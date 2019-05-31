Compiled by Eli Shiffrin, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, and Thijs van Ommen.

Document last modified April 29, 2019.

The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at Support.Wizards.com.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Modern Horizons set contains 254 cards (101 commons, 80 uncommons, 53 rares, 15 mythic rares, and 5 basic lands) that appear in booster packs, plus 1 promotional card (available as part of the Modern Horizons in-store Buy-a-Box promotion).

Modern Horizons booster packs also contain 54 collectable art cards. These cards are not Magic cards and are not for gameplay.

The Modern Horizons set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, June 14, 2019. At that time, cards in the Modern Horizons set will be legal in the Modern format, as well as the Legacy and Vintage formats. The majority of its cards are not legal in the Standard format.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

Major Set Theme: Returning Keywords and Mechanics

Every keyword ability, keyword action, and ability word in the Modern Horizons set has previously appeared in other Magic sets. In addition to those that appear regularly in current sets, a total of forty-four returning mechanics appear in this set! None of the rules that you knew for these mechanics have changed, although some appear with new twists.

Several of these keyword abilities allow you to pay an alternative cost to cast a spell. These are dash, evoke, flashback, and overload.

Several of these keyword abilities allow you to pay an additional cost to cast a spell. These are buyback, entwine, kicker, replicate, retrace, and splice.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell "without paying its mana cost" or for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to pay another alternative cost. You may pay any optional additional costs, and you must pay any mandatory additional costs.

Returning Mechanic: Snow and the S Symbol

The Modern Horizons set shows off how cool it is by featuring the return of one of the game's chilliest mechanics: the snow supertype and the snow mana symbol.

Frostwalla

2G

Snow Creature — Lizard

2/2

S: Frostwalla gets +2/+2 until end of turn. Activate this ability only once each turn. (S can be paid with one mana from a snow permanent.)

Snow-Covered Mountain

Basic Snow Land — Mountain

Snow is a supertype, not a card type. It has no rules meaning or function by itself, but other cards and abilities may refer to it.

Basic snow lands are legal in formats where the Modern Horizons set is legal; they're not legal in the Standard format. In Constructed events where basic snow lands are legal, your deck may contain any number of them. In a Modern Horizons Limited event, your deck can't contain basic snow lands that you didn't draft (in a Draft event) or open (in a Sealed Deck event).

The S symbol is a generic mana symbol. To pay it, you must spend one mana of any type that was produced by a snow permanent. Effects that reduce costs by an amount of generic mana can't reduce an S cost.

Snow isn't a type of mana. If an effect allows you to spend mana as though it were mana of any type, you can't pay S with mana from a nonsnow permanent.

If a card has only snow mana symbols in its mana cost, it's colorless. Snow is not a color.

Returning Keyword: Ninjutsu

If you like to surprise your opponent with stealth and trickery, the ninjutsu ability is just the thing for you. The Modern Horizons set features six new Ninjas with the ninjutsu keyword.

Moonblade Shinobi

3U

Creature — Human Ninja

3/2

Ninjutsu 2U (2U, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Moonblade Shinobi deals combat damage to a player, create a 1/1 blue Illusion creature token with flying.

The ninjutsu ability can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate a ninjutsu ability, you reveal the Ninja card in your hand and return the attacking creature. The Ninja isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. If it leaves your hand before then, it won't enter the battlefield at all.

The creature with ninjutsu enters the battlefield attacking the same player or planeswalker that the returned creature was attacking. This is a rule specific to ninjutsu; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking.

Although the Ninja is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. If you wait until after the declare blockers step, because all combat damage is dealt at once, the Ninja won't normally deal combat damage.

If a creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate the ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. The Ninja will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step, even if it has first strike.

Returning Mechanic: Slivers

The unstoppable hivemind of Slivers returns in the Modern Horizons set! Each Sliver has an ability that buffs every Sliver you control.

Lavabelly Sliver

1RW

Creature — Sliver

2/2

Sliver creatures you control have "When this creature enters the battlefield, it deals 1 damage to target player or planeswalker and you gain 1 life."

Each Sliver you control grants its bonuses to all of your Slivers, including itself. For example, Lavabelly Sliver's ability that it gives itself triggers when it enters the battlefield.

If a Sliver grants another Sliver an activated or triggered ability, and the Sliver granting that ability leaves the battlefield while that ability's on the stack, that ability will still resolve.

If two Slivers grant the same triggered ability, those abilities trigger separately.

If two Slivers grant the same activated ability, those abilities must be activated separately. Activating one won't provide double the effect.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Abominable Treefolk

2GU

Snow Creature — Treefolk

*/*

Trample

Abominable Treefolk's power and toughness are each equal to the number of snow permanents you control.

When Abominable Treefolk enters the battlefield, tap target creature an opponent controls. That creature doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

The ability that defines Abominable Treefolk's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

As long as Abominable Treefolk is on the battlefield, its first ability will count itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

Abominable Treefolk's last ability can target a creature that's already tapped. That creature won't untap during its controller's next untap step.

Alpine Guide

2R

Snow Creature — Human Scout

3/3

When Alpine Guide enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a Mountain card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

Alpine Guide attacks each combat if able.

When Alpine Guide leaves the battlefield, sacrifice a Mountain.

If Alpine Guide can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under a player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Altar of Dementia

2

Artifact

Sacrifice a creature: Target player puts a number of cards equal to the sacrificed creature's power from the top of their library into their graveyard.

The number of cards the target player puts into their graveyard is equal to the power of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield.

If the target player's library contains fewer cards than the sacrificed creature's power, all of those cards are put into that player's graveyard. That player won't lose the game until they try to draw from the empty library.

Answered Prayers

1WW

Enchantment

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life. If Answered Prayers isn't a creature, it becomes a 3/3 Angel creature with flying in addition to its other types until end of turn.

If Answered Prayers becomes a creature but you haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to attack with it.

Once Answered Prayers becomes a creature, you'll still gain life whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control.

Archmage's Charm

UUU

Instant

Choose one —

• Counter target spell.

• Target player draws two cards.

• Gain control of target nonland permanent with converted mana cost 1 or less.

If a creature on the battlefield has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Aria of Flame

2R

Enchantment

When Aria of Flame enters the battlefield, each opponent gains 10 life.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, put a verse counter on Aria of Flame, then it deals damage equal to the number of verse counters on it to target player or planeswalker.

Aria of Flame's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If the target player or planeswalker is an illegal target by the time Aria of Flame's last ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. You don't put a verse counter on Aria of Flame.

If Aria of Flame leaves the battlefield while its last ability is on the stack, use the number of verse counters it had on it immediately before it left the battlefield to determine how much damage it deals.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Aria of Flame's first ability causes the opposing team to gain 20 life.

Astral Drift

2W

Enchantment

Whenever you cycle Astral Drift or cycle another card while Astral Drift is on the battlefield, you may exile target creature. If you do, return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Cycling 2W (2W, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Astral Drift's triggered ability resolves before the cycling ability does. You won't draw until after you choose the target and choose whether to exile the creature.

If you cycle a card during a player's end step, the exiled creature will remain exiled until the next turn's end step.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Ayula, Queen Among Bears

1G

Legendary Creature — Bear

2/2

Whenever another Bear enters the battlefield under your control, choose one —

• Put two +1/+1 counters on target Bear.

• Target Bear you control fights target creature you don't control.

Either of Ayula's modes can target any Bear you control, not just the Bear that entered the battlefield. Ayula can even be the target of its own ability.

For Ayula's second mode, if either target isn't a creature or is otherwise an illegal target as the ability resolves, no creature will deal or be dealt damage.

Ayula's Influence

GGG

Enchantment

Discard a land card: Create a 2/2 green Bear creature token.

If an effect instructs you to draw cards and then discard cards, you can't take actions in between. For example, if you have no cards in hand and cast Bazaar Trademage, you can't activate Ayula's Influence's ability between the time you draw two cards and discard those cards.

Battle Screech

2WW

Sorcery

Create two 1/1 white Bird creature tokens with flying.

Flashback—Tap three untapped white creatures you control. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

To pay Battle Screech's flashback cost, you may tap any untapped white creatures you control, including ones you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

Bazaar Trademage

2U

Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

Flying

When Bazaar Trademage enters the battlefield, draw two cards, then discard three cards.

You draw two cards and discard three cards all while Bazaar Trademage's triggered ability is resolving. Nothing can happen between the two, and no player may choose to take actions.

Bellowing Elk

3G

Creature — Elk

4/2

As long as you had another creature enter the battlefield under your control this turn, Bellowing Elk has trample and indestructible.

Bellowing Elk's effect checks each turn whether it applies during that turn. It doesn't check only during the turn it enters the battlefield.

Bellowing Elk's effect applies even if the other creature entered the battlefield under your control before Bellowing Elk entered the battlefield, and it continues to apply even if that creature leaves the battlefield.

Blizzard Strix

4U

Snow Creature — Bird

3/2

Flash

Flying

When Blizzard Strix enters the battlefield, if you control another snow permanent, exile target permanent other than Blizzard Strix. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

If Blizzard Strix enters the battlefield during a player's end step, the exiled permanent will remain exiled until the next turn's end step.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Bogardan Dragonheart

2R

Creature — Human Shaman

2/2

Sacrifice another creature: Until end of turn, Bogardan Dragonheart becomes a Dragon with base power and toughness 4/4, flying, and haste.

Bogardan Dragonheart's ability overwrites all previous effects that set its creature types, power, and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that set these characteristics to specific values that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite that part of this effect.

Effects that modify Bogardan Dragonheart's power or toughness (such as the effects of Force of Virtue or Giant Growth) will apply no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power or toughness (such as +1/+1 counters).

Bogardan Dragonheart doesn't lose any abilities when it becomes a Dragon.

Cabal Therapist

B

Creature — Horror

1/1

Menace

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, you may sacrifice a creature. When you do, choose a nonland card name, then target player reveals their hand and discards all cards with that name.

You name the card as Cabal Therapist's reflexive triggered ability resolves, not as it's put onto the stack. Then the targeted player reveals their hand and discards if appropriate. No player may choose to take actions between you naming the card and the targeted player revealing and discarding.

Chillerpillar

3U

Snow Creature — Insect

3/3

4SS: Monstrosity 2. (If this creature isn't monstrous, put two +1/+1 counters on it and it becomes monstrous. S can be paid with one mana from a snow permanent.)

As long as Chillerpillar is monstrous, it has flying.

Once a creature becomes monstrous, it can't become monstrous again. If the creature is already monstrous when the monstrosity ability resolves, nothing happens.

Monstrous isn't an ability that a creature has. It's just something true about that creature. If the creature stops being a creature, loses its abilities, or loses its +1/+1 counters, it will continue to be monstrous.

Chillerpillar gaining flying after it becomes blocked won't remove the blocking creature from combat or cause Chillerpillar to become unblocked.

Cloudshredder Sliver

RW

Creature — Sliver

1/1

Sliver creatures you control have flying and haste.

If Cloudshredder Sliver leaves the battlefield during combat, any attacking Slivers that came under your control this turn will continue to attack, even though they will no longer have haste.

Collected Conjuring

2UR

Sorcery

Exile the top six cards of your library. You may cast up to two sorcery cards with converted mana cost 3 or less from among them without paying their mana costs. Put the exiled cards not cast this way on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Each individual spell you cast this way must have converted mana cost 3 or less. Their total converted mana cost could be greater.

You must cast any of the exiled cards you wish to cast while Collected Conjuring is resolving. You can't cast them later in the turn.

You may cast the two sorcery cards in either order. The second is cast before the first resolves.

If a spell has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs (such as that of Tormenting Voice), you must pay those to cast the card.

Collector Ouphe

1G

Creature — Ouphe

2/2

Activated abilities of artifacts can't be activated.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected.

No abilities of artifacts can be activated, including mana abilities.

Collector Ouphe's ability affects only artifacts on the battlefield. Activated abilities that work in other zones (such as cycling) can still be activated.

If you control Collector Ouphe, you can't activate any abilities of your artifacts, even if you'd sacrifice Collector Ouphe as a cost to activate one of those abilities.

Conifer Wurm

4G

Snow Creature — Wurm

4/4

Trample

3G: Conifer Wurm gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of snow permanents you control.

The value of X is determined only as Conifer Wurm's ability begins to resolve. It won't change later in the turn if the number of snow permanents you control changes.

Because Conifer Wurm is itself a snow permanent, its ability will usually give it at least +1/+1.

Cordial Vampire

BB

Creature — Vampire

1/1

Whenever Cordial Vampire or another creature dies, put a +1/+1 counter on each Vampire you control.

If Cordial Vampire dies at the same time as one or more other creatures, its ability triggers for each of them.

If a Vampire you control is dealt lethal damage at the same time as another creature, they die at the same time. That Vampire can't receive a counter from Cordial Vampire's ability in time to save it.

Crashing Footfalls

Sorcery

Suspend 4—G (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay G and exile it with four time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

Create two 4/4 green Rhino creature tokens with trample.

Crashing Footfalls has no mana cost. You can't cast it unless an effect (such as that of suspend) allows you to cast it for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost. Its converted mana cost is 0.

You can exile a card in your hand using suspend any time you could cast that card. Consider its card type, any effect that affects when you could cast it, and any other effects that could stop you from casting it to determine if and when you can do this. Whether or not you could actually complete all steps in casting the card is irrelevant. For example, you can exile a card with suspend that has no mana cost or requires a target even if no legal targets are available at that time.

Exiling a card with suspend isn't casting that card. This action doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

After removing the last time counter, you must cast the card if able. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If an effect prohibits you from casting the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

Cunning Evasion

1U

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control becomes blocked, you may return it to its owner's hand.

You return the attacking creature to its owner's hand before the combat damage step. A creature returned this way neither deals nor is dealt combat damage.

Dead of Winter

2B

Sorcery

All nonsnow creatures get -X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of snow permanents you control.

The value of X is determined only as Dead of Winter begins to resolve. It won't change later in the turn if the number of snow permanents you control changes.

Dead of Winter affects only creatures that aren't snow creatures at the time it resolves. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn won't get -X/-X.

Dismantling Blow

2W

Instant

Kicker 2U (You may pay an additional 2U as you cast this spell.)

Destroy target artifact or enchantment. If this spell was kicked, draw two cards.

If the target artifact or enchantment is an illegal target by the time Dismantling Blow tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You won't draw two cards if it was kicked. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), you do draw two cards.

Dregscape Sliver

1B

Creature — Sliver

2/2

Each Sliver creature card in your graveyard has unearth 2.

Unearth 2 (2: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

Dregscape Sliver grants the unearth ability to other Sliver cards only while it's on the battlefield.

Activating a creature card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting the creature spell. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the creature card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities (such as Stifle) will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Cancel) will not.

If a creature returned to the battlefield by the unearth ability would leave it for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the creature to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it. In that case, the spell or ability succeeds at exiling the creature. If the spell or ability later returns the creature card to the battlefield (as Astral Drift might, for example), the creature card will return as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effect will no longer apply to it.

Echo of Eons

4UU

Sorcery

Each player shuffles their hand and graveyard into their library, then draws seven cards.

Flashback 2U (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Echo of Eons won't be put into your graveyard until after it's finished resolving, which means it won't be shuffled into your library as part of its own effect.

Elvish Fury

G

Instant

Buyback 4 (You may pay an additional 4 as you cast this spell. If you do, put this card into your hand as it resolves.)

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Elvish Fury tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. If its buyback cost was paid, you won't return it to your hand.

Endling

2BB

Creature — Zombie Shapeshifter

3/3

B: Endling gains menace until end of turn.

B: Endling gains deathtouch until end of turn.

B: Endling gains undying until end of turn. (When this creature dies, if it had no +1/+1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a +1/+1 counter on it.)

1: Endling gets +1/-1 or -1/+1 until end of turn.

Multiple instances of menace or deathtouch on the same creature are redundant.

If a creature has multiple instances of undying, they'll each trigger separately, but once one of those abilities returns the card to the battlefield, any others will have no effect. The creature won't receive multiple +1/+1 counters.

If a card leaves the graveyard after it dies but before the undying trigger resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

Once undying returns the creature, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras that were attached to it won't return to the battlefield. Equipment that was attached to it will remain unattached. Any counters that were on it won't be put on the new creature.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. Endling's undying ability can bring it back again if its +1/+1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with undying that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, undying won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because undying checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had +1/+1 counters on it at that point.

If Endling's power is reduced to 0 or less while in combat and it gains deathtouch, it won't deal damage, so deathtouch won't apply.

If you activate Endling's last ability, you don't choose whether Endling gets +1/-1 or -1/+1 until that ability resolves.

If Endling's last ability gives it -1/+1 enough times, it may have negative power. Use that negative value if its power is further modified. For example, if Endling's last ability gives it -1/+1 five times, it's -2/8. Giving it +1/-1 twice after that makes it 0/6, not 2/6.

Ephemerate

W

Instant

Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered or doesn't resolve (most likely because its targets have become illegal), none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

Etchings of the Chosen

1WB

Enchantment

As Etchings of the Chosen enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

1, Sacrifice a creature of the chosen type: Target creature you control gains indestructible until end of turn.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Sliver or Warrior. Card types such as artifact, and supertypes such as legendary or snow, can't be chosen.

The last ability of Etchings of the Chosen can target any creature you control, not just one of the chosen type.

Everdream

1U

Instant

Draw a card.

Splice onto instant or sorcery 2U (As you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may reveal this card from your hand and pay its splice cost. If you do, add this card's effects to that spell.)

The abilities spliced onto the spell happen last, after all of that spell's other effects.

You reveal all cards you intend to splice at the same time. Each individual card can be spliced only once onto any one spell, although multiple cards with the same name may be spliced onto one spell.

If a spell is copied, choices made while casting it are copied, so the copy will have the same abilities spliced onto it as the original.

If the spell is countered, any cards you spliced onto it remain in your hand.

If all of the spell's targets are illegal when the spell tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including those from cards spliced onto it.

The legality of a spell's targets is checked only as that spell begins to resolve. If the spell this card is spliced onto causes its targets to become illegal while it's resolving (for example, by removing them from the battlefield), you'll still draw a card.

Excavating Anurid

4G

Creature — Frog Beast

4/4

When Excavating Anurid enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a land. If you do, draw a card.

Threshold — As long as seven or more cards are in your graveyard, Excavating Anurid gets +1/+1 and has vigilance.

While resolving Excavating Anurid's triggered ability, you can't sacrifice multiple lands to draw multiple cards.

Exclude

2U

Instant

Counter target creature spell.

Draw a card.

Exclude can target a creature spell that can't be countered. When Exclude resolves, that spell won't be countered, but you'll still draw a card.

Eyekite

1U

Creature — Drake

1/2

Flying

Eyekite gets +2/+0 as long as you've drawn two or more cards this turn.

Eyekite's effect applies even if you drew two or more cards only before Eyekite entered the battlefield.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Eyekite's effect doesn't count them.

Fact or Fiction

3U

Instant

Reveal the top five cards of your library. An opponent separates those cards into two piles. Put one pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

You choose which pile to put into your hand.

Each pile may contain from zero to five cards; they don't have to be split "evenly."

Fallen Shinobi

3UB

Creature — Zombie Ninja

5/4

Ninjutsu 2UB (2UB, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Fallen Shinobi deals combat damage to a player, that player exiles the top two cards of their library. Until end of turn, you may play those cards without paying their mana costs.

Fallen Shinobi's triggered ability doesn't change when you can play the exiled cards. For example, if a sorcery card is exiled, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If a land card is exiled, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

Any cards you don't cast will remain in exile.

Farmstead Gleaner

3

Artifact Creature — Scarecrow

2/2

Farmstead Gleaner doesn't untap during your untap step.

2, Q: Put a +1/+1 counter on Farmstead Gleaner. (Q is the untap symbol.)

The untap symbol, Q, functions the same as the tap symbol, only mirrored. You can't pay the Q cost if Farmstead Gleaner is already untapped, and you must have controlled the creature continuously since your most recent turn began in order to pay Q.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

Feaster of Fools

4BB

Creature — Demon

3/3

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for 1 or one mana of that creature's color.)

Flying

Devour 2 (As this enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice any number of creatures. This creature enters the battlefield with twice that many +1/+1 counters on it.)

You can tap an untapped creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn to convoke a spell.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with T in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Because devour applies as Feaster of Fools enters the battlefield, it can't devour creatures that enter the battlefield at the same time as it. It can devour creatures that convoked it, and those creatures can reflect upon the wisdom of convoking a demon.

The First Sliver

WUBRG

Legendary Creature — Sliver

7/7

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Sliver spells you cast have cascade.

The First Sliver's last ability only applies while it's on the battlefield. If The First Sliver's own cascade ability lets you cast another Sliver card, that Sliver won't have cascade.

The cascade ability triggers when you cast the spell, meaning it resolves before the spell. It resolves even if the spell is countered. If you cast the card exiled by the cascade ability, that spell will go on the stack above the spell with cascade. You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

You don't have to cast the last card exiled by a cascade ability. If you choose to do so, you cast it as a spell. It can be countered, and any abilities that look for spells cast (such as cascade, if that spell has cascade) can see it.

If a spell has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs (such as that of Lesser Masticore), you must pay those to cast the card.

If a spell has multiple instances of cascade (for example, if you cast a second The First Sliver), each instance of cascade triggers and resolves separately. The spell you cast due to the first cascade ability will go on the stack on top of the second cascade ability. That spell will resolve before you exile cards for the second cascade ability.

First Sliver's Chosen

4W

Creature — Sliver

3/3

Sliver creatures you control have exalted. (Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each instance of exalted among permanents you control.)

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, count the number of instances of exalted among permanents you control. After those abilities resolve, that's how many times the creature will get +1/+1.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, exalted won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

First-Sphere Gargantua

4BB

Creature — Horror

5/4

When First-Sphere Gargantua enters the battlefield, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Unearth 2B (2B: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

Activating a creature card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting the creature card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the creature card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities (such as Stifle) will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells (such as Cancel) will not.

If a creature returned to the battlefield by the unearth ability would leave it for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the creature to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it. In that case, the spell or ability succeeds at exiling the creature. If the spell or ability later returns the creature card to the battlefield (as Astral Drift might, for example), the creature card will return as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effect will no longer apply to it.

Fists of Flame

1R

Instant

Draw a card. Until end of turn, target creature gains trample and gets +1/+0 for each card you've drawn this turn.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Fists of Flame tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You won't draw a card.

The bonus that the target creature receives is locked in as Fists of Flame resolves, counting the card drawn during its first effect. The creature won't get an additional +1/+0 if you draw another card later in the turn.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Fists of Flame's effect doesn't count them.

Flusterstorm (Buy-a-Box Promotional Card)

U

Instant

Counter target instant or sorcery spell unless its controller pays 1.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

The copies storm creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as storm) won't trigger.

Storm counts spells cast before the spell with storm was cast. Spells cast after the spell with storm was cast but before the storm ability resolves aren't counted.

The storm ability and the copies it creates all resolve before the spell with storm. They resolve even if the spell with storm is countered.

Force of Despair

1BB

Instant

If it's not your turn, you may exile a black card from your hand rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Destroy all creatures that entered the battlefield this turn.

Force of Despair destroys all permanents that entered the battlefield this turn and are currently creatures. It doesn't matter whether they were creatures as they entered the battlefield.

Fountain of Ichor

3

Artifact

T: Add one mana of any color.

3: Fountain of Ichor becomes a 3/3 Dinosaur artifact creature until end of turn.

If you turn Fountain of Ichor into a creature but haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it.

Frostwalk Bastion

Snow Land

T: Add C.

1S: Until end of turn, Frostwalk Bastion becomes a 2/3 Construct artifact creature. It's still a land. (S can be paid with one mana from a snow permanent.)

Whenever Frostwalk Bastion deals combat damage to a creature, tap that creature and it doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

If you turn Frostwalk Bastion into a creature but haven't controlled it continuously since your most recent turn began, you won't be able to activate its mana ability or attack with it.

A creature dealt combat damage by Frostwalk Bastion won't untap during its controller's next untap step, even if it was already tapped and even if Frostwalk Bastion leaves the battlefield before then.

Future Sight

2UUU

Enchantment

Play with the top card of your library revealed.

You may play the top card of your library.

The top card of your library isn't in your hand, so you can't suspend it, cycle it, or activate any of its abilities.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions for the top card of your library and pay its costs. If the card has alternative or additional costs, you may pay those. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the top card of your library is a land, you may play that land only if you have any available land plays.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability (most likely because that top card is the card you're playing), the new top card won't be revealed until you finish doing so.

Generous Gift

2W

Instant

Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Elephant creature token.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Generous Gift tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player creates an Elephant. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create an Elephant.

Geomancer's Gambit

2R

Sorcery

Destroy target land. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle their library.

Draw a card.

If the target land is an illegal target by the time Geomancer's Gambit tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. Its controller doesn't search for a basic land card and you don't draw a card. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does search and you do draw.

Giver of Runes

W

Creature — Kor Cleric

1/2

T: Another target creature you control gains protection from colorless or from the color of your choice until end of turn.

Protection from a color means that the target creature can't be blocked by creatures of that color, can't be the target of spells of that color or abilities from sources of that color, can't be enchanted or equipped by Auras or Equipment of that color, and all damage that sources of that color would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

Similarly, protection from colorless means that the target creature can't be blocked by colorless creatures, can't be the target of colorless spells or abilities of colorless sources, can't be enchanted or equipped by colorless Auras or Equipment, and all damage that colorless sources would deal to it is prevented.

A permanent gaining protection may cause a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve. None of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

Gluttonous Slug

1B

Creature — Slug Horror

0/3

Menace

Evolve (Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, if that creature has greater power or toughness than this creature, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

When comparing the characteristics of the two creatures for evolve, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, check its power and toughness against the power and toughness of the creature with evolve. If neither characteristic of the new creature is greater, evolve won't trigger at all.

If evolve triggers, the comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither characteristic of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before evolve resolves, use its last known power and toughness to determine whether the creature with evolve gets a +1/+1 counter.

If multiple creatures enter the battlefield at the same time, evolve may trigger multiple times, although the comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 0/3 creature with evolve and two 1/1 creatures enter the battlefield, evolve will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on the creature with evolve. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of the creature with evolve, so that ability does nothing.

Goatnap

2R

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn. If that creature is a Goat, it also gets +3/+0 until end of turn.

Goatnap can target any creature, even one that's untapped or one you already control.

To determine whether the target creature gets +3/+0, look at its creature types after you've gained control of it, untapped it, and given it haste. If it's not a Goat at this time, it won't get +3/+0, even if it becomes a Goat later in the turn. If it is a Goat, it gets +3/+0, even if it stops being a Goat later in the turn.

Goat is a creature type. You won't see this creature type printed on creatures in this set, but keep in mind that creatures with the changeling ability are Goats.

Goblin Champion

R

Creature — Goblin Warrior

0/1

Haste

Exalted (Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, that creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, exalted won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat.

Goblin Engineer

1R

Creature — Goblin Artificer

1/2

When Goblin Engineer enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an artifact card, put it into your graveyard, then shuffle your library.

R, T, Sacrifice an artifact: Return target artifact card with converted mana cost 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Because targets are chosen for activated abilities before costs (such as "Sacrifice an artifact") are paid, Goblin Engineer's second ability can't target the artifact that will be sacrificed to pay its cost.

Goblin Matron

2R

Creature — Goblin

1/1

When Goblin Matron enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a Goblin card, reveal that card, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

If an effect refers to a "[subtype] spell" or "[subtype] card," it refers only to a spell or card that has that subtype. For example, Goblin War Party is a card that references and creates Goblins, but it isn't a Goblin card.

Goblin War Party

3R

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Create three 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens.

• Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain haste until end of turn.

Entwine 2R (Choose both if you pay the entwine cost.)

If Goblin War Party is entwined, its modes are performed in order. The Goblin tokens you create get +1/+1 and gain haste.

Goblin War Party's second mode affects only creatures you control at the time the spell resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+1 or gain haste.

Hexdrinker

G

Creature — Snake

2/1

Level up 1 (1: Put a level counter on this. Level up only as a sorcery.)

LEVEL 3-7

4/4

Protection from instants

LEVEL 8+

6/6

Protection from everything

Level abilities count the number of level counters on the creature. Hexdrinker starts with zero level counters. Once it has at least three but no more than seven level counters, it's 4/4 and has protection from instants. Once it has eight or more level counters, it's 6/6 and has protection from everything. It always has level up 1.

If an effect has set Hexdrinker's power and/or toughness to a specific value after it entered the battlefield, leveling up won't change that characteristic.

Protection from instants means that Hexdrinker can't be the target of instant spells or abilities from instant cards (such as an ability of an instant card that triggers when that card is cycled), and all damage that an instant spell or instant card would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

Protection from everything means that Hexdrinker can't be the target of any spells or abilities, it can't be blocked, nothing can be attached to it, and all damage that would be dealt to it is prevented. It can still be affected in other ways (such as by Winds of Abandon cast for its overload cost, for example).

Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis

5b/gb/g

Legendary Creature — Avatar

8/8

You can't spend mana to cast this spell.

Convoke, delve (Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for 1 or one mana of that creature's color. Each card you exile from your graveyard pays for 1.)

You may cast Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis from your graveyard.

Trample

You can tap an untapped creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn to convoke a spell.

You can exile cards to pay only for generic mana of the spell with delve. This means that normally you must tap at least two black and/or green creatures to convoke Hogaak in order to cast it.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke and delve apply after the total cost is calculated. Convoke and delve don't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

Igneous Elemental

4RR

Creature — Elemental

4/3

This spell costs 2 less to cast if there is a land card in your graveyard.

When Igneous Elemental enters the battlefield, you may have it deal 2 damage to target creature.

Igneous Elemental costs only 2 less to cast if you have more than one land card in your graveyard.

Ingenious Infiltrator

2UB

Creature — Vedalken Ninja

2/3

Ninjutsu UB (UB, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever a Ninja you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

If Ingenious Infiltrator is dealt lethal combat damage at the same time a Ninja you control deals combat damage to a player, its ability triggers.

Kaya's Guile

1WB

Instant

Choose two —

• Each opponent sacrifices a creature.

• Exile all cards from each opponent's graveyard.

• Create a 1/1 white and black Spirit creature token with flying.

• You gain 4 life.

Entwine 3 (Choose all if you pay the entwine cost.)

If Kaya's Guile isn't entwined, you must choose two different modes.

Each chosen mode is performed in the order specified. Abilities that trigger while one mode is being performed won't be put onto the stack until Kaya's Guile has finished resolving.

A creature sacrificed for the first mode of Kaya's Guile will be exiled if it ends up in an opponent's graveyard and the second mode was also chosen.

As the first mode is performed, first the opponent whose turn it is (or, if it's not an opponent's turn, the next opponent in turn order) chooses a creature they control, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time.

Kess, Dissident Mage

1UBR

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

Flying

During each of your turns, you may cast an instant or sorcery card from your graveyard. If a card cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the card you cast from your graveyard.

You must pay the costs to cast that card. If it has an alternative cost, you may cast it for that cost instead.

Once you begin to cast the card, losing control of Kess won't affect the spell. You can finish casting it as normal and it will be exiled if it would be put into your graveyard.

If you cast a card from your graveyard using another permission (such as that of flashback), Kess's effect doesn't apply. You can cast another instant or sorcery card from your graveyard.

If you cast one instant or sorcery card from your graveyard and then have a new Kess come under your control in the same turn, you may cast another instant or sorcery card from your graveyard that turn.

If a sorcery card is put into your graveyard during your main phase and the stack is empty, you have a chance to cast it before any player may attempt to remove that card from your graveyard.

If a spell cast this way is put into another zone after it resolves (perhaps because it had buyback), it's considered a new object. If that card later moves to your graveyard, it won't be exiled.

Knight of Old Benalia

3WW

Creature — Human Knight

3/3

Suspend 5—W (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay W and exile it with five time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost. It has haste.)

When Knight of Old Benalia enters the battlefield, other creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

The last ability of Knight of Old Benalia affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+1.

You can exile a card in your hand using suspend any time you could cast that card. Consider its card type, any effect that affects when you could cast it, and any other effects that could stop you from casting it to determine if and when you can do this. Whether or not you could actually complete all steps in casting the card is irrelevant. For example, you can exile a card with suspend that you couldn't pay for.

Exiling a card with suspend isn't casting that card. This action doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

After removing the last time counter, you must cast the card if able. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If an effect prohibits you from casting the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

A creature cast using suspend will enter the battlefield with haste. It will have haste until another player gains control of it (or, in some rare cases, gains control of the creature spell).

Lesser Masticore

2

Artifact Creature — Masticore

2/2

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card.

4: Lesser Masticore deals 1 damage to target creature.

Persist (When this creature dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

You must discard exactly one card to cast Lesser Masticore; you can't cast it without discarding a card, and you can't discard additional cards. If Lesser Masticore enters the battlefield without being cast (perhaps because of its persist ability) you don't discard a card.

If a card with persist is removed from the graveyard after it dies but before the ability trigger resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

Once persist returns the creature, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras that were attached to it won't return to the battlefield. Equipment that was attached to it will remain unattached. Any counters that were on it won't be put on the new creature.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those of counters on it. Lesser Masticore's persist ability can bring it back again if its -1/-1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with persist that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, persist won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because persist checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had -1/-1 counters on it at that point.

Magmatic Sinkhole

5R

Instant

Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for 1.)

Magmatic Sinkhole deals 5 damage to target creature or planeswalker.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Delve applies after the total cost is calculated. Delve doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

You can exile cards to pay for only generic mana of the spell with delve.

Man-o'-War

2U

Creature — Jellyfish

2/2

When Man-o'-War enters the battlefield, return target creature to its owner's hand.

If there are no other creatures on the battlefield when Man-o'-War enters the battlefield, its ability must target itself.

Marit Lage's Slumber

1U

Legendary Snow Enchantment

Whenever Marit Lage's Slumber or another snow permanent enters the battlefield under your control, scry 1.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if you control ten or more snow permanents, sacrifice Marit Lage's Slumber. If you do, create Marit Lage, a legendary 20/20 black Avatar creature token with flying and indestructible.

If you don't control ten or more snow permanents as your upkeep begins, the last ability won't trigger. No player may take any actions during a turn before the turn's upkeep begins.

If you don't control ten snow permanents as the last ability resolves, you can't sacrifice Marit Lage's Slumber.

If Marit Lage's Slumber leaves the battlefield before its last ability resolves, you won't be able to sacrifice it, so you won't create Marit Lage.

Martyr's Soul

2W

Creature — Spirit Soldier

3/2

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for 1 or one mana of that creature's color.)

When Martyr's Soul enters the battlefield, if you control no tapped lands, put two +1/+1 counters on it.

If you control any tapped lands as Martyr's Soul enters the battlefield, its last ability doesn't trigger at all. If you control any tapped lands as the ability resolves, you won't put two +1/+1 counters on Martyr's Soul.

You can tap an untapped creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn to convoke a spell.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with T in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Mind Rake

2B

Sorcery

Target player discards two cards.

Overload 1B (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

While most spells with overload affect only permanents you control or only permanents your opponents control, Mind Rake affects all players, including you, if it's overloaded.

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Mirrodin Besieged

2U

Enchantment

As Mirrodin Besieged enters the battlefield, choose Mirran or Phyrexian.

• Mirran — Whenever you cast an artifact spell, create a 1/1 colorless Myr artifact creature token.

• Phyrexian — At the beginning of your end step, draw a card, then discard a card. Then if there are fifteen or more artifact cards in your graveyard, target opponent loses the game.

If you support the Mirrans, Mirrodin Besieged's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If you support the Phyrexians, you must choose a target opponent as your end step begins. Whether that player loses the game is determined only as the ability resolves. This means that the card you discard may be the fifteenth artifact card that causes the target player to lose the game, but it also means that if there is no legal target opponent, you won't draw or discard.

If you somehow control Mirrodin Besieged and no choice was made for it, it has neither of the two triggered abilities.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, if one player on a team loses the game, that team loses the game.

Mist-Syndicate Naga

2U

Creature — Naga Ninja

3/1

Ninjutsu 2U (2U, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Mist-Syndicate Naga deals combat damage to a player, create a token that's a copy of Mist-Syndicate Naga.

The token will have Mist-Syndicate Naga's ability. It will also be able to create copies of itself.

The token won't copy counters, Auras, or Equipment on Mist-Syndicate Naga, nor will it copy other effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. Normally, this means the token will simply be a Mist-Syndicate Naga. But if any copy effects have affected Mist-Syndicate Naga, they're taken into account.

If Mist-Syndicate Naga leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter the battlefield as a copy of Mist-Syndicate Naga, using Mist-Syndicate Naga's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

Mob

4B

Instant

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for 1 or one mana of that creature's color.)

Destroy target creature.

You can tap an untapped creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn to convoke a spell.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with T in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Morophon, the Boundless

7

Legendary Creature — Shapeshifter

6/6

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

As Morophon, the Boundless enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Spells of the chosen type you cast cost WUBRG less to cast. This effect reduces only the amount of colored mana you pay.

Other creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Sliver or Warrior. Card types such as artifact, and supertypes such as legendary or snow, can't be chosen.

Morophon's effect reduces the total cost by up to one mana of each color. For example, if a spell of the chosen type costs 4RWW, it will cost 4W after applying Morophon's effect.

If a spell has hybrid mana symbols in its mana cost, you choose which half you will be paying before determining the total cost. For example, if a spell of the chosen type costs 2w/uw/u, you may choose for the cost to be 2WU and then reduce it to 2.

Cost reduction effects are applied after other cost modifiers, so Morophon can reduce additional costs or alternative costs of spells of the chosen type.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to other creatures you control of the chosen type may become lethal if Morophon leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Mox Tantalite

Artifact

Suspend 3—0 (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay 0 and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

T: Add one mana of any color.

Mox Tantalite has no mana cost. You can't cast it unless an effect (such as that of suspend) allows you to cast it for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost. Its converted mana cost is 0.

You can exile a card in your hand using suspend any time you could cast that card. Consider its card type, any effect that affects when you could cast it, and any other effects that could stop you from casting it to determine if and when you can do this. Whether or not you could actually complete all steps in casting the card is irrelevant. For example, you can exile a card with suspend that has no mana cost or requires a target even if no legal targets are available at that time.

Exiling a card with suspend isn't casting that card. This action doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

After removing the last time counter, you must cast the card if able. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If an effect prohibits you from casting the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

Munitions Expert

BR

Creature — Goblin

1/1

Flash

When Munitions Expert enters the battlefield, you may have it deal damage to target creature or planeswalker equal to the number of Goblins you control.

The number of Goblins you control is counted only as Munitions Expert's ability resolves. If Munitions Expert is still on the battlefield, it will count itself.

Nantuko Cultivator

3G

Creature — Insect Druid

2/2

When Nantuko Cultivator enters the battlefield, you may discard any number of land cards. Put that many +1/+1 counters on Nantuko Cultivator and draw that many cards.

If an effect modifies how many +1/+1 counters you put on Nantuko Cultivator, the number of cards you draw isn't modified. Likewise, if an effect modifies how many cards you draw, the number of +1/+1 counters you put on Nantuko Cultivator won't be modified.

You discard, put counters, and draw all while Nantuko Cultivator's ability is resolving. Nothing can happen between the three, and no player may choose to take actions.

Nether Spirit

1BB

Creature — Spirit

2/2

At the beginning of your upkeep, if Nether Spirit is the only creature card in your graveyard, you may return Nether Spirit to the battlefield.

If Nether Spirit isn't the only creature card in your graveyard as your upkeep begins, its ability won't trigger. You can't take any actions during your turn before your upkeep begins.

If Nether Spirit isn't the only creature card in your graveyard as its ability resolves, it remains in your graveyard.

If you have two Nether Spirits in your graveyard, they stop each other from returning.

On Thin Ice

W

Snow Enchantment — Aura

Enchant snow land you control

When On Thin Ice enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls until On Thin Ice leaves the battlefield.

If On Thin Ice leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Oneirophage

3U

Creature — Squid Illusion

1/2

Flying

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Oneirophage.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Oneirophage's ability won't trigger.

Orcish Hellraiser

1R

Creature — Orc Warrior

3/2

Echo R (At the beginning of your upkeep, if this came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay its echo cost.)

When Orcish Hellraiser dies, it deals 2 damage to target player or planeswalker.

A permanent's echo ability will trigger during your upkeep if it entered the battlefield since the beginning of your last upkeep, if you gained control of it since the beginning of your last upkeep, or if another player took control of it and it returned to your control since the beginning of your last upkeep.

Pashalik Mons

2R

Legendary Creature — Goblin Warrior

2/2

Whenever Pashalik Mons or another Goblin you control dies, Pashalik Mons deals 1 damage to any target.

3R, Sacrifice a Goblin: Create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens.

If Pashalik Mons and one or more other Goblins you control die at the same time, its ability will trigger for each of those creatures.

You can sacrifice Pashalik Mons to pay the cost for its last ability.

Phantasmal Form

2U

Instant

Until end of turn, up to two target creatures each have base power and toughness 3/3, gain flying, and become blue Illusions in addition to their other colors and types.

Draw a card.

Phantasmal Form overwrites all previous effects that set the target creatures' power and toughness to specific values. Other effects that set their power or toughness to specific values that start to apply after Phantasmal Form resolves will overwrite this effect.

Effects that modify the target creatures' power or toughness (such as the effects of Force of Virtue or Giant Growth) will apply no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change the creatures' power or toughness (such as +1/+1 counters).

You may cast Phantasmal Form without choosing any target creatures. You'll just draw a card. However, if you choose any targets and all of those targets become illegal before the spell tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve and you won't draw a card.

Plague Engineer

2B

Creature — Carrier

2/2

Deathtouch

As Plague Engineer enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Creatures of the chosen type your opponents control get -1/-1.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Sliver or Warrior. Card types such as artifact, and supertypes such as legendary or snow, can't be chosen.

The choice of creature type is made as Plague Engineer enters the battlefield. Players can't respond to this choice. The -1/-1 effect starts applying immediately.

Planebound Accomplice

2R

Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

R: You may put a planeswalker card from your hand onto the battlefield. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

At the beginning of the next end step, you'll sacrifice the planeswalker if it's still on the battlefield, even if Planebound Accomplice has left the battlefield.

Putrid Goblin

1B

Creature — Zombie Goblin

2/2

Persist (When this creature dies, if it had no -1/-1 counters on it, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a -1/-1 counter on it.)

If a card with persist is removed from the graveyard after it dies but before the ability trigger resolves, it won't be returned to the battlefield.

Once persist returns the creature, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras that were attached to it won't return to the battlefield. Equipment that was attached to it will remain unattached. Any counters that were on it won't be put on the new creature.

If a creature has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, state-based actions remove the same number of each so that it has only one kind of those counters on it. Putrid Goblin's persist ability can bring it back again if its -1/-1 counters are removed this way.

If a creature with persist that has +1/+1 counters on it receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, persist won't trigger and the card won't return to the battlefield. That's because persist checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had -1/-1 counters on it at that point.

Pyrophobia

1R

Sorcery

Pyrophobia deals 3 damage to target creature. Cowards can't block this turn.

Coward is a creature type. You won't see this creature type printed on creatures (perhaps because they're too good at hiding), but keep in mind that creatures with the changeling ability are Cowards.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Pyrophobia tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. Cowards can block if they're otherwise allowed to.

Because it doesn't modify the characteristics of creatures, Pyrophobia can affect Cowards that enter the battlefield or creatures that become Cowards after the spell resolves.

Ranger-Captain of Eos

1WW

Creature — Human Soldier

3/3

When Ranger-Captain of Eos enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a creature card with converted mana cost 1 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

Sacrifice Ranger-Captain of Eos: Your opponents can't cast noncreature spells this turn.

If a card in a player's library has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Your opponents may cast spells in response to the last ability of Ranger-Captain of Eos. The ability won't affect those spells and it won't affect spells that those players cast before you activated it. (In other words, the ability can't be used to counter a spell.)

Rank Officer

3B

Creature — Zombie Soldier

3/1

When Rank Officer enters the battlefield, you may discard a card. If you do, create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token.

1B, T, Exile a creature card from your graveyard: Each opponent loses 2 life.

While resolving Rank Officer's triggered ability, you can't discard multiple cards to create multiple Zombie tokens.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Rank Officer's last ability causes the opposing team to lose 4 life

Reap the Past

XRG

Sorcery

Return X cards at random from your graveyard to your hand. Exile Reap the Past.

No player may take actions between the time the cards are chosen at random and the time they're returned to your hand.

Reap the Past is still on the stack while you return cards to your hand, so it can't return itself.

All players get to see which cards you chose at random as they're returned to your hand.

If X is greater than or equal to the number of cards in your graveyard, you simply return your entire graveyard to your hand.

Rebuild

2U

Instant

Return all artifacts to their owners' hands.

Cycling 2 (2, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Artifact cards not on the battlefield won't be returned by Rebuild.

Reprobation

1W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and is a Coward creature with base power and toughness 0/1. (It keeps all supertypes but loses all other types and creature types.)

Reprobation overwrites all previous effects that set the enchanted creature's creature types, card types, power, and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that set these characteristics to specific values that start to apply after Reprobation becomes attached will overwrite that portion of the effect.

Effects that modify the enchanted creature's power or toughness (such as the effects of Force of Virtue or Giant Growth) will apply no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change the creature's power or toughness (such as +1/+1 counters).

The enchanted creature retains any supertypes it had, such as legendary or snow.

If the enchanted creature gains an ability after Reprobation becomes attached to it, it will keep that ability.

If a noncreature permanent becomes a creature and is enchanted with Reprobation, it will remain a creature thanks to Reprobation's effect, even when the original effect that made it a creature expires.

Return from Extinction

1B

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand.

• Return two target creature cards that share a creature type from your graveyard to your hand.

If you choose the second mode, the cards must share at least one creature type, such as Sliver or Warrior. Card types such as artifact, and supertypes such as legendary or snow, aren't creature types.

If you choose the second mode and one of the two cards leaves your graveyard, you'll still return the other card to your hand as long as it has a creature type that the other card had as it left your graveyard.

Saddled Rimestag

1G

Snow Creature — Elk

2/2

Saddled Rimestag gets +2/+2 as long as you had another creature enter the battlefield under your control this turn.

Saddled Rimestag's effect checks each turn whether it applies during that turn. It doesn't check only during the turn it enters the battlefield.

Saddled Rimestag's effect applies even if the other creature entered the battlefield under your control before Saddled Rimestag entered the battlefield, and it continues to apply even if that creature leaves the battlefield.

Saddled Rimestag doesn't get more than +2/+2 if you had more than one other creature enter the battlefield under your control during a turn.

Savage Swipe

G

Sorcery

Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn if its power is 2. Then it fights target creature you don't control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

You can't cast Savage Swipe unless you choose both a creature you control and a creature you don't control as targets.

The target creature you control gets +2/+2 only if its power is exactly 2 as Savage Swipe resolves. It'll still fight if it doesn't get +2/+2.

If either target is an illegal target as Savage Swipe tries to resolve, neither creature will deal or be dealt damage.

If the creature you control is an illegal target as Savage Swipe tries to resolve, no creature gets +2/+2. If that creature is a legal target but the creature you don't control isn't, it still gets +2/+2 until end of turn if its power is 2.

Scale Up

G

Sorcery

Until end of turn, target creature you control becomes a green Wurm with base power and toughness 6/4.

Overload 4GG (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

Scale Up overwrites all previous effects that set the affected creatures' color, creature types, power, and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that set these characteristics to specific values that start to apply after Scale Up resolves will overwrite that part of the effect.

Effects that modify the affected creatures' power or toughness (such as the effects of Force of Virtue or Giant Growth) will apply no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change the creatures' power or toughness (such as +1/+1 counters).

The affected creatures don't lose any abilities when they become Wurms.

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with protection from the appropriate color.

Scrapyard Recombiner

3

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/0

Modular 2 (This creature enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it. When it dies, you may put its +1/+1 counters on target artifact creature.)

T, Sacrifice an artifact: Search your library for a Construct card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

If a creature with modular receives enough -1/-1 counters to cause it to be destroyed by lethal damage or put into its owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness, modular will put a number of +1/+1 counters on the target artifact creature equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature before it left the battlefield. That's because modular checks the creature as it last existed on the battlefield, and it still had +1/+1 counters on it at that point.

You can sacrifice Scrapyard Recombiner to pay the cost of its second ability.

Seasoned Pyromancer

1RR

Creature — Human Shaman

2/2

When Seasoned Pyromancer enters the battlefield, discard two cards, then draw two cards. For each nonland card discarded this way, create a 1/1 red Elemental creature token.

3RR, Exile Seasoned Pyromancer from your graveyard: Create two 1/1 red Elemental creature tokens.

If you have fewer than two cards in hand as Seasoned Pyromancer's first ability resolves, you'll discard your hand, then draw two cards regardless of how many you discarded.

Serra the Benevolent

2WW

Legendary Planeswalker — Serra

4

+2: Creatures you control with flying get +1/+1 until end of turn.

−3: Create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying and vigilance.

−6: You get an emblem with "If you control a creature, damage that would reduce your life total to less than 1 reduces it to 1 instead."

Serra's first ability affects only creatures you control with flying at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn or that gain flying later in the turn won't get +1/+1.

Serra's emblem doesn't prevent damage. It only changes the result of damage dealt to you. For example, a creature with lifelink that deals damage to you will still cause its controller to gain life, even if that damage would reduce your life total to less than 1.

Serra's emblem doesn't stop loss of life from effects that say that you lose life.

If you have less than 1 life and somehow haven't lost the game, damage dealt to you reduces your life total further below 0 (as normal).

In a Two-Headed Giant game, damage dealt to you and/or your teammate that would reduce your team's life total to less than 1 reduces it to 1 instead, as long as you control a creature. It doesn't matter whether your teammate controls a creature, even if they're the player being dealt damage

In the Commander variant, combat damage you're dealt by a commander is still tracked, even if it doesn't change your life total.\

Settle Beyond Reality

4W

Sorcery

Choose one or both —

• Exile target creature you don't control.

• Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once the exiled creature you control returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creatures will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creatures will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creatures will cease to exist.

If a token you control is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Shelter

1W

Instant

Target creature you control gains protection from the color of your choice until end of turn.

Draw a card.

Protection from a color means that the target creature can't be blocked by creatures of that color, can't be the target of spells of that color or abilities from sources of that color, can't be enchanted or equipped by Auras or Equipment of that color, and all damage that sources of that color would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

A permanent gaining protection may cause a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve. None of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

You can't choose "artifact" or "colorless" as Shelter asks you to choose a color, since those are not colors.

The legality of a spell's targets is checked only as that spell begins to resolve. If Shelter gives the targeted creature protection from white, you'll still draw a card.

Shenanigans

1R

Sorcery

Destroy target artifact.

Dredge 1 (If you would draw a card, instead you may put exactly one card from the top of your library into your graveyard. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to your hand. Otherwise, draw a card.)

If an effect puts a card into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," you're not drawing a card. Dredge can't replace this event.

Dredge can replace any card draw, not just the one during your draw step. One card draw can't be replaced by multiple dredge abilities.

You can't attempt to use a dredge ability if you don't have enough cards in your library.

Once you've announced that you're applying a card's dredge ability to replace a draw, players can't take any action until you've put that card into your hand and put the top cards of your library into your graveyard.

If you're drawing multiple cards, each draw is performed one at a time. For example, if you're instructed to draw two cards and you replace the first draw with a dredge ability, another card with a dredge ability (including one that was put into your graveyard by the first dredge ability) may be used to replace the second draw.

Silumgar Scavenger

4B

Creature — Zombie Bird

2/3

Flying

Exploit (When this creature enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a creature.)

Whenever another creature you control dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Silumgar Scavenger. It gains haste until end of turn if it exploited that creature.

A creature with exploit "exploited that creature" if the controller of the creature's exploit ability sacrificed a creature as the exploit ability resolved.

You choose whether to sacrifice a creature and which creature to sacrifice as the exploit ability resolves. A creature can exploit itself.

You can't sacrifice more than one creature to any one exploit ability.

If Silumgar Scavenger is dealt lethal damage at the same time as another creature you control, it won't receive a counter from its last ability in time to save it.

Sisay, Weatherlight Captain

2W

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Sisay, Weatherlight Captain gets +1/+1 for each color among other legendary permanents you control.

WUBRG: Search your library for a legendary permanent card with converted mana cost less than Sisay's power, put that card onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

If Sisay leaves the battlefield after you've activated its last ability but before that ability resolves, use its last known existence on the battlefield to determine what cards you can find.

If a card in a library has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Sling-Gang Lieutenant

3B

Creature — Goblin

1/1

When Sling-Gang Lieutenant enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 red Goblin creature tokens.

Sacrifice a Goblin: Target player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

You can sacrifice any Goblin you control to activate Sling-Gang Lieutenant's activated ability, not just the ones its triggered ability creates. You can even sacrifice Sling-Gang Lieutenant itself.

Smiting Helix

3B

Sorcery

Smiting Helix deals 3 damage to any target and you gain 3 life.

Flashback RW (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Smiting Helix tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You won't gain 3 life.

Smiting Helix is always a black spell. It's not red and white if you cast it for its flashback cost.

Soul-Strike Technique

1W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has vigilance.

When enchanted creature dies, manifest the top card of your library. (Put it onto the battlefield face down as a 2/2 creature. Turn it face up any time for its mana cost if it's a creature card.)

The face-down permanent is a 2/2 creature with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. It's colorless and has a converted mana cost of 0. Other effects that apply to the permanent can still grant or change any of these characteristics.

The face-down characteristics of a permanent are copiable values. If another object becomes a copy of a face-down creature or if a token is created that's a copy of a face-down creature, that new object is a 2/2 colorless face-up creature with no abilities.

Any time you have priority, you may turn a manifested creature face up by revealing that it's a creature card (ignoring any type-changing effects that might be applying to it) and paying its mana cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature or share any creature types with any other creature, even another face-down creature.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

A permanent that turns face up changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Turning a permanent face up doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent still target it, and Auras and Equipment that were attached to the permanent are still attached to it. If anything now targets or is attached to the creature illegally, the game rules will clean this up as appropriate.

At any time, you can look at a face-down permanent you control. You can't look at face-down permanents you don't control unless an effect instructs you to do so.

If a face-down permanent you control leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or if the game ends.

If an effect tries to return a face-down creature to the battlefield after it leaves (such as Astral Drift's delayed triggered ability), that effect returns the card face up. If it tries to put an instant or sorcery card onto the battlefield this way, that card remains in its current zone instead.

Soulherder

1WU

Creature — Spirit

1/1

Whenever a creature is exiled from the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Soulherder.

At the beginning of your end step, you may exile another target creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If any other abilities you control trigger at the beginning of your end step, you choose the targets for all of them as they're put onto the stack, and you choose the order they're put onto the stack. For example, this means that you could exile a creature put onto the battlefield by an unearth ability (and then unearth's delayed triggered ability won't exile that creature), but you can't target a creature that will be returned to the battlefield by another ability during your end step (such as Astral Drift's delayed triggered ability).

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If a creature is exiled but ends up in another zone (most likely because it's a player's commander in the Commander variant), Soulherder's first ability triggers.

Spell Snuff

1UU

Instant

Counter target spell.

Fateful hour — If you have 5 or less life, draw a card.

A spell that can't be countered is a legal target for Spell Snuff. The spell won't be countered when Spell Snuff resolves, but if you have 5 or less life, you'll still draw a card.

Spinehorn Minotaur

2R

Creature — Minotaur Berserker

2/3

As long as you've drawn two or more cards this turn, Spinehorn Minotaur has double strike.

Spinehorn Minotaur's effect applies even if you drew two or more cards only before Spinehorn Minotaur entered the battlefield.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Spinehorn Minotaur's effect doesn't count them.

If Spinehorn Minotaur gains double strike only after combat damage has already been dealt (most likely because another creature's ability caused you to draw a card when it dealt combat damage), Spinehorn Minotaur will deal only normal combat damage.

Spiteful Sliver

2R

Creature — Sliver

2/2

Sliver creatures you control have "Whenever this creature is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to target player or planeswalker."

The ability granted by Spiteful Sliver will trigger even if the Sliver is dealt lethal damage. For example, if a 2/2 Sliver blocks a 7/7 creature, the Sliver's ability will trigger and it will deal 7 damage.

Damage dealt by the Sliver due to its triggered ability isn't combat damage, even if it was combat damage that caused that ability to trigger.

If a Sliver is dealt damage by multiple sources at once (such as by two creatures blocking it), its ability triggers once and one target is dealt that much damage.

Splicer's Skill

2W

Sorcery

Create a 3/3 colorless Golem artifact creature token.

Splice onto instant or sorcery 3W (As you cast an instant or sorcery spell, you may reveal this card from your hand and pay its splice cost. If you do, add this card's effects to that spell.)

The abilities spliced onto the spell happen last, after all of that spell's other effects. Notably, the Golem won't be on the battlefield yet if the spell has an effect that affects all creatures, all creatures you control, or similar.

You reveal all cards you intend to splice at the same time. Each individual card can be spliced only once onto any one spell, although multiple cards with the same name may be spliced onto one spell.

If a spell is copied, choices made while casting it are copied, so the copy will have the same abilities spliced onto it as the original.

If the spell is countered, any cards you spliced onto it remain in your hand.

If all of the spell's targets are illegal when the spell tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including those from cards spliced onto it.

The legality of a spell's targets is checked only as that spell begins to resolve. If the spell this card is spliced onto causes its targets to become illegal while it's resolving (for example, by removing them from the battlefield) you'll still create a Golem.

Springbloom Druid

2G

Creature — Elf Druid

1/1

When Springbloom Druid enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice a land. If you do, search your library for up to two basic land cards, put them onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

While resolving Springbloom Druid's triggered ability, you can't sacrifice multiple lands to search for more than two basic land cards.

Stirring Address

1W

Instant

Target creature you control gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Overload 5W (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with protection from the appropriate color.

Stream of Thought

U

Sorcery

Target player puts the top four cards of their library into their graveyard. You shuffle up to four cards from your graveyard into your library.

Replicate 2UU (When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you paid its replicate cost. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

Stream of Thought is still on the stack while you choose cards in your graveyard to shuffle into your library. It can't shuffle itself into your library.

If you replicate Stream of Thought, the copies resolve before the original spell, so they can't shuffle Stream of Thought into your library.

You choose which cards to shuffle into your library while Stream of Thought is resolving. If you target yourself with Stream of Thought, you may choose any of the four cards that you put into your graveyard or any cards that were there before.

You'll copy Stream of Thought for each time you paid its replicate cost, even if it's countered.

The copies that replicate creates are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

String of Disappearances

U

Instant

Return target creature to its owner's hand. Then that creature's controller may pay UU. If the player does, they may copy this spell and may choose a new target for that copy.

The copy of String of Disappearances has the ability to copy itself. The string can go on or not, as long as players are able and willing to keep paying UU.

While resolving String of Disappearances, you can't pay UU multiple times to copy it multiple times. It's a string, not a web.

The copies String of Disappearances creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time String of Disappearances tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. That creature's controller can't pay to copy String of Disappearances.

Sword of Sinew and Steel

3

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from black and from red.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, destroy up to one target planeswalker and up to one target artifact.

Equip 2

Protection from a color means that the equipped creature can't be blocked by creatures of that color, can't be the target of spells of that color or abilities from sources of that color, can't be enchanted or equipped by Auras or Equipment of that color, and all damage that sources of that color would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

Sword of Truth and Justice

3

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from white and from blue.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control, then proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Equip 2

Protection from a color means that the equipped creature can't be blocked by creatures of that color, can't be the target of spells of that color or abilities from sources of that color, can't be enchanted or equipped by Auras or Equipment of that color, and all damage that sources of that color would deal to it is prevented. Nothing other than these events is prevented or illegal.

The Modern Horizons set doesn't include any ways for players to have counters to proliferate, but some cards in other sets say that a player "gets" a counter of a certain kind. Notably, emblems aren't counters.

You can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them (such as suspended cards).

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to give another counter. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

You choose a creature, put a +1/+1 counter on it, then proliferate all while the triggered ability is resolving. Nothing can happen between these things, and no player may choose to take actions.

If a permanent or player you choose while proliferating has more than one kind of counter on it, it will get one more of each of those kinds. This means that if you put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control with a -1/-1 counter on it, then choose that creature while proliferating, you'll put another of each of those counters on it before state-based actions remove them.

Throatseeker

2B

Creature — Vampire Ninja

3/2

Unblocked attacking Ninjas you control have lifelink.

Throatseeker's effect applies only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

If an unblocked attacking Ninja you control leaves combat (most likely because the combat phase has ended), it no longer has lifelink.

Throes of Chaos

3R

Sorcery

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

Retrace (You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a land card in addition to paying its other costs.)

Throes of Chaos does nothing as it resolves. All of its chaos happens before it resolves.

The cascade ability triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before the spell. It resolves even if the spell is countered. If you cast the card exiled by the cascade ability, that spell will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

You don't have to cast the last card exiled by a cascade ability. If you choose to do so, you cast it as a spell. It can be countered, and any abilities that look for spells cast (such as cascade, if that spell has cascade) can see it.

When a spell you cast with retrace resolves or is countered, it's put back into your graveyard. You may use the retrace ability to cast it again.

Thundering Djinn

3UR

Creature — Djinn

3/4

Flying

Whenever Thundering Djinn attacks, it deals damage to any target equal to the number of cards you've drawn this turn.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Thundering Djinn's effect doesn't count them.

Treefolk Umbra

2G

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +0/+2 and assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power.

Totem armor (If enchanted creature would be destroyed, instead remove all damage from it and destroy this Aura.)

Treefolk Umbra's effect doesn't actually change the enchanted creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values. For example, Savage Swipe won't cause the enchanted creature to fight with its toughness.

Totem armor's effect is mandatory. If the enchanted creature would be destroyed, you must remove all damage from it (if it has any) and destroy the Aura that has totem armor instead.

Totem armor's effect is applied no matter why the enchanted creature would be destroyed: because it's been dealt lethal damage, or because an effect is trying to destroy it (such as Mob). In either case, all damage is removed from the creature and the Aura is destroyed instead.

Totem armor has no effect if the enchanted creature is put into a graveyard for any other reason, such as if it's sacrificed, if the "legend rule" applies to it, or if its toughness is 0 or less.

If a creature has indestructible and is enchanted with an Aura that has totem armor, lethal damage and effects that try to destroy it simply have no effect. Totem armor won't do anything because it won't have to.

If a creature you control is enchanted with multiple Auras that have totem armor, and the enchanted creature would be destroyed, one of those Auras is destroyed instead—but only one of them. You choose which one because you control the enchanted creature.

If a creature enchanted with an Aura that has totem armor would be destroyed by multiple state-based actions at the same time (most likely because a creature with deathtouch has dealt damage to that creature greater than or equal to its toughness), totem armor's effect will replace all of them and save the creature.

If a spell or ability (such as Force of Vigor) would destroy both an Aura with totem armor and the creature it's enchanting at the same time, totem armor's effect will save the enchanted creature from being destroyed. The spell or ability will destroy the Aura in two different ways at the same time, but the result is the same as destroying it once.

Totem armor's effect is not regeneration. Specifically, if totem armor's effect is applied, the enchanted creature does not become tapped and is not removed from combat as a result. Effects that say the enchanted creature can't be regenerated (as Pillage does) won't prevent totem armor's effect from being applied.

Treetop Ambusher

1G

Creature — Elf Berserker

2/1

Dash 1G (You may cast this spell for its dash cost. If you do, it gains haste, and it's returned from the battlefield to its owner's hand at the beginning of the next end step.)

Whenever Treetop Ambusher attacks, target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

If you pay the dash cost to cast a creature spell, that card will be returned to its owner's hand only if it's still on the battlefield when its triggered ability resolves. If it dies or goes to another zone before then, it will stay where it is.

Treetop Ambusher can be the target of its own ability.

Tribute Mage

2U

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

When Tribute Mage enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an artifact card with converted mana cost 2, reveal that card, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

If a card in your library has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Trumpeting Herd

2GG

Sorcery

Create a 3/3 green Elephant creature token.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered for any reason, that spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

Twisted Reflection

1U

Instant

Choose one —

• Target creature gets -6/-0 until end of turn.

• Switch target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

Entwine B (Choose both if you pay the entwine cost.)

Effects that switch a creature's power and toughness apply after all other effects, regardless of when those effects began to apply. For instance, if you cast Twisted Reflection choosing its second mode and targeting a 1/2 creature, then give it +2/+0 later in the turn, it's a 2/3 creature, not a 4/1 creature.

If Twisted Reflection is entwined, its two modes may each target the same creature, or they may target two different creatures.

Twisted Reflection is always a blue spell. It's not also black if you paid its entwine cost.

Unbound Flourishing

2G

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a permanent spell with a mana cost that contains X, double the value of X.

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell or activate an ability, if that spell's mana cost or that ability's activation cost contains X, copy that spell or ability. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Spells with additional costs that include X won't be affected by Unbound Flourishing. X must be in the spell's mana cost.

An ability with a cost that includes X, but not the mana symbol X, won't be copied.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") that ask a player to pay X aren't copied.

If the value chosen for X is 0, Unbound Flourishing will double the value to 0 for permanent spells, and copy other spells and abilities.

Unbound Flourishing raises the value of X for permanent spells, but you don't pay any more mana.

If a permanent has an ability that triggers when it's cast and that references the value of X, you choose whether to double the value of X before or after that ability resolves.

If you control two Unbound Flourishings, the value of X for permanent spells will be multiplied by four. If you control three, it will be multiplied by eight, and so on. On the other hand, spells and abilities that include X will only be copied twice if you control two Unbound Flourishings, three times if you control three, and so on.

Unbound Flourishing's ability will copy any instant spell, sorcery spell, or activated ability whose mana cost or activation cost contains X, not just one with targets.

A copy is created even if the spell or ability that caused Unbound Flourishing's ability to trigger has been countered by the time that ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell or ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell or ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

The copy has the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for a copied spell. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy that Unbound Flourishing's ability creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast" or "activated." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell or activates an ability won't trigger.

Undead Augur

BB

Creature — Zombie Wizard

2/2

Whenever Undead Augur or another Zombie you control dies, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

If Undead Augur dies at the same time as one or more other Zombies you control, Undead Augur's ability triggers for each of them.

Unearth

B

Sorcery

Return target creature card with converted mana cost 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Cycling 2 (2, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

If a card in a player's graveyard has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Unsettled Mariner

WU

Creature — Shapeshifter

2/2

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Whenever you or a permanent you control becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter that spell or ability unless its controller pays 1.

If you and a permanent you control each become the targets of the same spell or ability an opponent controls, Unsettled Mariner's ability will trigger twice. The same is true if two permanents you control each become the targets of the same spell or ability an opponent controls.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls targets only you or only one permanent you control, but it targets you or that permanent multiple times, Unsettled Mariner's ability triggers only once.

Urza, Lord High Artificer

2UU

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

1/4

When Urza, Lord High Artificer enters the battlefield, create a 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with "This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control."

Tap an untapped artifact you control: Add U.

5: Shuffle your library, then exile the top card. Until end of turn, you may play that card without paying its mana cost.

The token created by Urza's first ability will count itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

You can tap any untapped artifact you control, including an artifact creature you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn, to pay the cost of Urza's mana ability. Tapping an Equipment this way won't affect its abilities or the equipped creature.

If you don't play the card exiled with Urza's last ability, it remains in exile.

Urza's last ability doesn't change when you can play the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If a spell has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs (such as that of Lesser Masticore), you must pay those to cast the card.

Urza's Rage

2R

Instant

Kicker 8R (You may pay an additional 8R as you cast this spell.)

This spell can't be countered.

Urza's Rage deals 3 damage to any target. If this spell was kicked, instead it deals 10 damage to that permanent or player and the damage can't be prevented.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Urza's Rage. When that spell or ability resolves, Urza's Rage won't be countered, but any additional effects of that spell or ability will still happen.

If the target for Urza's Rage becomes an illegal target, the spell won't resolve and will be put into its owner's graveyard with no effect. This is true even if its damage can't be prevented and even though it can't be countered.

Vengeful Devil

1R

Creature — Devil

1/1

Haste

Morbid — T: Vengeful Devil deals 1 damage to any target. Activate this ability only if a creature died this turn.

Vengeful Devil's ability can be activated even if a creature died only earlier in the turn before Vengeful Devil entered the battlefield.

Vesperlark

2W

Creature — Elemental

2/1

Flying

When Vesperlark leaves the battlefield, return target creature card with power 1 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Evoke 1W (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

The ability that causes you to sacrifice an evoked creature is a triggered ability. Players may respond to this triggered ability while the creature is still on the battlefield.

Warteye Witch

2B

Creature — Goblin Shaman

3/2

Whenever Warteye Witch or another creature you control dies, scry 1.

If Warteye Witch dies at the same time as one or more other creatures you control, Warteye Witch's ability triggers for each of them.

If multiple creatures you control die simultaneously, you'll scry 1 that many times. You won't look at more than one card from your library at once.

Watcher for Tomorrow

1U

Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

Hideaway (This creature enters the battlefield tapped. When it does, look at the top four cards of your library, exile one face down, then put the rest on the bottom of your library.)

When Watcher for Tomorrow leaves the battlefield, put the exiled card into its owner's hand.

You don't reveal the exiled card when you put it into its owner's hand.

If Watcher for Tomorrow leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability from hideaway resolves, its leaves-the-battlefield ability resolves and does nothing. Then its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves and you exile a card with no way to return it to your hand.

Any player who has controlled a permanent with a hideaway ability can look at the card exiled with that ability.

Weather the Storm

1G

Instant

You gain 3 life.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

The copies storm creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as storm) won't trigger.

Storm counts spells cast before the spell with storm was cast. Spells cast after the spell with storm was cast but before the storm ability resolves aren't counted.

The storm ability and the copies it creates all resolve before the spell with storm. They resolve even if the spell with storm is countered.

Webweaver Changeling

3GG

Creature — Shapeshifter

3/5

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

Reach

When Webweaver Changeling enters the battlefield, if there are three or more creature cards in your graveyard, you gain 5 life.

If there aren't three or more creature cards in your graveyard as Webweaver Changeling enters the battlefield, its ability doesn't trigger at all. If there aren't three or more creature cards in your graveyard as the ability resolves, you don't gain 5 life. These don't have the be same creature cards at both times.

Winds of Abandon

1W

Sorcery

Exile target creature you don't control. For each creature exiled this way, its controller searches their library for a basic land card. Those players put those cards onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle their libraries.

Overload 4WW (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of a spell, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect permanents with hexproof or protection from the appropriate color.

If a creature is exiled but ends up in another zone (most likely because it's a player's commander in the Commander variant), it's still a "creature exiled this way" for Winds of Abandon.

Wing Shards

1WW

Instant

Target player sacrifices an attacking creature.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn. You may choose new targets for the copies.)

An "attacking creature" is one that has been declared as an attacker or put onto the battlefield attacking during a turn's combat. Unless that creature leaves combat, it continues to be an attacking creature through the end of combat step, even if the player it was attacking has left the game or the planeswalker it was attacking has left combat.

If you cast Wing Shards after combat damage has been dealt, only creatures that survived combat can be sacrificed.

Wing Shards doesn't target the creature to be sacrificed. The target player chooses the creature as it resolves.

The copies storm creates are created on the stack, so they're not cast. Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (such as storm) won't trigger.

Storm counts spells cast before the spell with storm was cast. Spells cast after the spell with storm was cast but before the storm ability resolves aren't counted.

The storm ability and the copies it creates all resolve before the spell with storm. They resolve even if the spell with storm is countered.

Winter's Rest

1U

Snow Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Winter's Rest enters the battlefield, tap enchanted creature.

As long as you control another snow permanent, enchanted creature doesn't untap during its controller's untap step.

If the creature this Aura would enchant is an illegal target by the time Winter's Rest resolves, the entire spell doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so its ability won't trigger.

If Winter's Rest is destroyed while its enters-the-battlefield triggered ability is on the stack, the creature that it enchanted is tapped as that ability resolves.

If you lose control of all of your other snow permanents, then control a new one, the effect of Winter's Rest will apply to the enchanted creature again.

Wrenn and Six

RG

Legendary Planeswalker — Wrenn

3

+1: Return up to one target land card from your graveyard to your hand.

−1: Wrenn and Six deals 1 damage to any target.

−7: You get an emblem with "Instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard have retrace." (You may cast instant and sorcery cards from your graveyard by discarding a land card in addition to paying their other costs.)

When a spell you cast with retrace resolves or is countered, it's put back into your graveyard. You may use the retrace ability to cast it again.

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

2BB

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/4

Protection from Humans

Pay 1 life, Sacrifice another creature: Put a -1/-1 counter on up to one target creature and draw a card.

BB, Discard a card: Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Protection from Humans means that Yawgmoth can't be blocked by Human creatures, can't be the target of Human spells or abilities from Human sources, and all damage that Humans would deal to it is prevented. It also means that Yawgmoth can't be enchanted or equipped by an Aura or Equipment that is somehow a Human, although this can only occur with certain combinations of older cards.

Protection from Humans refers only to the creature type Human. As far as Yawgmoth is concerned, you and your opponents aren't Humans.

You may activate Yawgmoth's first activated ability without choosing a target creature. You'll just draw a card. However, if you choose a target and it becomes illegal before the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve and you won't draw a card.

The Modern Horizons set doesn't include any ways for players to have counters to proliferate, but some cards in other sets say that a player "gets" a counter of a certain kind. Notably, emblems aren't counters.

You can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them (such as suspended cards).

Because proliferate doesn't target, you can proliferate counters on Yawgmoth with its own ability if it gets a counter.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to give another counter. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

Players can respond to the spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

Zhalfirin Decoy

1W

Creature — Human Soldier

1/3

T: Tap target creature. Activate this ability only if you had a creature enter the battlefield under your control this turn.

Zhalfirin Decoy's ability can be activated even if a creature entered the battlefield under your control only before Zhalfirin Decoy entered the battlefield, and even if that creature has left the battlefield.

Magic: The Gathering and Magic are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2019 Wizards.