweet alternate art
Seeker of the Way[/autocard]). What we didn't show you, however, were the deck lists.
Given that you'll be able to purchase and play with all of these very soon, it's about time we showed you what's inside, don't you think?
Good. Glad we agree. First up, the Clash Pack, which is a set of two decks (Armed is one, Dangerous is the other) that can be played against one another or combined to make one deck (Armed and Dangerous).. And, as a bonus, it comes with some pretty cool alternate art cards.
Title: Armed
Format: Standard
1 Honored Hierarch
1 Dragon Hunter
1 Anointer of Champions
1 Seeker of the Way
1 Dromoka Warrior
2 Topan Freeblade
2 Undercity Troll
1 Consul's Lieutenant
1 Dragon Bell Monk
2 Valeron Wardens
2 Citadel Castellan
2 War Oracle
1 Outland Colossus
1 Kytheon's Irregulars
2 Enshrouding Mist
1 Feat of Resistance
2 Mighty Leap
2 Pacifism
1 Pressure Point
1 Valorous Stance
2 Epic Confrontation
2 Titanic Growth
1 Dromoka's Command
1 Collected Company
2 Blossoming Sands
2 Evolving Wilds
1 Windswept Heath
11 Plains
10 Forest
Title: Dangerous
Format: Standard
1 Dromoka, the Eternal
2 Ainok Bond-Kin
2 Disowned Ancestor
3 Lightwalker
1 Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit
1 Avatar of the Resolute
2 Abzan Falconer
1 Tuskguard Captain
1 Abzan Battle Priest
1 Mer-Ek Nightblade
1 Longshot Squad
1 Siege Rhino
1 Elite Scaleguard
1 Suspension Field
1 Debilitating Injury
2 Ultimate Price
1 Ancestral Vengeance
2 Cached Defenses
2 Map the Wastes
1 Abzan Ascendancy
1 Scale Blessing
1 Citadel Siege
2 Dromoka's Gift
2 Incremental Growth
2 Blossoming Sands
2 Jungle Hollow
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
2 Scoured Barrens
7 Plains
6 Swamp
6 Forest
Next, we have all five of the Intro Packs.
Title: Armed and Dangerous
Format: Standard
1 Honored Hierarch
1 Dragon Hunter
1 Dromoka Warrior
3 Lightwalker
1 Seeker of the Way
2 Undercity Troll
2 Topan Freeblade
1 Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit
1 Consul's Lieutenant
1 Avatar of the Resolute
1 Citadel Castellan
1 Siege Rhino
1 Kytheon's Irregulars
1 Outland Colossus
1 Dromoka, the Eternal
1 Feat of Resistance
2 Pacifism
1 Suspension Field
1 Valorous Stance
2 Ultimate Price
1 Dromoka's Command
2 Cached Defenses
1 Abzan Ascendancy
1 Collected Company
1 Citadel Siege
2 Incremental Growth
4 Blossoming Sands
2 Evolving Wilds
2 Jungle Hollow
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
2 Scoured Barrens
1 Windswept Heath
6 Plains
3 Swamp
5 Forest
*1 Anointer of Champions
*2 Enshrouding Mist
*2 Disowned Ancestor
*2 Mighty Leap
*1 Debilitating Injury
*2 Epic Confrontation
*2 Abzan Falconer
*1 Abzan Battle Priest
*1 Scale Blessing
*1 Elite Scaleguard
Title: Brave the Battle
Format: Standard
1 Hixus, Prison Warden
2 Anointer of Champions
3 Cleric of the Forward Order
2 Knight of the Pilgrim's Road
2 Topan Freeblade
2 Stalwart Aven
2 Valeron Wardens
1 Heavy Infantry
2 Citadel Castellan
1 Patron of the Valiant
1 Outland Colossus
2 Sentinel of the Eternal Watch
1 Vastwood Gorger
2 Enshrouding Mist
2 Grasp of the Hieromancer
2 Mighty Leap
1 Titanic Growth
1 Vine Snare
1 Valor in Akros
2 Wild Instincts
2 Knightly Valor
1 Evolving Wilds
14 Plains
10 Forest
Title: Take to the Sky
Format: Standard
1 Alhammarret, High Arbiter
3 Faerie Miscreant
2 Sigiled Starfish
2 Yoked Ox
2 Nivix Barrier
2 Watercourser
2 Tower Geist
2 Charging Griffin
2 Thunderclap Wyvern
2 Totem-Guide Hartebeest
1 Soulblade Djinn
1 Aven Battle Priest
1 Negate
1 Stratus Walk
1 Turn to Frog
1 Murder Investigation
1 Celestial Flare
2 Hydrolash
2 Healing Hands
2 Claustrophobia
2 Suppression Bonds
1 Evolving Wilds
14 Island
10 Plains
Title: Demonic Deals
Format: Standard
1 Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
2 Malakir Cullblade
2 Shambling Ghoul
1 Fleshbag Marauder
3 Nantuko Husk
3 Undead Servant
2 Returned Centaur
1 Cobblebrute
2 Enthralling Victor
2 Blazing Hellhound
1 Revenant
2 Fiery Impulse
1 Reave Soul
3 Act of Treason
1 Nightsnare
1 Weight of the Underworld
2 Cruel Revival
1 Necromantic Summons
1 Chandra's Fury
1 Unholy Hunger
1 Chandra's Ignition
1 Ravaging Blaze
1 Evolving Wilds
14 Swamp
10 Mountain
Title: Assemble Victory
Format: Standard
1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar
2 Bonded Construct
1 Runed Servitor
1 Subterranean Scout
1 Bellows Lizard
1 Maritime Guard
2 Chief of the Foundry
2 Ghirapur Gearcrafter
1 Ramroller
1 Thopter Engineer
2 Guardian Automaton
2 Aspiring Aeronaut
1 Separatist Voidmage
1 Whirler Rogue
2 Reclusive Artificer
2 Volcanic Rambler
1 Mage-Ring Responder
1 Prism Ring
2 Alchemist's Vial
3 Infectious Bloodlust
1 Disperse
2 Ghirapur Æther Grid
2 Artificer's Epiphany
1 Meteorite
1 Evolving Wilds
13 Mountain
10 Island
Prereleases for Magic Origins take place this weekend, and the full set releases July 17!
Title: Hunting Pack
Format: Standard
1 Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen
2 Dwynen's Elite
2 Elvish Visionary
2 Thornbow Archer
3 Timberpack Wolf
2 Leaf gilder
1 Hitchclaw Recluse
1 Managorger Hydra
2 Yeva's Forcemage
2 Deadbridge Shaman
2 Eyeblight Assassin
2 Shaman of the Pack
2 Sylvan Messenger
1 Skysnare Spider
2 Might of the Masses
1 Macabre Waltz
1 Nightsnare
2 Weight of the Underworld
1 Consecrated by Blood
2 Eyeblight Massacre
2 Joraga Invocation
1 Evolving Wilds
11 Forest
12 Swamp
