The city of Ghirapur is brimming with excitement as engines rev and racers prepare for the event of a lifetime. You can join in the fun on February 14, 2025, with the release of Aetherdrift! As we kickstart an epic year of Standard-legal sets, you can follow Chandra Nalaar and the Ghirapur Grand Prix, a race across three planes for a life-changing prize.

Art by: Svetlin Velinov

Hop into the driver's seat and put the pedal to the metal alongside one of ten different racing teams, each with their own eye-catching (and sometimes rule-breaking) strategies. Speed (and Magic: The Gathering) is the name of the game, so see if you can propel your deck across the finish line and take home the prize of the Ghirapur Grand Prix.

The race starts on January 13, 2025, with the release of Aetherdrift's story on DailyMTG. Once you've read the story, you can experience the high-octane action on your own when the set releases on February 14, 2025, or at your local game store's Prerelease events starting February 7. We'll have more to share on the set in the future, but for now, here's your first look at Aetherdrift.

Aetherdrift Details

Legality:

Aetherdrift (DFT) is a Standard-legal set.

Aetherdrift Commander (DRC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Aetherdrift Play Boosters contain cards from DFT and SPG. These cards are playable in Aetherdrift Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

MSRPs for Aetherdrift will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $24.99

Commander Deck: $44.99

Bundle: $53.99

Finish Line Bundle: $79.99

Key Dates:

The Magic Story Podcast: Racing into Aetherdrift : January 10

: January 10 Aetherdrift Story : January 13–20

: January 13–20 Debut and Previews Begin : January 21

: January 21 Full Card Image Gallery : January 31

: January 31 Aetherdrift Prerelease Events : February 7–13

: February 7–13 MTG Arena Release : February 11

: February 11 Tabletop Release : February 14

: February 14 Magic Academy Events : February 14–April 3

: February 14–April 3 Standard Showdown : February 14–April 3

: February 14–April 3 Commander Party, Round 1 : February 21–27

: February 21–27 Aetherdrift Store Championship : March 8–30

: March 8–30 Commander Party, Round 2: March 14–20

Get a Head Start with Preorders

Aetherdrift has plenty to enjoy, no matter what speed you're racing at. With classic Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, and Bundles, there are plenty of ways to get a feel for this set. If you're looking to burn rubber at your next Commander event, the Living Energy and Eternal Night Commander decks are a great addition to your garage.

For some extra glitz and glamour to add to your ride, the Finish Line Bundle lets you experience Aetherdrift in all its high-speed glory. We'll have more to share on its contents in the future, as well as the set's Buy-a-Box promo card, but we promise it's worth the wait.

You can preorder Aetherdrift products now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Cheer on Chandra in Aetherdrift's Story

"Someone will remember me, she thinks. Someone will know I was right. And when they find the Aetherspark, my spark, they'll do something amazing with it."

—"The Dashing and the Desperate," K. Arsenault Rivera

The Ghirapur Grand Prix has a truly astonishing prize: the Aetherspark, a device theoretically capable of harnessing the power of a Planeswalker's spark. If Chandra wants to win it for her partner, Nissa, she'll have to tangle with the best in this race across Muraganda, Amonkhet, and her homeworld of Avishkar.

Art by: Elle Kurtz

We discussed the reasons for Avishkar's name change, both in-universe and outside of it, on WeeklyMTG and in this article. If you're looking to learn more about the Ghirapur Grand Prix, its history, and the current events of the plane, you can check out the Planeswalker's Guide to Aetherdrift. We're excited to share these bold visions of some of Magic's most beloved planes with you, and we look forward to seeing you on the racetrack!

The first episode of Aetherdrift's story releases on January 13, 2025, right here on DailyMTG. If you want some extra fuel for your story-loving engine, check out The Magic Story Podcast on January 10, when they sit down with game designer and Aetherdrift aficionado Miguel Lopez to discuss the set.

Aetherdrift Product Details

Play Boosters

Aetherdrift Play Booster Box

Play Booster boxes each include a first-place foil Box Topper. We'll have more to share on this shining example of racing excellence closer to the set's release. Please note that, starting with Aetherdrift, Play Booster boxes will contain 30 Play Boosters.

Each Play Booster contains:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 6–9 Commons 3–5 Uncommons 1–4 Rares or mythic rares 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity

1 Non-foil token

Collector Boosters

Aetherdrift Collector Booster Box

Aetherdrift Collector Booster boxes contain 12 Collector Boosters and a first-place foil Box Topper.

Each Collector Booster contains:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 10–12 Traditional foil cards Includes 5 cards of rarity rare or higher and 3–5 uncommons, 4–6 commons, and 1 land A headliner card in less than 1% of boosters

cards 1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Decks

Living Energy (Green-Blue-Red) Eternal Might (White-Blue-Black)

Each Commander deck contains:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art

10 Double-sided tokens

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Bundle

Aetherdrift Bundle

Each Aetherdrift Bundle contains:

9 Aetherdrift Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil alternate-art card

40 Basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Aetherdrift card-storage box

Finish Line Bundle

Aetherdrift Finish Line Bundle

What's inside this first place–worthy prize? We'll have more details to share in the future, but for now, here's what you can expect to find:

6 Aetherdrift Play Boosters

Play Boosters 2 Aetherdrift Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters 20 Basic lands Includes 15 traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 first-place foil basic lands

3 Finish Line Bundle promo cards Each is a traditional foil extended-art card with new artwork.

1 First-place foil Box Topper

5 Stickers

1 Oversized spindown die

1 Aetherdrift card-storage box

Prerelease Pack

Aetherdrift Prerelease Pack

Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Aetherdrift Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare card

1 Helper card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (from among five total color versions)

Think you've got what it takes to win? You can prove your skill on the track when Aetherdrift releases on February 14, 2025. The set is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold. And remember, it's only a death race if you die.