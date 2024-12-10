Next year, Magic is off to the races in Aetherdrift! Our first Standard-legal set of the year showcases ten racing teams from across the Multiverse as they compete in the most high-stakes competition that Magic has ever seen. The Ghirapur Grand Prix spans three different planes, and racers will do anything to win. Chandra is going to have to pull off some tricky maneuvers if she wants to win the Aetherspark, the race's grand prize.

Welcome to the Planeswalker's Guide to Aetherdrift!

This guide will take you on a tour of the Multiverse's new premier interplanar racing event: the Ghirapur Grand Prix. Part one will get you acquainted with the modern Ghirapur Grand Prix, the history of the event, and the ten Grand Prix teams taking part in this year's race. Part two will take a brief look at the host planes of the Ghirapur Grand Prix: Avishkar, Amonkhet, and Muraganda. While their entries will dive more into the recent events and history of the planes, you should know a couple things up front:

Avishkar is the new name for the plane formerly known as Kaladesh (which you can read more about here). The Consulate that led Kaladesh has also been done away with following a popular, nearly bloodless revolution. The plane has been united under a new planar government, the Avishkar Assembly, and its capital remains the city of Ghirapur.

Naktamun stands on Amonkhet. The Luxa flows clear and clean. Hazoret, the Locust God, and the Scarab God are the last of the Bolas-era gods who remain. New deities have appeared in the form of Ketramose and Sab-Sunen.

Muraganda, despite being a host plane of the Ghirapur Grand Prix, does not have a team in the race.

The Ghirapur Grand Prix

The Ghirapur Grand Prix (GGP) is the modern, Omenpath-influenced version of a long-running competition on Avishkar and has been a fixture of the underground vehicle racing scene in Ghirapur for decades. This is the second year that the Grand Prix has been an interplanar competition, and its second year as a legal, promoted event. Since the Phyrexian invasion and the collapse of the old Consulate in the Indigo Revolution, the Grand Prix has been championed by the new night minister of Ghirapur, Gonti. Under Gonti's stewardship, the race has leveled up its presentation. No longer is it a devil-may-care, law-breaking, if-you-know-you-know cannonball run across Ghirapur and its environs. The Grand Prix is now a legitimate sporting event, albeit one that is more inclined to pay out damages than accept conditions on its conduct, route, or the aftermath of its participants' passage.

The Grand Prix: A History

The Ghirapur Grand Prix began decades ago as the Ghirapur Sprint, an informal, unsanctioned race adjacent to the Inventors' Fair. The Sprint was held at night and dispatched its participants out across Ghirapur, racing from checkpoint to checkpoint collecting marks on their race itineraries. The winner was the first to cross the final checkpoint with their itineraries signed, indicating to the judges that they crossed each checkpoint. This event was held annually, attracting couriers, aether smugglers, kinetic artists, daring engineers, dashing pilots, and other misfits, revolutionaries, and radicals looking to test their limits and the limits of their machines. Together, these participants named themselves the New Culture Collective, or NCC.

The New Culture Collective arose in the city of Ghirapur, a haven for radical cultural, artistic, and academic thought. Home to myriad revolutionary ideologies, the NCC broadly adopted the position that what the Consulate prohibited, they should pursue. Their leaders issued statements, proclamations, and manifestos from behind masks and pseudonyms, evading the Consulate's enforcers as they worked to foment revolutionary fervor that attacked not just Avishkar's (née Kaladesh) academic institutions but the repressive Consulate that administered planar affairs. In addition to the races, shows, and papers that the New Culture Collective organized, they also agitated among student groups, engineer councils, and factory floors. Their most popular recruiting measure, however, was the Ghirapur Sprint.

The Ghirapur Sprint was not the only race that the New Culture Collective organized, but it was its largest, most popular, and most dangerous. The Consulate knew to expect the Sprint and spent great resources attempting to infiltrate the Collective to shut down the race and imprison the NCC's leaders, agitators, propagandists, and activists. They were successful some years, touting these arrests as evidence of their social control and the danger posed by affiliation with anti-Consulate groups. The Consulate claimed that the New Culture Collective and the Ghirapur Sprint were criminal enterprises for swindlers, maniacs, gamblers, and organized crime. They were not wholly wrong, as the New Culture Collective did not shirk the label. Being an enemy of the Consulate grew their numbers and exposed them to financiers who shared similar goals—if radically different politics.

The cost of putting on an event as large as the Sprint demanded funds that the NCC didn't have. Despite thousands of small donors and some industry sponsors, the Sprint was not a money-making endeavor. Paying off damages, providing prize pools, covering bribes, and so on meant that the more racers participated, the more the Sprint bled money. Unwilling to increase the cost to entry, the New Culture Collective made an appeal to the organized criminal underworld of Ghirapur. If those who the state had classified as "criminals" were willing to offer aether, parts, coverage, and prize money, the New Culture Collective would take it. An injection of capital meant they could lift themselves and their comrades out of desperation, and the state had already labeled them criminals. Why not take the money offered and use it to free themselves from the demands of a society they were already rebelling against?

This cat-and-mouse dance persisted up to the beginning of the Phyrexian invasion of Avishkar. As portals opened in the skies across the plane, the Collective suspended its normal operations and anti-Consulate positions. Defeating the Phyrexians was paramount. The New Culture Collective called upon its members to come to the defense of Avishkar. NCC leadership pivoted to coordinate transportation, logistics, and evacuation efforts. The Collective's ground-level knowledge of Avishkar's cities, mutual aid networks, safehouses, and cells of fast, daring, and resourceful pilots and engineers was invaluable. The New Culture Collective proved instrumental to the defense of the plane.

The Indigo Revolution followed the end of the Phyrexian invasion. The old Consulate was quickly and bloodlessly toppled by a coalition of old Renegade revolutionaries, New Culture Collective partisans, and the popular momentum of post-war discontent. To mark the fundamental change in planar governance, one of the first acts the Avishkar Assembly voted to undertake was to change the name of the plane from Kaladesh—an old term weighed down by history's cumbersome, painful weight—to Avishkar, a name that reflects the forward-looking, revolutionary spirit of the plane and her people. Since the formation of Avishkar from Kaladesh, the New Culture Collective has become a publicly celebrated and recognized political party that operates in the open, with a decent plurality of representative seats in the Avishkar Assembly. The Ghirapur Sprint has been renamed the Ghirapur Grand Prix and has become a legitimate sporting event managed by an independent governing body overseen by Ghirapur's night minister, Gonti.

The Grand Prix's Present-Day Structure

The Ghirapur Grand Prix depicted in Aetherdrift is the second annual interplanar edition of the race, upgraded in scope and scale from its first iteration the year prior. The Avishkar Assembly aims to build on the successes of the inaugural GGP by extending the festivities out of Ghirapur and Avishkar, inviting teams and delegations from across the Multiverse to participate. It is their hope that the GGP becomes an annual Multiversal festival and showcase, displaying the wonders of post-invasion, post-Indigo Revolution Avishkar. The modern Grand Prix is no longer a rebellious, unsanctioned series of alley-barging races. It is a critically important demonstration of the new government's capability to manage interplanar logistics, administration, coordination, cultural wealth, and economic capacity. To that end, the governing body of the Ghirapur Grand Prix operates not just on Avishkar but across the Multiverse, sending delegates to linked planes to sanction and classify local versions of GGP-style stage races. These races, along with sanctioned events held across Avishkar, feed participants into the Ghirapur Grand Prix.

The Ghirapur Grand Prix itself takes place once a year by Avishkar's calendars over the course of a week, beginning at nightfall in the heart of Ghirapur as a nod to the Ghirapur Sprint's night-time beginnings. Preparation takes months and requires a colossal administrative effort, combining the work of multiple teams (diplomatic, development, broadcast, security, and so on) across multiple planes to create a seamless festival atmosphere for its viewers and a coherent course for its participants.

The first stage of the Grand Prix races out of the heart of Ghirapur and into its rural edges. This year's edition will take racers through a stable Omenpath to Amonkhet, where they will race along the lush banks of the revived Luxa. An Omenpath at the end of that stage will send racers into the wilds of Muraganda, where they will explore the canopies of this primordial plane from the safety of an elevated track. From there, they will return to Amonkhet—this time to sprint across the boiling desert—and then back to the final stage in the heart of Ghirapur.

Checkpoints established by the race record what teams cross through them, ensuring that cheating is, on paper, impossible. The victor is determined in the simplest, most straightforward way possible: the first team to cross the finish line wins.

The entire event is called the Ghirapur Grand Prix. It is important to know, however, that the event is a festival of multiple races, a colossal undertaking that employs thousands of staff members, engineers, and marshals in a interplanar endeavor unrivaled in the Multiverse. The omencasted event that the fans across Avishkar gather to watch is called the Grand Prix. There are multiple lower-division races that follow the ceremonial departure of the Grand Prix, ranging from single-day sprints all the way up to full-distance races. The events are as follows, ranked in order of prestige from most to least:

The Grand Prix (the focus of Aetherdrift) GP Aspire (some events, teams, and interactions seen in Aetherdrift) Top Division Class 1 Class 2 Class 3 Exhibition

The Grand Prix's Lower Divisions

Below the ten teams that participate in the Grand Prix are dozens upon dozens of smaller teams competing in lower divisions of the race. These attract participants ranging from near-professional GP Aspire teams vying for their spot in next year's GGP to enthusiastic amateurs racing for life-changing prize money in single-stage sprints and full-length attempts at the GGP course after the main race has departed. Save for the exhibition category, all racers stand to win promotion into the category immediately above them. Some teams can forego qualification via an invite into GP Aspire per the promoter's discretion.

The GP Aspire race typically collects twenty teams from around the Multiverse to compete for entries into the next year's Grand Prix. Most of these teams have won their entry to GP Aspire through competition in regional sanctioned races, but some are invited or have won lottery entry via contests, bring unique sponsorships to Avishkar that allow them entry, and so on.

The Aetherspark

The grand prize of the Ghirapur Grand Prix changes every year, sourced from the vast pool of long-hidden artifacts and treasures once withheld by the old Consulate. This year, it is a wonderous artifact called the Aetherspark.

Notes on the artifact recovered from deep within Consulate storage indicate that the Aetherspark is a unique device intended to allow for the existence and usage of a Planeswalker spark separate from the body. Examination of the device indicates it should work to preserve a spark and allow its use by any wielder. The device's user should be able to planeswalk as if the spark within was their own. However, the inventor responsible for this device either did not document the creation process or the schematics were destroyed in the Phyrexian invasion. As a result, the Aetherspark has not yet been tested and the precise function of the device is purely theoretical. Questions abound: Will the spark within the artifact travel with the user? Will it exhaust itself after a single use? Will the device allow for more users beyond the initial one? Will it even work as it appears to have been designed? The answer will be determined by the brave.

In the Omenpath era, Avishkar's government is not interested in reverse-engineering the Aetherspark. Omenpaths are abundant, and proven technology exists to allow mass transit, trade, and diplomacy through these stable pathways. The Aetherspark is a unique and fascinating artifact that once may have started wars but now has been reduced to a relic of a bygone era. It is a perfect trophy for the racers of the Grand Prix to chase, combining prestige, the Multiverse, aether, and risk into a representational object that embodies all aspects of the Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix Teams

In addition to the host teams of Avishkar and Amonkhet (the Aether Rangers and the Champions of Amonkhet, respectively), eight other teams field racing crews in the Grand Prix and its lower divisions.

The Aether Rangers

Save for Muraganda, the host planes of the Ghirapur Grand Prix are each fielding a team at the Grand Prix level. Avishkar's entry is the Aether Rangers, a team that brings humans, elves, vedalken, and dwarves together to race for the glory of Avishkar and the Avishkar Assembly. These aether-riding pilots and engineers are a cross-generation, cross-class team of comrades that combine the best of pre-revolutionary Avishkar with the hope-chasing cohort of the new generation.

Vehicles of the Aether Rangers express this same hopeful, open approach to the unknown. Light and strong, Ranger vehicles are built to race ahead of and fly above the fray, to pierce adversity and streak through, quick as flashing light riding currents of ramjet-fired aether. The Aether Rangers are co-led by Chief Engineer Pia Nalaar and the mysterious, mononymic folk hero Spitfire, a masked racing star in various Ghirapur racing circles. In addition to their Grand Prix team, the Aether Rangers field several lower-division squadrons, funded and outfitted by the Avishkar Assembly.

The main rival of the Aether Rangers is the Cloudspire Racing Team, the previous year's winners of the Ghirapur Grand Prix. Chandra Nalaar is the co-captain of Cloudspire this year, a veritable coup pulled off by Cloudspire that has lit a fire under the Aether Rangers this year.

The Champions of Amonkhet

Amonkhet fell to the machinations of a megalomaniacal, cruel trickster God-Pharaoh. Under him, the living of Amonkhet were all made equal in their misery. Only through the intervention of Planeswalkers and a plane-spanning war was the imposter defeated and Amonkhet freed. Now, in the wake of a second apocalyptic conflict—the Phyrexian invasion—Amonkhet has risen again through the collective effort of the living and the dead.

The Amonkheti know toil, so in the new future they are building, they have made a conscious effort to make room for sport, leisure, and play as they raise up heroes who don't swing swords in battle alongside those who do. One champion of this new measure is Zahur, an undead leonin charioteer from the lost era before Nicol Bolas. Prepared with new wrappings and dressed in fine raiment, Zahur leads the Amonkheti delegation alongside Basri Ket and a crew of living and undead charioteers. These racers ride to win glory and bring acclaim to Naktamun, Hazoret, the new gods, and the people of Amonkhet who still struggle to build a new plane of their own from the ruin of history.

Cloudspire Racing Team

The previous year's winner of the Ghirapur Grand Prix is the Cloudspire Racing Team, a high-speed, low-drag team of accomplished racers and engineers from Kylem who immigrated to Avishkar after the opening of the Omenpaths. This team surprised fans by winning the very first interplanar Ghirapur Grand Prix, and their victory has lit a fire under the local Aether Rangers. Coupled with the pre-race drama of Avishkar's own Chandra Nalaar signing with the Cloudspire team instead of the Rangers, the whole plane is sure to turn up to watch.

The Cloudspire Racing Team is big on pedigree, professionalism, and personality. Their drivers and vehicles are stars, serving as heroes meant to inspire hope and paragons of racecraft, with machines built to awe and thrill. Their branding is as aggressive as their racing style: fast, bright, and loud, giving the appearance of little subtlety or nuance while frustratingly quite good. Never the first to cross the line of legality into outright clashing—but also never the first to back down—the Cloudspire Racing Team upholds to the adage: "Rubbing is racing."

Cloudspire's co-captains are Chandra Nalaar and Kolodin, the latter being last year's sole captain. Chandra's choice to join Cloudspire over the Aether Rangers sent shockwaves through the Avishkari public, who assumed she would join her mother as co-captain of the home team. However, Chandra's desire to win the Aetherspark for her lover, Nissa, overrode other loyalties. Kolodin, ever the team player, has worked to integrate her into his squad with as little friction as possible.

The Guidelight Voyagers

The Guidelight Voyagers are an uncanny collection of automatons captained by a single mind: a machine that calls itself "Mendicant Core." The automatons of the Guidelight work like limbs of a vast intelligence, united together in the singular purpose to transit the planes of the Multiverse in a repeatable method, varying their approach with rapidity to introduce new variables to their controllable baseline in the hopes of finding a way back to their homeworld.

The Guidelight first appeared during the opening of the Omenpaths, emerging onto Avishkar shortly after the Phyrexian invasion. They found the plane acceptable but were disturbed by their arrival there. The Omenpath they transited through essentially opened around them and deposited them upon Avishkar. After a period of wandering the plane, Mendicant encountered the Grand Prix.

Under Mendicant's guidance, they deemed the infrastructure of the race to be a perfect iterative field for them to attempt their audacious plan: transit the Omenpaths and hope they recreate the conditions that brought them to Avishkar—only this time in reverse—and return home. The Guidelight Voyagers were able to compete in the first Ghirapur Grand Prix, finishing as a solidly middle-pack team employing reliable, if predictable, strategies. In this edition, though, the Guidelight has revised their plans, attempting new and unpredictable methods of racecraft. Something about the race has changed. Though the other teams don't know what that is, they all understand that the Guidelight Voyagers are searching for something at the edges of the Grand Prix.

The Speed Demons

A set of lights on the long and lonely road. The last thing a poor creature wandering the asphalt might see. A lone silhouette warbling in the setting sun's heat, half-mirage, half-stygian steel. Is it death, or something worse? There's no way to know unless it catches you, and you don't want that to happen.

These are the Speed Demons, a group of possessed racers and their tormentors who drive specter-haunted vehicles, led by the eponymous demon that allows their excursions from their homeworld. The Speed Demon itself races among the possessed and the damned as a demonic minder, the tormentor of the team captain, Winter. Winter is a survivor of Duskmourn who has been granted temporary leave by Valgavoth, the archdemon of the plane, to try and win the Aetherspark for reasons, of course, of Valgavoth's own. If Winter (or a racer on his crew) wins, he might be granted his freedom. If he fails, however, the Speed Demon will ensure Winter is dragged back to Duskmourn to face Valgavoth's wrath.

Winter's prospects look stark, save for one ace in the hole: Loot, a young beast with an uncanny ability to navigate the Omenpaths. Winter and the Speed Demon hold Loot captive and plan to take advantage of his abilities in the race.

The Goblin Rocketeers

The idea of a goblin-produced rocket does not fill most with confidence. The Multiverse at large has a cautious view of the volatile combination of goblins equipped with high-velocity, refined chemical explosives. This fear, to the goblins of the Rocketeers, is the opinion of small minds with little courage who would never appreciate the beauty of a rocket-assisted full send if the BOOSTGOD himself punched the ignition.

The goblins of the Rocketeers emerged on Avishkar from an unknown plane only briefly connected to Avishkar via an instanced Omenpath. Redshift, the current co-captain of the Rocketeers, believes that he and his crew didn't simply tumble out of a lucky Omenpath but accomplished their launch mission: to break through the velocity limit that holds the BOOSTGOD back from the Multiverse. Their launch was a success, and the rockets that drove them into the skies of their homeworld and beyond were the strongest ever created by goblinkind. This was a tremendously risky endeavor, not because of the rockets they flew upon but because of the velocity limit imposed upon their plane by the BOOSTGOD's mortal enemy, the dead-stop deity whose name cannot be uttered. Redshift and his crew defied death and instead pierced the cruel, invisible wall of the velocity limit, traveling through a momentary Omenpath to arrive on Avishkar.

Initially lost and confused by the chaos of Ghirapur, Redshift and his Rocketeers found community among the racers and gearheads orbiting the Ghirapur Grand Prix. Here was something familiar to them: worship of the BOOSTGOD, even if the other racers did not know his name, and a plentiful fuel supply. They abandoned their initial mission of exploration beyond the velocity limit and mounted a new campaign (funded in large part by their adoptive benefactor and co-captain, Daretti, also stranded for the moment on Avishkar): win the Grand Prix. They had a machine that could go fast, so why not pit it against others? After all, isn't competition a kind of science as well?

The Alacrian Quickbeasts

Along the start line and among the rumble of engines is a triumphant roar: those of the Alacrian Quickbeasts, mighty avatars of the natural world and their riding companions, come to pit muscle and bone against steel and aether. Working in rider-and-steed teams, Quickbeasts are unique among the competitors of the GGP in that they are a team of racing partners, not just master and beast.

Quickbeasts are huge creatures from Alacria, a plane connected to Avishkar by a perennial Omenpath. Fueled by a diet of aether, Quickbeasts are capable of startlingly quick, sustained movement and propelling themselves and their riders at high speeds across varied terrain for days at a time between feedings. They are intelligent creatures, ancient and valued by the riders who they choose to partner with. Often they are regarded as the souls of the city districts across Alacria, whose honor and legend they inherit from the Quickbeasts that sired them. Riders must pass through extensive schooling and training before they can mount a Quickbeast, and even then, only with the consent of the beast. When they do, they become bound and together make up two aspects of their district's legend.

The team of Alacrian Quickbeasts present in this year's Grand Prix represent the best of Alacria's districts and race for the collective honor of their homeworld. They are led by Caradora and Lagorin, a rider and Quickbeast who were not originally bound together but have been forced into a racing pair by tragic circumstances back home.

The Speedbrood

The Speedbrood are an odd team of racers from a plane with an untranslatable name who have come to race the Grand Prix for similarly untranslatable reasons, much to the excitement of the Avishkari press. Don't let their inscrutability be misread as menace: to an individual, they are a gregarious presence in the garages of the Grand Prix, fond of polytonal communal singing, tea brewing, and fine textile trade. They are nocturnal, restless unless they are racing, and always ready to talk—even if neither party can comprehend what the other is saying.

Like the Alacrian Quickbeasts, the Speedbrood crew living vehicles with which they have developed a symbiotic relationship. Unlike the Quickbeasts, however, Speedbrood racers grow their vehicles in a complex ritual that sees one of their comrades shedding their exoskeleton and undergoing a lengthy metamorphosis to transform into a vehicle themselves. This is a great honor for the Speedbrood, one reserved only for their finest racers at the end of their lives: to no longer simply crew a vehicle but become speed itself.

The Speedbrood team captain is Aatchik, a radian of the Speedbrood. "Radian" is an honorific given to exemplary members of a brood, those who lance out into the unknown, as if driven by an assured, straight path of fate. Radians are leaders nearing their assumptive fate. Aatchik hopes that, by winning the Grand Prix (or finishing well), she will prove herself ready for metamorphosis.

The Keelhaulers

The Keelhaulers of the Ghirapur Grand Prix are a rowdy bunch, a crew of humanoid sharks (called chordatans) and their air-breathing fishfolk and human comrades who favor fast, stripped-down vehicles—often little more than an exposed aethercycle engine with a crew nacelle strapped to it—and hard-charging strategies that test the boundaries of what the race marshals will allow. They are a highly developed team that fields multiple crews across all divisions of the competition, with their most daring and brash captain, Howler, leading their premier team in the Grand Prix itself.

Chordatans are endemic to Avishkar's coastal regions now, having arrived via an instanced Omenpath to find themselves immediately atop the food chain. Perhaps a consequence of fate (or the outcome of some unknown multiversal mechanism), chordatans have a strong affinity for aether, so arriving on Avishkar has catapulted them to the apex of their potential. They describe their perception of aether as a call to adventure, power, speed, and glory. An invigorating substance, aether in all its forms is important in chordatan rituals, and liquid aether is used as fuel in their aethercycles.

In addition to Captain Howler, the Keelhaulers have employed the infamous Avishkari pirate Kari Zev, and her companion Ragavan, as a mercenary guide to the race and envoy to Ghirapur.

The Endriders

The Endriders hail from Gastal, a dying plane crossed by mounted scavengers and nomads who roar across its permanently sunset-washed landscapes seeking rare oases to settle or raid. Water, food, and peace are in short supply, but at the death of their homeworld, gas and oil were plentiful. With nothing left but the open road and a bottomless tank of fuel, the plane's population has taken to their roaring machines to chase glory ahead and leave the dead behind.

After the Phyrexian invasion ended and the Omenpaths opened, Endrider gangs rode their machines to freedom, leaving Gastal without a look in the rearview mirror. They found the Multiverse ripe for raiding but encountered a new problem. While food, water, and rest could be found in plenty, gasoline was scarce, being a controlled substance at best and unknown at worst. Accustomed to driving their machines to the max, they quickly ran dry of fuel. Stranded, the Endriders sought alternate methods of fueling their vehicles and fell into all manner of mercenary work.

Far Fortune's gang was one of the crews who left Gastal, rode to the horizon, and then ran out of gas. Lucky for them, though, they were stranded on Avishkar and quickly found their way into the Ghirapur Grand Prix and its aether-fueled machines. Now a popular team of hard-edged competitors, the Endriders race to win and fuel their never-ending drive.

This has been a brief history of the Ghirapur Grand Prix and this rendition's competitors! For more information on Aetherdrift's setting and story, tune in tomorrow for a journey through the host planes of this grand exhibition.