The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the cards more fun by clearing up common misconceptions and confusion. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to magic.wizards.com/rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Time Spiral Remastered set becomes legal for sanctioned Limited play on its official release date: Friday, March 19, 2021. These cards are legal for Constructed play in any format that already allows them. That is, appearing in these packs doesn't change a card's legality in any format. Notably, many of these cards are not legal in the Standard or Pioneer formats.

Go to magic.wizards.com/formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to locator.wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

Returning Mechanics

Over forty keyword abilities, keyword actions, ability words, and unnamed mechanics return in the Time Spiral Remastered set. The rules for these mechanics are unchanged in this release. However, some rules have changed since the cards were first printed.

In this section you will find notes about the mechanics that appear most frequently, mechanics that are particularly complex, and mechanics that may be unfamiliar.

Returning Keyword: Suspend

Suspend is a mechanic that lets you set aside a card to be cast some number of turns later—you'll spend less mana to get it, but you'll have to spend time waiting for its arrival.

Errant Ephemeron

{6}{U}

Creature — Illusion

4/4

Flying

Suspend 4—{1}{U} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {1}{U} and exile it with four time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost. It has haste.)

Lotus Bloom

Artifact

Suspend 3—{0} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, pay {0} and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

{T}, Sacrifice Lotus Bloom: Add three mana of any one color.

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that causes you to cast the card when the last time counter is removed. If you cast a creature spell this way, it gains haste until you lose control of that creature (or, in rare cases, you lose control of the creature spell while it's on the stack).

Some cards with suspend have no mana cost. You can't cast these cards normally; you'll need a way to cast them for an alternative cost or without paying their mana cost, such as by suspending them.

You can exile a card in your hand using suspend any time you could cast that card. Consider its card type, any effects that modify when you could cast it (such as flash) and any other effects that stop you from casting it (such as from Meddling Mage's ability) to determine if and when you can do this. Whether you could actually complete all steps in casting the card is irrelevant. For example, you can exile a card with suspend that has no mana cost or that requires a target even if no legal targets are available at that time.

Cards exiled with suspend are exiled face up.

Exiling a card with suspend isn't casting that card. This action doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

If the spell requires any targets, those targets are chosen when the spell is finally cast, not when it's exiled.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability resolves, you must cast the card if able. You must do so even if it requires targets and the only legal targets are ones that you really don't want to target. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored.

If you can't cast the card, perhaps because there are no legal targets available, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

You are never forced to activate mana abilities to pay costs, so if there is a mandatory additional mana cost (such as from Thalia, Guardian of Thraben), you can decline to activate mana abilities to pay for it and hence fail to cast the suspended card, leaving it in exile.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

The converted mana cost of a spell cast without paying its mana cost is determined by its mana cost, even though that cost wasn't paid.

A creature cast using suspend will enter the battlefield with haste. It will have haste until another player gains control of it. (In some rare cases, another player may gain control of the creature spell itself. If this happens, the creature won't enter the battlefield with haste.)

Returning Keyword: Morph

Everyone knows what you have planned when you suspend a card, but when you cast a card with morph face down, no one knows just what you're up to.

Riptide Pilferer

{1}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Rogue

1/1

Whenever Riptide Pilferer deals combat damage to a player, that player discards a card.

Morph {U} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

A morph ability lets you cast a card face down by paying {3}. It then also lets you turn the face-down permanent face up any time you have priority by paying its morph cost.

The face-down spell has no mana cost and has a converted mana cost of 0. When you cast a face-down spell, put it on the stack face down so no other player knows what it is, and pay {3} to cast it. This is an alternative cost.

The creature spell is a 2/2 creature spell with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. The resulting creature is a 2/2 creature with no name, mana cost, creature types, or abilities. Each of them is colorless and has a converted mana cost of 0. Other effects that apply to the spell or creature can still grant it any characteristics it doesn't have or change the characteristics it does have.

At any time, you can look at a face-down spell or permanent you control. You can't look at face-down spells or permanents you don't control unless an effect instructs or allows you to do so.

Any time you have priority, you may turn the face-down creature face up by revealing what its morph cost is and paying that cost. This is a special action. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to. Only a face-down permanent can be turned face up this way; a face-down spell cannot.

If a face-down creature loses its abilities, it can't be turned face up because it will no longer have a morph ability (or a morph cost) once face up.

Because the permanent is on the battlefield both before and after it's turned face up, turning a permanent face up doesn't cause any enters-the-battlefield abilities to trigger.

Because face-down creatures don't have a name, they can't have the same name as any other creature, even another face-down creature.

A permanent that turns face up or face down changes characteristics but is otherwise the same permanent. Spells and abilities that were targeting that permanent, as well as Auras and Equipment that were attached to the permanent, aren't affected unless the new characteristics of the object change the legality of those targets or attachments.

Turning a permanent face up or face down doesn't change whether that permanent is tapped or untapped.

If a face-down spell leaves the stack and goes to any zone other than the battlefield (if it was countered, for example), you must reveal it. Similarly, if a face-down permanent leaves the battlefield, you must reveal it. You must also reveal all face-down spells and permanents you control if you leave the game or if the game ends.

You must ensure that your face-down spells and permanents can easily be differentiated from each other. You're not allowed to mix up the cards that represent them on the battlefield to confuse other players. The order they entered the battlefield should remain clear. Common methods for doing this include using markers or dice, or simply placing them in order on the battlefield.

Returning Keyword: Flashback

Flashback is a returning mechanic that gives cards a second chance to have an impact.

Strangling Soot

{2}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature with toughness 3 or less.

Flashback {5}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a flashback cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

You can cast a spell using flashback even if it was somehow put into your graveyard without having been cast.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

Returning Keyword: Shadow

Lurking just beneath the surface of reality, creatures with shadow can't block normal creatures and can't be blocked by normal creatures—these creatures can block or be blocked only by each other.

Looter il-Kor

{1}{U}

Creature — Kor Rogue

1/1

Shadow (This creature can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

Whenever Looter il-Kor deals damage to an opponent, draw a card, then discard a card.

Once a creature has been blocked, that creature remains blocked and will deal and be dealt combat damage even if it gains or loses shadow or if the blocking creature gains or loses shadow.

If an attacking creature has multiple evasion abilities, such as shadow and flying, a creature can block it only if that creature satisfies all of the appropriate evasion abilities.

Multiple instances of shadow on the same creature are redundant.

Returning Keyword: Split Second

Magic is usually a game of actions and reactions, but with the split second keyword, your opponents won't have time to react to your spells.

Sudden Shock

{1}{R}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Sudden Shock deals 2 damage to any target.

Players still get priority while a card with split second is on the stack; their options are just limited to mana abilities and certain special actions.

Players may turn face-down creatures face up while a spell with split second is on the stack.

Split second doesn't stop triggered abilities from triggering, such as that of Chalice of the Void. If one does, its controller puts it on the stack and chooses targets for it, if any. Those abilities will resolve as normal.

Casting a spell with split second won't affect spells and abilities that are already on the stack.

If the resolution of a triggered ability involves casting a spell, that spell can't be cast if a spell with split second is on the stack.

After a spell with split second resolves (or otherwise leaves the stack), players may again cast spells and activate abilities before the next object on the stack resolves.

Returning Keyword: Madness

Cards with madness don't go quietly into your graveyard when you discard them—you can cast them for their madness cost instead.

Reckless Wurm

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Wurm

4/4

Trample

Madness {2}{R} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Cards are discarded in a Magic game only from a player's hand. Effects that put cards into a player's graveyard from anywhere else do not cause those cards to be discarded.

Madness works independently of why you're discarding the card. You could discard it to pay a cost, because a spell or ability tells you to, or because you have too many cards in your hand during your cleanup step. You can't discard a card with madness just because you want to, though.

A card with madness that's discarded counts as having been discarded even though it's put into exile rather than a graveyard. If it was discarded to pay a cost, that cost is still paid. Abilities that trigger when a card is discarded will still trigger.

A spell cast for its madness cost is put onto the stack like any other spell. It can be countered, copied, and so on. As it resolves, it's put onto the battlefield if it's a permanent card or into its owner's graveyard if it's an instant or sorcery card.

Casting a spell with madness ignores the timing rules based on the card's card type. For example, you can cast a sorcery with madness if you discard it during an opponent's turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a madness cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you choose not to cast a card with madness when the madness triggered ability resolves, it's put into your graveyard. Madness doesn't give you another chance to cast it later.

If you discard a card with madness to pay the cost of a spell or activated ability, that card's madness triggered ability (and the spell that card becomes, if you choose to cast it) will resolve before the spell or ability the discard paid for.

If you discard a card with madness while a spell or ability is resolving, it moves immediately to exile. Continue resolving that spell or ability, noting that the card you discarded is not in your graveyard at this time. Its madness triggered ability will be placed onto the stack once that spell or ability has completely resolved.

Returning Keyword: Echo

Echo is an ability that lets you pay for a permanent in two installments.

Uktabi Drake

{G}

Creature — Drake

2/1

Flying, haste

Echo {1}{G}{G} (At the beginning of your upkeep, if this came under your control since the beginning of your last upkeep, sacrifice it unless you pay its echo cost.)

Paying for echo is always optional. When the echo triggered ability resolves, if you can't pay the echo cost or choose not to, you sacrifice that permanent.

Your permanent's echo ability will trigger at the beginning of your upkeep if it entered the battlefield since the beginning of your last upkeep, or if you gained control of it since the beginning of your last upkeep.

Returning Keyword: Flanking

Attacking creatures with flanking have a significant martial advantage over blocking creatures without flanking.

Benalish Cavalry

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Flanking (Whenever a creature without flanking blocks this creature, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.)

Whether the attacking and blocking creatures have flanking matters only as blockers are declared. If a blocked attacking creature gains flanking later, the flanking ability won't trigger. If the blocking creature gains flanking later, it won't stop a flanking ability on the stack from resolving or remove the -1/-1 effect.

If the flanking ability causes the blocking creature to die, the attacking creature remains blocked. Unless it has trample or there are other blockers, it won't deal or be dealt combat damage.

If a creature has multiple instances of flanking, each triggers separately.

Returning Keyword: Delve

The delve keyword lets you fuel your spells with the cards in your graveyard.

Treasure Cruise

{7}{U}

Sorcery

Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for {1}.)

Draw three cards.

Delve doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost. For example, Treasure Cruise's converted mana cost is 8 even if you exiled three cards to cast it.

You can exile cards to pay only for generic mana, and you can't exile more cards than the generic mana requirement of a spell with delve. For example, you can't exile more than seven cards from your graveyard to cast Treasure Cruise unless an effect has increased its cost.

Because delve isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs, such as flashback. It can also be used to pay for additional costs that include generic mana.

Returning Keyword: Vanishing

Vanishing is a keyword that limits how long a permanent stays on the battlefield before . . . well, vanishing.

Calciderm

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Beast

5/5

Shroud (This creature can't be the target of spells or abilities.)

Vanishing 4 (This creature enters the battlefield with four time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter from it. When the last is removed, sacrifice it.)

Vanishing is a keyword that represents three abilities. "Vanishing N" means "This permanent enters the battlefield with N time counters on it," "At the beginning of your upkeep, if this permanent has a time counter on it, remove a time counter from it," and "When the last time counter is removed from this permanent, sacrifice it."

If the last time counter is removed from a permanent with vanishing and the sacrifice ability is countered, that permanent will remain on the battlefield indefinitely with no time counters on it. As long as the permanent doesn't have any time counters on it, neither of vanishing's two triggered abilities will trigger again.

If a permanent that's already on the battlefield without time counters on it becomes a copy of a permanent with vanishing, it will stay on the battlefield indefinitely (unless time counters are somehow put on it later). If a permanent with one or more time counters on it becomes a copy of a permanent with vanishing, it will vanish as normal. If a permanent enters the battlefield as a copy of a permanent with vanishing, it enters with the appropriate number of time counters and will vanish as normal.

Returning Keyword: Regenerate

Some creatures won't give up so easily. Regenerate is a keyword action that spares a creature (or, very rarely, a noncreature permanent) from destruction.

Poultice Sliver

{2}{W}

Creature — Sliver

2/2

All Slivers have "{2}, {T}: Regenerate target Sliver." (The next time that Sliver would be destroyed, instead tap it, remove it from combat, and heal all damage on it.)

When you regenerate a permanent, you're creating a replacement effect "shield" to be used later. That effect means "The next time [that permanent] would be destroyed this turn, instead remove all damage marked on it and tap it. If it's an attacking or blocking creature, remove it from combat."

If a permanent has a static ability that says to regenerate it instead if it would be destroyed, it simply always has a regeneration "shield," even after it's used one during a turn.

A permanent can regenerate even if it's already tapped.

A permanent that regenerates doesn't leave or enter the battlefield. Abilities that trigger on a creature dying or entering the battlefield won't trigger if a creature regenerates.

Permanents are destroyed by effects that use the word "destroy." Creatures are also destroyed by having lethal damage marked on them. Sacrificing a permanent doesn't destroy it, nor does reducing a creature's toughness to 0.

If a permanent would be destroyed in two ways at once, one regeneration shield protects it from both. This may happen, for example, if a creature with deathtouch deals an amount of damage to a creature greater than or equal to that creature's toughness.

Returning Keyword: Landwalk

Creatures with landwalk look for the appropriate land type in front of the defending player, and they can't be blocked if that type is there.

Master of the Pearl Trident

{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk

2/2

Other Merfolk creatures you control get +1/+1 and have islandwalk. (They can't be blocked as long as defending player controls an Island.)

Landwalk is written with some combination of supertypes and land subtypes, such as "islandwalk" or "nonbasic landwalk."

Once blocked, gaining a landwalk ability won't cause a creature to become unblocked or remove the blocking creature from combat.

If a creature is attacking a planeswalker, that planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

Returning Keyword: Buyback

Sometimes you don't want to cast a spell just once or twice—for spells with buyback, you can cast them as many times as you can afford.

Reiterate

{1}{R}{R}

Instant

Buyback {3} (You may pay an additional {3} as you cast this spell. If you do, put this card into your hand as it resolves.)

Copy target instant or sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

"Buyback [cost]" means "You may pay an additional [cost] as you cast this spell" and "If the buyback cost was paid, put this spell into its owner's hand instead of into that player's graveyard as it resolves."

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases (such as a buyback cost), then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If the spell with buyback has a target, and each of its targets is an illegal target by the time the spell tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve and it won't return to your hand even if its buyback cost was paid. Similarly, a spell that's countered won't be returned to your hand.

If more than one replacement effect tries to tell a spell with buyback where to go, the player who controls the spell chooses which replacement effect to apply first. This may make the other replacement effect invalid (such as that of Leyline of the Void), or that effect may still apply (such as the replacement effect generated by casting a spell with flashback).

TIME SPIRAL REMASTERED CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Abrupt Decay

{B}{G}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Destroy target nonland permanent with converted mana cost 3 or less.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Abrupt Decay. When that spell or ability resolves, Abrupt Decay won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

The converted mana cost of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost as that object.

If a permanent has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Aeon Chronicler

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Avatar

*/*

Aeon Chronicler's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your hand.

Suspend X—{X}{3}{U}. X can't be 0.

Whenever a time counter is removed from Aeon Chronicler while it's exiled, draw a card.

The ability that defines Aeon Chronicler's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

When the last time counter is removed from a suspended Aeon Chronicler, both its triggered ability and the suspend "play this card" triggered ability will trigger. They can be put on the stack in either order.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Aeon Chronicler may become lethal if cards leave your hand during that turn.

Ajani's Pridemate

{1}{W}

Creature — Cat Soldier

2/2

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Ajani's Pridemate.

The ability of Ajani's Pridemate triggers just once for each life-gaining event, whether it's 1 life from Paradise Plume or 2 life from Mycologist.

If Ajani's Pridemate is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its ability in time to save it.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Ajani's Pridemate's ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability of Ajani's Pridemate triggers only once.

Akroma, Angel of Fury

{5}{R}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Angel

6/6

This spell can't be countered.

Flying, trample, protection from white and from blue

{R}: Akroma, Angel of Fury gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Morph {3}{R}{R}{R} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Akroma. When that spell or ability resolves, Akroma won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

If Akroma, Angel of Fury is cast face down, it can be countered.

In a Commander game where Akroma is your commander, you may cast it face down from the command zone by paying {3} plus {2} for each time it has been cast from your command zone. The cost to turn it face up is unaffected. While face down, the combat damage it deals is still counted as damage dealt by your commander.

Alesha, Who Smiles at Death

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

First strike

Whenever Alesha, Who Smiles at Death attacks, you may pay {w/b}{w/b}. If you do, return target creature card with power 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking.

While resolving Alesha's triggered ability, you can't pay the cost multiple times to return more than one creature card.

Alesha's triggered ability checks the card's power only in your graveyard. The creature will still be tapped and attacking if its power is greater than 2 after it's on the battlefield.

You choose which player or planeswalker the returned creature is attacking. It doesn't have to be attacking the same player or planeswalker Alesha is attacking.

Although the returned creature is an attacking creature, it was never declared as an attacking creature. This means that abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when it enters the battlefield attacking.

Any effects that say that the returned creature can't attack (such as that of Propaganda, or if the creature has defender) affect only the declaration of attackers. They won't stop the returned creature from entering the battlefield attacking.

Ancient Stirrings

{G}

Sorcery

Look at the top five cards of your library. You may reveal a colorless card from among them and put it into your hand. Then put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Objects with no mana cost, including lands that could produce colored mana, are colorless by default.

Angel of Salvation

{6}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

5/5

Flash; convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

Flying

When Angel of Salvation enters the battlefield, prevent the next 5 damage that would be dealt this turn to any number of targets, divided as you choose.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

You divide the prevention effects as Angel of Salvation's triggered ability is put onto the stack, not as it resolves. Each target must be assigned at least 1 prevention "shield." You can't choose more than five targets and assign none to a target.

If some of the targets become illegal for Angel of Salvation's ability, the original division of prevention effects still applies, but the effects that would have been created for illegal targets aren't created at all.

If multiple sources would deal damage to an affected target at once, that target or that target's controller chooses which source's damage to prevent for each "shield."

If multiple replacement effects apply to a player or permanent being dealt damage, that player or the controller of that permanent chooses the order to apply them, not the controller of the source of damage.

Angel's Grace

{W}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

You can't lose the game this turn and your opponents can't win the game this turn. Until end of turn, damage that would reduce your life total to less than 1 reduces it to 1 instead.

Angel's Grace doesn't prevent damage. It only changes the result of damage dealt to you. For example, a 5/5 creature with lifelink that deals damage to you will still cause its controller to gain 5 life, even if that damage reduces your life total from 3 to 1.

Angel's Grace doesn't stop loss of life from effects that say that you lose life.

If you have less than 1 life, damage dealt to you reduces your life total further below 0 (as normal).

You can't pay more life than you have, even if you won't lose the game.

In a Commander game, combat damage you're dealt by a commander is still tracked, even if it doesn't change your life total.

Anger of the Gods

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Anger of the Gods deals 3 damage to each creature. If a creature dealt damage this way would die this turn, exile it instead.

Creatures don't necessarily have to be dealt lethal damage by Anger of the Gods to be exiled. After being dealt damage, if they would die for any reason that turn, they'll be exiled instead.

Arc Blade

{3}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Arc Blade deals 2 damage to any target. Exile Arc Blade with three time counters on it.

Suspend 3—{2}{R} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {2}{R} and exile it with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Arc Blade tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't exile it with time counters on it.

Each time you cast Arc Blade, it will suspend itself again when it resolves so you can cast it again three turns later.

Arcades, the Strategist

{1}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dragon

3/5

Flying, vigilance

Whenever a creature with defender enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card.

Each creature you control with defender assigns combat damage equal to its toughness rather than its power and can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Arcades's last ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage it assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values. For example, Rabid Bite won't cause a creature with defender to deal damage equal to its toughness.

If Arcades leaves the battlefield after a creature with defender has attacked, that creature remains an attacking creature, although it will assign damage equal to its power.

Arch of Orazca

Land

Ascend (If you control ten or more permanents, you get the city's blessing for the rest of the game.)

{T}: Add {C}.

{5}, {T}: Draw a card. Activate this ability only if you have the city's blessing.

Once you have the city's blessing, you have it for the rest of the game, even if you lose control of some or all of your permanents. The city's blessing isn't a permanent itself and can't be removed by any effect; it's just a designation you have.

If you control ten permanents but don't control a permanent or resolving spell with ascend, you don't get the city's blessing. For example, if you control ten permanents, lose control of two, then play Arch of Orazca, you won't have the city's blessing.

If your tenth permanent enters the battlefield and then a permanent leaves the battlefield immediately afterwards (most likely due to the "legend rule" or due to being a creature with 0 toughness), you get the city's blessing before it leaves the battlefield.

Ascend isn't a triggered ability and doesn't use the stack. Players can respond to a spell that will become your tenth permanent, but they can't respond to getting the city's blessing once you control that tenth permanent. This means that if your tenth permanent is a land you play, including Arch of Orazca itself, players can't respond before you get the city's blessing.

Aven Mindcensor

{2}{W}

Creature — Bird Wizard

2/1

Flash

Flying

If an opponent would search a library, that player searches the top four cards of that library instead.

Each search works exactly the same as normal except that the opponent doing the searching sees only the top four cards of that library. They can't look at the other cards in that library at all. Cards not in the top four cards of the library can't be found in the search, even if they're identifiable in some manner.

For effects that check whether a player searched a library or may search a library, searching the top four cards of that library counts as searching that library.

If an effect uses the word "search" once but allows an opponent to search for multiple cards, the top four cards remain the same throughout the entire search. Finding one card won't cause the fifth card to become included in the search.

After the search is complete, the entire library is shuffled.

Banishing Light

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When Banishing Light enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Banishing Light leaves the battlefield.

If Banishing Light leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

Baral, Chief of Compliance

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever a spell or ability you control counters a spell, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the cost of instant and sorcery spells you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Baral's first ability). The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

A spell or ability counters a spell only if it specifically contains the word "counter" in its text. If a spell or ability you control causes all the targets of a spell to become illegal, that spell doesn't resolve but it's not countered.

Beast Whisperer

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

2/3

Whenever you cast a creature spell, draw a card.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Beast Within

{2}{G}

Instant

Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Beast creature token.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Beast Within tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No player creates a Beast token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create a Beast token.

Bedlam Reveler

{6}{R}{R}

Creature — Devil Horror

3/4

This spell costs {1} less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Prowess

When Bedlam Reveler enters the battlefield, discard your hand, then draw three cards.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Bedlam Reveler). The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Bedlam Reveler's first ability can't reduce the {R}{R} in its cost.

Prowess is a keyword ability that means "Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn."

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If you have no cards in hand when Bedlam Reveler enters the battlefield, you just draw three cards.

Benalish Commander

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

*/*

Benalish Commander's power and toughness are each equal to the number of Soldiers you control.

Suspend X—{X}{W}{W}. X can't be 0.

Whenever a time counter is removed from Benalish Commander while it's exiled, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

The ability that defines Benalish Commander's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

When the last time counter is removed from a suspended Benalish Commander, both its triggered ability and the suspend "play this card" triggered ability will trigger. They can be put on the stack in either order.

As long as Benalish Commander is on the battlefield, its first ability will count itself.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Benalish Commander may become lethal if other Soldiers you control leave the battlefield during that turn.

Bewilder

{2}{U}

Instant

Target creature gets -3/-0 until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Bewilder tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

Bloodbraid Elf

{2}{R}{G}

Creature — Elf Berserker

3/2

Haste

Cascade (When you cast this spell, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card that costs less. You may cast it without paying its mana cost. Put the exiled cards on the bottom of your library in a random order.)

A spell's converted mana cost is determined only by its mana cost. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions. For example, Bloodbraid Elf's converted mana cost is always 4.

Cascade triggers when you cast the spell, meaning that it resolves before that spell. If you end up casting the exiled card, it will go on the stack above the spell with cascade.

When the cascade ability resolves, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether or not you cast the last card exiled.

If a spell with cascade is countered, the cascade ability will still resolve normally.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Bonded Fetch

{2}{U}

Creature — Homunculus

0/2

Defender, haste

{T}: Draw a card, then discard a card.

You draw a card and discard a card all while Bonded Fetch's ability is resolving. Nothing can happen in between, and no player can take actions.

Boom

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy target land you control and target land you don't control.

//

Bust

{5}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy all lands.

If one of Boom's targets becomes an illegal target, the other is still destroyed.

To cast a split card, you choose one half to cast. There's no way to cast both halves of the split cards featured in this set.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack as only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half of the card you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard a split card, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Boom // Bust counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Boom // Bust has a converted mana cost of 8. This means that if an effect allows you to search for a card with converted mana cost 4 or less, you can't find Boom // Bust.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with certain characteristics, consider only the half you're casting. For example, if an effect allows you to cast a spell with converted mana cost 4 or less from your hand, you can cast Boom but not Bust.

If you copy a spell that's half of a split card, the copy copies that same half. For example, if you copy Boom, the copy is also Boom, not Bust.

Bound in Silence

{2}{W}

Tribal Enchantment — Rebel Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack or block.

Tribal is a card type (like creature or instant), not a supertype (like legendary). The type carries no rules that affect how it's cast or how it behaves on the battlefield; it just allows the card to have creature types without being a creature.

If you put Bound in Silence onto the battlefield without casting it, perhaps using the "recruiting" ability of a card like Amrou Scout, it will enter attached to a creature. You choose that creature as you're putting the Aura onto the battlefield. This doesn't target that creature, so you could have it enter the battlefield attached to a creature an opponent controls with hexproof, for example. If there's no creature on the battlefield it can be attached to, it stays in whatever zone it was in.

If Bound in Silence becomes attached to a creature that's already attacking or blocking, the creature continues to attack or block as normal.

Brine Elemental

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Elemental

5/4

Morph {5}{U}{U} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

When Brine Elemental is turned face up, each opponent skips their next untap step.

Skipping your "next" untap step is cumulative. If a player turns two Brine Elementals face up on the same turn, that player's opponents will each skip their next two untap steps.

If an effect says that something doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step, that effect applies to the next untap step that isn't skipped.

Careful Consideration

{2}{U}{U}

Instant

Target player draws four cards, then discards three cards. If you cast this spell during your main phase, instead that player draws four cards, then discards two cards.

If a spell or ability copies Careful Consideration, the target player discards three cards for the copy after drawing four cards. This is because the copy wasn't cast at all.

Celestial Crusader

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Spirit

2/2

Flash

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Flying

Other white creatures get +1/+1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a white creature may become lethal if Celestial Crusader leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Chalice of the Void

{X}{X}

Artifact

Chalice of the Void enters the battlefield with X charge counters on it.

Whenever a player casts a spell with converted mana cost equal to the number of charge counters on Chalice of the Void, counter that spell.

A mana cost of {X}{X} means that you pay twice X. For example, if you want X to be 3, you pay {6} to cast Chalice of the Void.

The number of charge counters on Chalice of the Void matters only at the time the spell is cast. Changing the number of charge counters on Chalice of the Void after a spell has been cast won't change whether the ability triggers or counters the spell.

If there are zero charge counters on Chalice of the Void, it counters each spell with a converted mana cost of 0. This includes face-down creature spells cast with morph's alternative cost.

Chalice of the Void has to be on the battlefield at the end of casting a spell for the ability to trigger. If you sacrifice Chalice of the Void as a cost to cast a spell, its ability can't trigger. However, if it leaves the battlefield once its ability has triggered, that ability will still counter the spell.

Char-Rumbler

{2}{R}{R}

Creature — Elemental

-1/3

Double strike

{R}: Char-Rumbler gets +1/+0 until end of turn.

Because Char-Rumber's power is normally negative, you'll have to give it at least +2/+0 before it'll deal damage. It won't deal negative damage.

Children of Korlis

{W}

Creature — Human Rebel Cleric

1/1

Sacrifice Children of Korlis: You gain life equal to the life you've lost this turn. (Damage causes loss of life.)

If your life total becomes 0 or less, you'll lose the game before you can activate the ability of Children of Korlis.

The life you gain is based on the total amount of life you lost, not the difference in your life total from when the turn started. For example, if you lose 5 life and gain 3 life before activating the ability, the ability will cause you to gain 5 life, not 2.

Clockwork Hydra

{5}

Artifact Creature — Hydra

0/0

Clockwork Hydra enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it.

Whenever Clockwork Hydra attacks or blocks, remove a +1/+1 counter from it. If you do, Clockwork Hydra deals 1 damage to any target.

{T}: Put a +1/+1 counter on Clockwork Hydra.

If Clockwork Hydra leaves the battlefield while its trigger is on the stack, you can't remove a +1/+1 counter from it, so it won't deal damage.

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Clockwork Hydra's triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. You don't remove a counter from Clockwork Hydra.

Cloud Key

{3}

Artifact

As Cloud Key enters the battlefield, choose artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, or sorcery.

Spells you cast of the chosen type cost {1} less to cast.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the cost of spells of the chosen type you cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as a flashback cost), add any cost increases (such as kicker costs), then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Cloud Key's ability). The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Cloudseeder

{1}{U}

Creature — Faerie Spellshaper

1/1

Flying

{U}, {T}, Discard a card: Create a 1/1 blue Faerie creature token named Cloud Sprite. It has flying and "Cloud Sprite can block only creatures with flying."

Unlike the card Cloud Sprite, the token has no mana cost. Its converted mana cost is 0.

Coalition Relic

{3}

Artifact

{T}: Add one mana of any color.

{T}: Put a charge counter on Coalition Relic.

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, remove all charge counters from Coalition Relic. Add one mana of any color for each charge counter removed this way.

If you remove multiple charge counters from Coalition Relic at once, you may add a different color of mana to your mana pool for each one.

Only the first main phase each turn is considered a precombat main phase, even if additional main phases or combat phases are created.

Conflagrate

{X}{X}{R}

Sorcery

Conflagrate deals X damage divided as you choose among any number of targets.

Flashback—{R}{R}, Discard X cards. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

You divide the damage as you cast Conflagrate, not as it resolves. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage. You can't choose more than X targets and assign 0 damage to a target.

If X is 0, Conflagrate has no targets and deals no damage.

If some of the targets become illegal for Conflagrate, the original division of damage still applies, but the damage that would have been dealt to illegal targets isn't dealt at all.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, include the value chosen for that X when determining the converted mana cost of that spell, even if it was cast with flashback and no mana was spent on X.

Consuming Aberration

{3}{U}{B}

Creature — Horror

*/*

Consuming Aberration's power and toughness are each equal to the number of cards in your opponents' graveyards.

Whenever you cast a spell, each opponent reveals cards from the top of their library until they reveal a land card, then puts those cards into their graveyard.

The ability that defines Consuming Aberration's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger, but after targets have been chosen for that spell. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If an opponent has no land cards in their library, all the cards from that library will be revealed and put into their graveyard.

Contagion Clasp

{2}

Artifact

When Contagion Clasp enters the battlefield, put a -1/-1 counter on target creature.

{4}, {T}: Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

If a permanent has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, they're removed in pairs as a state-based action so that the permanent has only one of those kinds of counters on it.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

Containment Priest

{1}{W}

Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Flash

If a nontoken creature would enter the battlefield and it wasn't cast, exile it instead.

Containment Priest's last ability won't affect any creatures that were cast, including ones cast from unusual zones such as your graveyard.

If a noncreature card wasn't cast and is entering the battlefield as a creature (due to an effect such as that of March of the Machines), it will be exiled. Conversely, if a creature card wasn't cast and is entering the battlefield as a noncreature permanent (for example, Heliod, Sun-Crowned with insufficient devotion), it won't be exiled.

If Containment Priest enters the battlefield without being cast, its ability won't exile itself.

If Containment Priest enters the battlefield at the same time as other creatures, its ability won't affect those creatures.

Courser of Kruphix

{1}{G}{G}

Enchantment Creature — Centaur

2/4

Play with the top card of your library revealed.

You may play lands from the top of your library.

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you don't reveal the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you play a land from the top of your library, you can't look at the next one until you've handled any replacement effects that modify that land entering the battlefield, such as that of Vesuva.

While playing with the top card of your library revealed, if you draw multiple cards, reveal each one before you draw it. If you put multiple cards on top of your library at once, reveal only the one new top card.

Courser of Kruphix doesn't change when you can play lands. You can do so only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Playing a land from the top of your library counts as your land play for the turn. Once you play a land during your turn, you won't be able to play an additional land from the top of your library unless another effect (such as that of Azusa, Lost but Seeking) allows you to.

Cranial Plating

{2}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0 for each artifact you control.

{B}{B}: Attach Cranial Plating to target creature you control.

Equip {1}

Cranial Plating is counted by its own ability, so it gives at least +1/+0.

Cranial Plating's first activated ability is similar to an equip ability, but it's not an equip ability. Most importantly, it can be activated any time you could cast an instant, even during another player's turn.

Crookclaw Transmuter

{3}{U}

Creature — Bird Wizard

3/1

Flash

Flying

When Crookclaw Transmuter enters the battlefield, switch target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

Effects that switch a creature's power and toughness apply after all other effects, regardless of when those effects began to apply. For instance, if you target a 1/2 creature then give it +2/+0 later in the turn, it's a 2/3 creature, not a 4/1 creature.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature may become lethal if you switch its power and toughness during that turn.

Crovax, Ascendant Hero

{4}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

4/4

Other white creatures get +1/+1.

Nonwhite creatures get -1/-1.

Pay 2 life: Return Crovax, Ascendant Hero to its owner's hand.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to white creatures may become lethal if Crovax leaves the battlefield during that turn, and nonlethal damage dealt to nonwhite creatures may become lethal if Crovax enters the battlefield during that turn.

If a second Crovax, Ascendant Hero comes under your control, you'll put one into its owner's graveyard due to the "legend rule" at the same time that any creatures getting -2/-2 are put into their owner's graveyard for having 0 or less toughness.

Crovax's last ability can be activated only while it's on the battlefield.

Dead

{R}

Instant

Dead deals 2 damage to target creature.

//

Gone

{2}{R}

Instant

Return target creature you don't control to its owner's hand.

To cast a split card, you choose one half to cast. There's no way to cast both halves of the split cards featured in this set.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack as only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half of the card you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard a split card, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Dead // Gone counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Dead // Gone has a converted mana cost of 4. This means that if an effect allows you to search for a card with converted mana cost 2 or less, you can't find Dead // Gone.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with certain characteristics, consider only the half you're casting. For example, if an effect allows you to cast a spell with converted mana cost 2 or less from your hand, you can cast Dead but not Gone.

If you copy a spell that's half of a split card, the copy copies that same half. For example, if you copy Dead, the copy is also Dead, not Gone.

Delay

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. If the spell is countered this way, exile it with three time counters on it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard. If it doesn't have suspend, it gains suspend. (At the beginning of its owner's upkeep, remove a time counter from that card. When the last is removed, the player plays it without paying its mana cost. If it's a creature, it has haste.)

When the last time counter is removed from the exiled card, it's cast as a completely new spell. Modes and targets are chosen again. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, they must be paid again. If they can't be, the spell can't be cast and stays exiled.

If the target spell was cast with flashback, Delay's effect will exile it, not the flashback effect. The card will get time counters and gain suspend (if it didn't already have suspend).

If the target spell is face down, it'll be exiled face up. It can't be cast face down when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Disdainful Stroke

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell with converted mana cost 4 or greater.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for that X to determine the converted mana cost of that spell.

Dormant Sliver

{2}{G}{U}

Creature — Sliver

2/2

All Sliver creatures have defender.

All Slivers have "When this permanent enters the battlefield, draw a card."

The last ability Dormant Sliver grants itself triggers when it enters the battlefield.

The controller of the Sliver that enters the battlefield draws a card, not necessarily the controller of Dormant Sliver.

Dovin's Veto

{W}{U}

Instant

This spell can't be countered.

Counter target noncreature spell.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Dovin's Veto. When that spell or ability resolves, Dovin's Veto won't be countered, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

Draining Whelk

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Illusion

1/1

Flash

Flying

When Draining Whelk enters the battlefield, counter target spell. Put X +1/+1 counters on Draining Whelk, where X is that spell's converted mana cost.

If the target spell is an illegal target by the time Draining Whelk's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. You don't put any counters on Draining Whelk. If the target is legal but the spell can't be countered, you do put counters on Draining Whelk.

Draining Whelk's ability counters the target spell even if you can't put counters on Draining Whelk, most likely because Draining Whelk left the battlefield before the ability resolved.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Dralnu, Lich Lord

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Zombie Wizard

3/3

If damage would be dealt to Dralnu, Lich Lord, sacrifice that many permanents instead.

{T}: Target instant or sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost. (You may cast that card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Dralnu may be one of the permanents you sacrifice while applying its replacement effect.

If Dralnu would be dealt more damage than the number of permanents you control, instead you sacrifice all permanents you control.

If any of the sacrificed permanents would deal or be dealt damage at the same time as Dralnu, they deal or are dealt damage at the same time that they're sacrificed. Any abilities of the sacrificed permanents that would trigger on that damage don't trigger, but abilities of other permanents that trigger on that damage do.

If you cast a spell with flashback, you can't pay any alternative costs such as overload costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell with flashback.

If a card has multiple instances of flashback, you may choose any of its flashback costs to pay.

If a split card gains flashback, you pay only the cost of the half you're casting.

If a card with no mana cost gains flashback with Dralnu's ability, it has no flashback cost. It can't be cast this way.

Dread Return

{2}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Flashback—Sacrifice three creatures. (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Because targets are chosen for spells before costs (such as "Sacrifice three creatures") are paid, Dread Return cast with flashback can't target a creature card that will be sacrificed to pay its cost.

Dreadhorde Arcanist

{1}{R}

Creature — Zombie Wizard

1/3

Trample

Whenever Dreadhorde Arcanist attacks, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with converted mana cost less than or equal to Dreadhorde Arcanist's power from your graveyard without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard this turn, exile it instead.

The instant or sorcery card you target must have converted mana cost less than or equal to Dreadhorde Arcanist's power immediately after Dreadhorde Arcanist has attacked. Any other abilities that trigger when creatures you control attack won't have resolved yet.

If Dreadhorde Arcanist leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, use its power as it last existed on the battlefield to check whether the card is still a legal target.

If you cast the card, you do so as part of the resolution of Dreadhorde Arcanist's triggered ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing permissions based on a card's type are ignored, and the spell will resolve before blockers are declared.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Dream Stalker

{1}{U}

Creature — Illusion

1/5

When Dream Stalker enters the battlefield, return a permanent you control to its owner's hand.

You may return Dream Stalker itself to its owner's hand as its triggered ability resolves.

Dream Stalker's ability doesn't target any permanent. Because of this, no player may take action between the time you choose the permanent to return and the time you return it.

Dryad Arbor

Land Creature — Forest Dryad

1/1

(Dryad Arbor isn't a spell, it's affected by summoning sickness, and it has "{T}: Add {G}.")

Forest is a land type and Dryad is a creature type.

Due to its color indicator (appearing to the left of its type line), Dryad Arbor is green. Color indicators apply in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Dryad Arbor is played as a land. It doesn't use the stack, it's not a spell, it can't be responded to, it has no mana cost, and it counts as your land play for the turn.

If Dryad Arbor is changed into another basic land type, it continues to be a green Dryad creature.

If a Dryad Arbor gains flash, or you have the ability to play Dryad Arbor as though it had flash (due to Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir or Scout's Warning, for example), you can ignore the normal timing rules for when during your turn you can play a land, but not any other restrictions. You can't play Dryad Arbor during another player's turn, and you can't play Dryad Arbor if you don't have any land plays remaining.

Dunerider Outlaw

{B}{B}

Creature — Human Rebel Rogue

1/1

Protection from green

At the beginning of each end step, if Dunerider Outlaw dealt damage to an opponent this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Dunerider Outlaw's triggered ability gives it at most one +1/+1 counter each turn, regardless of how many opponents were dealt damage beyond the first.

If Dunerider Outlaw dealt damage to an opponent who later left the game before that turn's end step, its ability still gives it a +1/+1 counter.

Edge of Autumn

{1}{G}

Sorcery

If you control four or fewer lands, search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

Cycling—Sacrifice a land. (Sacrifice a land, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Edge of Autumn checks how many lands you control as it resolves. If you control five or more lands, it simply does nothing as it resolves.

Enslave

{4}{B}{B}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

You control enchanted creature.

At the beginning of your upkeep, enchanted creature deals 1 damage to its owner.

Gaining control of a permanent doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. They'll remain attached, but their abilities that refer to "you" still refer to its controller rather than you. The controller of such an Equipment can activate its equip ability to move it back to one of their creatures during their main phase.

Epic Experiment

{X}{U}{R}

Sorcery

Exile the top X cards of your library. You may cast instant and sorcery spells with converted mana cost X or less from among them without paying their mana costs. Then put all cards exiled this way that weren't cast into your graveyard.

You cast the cards one at a time, choosing modes, targets, and so on. The last card you cast will be the first one to resolve.

When casting an instant or sorcery card this way, ignore timing restrictions based on the card's type. Other timing restrictions, such as "Cast [this card] only during combat," must be followed.

If you can't cast a card, perhaps because there are no legal targets available, or if you choose not to cast it, it will be put into your graveyard.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the card.

If the card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Erratic Mutation

{2}{U}

Instant

Choose target creature. Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a nonland card. That creature gets +X/-X until end of turn, where X is that card's converted mana cost. Put all cards revealed this way on the bottom of your library in any order.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

You reveal cards and the creature gets +X/-X all while Erratic Mutation is resolving. Nothing can happen in between, and no player can take actions.

Etali, Primal Storm

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elder Dinosaur

6/6

Whenever Etali, Primal Storm attacks, exile the top card of each player's library, then you may cast any number of spells from among those cards without paying their mana costs.

If you cast any of the exiled cards, you do so as part of the resolution of the triggered ability. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing permissions based on a card's type are ignored, and the spells resolve before blockers are declared.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the card.

If an exiled card has {X} in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

If you cast more than one of the exiled cards, you choose the order in which to cast them. A spell you cast this way can be the target of a later spell you cast this way. However, permanent spells cast this way won't resolve until you're done casting spells, so the permanents they become can't be the target of spells cast this way. For example, if you exile Twincast and Lightning Strike, you can cast Lightning Strike and then cast Twincast targeting it; but if you exile a creature card and an Aura card, you can't cast that Aura targeting that creature.

Any cards not cast, including land cards, remain in exile. They can't be cast on later turns, even if Etali attacks again.

Because all attacking creatures are chosen at once, a creature cast this way can't attack during the same combat as Etali, even if it has haste.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, any spells or permanents you control from Etali's ability are exiled.

Eternal Witness

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Human Shaman

2/1

When Eternal Witness enters the battlefield, you may return target card from your graveyard to your hand.

If a resolving spell puts Eternal Witness onto the battlefield, Eternal Witness's ability can target that card if it's put into your graveyard as it resolves.

Ethereal Armor

{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each enchantment you control and has first strike.

Ethereal Armor counts each enchantment you control, including itself and any Auras you control that are attached to an opponent or to permanents controlled by an opponent.

Everflowing Chalice

{0}

Artifact

Multikicker {2}

Everflowing Chalice enters the battlefield with a charge counter on it for each time it was kicked.

{T}: Add {C} for each charge counter on Everflowing Chalice.

You can cast Everflowing Chalice without kicking it at all if you wish. However, if Everflowing Chalice has no charge counters on it, activating its last ability won't produce any mana.

Evolutionary Leap

{1}{G}

Enchantment

{G}, Sacrifice a creature: Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you don't reveal a creature card, you'll reveal all the cards from your library and then put them back in your library in a random order.

Exquisite Firecraft

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Exquisite Firecraft deals 4 damage to any target.

Spell mastery — If there are two or more instant and/or sorcery cards in your graveyard, this spell can't be countered.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target Exquisite Firecraft. When that spell or ability resolves, Exquisite Firecraft won't be countered if its spell mastery ability applies, but any additional effects of the countering spell or ability will still happen.

Because spells aren't put into their owner's graveyard until they're finished resolving, Exquisite Firecraft won't count itself for its spell mastery ability.

Extirpate

{B}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Choose target card in a graveyard other than a basic land card. Search its owner's graveyard, hand, and library for all cards with the same name as that card and exile them. Then that player shuffles their library.

Because the first step of casting a spell is to move it from the zone it's in, Extirpate can't be used to stop a spell with flashback from being cast after its controller has announced that they're casting it.

You don't have to find and exile cards with the same name as the target card in its owner's hand or library if you don't want to, but you do have to exile the cards from the player's graveyard.

Faceless Devourer

{2}{B}

Creature — Nightmare Horror

2/1

Shadow (This creature can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

When Faceless Devourer enters the battlefield, exile another target creature with shadow.

When Faceless Devourer leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

If Faceless Devourer leaves the battlefield before its first triggered ability has resolved, its last ability triggers. This ability does nothing when it resolves. Then its first ability resolves and exiles the target creature indefinitely.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Three Faceless Devourers entering the battlefield at separate times with no other creatures with shadow on the battlefield will result in an infinite loop. The game ends in a draw unless a player somehow interrupts the loop.

Farseek

{1}{G}

Sorcery

Search your library for a Plains, Island, Swamp, or Mountain card and put it onto the battlefield tapped. Then shuffle your library.

Farseek can find any land with any of the listed land types, including nonbasic ones, even if that land is a Forest in addition to one or more of those types.

Fblthp, the Lost

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Homunculus

1/1

When Fblthp, the Lost enters the battlefield, draw a card. If it entered from your library or was cast from your library, draw two cards instead.

When Fblthp becomes the target of a spell, shuffle Fblthp into its owner's library.

There's normally no way to cast Fblthp from your library or to have it enter the battlefield from your library. You'll have to use other effects to find Fblthp for the bonus card draw.

If an effect exiles Fblthp from your library and then lets you cast that card, it's cast from exile, not from your library.

Fblthp's last ability triggers only if it's on the battlefield when it becomes the target of a spell.

Fblthp's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If the spell that targets Fblthp has no other targets, it won't resolve (because it no longer has a legal target after Fblthp has gotten totally lost in your library).

Feather, the Redeemed

{R}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

3/4

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets a creature you control, exile that card instead of putting it into your graveyard as it resolves. If you do, return it to your hand at the beginning of the next end step.

If Feather is still on the battlefield as you finish casting an instant or sorcery spell that targets one or more creatures you control, its ability triggers. The replacement effect that exiles that spell and the delayed triggered ability that returns it to your hand both take effect even if Feather leaves the battlefield after this point.

The spell may have any other targets in addition to a creature you control.

If an instant or sorcery spell you cast that targets your creature doesn't resolve for any reason (either because another spell or ability counters it or because all its targets are illegal as it tries to resolve), it won't be exiled. You won't return it to your hand.

If an instant or sorcery spell's own instructions tell you to exile it or put it anywhere else, it won't try to be put into your graveyard or exiled with Feather's effect, so you won't return it to your hand.

If another replacement effect instructs you to exile an instant or sorcery spell, such as that of Dreadhorde Arcanist or the flashback keyword, you may choose to apply Feather's replacement effect first. If you do, Feather's delayed triggered ability will return that card to your hand.

If you cast an instant or sorcery spell that you don't own, it won't try to be put into your graveyard, so you won't exile it with Feather's effect or return it to your hand.

Feldon of the Third Path

{1}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

{2}{R}, {T}: Create a token that's a copy of target creature card in your graveyard, except it's an artifact in addition to its other types. It gains haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature card (except that the copy is also an artifact) and nothing else.

If the copied creature card has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature card will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature card will also work.

If another creature becomes a copy of, or enters the battlefield as a copy of the token, that creature will copy the creature card the token is copying, except it will also be an artifact. This is true even if the creature card that was copied by Feldon of the Third Path is no longer in the graveyard at that time. However, the new copy won't gain haste and you won't sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

If Feldon's ability creates multiple tokens due to a replacement effect (such as the one Doubling Season creates), each of those tokens will gain haste and you'll sacrifice each of them.

Field of Ruin

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice Field of Ruin: Destroy target nonbasic land an opponent controls. Each player searches their library for a basic land card, puts it onto the battlefield, then shuffles their library.

If the target land is an illegal target by the time Field of Ruin's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. No players search for a basic land card or shuffles. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), each player does search and shuffle.

Flickerwisp

{1}{W}{W}

Creature — Elemental

3/1

Flying

When Flickerwisp enters the battlefield, exile another target permanent. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

The exiled card will return to the battlefield at the beginning of the end step even if Flickerwisp is no longer on the battlefield.

If the permanent that returns to the battlefield has any abilities that trigger at the beginning of the end step, those abilities won't trigger that turn.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Fungus Sliver

{3}{G}

Creature — Fungus Sliver

2/2

All Sliver creatures have "Whenever this creature is dealt damage, put a +1/+1 counter on it." (It must survive the damage to get the counter.)

If multiple sources deal damage to a Sliver at the same time and that Sliver survives the damage, it gets only one +1/+1 counter despite its impressive efforts.

Fury Sliver

{5}{R}

Creature — Sliver

3/3

All Sliver creatures have double strike.

If a creature loses double strike after assigning damage in the first strike combat damage step (due to Fury Sliver leaving the battlefield, for example), that creature won't assign damage in the normal combat damage step.

Gathan Raiders

{3}{R}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Hellbent — Gathan Raiders gets +2/+2 as long as you have no cards in hand.

Morph—Discard a card. (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Gathan Raiders while your hand is empty may become lethal if a card is put into your hand during that turn.

Gauntlet of Power

{5}

Artifact

As Gauntlet of Power enters the battlefield, choose a color.

Creatures of the chosen color get +1/+1.

Whenever a basic land is tapped for mana of the chosen color, its controller adds an additional one mana of that color.

If Gauntlet of Power is somehow on the battlefield with no color chosen for its first ability, no creatures get +1/+1 and its last ability never triggers. It still won't affect colorless creatures or basic lands tapped for colorless mana.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature of the chosen color may become lethal if Gauntlet of Power leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Gemstone Caverns

Legendary Land

If Gemstone Caverns is in your opening hand and you're not the starting player, you may begin the game with Gemstone Caverns on the battlefield with a luck counter on it. If you do, exile a card from your hand.

{T}: Add {C}. If Gemstone Caverns has a luck counter on it, instead add one mana of any color.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

If multiple Gemstone Caverns are put onto the battlefield under a single player's control before the game begins, the "legend rule" won't put the extras into that player's graveyard until just before the starting player gets priority during the game's first upkeep step. There's no opportunity to tap the extras for mana.

Glittering Wish

{G}{W}

Sorcery

You may reveal a multicolored card you own from outside the game and put it into your hand. Exile Glittering Wish.

In a casual game, a card you choose from outside the game comes from your personal collection. In a tournament event, a card you choose from outside the game must come from your sideboard. You may look at your sideboard any time.

Goblin Engineer

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Artificer

1/2

When Goblin Engineer enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an artifact card, put it into your graveyard, then shuffle your library.

{R}, {T}, Sacrifice an artifact: Return target artifact card with converted mana cost 3 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

Because targets are chosen for activated abilities before costs (such as "Sacrifice an artifact") are paid, Goblin Engineer's second ability can't target the artifact that will be sacrificed to pay its cost.

If a card in a player's graveyard has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Gorgon Recluse

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Gorgon

2/4

Whenever Gorgon Recluse blocks or becomes blocked by a nonblack creature, destroy that creature at end of combat.

Madness {B}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

Gorgon Recluse's ability triggers when it blocks or becomes blocked by a nonblack creature and creates a delayed triggered ability that will destroy that creature at the end of combat step. It destroys that creature then even if Gorgon Recluse doesn't survive that long or the creature somehow becomes black.

Gossamer Phantasm

{1}{U}

Creature — Illusion

2/1

Flying

When Gossamer Phantasm becomes the target of a spell or ability, sacrifice it.

Gossamer Phantasm's triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If the spell that targets Gossamer Phantasm has no other targets, it won't resolve (because it no longer has a legal target after Gossamer Phantasm has been sacrificed).

Grave Scrabbler

{3}{B}

Creature — Zombie

2/2

Madness {1}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

When Grave Scrabbler enters the battlefield, if its madness cost was paid, you may return target creature card from a graveyard to its owner's hand.

Grave Scrabbler's madness cost was paid if you cast it using its madness ability, even if an effect changed the amount of mana you paid for that cost.

Gray Merchant of Asphodel

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Zombie

2/4

When Gray Merchant of Asphodel enters the battlefield, each opponent loses X life, where X is your devotion to black. You gain life equal to the life lost this way. (Each {B} in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

The amount of life you gain is the total amount of life lost, not simply the value of X.

Colorless and generic mana symbols ({C}, {0}, {1}, {2}, {X}, and so on) in mana costs of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Mana symbols in the text boxes of permanents you control don't count toward your devotion to any color.

Hybrid mana symbols, monocolored hybrid mana symbols, and Phyrexian mana symbols do count toward your devotion to their color(s).

You count the number of black mana symbols among the mana costs of permanents you control as Gray Merchant of Asphodel's ability resolves. Gray Merchant of Asphodel's contribution to your devotion to black will be counted if it's still on the battlefield at that time.

If you put an Aura on an opponent's permanent, you still control the Aura, and mana symbols in its mana cost count towards your devotion.

Grenzo, Dungeon Warden

{X}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Rogue

2/2

Grenzo, Dungeon Warden enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it.

{2}: Put the bottom card of your library into your graveyard. If it's a creature card with power less than or equal to Grenzo's power, put it onto the battlefield.

Compare Grenzo's power when the ability resolves with the power of the creature card in your graveyard to determine if you put it onto the battlefield. If Grenzo isn't on the battlefield at this time, use its last known power from when it was on the battlefield.

If the card is a creature card with power less than or equal to Grenzo's power, it's put onto the battlefield from your graveyard, not from your library. Players can't attempt to exile it from your graveyard in response.

If a replacement effect (such as that of Leyline of the Void) causes the card to be put from your library directly into exile, you'll put it onto the battlefield from exile if it's a creature card with appropriate power.

Grinning Ignus

{2}{R}

Creature — Elemental

2/2

{R}, Return Grinning Ignus to its owner's hand: Add {C}{C}{R}. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery.

Although Grinning Ignus's ability has a timing restriction, it's still a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and it can't be responded to.

If you cast Grinning Ignus during your main phase, it will enter the battlefield and you'll receive priority. If no abilities trigger because of this, you can activate its ability immediately, before any other player has a chance to remove it from the battlefield.

Harmonic Sliver

{1}{G}{W}

Creature — Sliver

1/1

All Slivers have "When this permanent enters the battlefield, destroy target artifact or enchantment."

The ability Harmonic Sliver grants itself triggers when it enters the battlefield.

The controller of the Sliver that enters the battlefield controls the triggered ability for that Sliver and chooses what to destroy, not necessarily the controller of Harmonic Sliver.

Harvester of Souls

{4}{B}{B}

Creature — Demon

5/5

Deathtouch

Whenever another nontoken creature dies, you may draw a card.

If another nontoken creature dies at the same time as Harvester of Souls, its ability triggers for that creature.

Haze of Rage

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Buyback {2} (You may pay an additional {2} as you cast this spell. If you do, put this card into your hand as it resolves.)

Creatures you control get +1/+0 until end of turn.

Storm (When you cast this spell, copy it for each spell cast before it this turn.)

Haze of Rage affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get +1/+0.

Each time you cast Haze of Rage in a turn, its storm ability will trigger. Each spell you cast before it will be considered when determining how many copies are created, but previous times you created copies of a spell will not.

Heartwood Storyteller

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Treefolk

2/3

Whenever a player casts a noncreature spell, each of that player's opponents may draw a card.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Players can cast spells and activate abilities after the triggered ability resolves but before the spell that caused it to trigger does.

Hivestone

{2}

Artifact

Creatures you control are Slivers in addition to their other creature types.

Hivestone doesn't affect creature spells or creature cards anywhere other than the battlefield.

Slivers are unaffected by Hivestone; a creature can't have the same creature type twice.

Hollow One

{5}

Artifact Creature — Golem

4/4

This spell costs {2} less to cast for each card you've cycled or discarded this turn.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Hollow One's cost is reduced even if the cards you've cycled or discarded aren't in your graveyard.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Hollow One). The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Once you've discarded three cards during one turn, Hollow One costs {0} to cast. It won't stop at {1} or cost negative amounts of mana.

Hollow One's first ability doesn't give you permission to discard cards. You'll need another effect that instructs or allows you to discard them, such as a cycling ability.

Homing Sliver

{2}{R}

Creature — Sliver

2/2

Each Sliver card in each player's hand has slivercycling {3}.

Slivercycling {3} ({3}, Discard this card: Search your library for a Sliver card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.)

Unlike a normal cycling ability, Slivercycling doesn't have you draw a card. Instead, it lets you search your library for a Sliver card.

Slivercycling is a form of cycling. Any ability that triggers on a card being cycled also triggers on Slivercycling a card. Any ability that stops a cycling ability from being activated also stops Slivercycling from being activated.

Hypergenesis

Sorcery

Suspend 3—{1}{G}{G}

Starting with you, each player may put an artifact, creature, enchantment, or land card from their hand onto the battlefield. Repeat this process until no one puts a card onto the battlefield.

The process ends when all players (starting with you) choose not to put a card onto the battlefield during one loop of the process. It doesn't end the first time one player chooses not to put a card onto the battlefield.

If a player chooses not to put a card onto the battlefield but the process repeats, that player may put a card onto the battlefield the next time the process gets around to them.

Anything that triggers during the resolution of Hypergenesis will wait to be put on the stack until everything is put onto the battlefield and resolution is complete. The player whose turn it is will put all of their triggered abilities on the stack in any order, then each other player in turn order will do the same. The last ability put on the stack will be the first one that resolves.

The permanents enter the battlefield sequentially. This means that ones put onto the battlefield earlier may affect how later ones enter and later ones may cause triggered abilities of earlier ones to trigger, but not vice versa.

Ichor Slick

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Target creature gets -3/-3 until end of turn.

Cycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Madness {3}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

If you cycle Ichor Slick, you may cast it for its madness cost. You choose whether or not to cast it with madness before you draw a card from the cycling ability.

Imperiosaur

{2}{G}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

5/5

Spend only mana produced by basic lands to cast this spell.

If a triggered mana ability produces mana when a basic land is tapped for mana, that additional mana is produced by the source of the triggered mana ability, not by that basic land.

If a basic land gains a mana ability, mana produced with that ability can be spent to cast Imperiosaur.

An effect that allows you to spend mana as though it were mana of any type to cast Imperiosaur won't allow you to spend mana from a source other than a basic land to cast it.

Ith, High Arcanist

{5}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/5

Vigilance

{T}: Untap target attacking creature. Prevent all combat damage that would be dealt to and dealt by that creature this turn.

Suspend 4—{W}{U}

Ith's ability can target an untapped attacking creature. It will still prevent any combat damage dealt to and dealt by that creature this turn.

The creature isn't removed from combat; it just has its damage prevented. It's still an attacking creature until the combat phase is complete.

You can activate Ith's ability targeting an attacking creature you control during the combat damage step or the end of combat step. It'll untap and the damage it had already dealt won't be undone.

Judge Unworthy

{1}{W}

Instant

Choose target attacking or blocking creature. Scry 3, then reveal the top card of your library. Judge Unworthy deals damage equal to that card's converted mana cost to that creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Judge Unworthy tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't scry 3 or reveal any card.

Destroying a blocking creature won't cause any of the creatures it was blocking to become unblocked. They won't deal combat damage to the defending player or planeswalker (unless they have trample).

Kaervek the Merciless

{5}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Shaman

5/4

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, Kaervek the Merciless deals damage equal to that spell's converted mana cost to any target.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Alternative costs, additional costs, and cost reductions don't change a spell's converted mana cost. Its converted mana cost is still based on its mana cost.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Kavu Primarch

{3}{G}

Creature — Kavu

3/3

Kicker {4} (You may pay an additional {4} as you cast this spell.)

Convoke (Your creatures can help cast this spell. Each creature you tap while casting this spell pays for {1} or one mana of that creature's color.)

If Kavu Primarch was kicked, it enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to convoke a spell, even one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs (such as Kavu Primarch's kicker cost), or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Convoke applies after the total cost is calculated and can pay for any of the total cost, including the portion that came from the kicker cost. Convoke doesn't change a spell's mana cost or converted mana cost.

If a creature you control has a mana ability with {T} in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with convoke will result in the creature being tapped before you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for convoke. Similarly, if you sacrifice a creature to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with convoke, that creature won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for convoke.

Keen Sense

{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Whenever enchanted creature deals damage to an opponent, you may draw a card.

You may draw one card each time the enchanted creature deals damage to an opponent, no matter how much damage it dealt and no matter if it was combat or noncombat damage.

If Keen Sense is enchanting an opponent's creature, you won't draw a card when that creature deals damage to you since you still control Keen Sense and you aren't your own opponent. If that creature deals damage to one of your opponents, including the creature's controller, you may draw a card, not the creature's controller.

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

{2}{R}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Shaman

2/2

Haste

{T}: Create a token that's a copy of target nonlegendary creature you control, except it has haste. Sacrifice it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (except that the copy also has haste) and nothing else (unless it's copying a creature that's a token or that's copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether the creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Most notably, if the target creature isn't normally a creature, the copy won't be a creature.

If the copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a copied creature is copying something else, the token you create will use the copiable values of the target creature. In most cases, it will just be a copy of whatever that creature is copying.

If a copied creature is a token that isn't a copy of something else, the copy copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature card will also work.

If another creature becomes a copy of, or enters the battlefield as a copy of, the token, that creature will copy the creature card the token is copying, except it will also have haste. However, you won't sacrifice the new copy at the beginning of the next end step.

If Kiki-Jiki's ability creates multiple tokens due to a replacement effect (such as the one Doubling Season creates), you'll sacrifice each of them.

Knight of the Holy Nimbus

{W}{W}

Creature — Human Rebel Knight

2/2

Flanking (Whenever a creature without flanking blocks this creature, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.)

If Knight of the Holy Nimbus would be destroyed, regenerate it. (Tap it, remove it from combat, and heal all damage on it.)

{2}: Knight of the Holy Nimbus can't be regenerated this turn. Only your opponents may activate this ability.

After the last ability resolves, regeneration shields don't apply if Knight of the Holy Nimbus would be destroyed for the remainder of the turn. This includes its own effect as well as regeneration shields from other sources.

Knight of the Reliquary

{1}{G}{W}

Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Knight of the Reliquary gets +1/+1 for each land card in your graveyard.

{T}, Sacrifice a Forest or Plains: Search your library for a land card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

Knight of the Reliquary's first ability applies only while it's on the battlefield. In all other zones, it's 2/2.

Kor Dirge

{2}{B}

Instant

All damage that would be dealt this turn to target creature you control by a source of your choice is dealt to another target creature instead.

You choose the two target creatures as you cast Kor Dirge, but you choose the source as it resolves.

The damage dealt to the second target creature is dealt by the original source of damage, not by Kor Dirge.

If the second target creature leaves the battlefield as the damage is dealt, the damage isn't redirected away from its original recipient. The same is true if the second target creature isn't a creature (or a planeswalker) at that time.

Laboratory Maniac

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

If you would draw a card while your library has no cards in it, you win the game instead.

If for some reason you can't win the game (because your opponent has cast Angel's Grace this turn, for example), you won't lose for having tried to draw a card from a library with no cards in it. The draw was still replaced.

If two or more players each control a Laboratory Maniac and each player is instructed to draw a number of cards, first the player whose turn it is draws that many cards. If this causes that player to win the game instead, the game is immediately over. If the game isn't over yet, repeat this process for each other player in turn order.

Lava Spike

{R}

Sorcery — Arcane

Lava Spike deals 3 damage to target player or planeswalker.

Arcane is a spell subtype that has no inherent rules meaning. It may be referenced by other effects from cards not appearing in the Time Spiral Remastered set.

Lavinia, Azorius Renegade

{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Each opponent can't cast noncreature spells with converted mana cost greater than the number of lands that player controls.

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, if no mana was spent to cast it, counter that spell.

Players may cast spells that they know Lavinia will counter. Any abilities that trigger when spells are cast will trigger and resolve if appropriate, and any effects that count spells cast will count those spells if appropriate.

Effects that modify or replace the cost to cast a spell (such as flashback or casting a spell without paying its mana cost due to suspend) don't affect the spell's converted mana cost, so they won't change whether Lavinia's first ability restricts that spell from being cast.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

If an effect allows a player to cast a spell without paying its mana cost, that player can't choose to cast it and pay its mana cost unless another rule or effect allows that player to cast it that way. However, if that spell also has additional costs that require mana, paying that mana will stop Lavinia's last ability from triggering.

Leveler

{5}

Artifact Creature — Juggernaut

10/10

When Leveler enters the battlefield, exile all cards from your library.

You won't lose the game until you try to draw from the empty library.

Leyline of the Void

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment

If Leyline of the Void is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with it on the battlefield.

If a card would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, exile it instead.

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

If your opponent discards a card while you control Leyline of the Void, abilities that check whether a card is discarded (such as Hollow One, or a madness ability of the discarded card) still work, even though that card never reaches that player's graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of the discarded card can find that card in exile.

While Leyline of the Void is on the battlefield, nontoken creatures your opponents control won't die. They'll be exiled instead. Abilities that would trigger when those creatures die won't trigger.

Tokens can still die while Leyline of the Void is on the battlefield.

Life and Limb

{3}{G}

Enchantment

All Forests and all Saprolings are 1/1 green Saproling creatures and Forest lands in addition to their other types. (They're affected by summoning sickness.)

Each Forest and Saproling will have the card types creature and land, and the subtypes Forest and Saproling. Each subtype maintains its correlation to the proper type: Forest isn't a creature type and Saproling isn't a land type.

Each Forest has the ability "{T}: Add {G}."

Forests enter the battlefield as land creatures, and abilities that trigger whenever a creature enters the battlefield will trigger. Because you haven't controlled these creatures since your turn began, you can't pay the {T} cost of their mana ability.

Saprolings enter the battlefield as land creatures, and abilities that trigger whenever a land enters the battlefield will trigger.

Lightning Axe

{R}

Instant

As an additional cost to cast this spell, discard a card or pay {5}.

Lightning Axe deals 5 damage to target creature.

The converted mana cost of Lightning Axe is 1, no matter which additional cost you paid.

Liliana's Triumph

{1}{B}

Instant

Each opponent sacrifices a creature. If you control a Liliana planeswalker, each opponent also discards a card.

Whether you control a Liliana planeswalker is checked only as the spell resolves.

Controlling more than one Liliana planeswalker won't have any more of a benefit than just controlling one.

You can cast Liliana's Triumph even if some or all of your opponents will be unable to sacrifice a creature. If you control a Liliana planeswalker, they'll still discard a card, even if they couldn't sacrifice a creature.

As Liliana's Triumph resolves, the opponent whose turn it is (or, if it's your turn, the next opponent in turn order) chooses a creature to sacrifice, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, knowing the choices made before them. Then all the chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time. Then, if you control a Liliana planeswalker, in the same order, each opponent chooses a card in their hand without revealing it, and those cards are discarded at the same time.

Living End

Sorcery

Suspend 3—{2}{B}{B}

Each player exiles all creature cards from their graveyard, then sacrifices all creatures they control, then puts all cards they exiled this way onto the battlefield.

While Living End is resolving, first each player exiles their graveyard at the same time, then each player sacrifices all creatures they control at the same time, and finally each player puts their exiled cards onto the battlefield at the same time.

"All cards they exiled this way" refers only to the cards exiled in the first part of the effect. If a replacement effect (such as that of Leyline of the Void) exiles any of the sacrificed creatures instead of putting them into the graveyard, those cards aren't returned to the battlefield.

Llanowar Mentor

{G}

Creature — Elf Spellshaper

1/1

{G}, {T}, Discard a card: Create a 1/1 green Elf Druid creature token named Llanowar Elves. It has "{T}: Add {G}."

Unlike the card Llanowar Elves, the token has no mana cost. Its converted mana cost is 0.

Logic Knot

{X}{U}{U}

Instant

Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for {1}.)

Counter target spell unless its controller pays {X}.

To cast Logic Knot, you choose a value for X, determine the total cost, then pay the total cost with some combination of mana and exiling cards.

Looter il-Kor

{1}{U}

Creature — Kor Rogue

1/1

Shadow (This creature can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

Whenever Looter il-Kor deals damage to an opponent, draw a card, then discard a card.

You draw a card and discard a card all while Looter il-Kor's ability is resolving. Nothing can happen in between, and no player can take actions.

Lost Auramancers

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Wizard

3/3

Vanishing 3 (This creature enters the battlefield with three time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter from it. When the last is removed, sacrifice it.)

When Lost Auramancers dies, if it had no time counters on it, you may search your library for an enchantment card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

If an Aura is put onto the battlefield without being cast, the Aura's controller-to-be chooses what it will enchant as it enters the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in its current zone.

Lymph Sliver

{4}{W}

Creature — Sliver

3/3

All Sliver creatures have absorb 1. (If a source would deal damage to a Sliver, prevent 1 of that damage.)

If multiple sources would deal damage to a Sliver at once, prevent 1 damage from each of those sources.

If multiple replacement effects apply to a creature being dealt damage, the controller of the creature chooses the order to apply them, not the controller of the source of damage.

Magus of the Future

{2}{U}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/3

Play with the top card of your library revealed.

You may play lands and cast spells from the top of your library.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, or activating an ability, you don't reveal the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell; and if you play a land from the top of your library, you can't look at the next card until you're done handling any replacement effects that modify how that land enters the battlefield (such as that of Vesuva).

You must follow the normal timing permissions and restrictions of the spells you cast from your library.

You still pay all costs for a spell you cast from your library, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs.

The top card of your library is still in your library and not in your hand. You can't discard or suspend cards from the top of your library, for example.

Magus of the Future doesn't change when you can play lands. You can do so only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Playing a land from the top of your library counts as your land play for the turn. Once you play a land during your turn, you won't be able to play an additional land from the top of your library unless another effect (such as that of Azusa, Lost but Seeking) allows you to.

Magus of the Moon

{2}{R}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Nonbasic lands are Mountains.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that triggers "when" it enters the battlefield, it will lose that ability before it can trigger.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that causes it to enter the battlefield tapped, it will lose that ability before it can apply. The same is also true of any other abilities that modify how a land enters the battlefield or apply "as" a land enters the battlefield, such as that of Vesuva or Cavern of Souls.

Nonbasic lands lose any other land types and abilities they had. They gain the land type Mountain and gain the ability "{T}: Add {R}."

Magus of the Moon doesn't affect names or supertypes. It won't turn any land into a basic land or remove the legendary supertype from a legendary land, and the lands won't be named "Mountain."

If Magus of the Moon loses its abilities, it continues to turn nonbasic lands into Mountains. This is because effects that change subtypes are applied before considering effects that remove abilities, regardless of the order in which those effects started.

Mangara of Corondor

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

{T}: Exile Mangara of Corondor and target permanent.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Mangara's ability tries to resolve, the ability doesn't resolve. You don't exile Mangara.

If Mangara leaves the battlefield before its ability resolves, the target permanent is still exiled. Mangara won't be exiled from the zone it's in.

Manifold Key

{1}

Artifact

{1}, {T}: Untap another target artifact.

{3}, {T}: Target creature can't be blocked this turn.

Activating Manifold Key's last ability after a creature has become blocked won't cause that creature to become unblocked.

Master of the Pearl Trident

{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk

2/2

Other Merfolk creatures you control get +1/+1 and have islandwalk. (They can't be blocked as long as defending player controls an Island.)

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Merfolk you control may become lethal if Master of the Pearl Trident leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Might of Old Krosa

{G}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn. If you cast this spell during your main phase, that creature gets +4/+4 until end of turn instead.

If an effect copies Might of Old Krosa while it's on the stack, the copy will give the creature only +2/+2, even if the original spell was cast during your main phase. This is because the copy is created on the stack and wasn't cast at all.

Might Sliver

{4}{G}

Creature — Sliver

2/2

All Sliver creatures get +2/+2.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Sliver may become lethal if Might Sliver leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Mirri the Cursed

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Cat

3/2

Flying, first strike, haste

Whenever Mirri the Cursed deals combat damage to a creature, put a +1/+1 counter on Mirri the Cursed.

If Mirri the Cursed is blocking or blocked by a creature that doesn't have first strike or double strike, Mirri will deal combat damage to that creature, then get a +1/+1 counter, then (if the other creature survived) Mirri will be dealt combat damage.

Mirror Entity

{2}{W}

Creature — Shapeshifter

1/1

Changeling (This card is every creature type.)

{X}: Until end of turn, creatures you control have base power and toughness X/X and gain all creature types.

Changeling applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Mirror Entity's ability overwrites any effects that previously set a creature's base power and/or toughness. Any existing effects or counters that raise or lower a creature's power and/or toughness continue to apply to the creature's newly-set power and toughness.

Molten Rain

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Destroy target land. If that land was nonbasic, Molten Rain deals 2 damage to the land's controller.

If the target land is an illegal target by the time Molten Rain tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player is dealt 2 damage. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller is dealt 2 damage.

Momentary Blink

{1}{W}

Instant

Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Flashback {3}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Monastery Swiftspear

{R}

Creature — Human Monk

1/2

Haste

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Muck Drubb

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Beast

3/3

Flash

When Muck Drubb enters the battlefield, change the target of target spell that targets only a single creature to Muck Drubb.

Madness {2}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

The spell's target is changed to Muck Drubb only if Muck Drubb is a legal target for that spell.

If a spell has multiple targets, you can't target it with Muck Drubb's ability, even if only one of those targets is a creature or all but one of those targets have become illegal.

If a spell has multiple targets but it's targeting the same creature with all of them (such as Seeds of Strength targeting the same creature three times) you can target that spell with Muck Drubb's ability. In that case, you change all of those targets to Muck Drubb.

Mulldrifter

{4}{U}

Creature — Elemental

2/2

Flying

When Mulldrifter enters the battlefield, draw two cards.

Evoke {2}{U} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have Mulldrifter's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice Mulldrifter.

Muraganda Petroglyphs

{3}{G}

Enchantment

Creatures with no abilities get +2/+2.

Any text on a creature is an ability, even if that text isn't currently applicable (such as a cycling ability of a creature).

If a land with a basic land type becomes a creature, the intrinsic mana ability it has stops Muraganda Petroglyphs from applying to it.

If an effect says that an affected creature "has" or "gains" an ability, Muraganda Petroglyphs won't apply to that creature because it has gained an ability. If an effect simply says that something is true of an affected creature (such as "target creature can't be blocked this turn") then that effect isn't causing the creature to gain an ability.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature with no abilities may become lethal if that creature gains an ability or Muraganda Petroglyphs leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Mystic Confluence

{3}{U}{U}

Instant

Choose three. You may choose the same mode more than once.

• Counter target spell unless its controller pays {3}.

• Return target creature to its owner's hand.

• Draw a card.

No matter which combination of modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

If the middle mode is chosen more than once, you choose the relative order to return the target creatures.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until Mystic Confluence is done resolving.

If Mystic Confluence is copied, the effect that creates the copy will usually allow you to choose new targets, but you can't choose new modes.

If you choose the first and/or second modes but all of the targets become illegal before Mystic Confluence resolves, the spell won't resolve. If you also chose the last mode once or twice, you won't draw any cards. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

Mystic Sanctuary

Land — Island

({T}: Add {U}.)

Mystic Sanctuary enters the battlefield tapped unless you control three or more other Islands.

When Mystic Sanctuary enters the battlefield untapped, you may put target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard on top of your library.

If another effect puts Mystic Sanctuary onto the battlefield tapped, it enters tapped, even if you control three or more other Islands.

Nantuko Shaman

{2}{G}

Creature — Insect Shaman

3/2

When Nantuko Shaman enters the battlefield, if you control no tapped lands, draw a card.

Suspend 1—{2}{G}{G} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {2}{G}{G} and exile it with a time counter on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost. It has haste.)

If you control any tapped lands immediately after Nantuko Shaman enters the battlefield, its ability doesn't trigger at all. If you control any tapped lands as the ability resolves, you don't draw a card. Your lands could become tapped and then untapped again in between, however.

Nature's Claim

{G}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or enchantment. Its controller gains 4 life.

If the target artifact or enchantment is an illegal target by the time Nature's Claim tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player gains 4 life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does gain 4 life.

Nether Traitor

{B}{B}

Creature — Spirit

1/1

Haste

Shadow (This creature can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

Whenever another creature is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, you may pay {B}. If you do, return Nether Traitor from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If Nether Traitor and another creature are put into your graveyard at the same time, Nether Traitor's ability won't trigger. This is because it must be in your graveyard before the creature dies in order for its ability that returns it to the battlefield to trigger.

A token you own that dies is put into your graveyard before it ceases to exist.

If multiple creatures are put into your graveyard at the same time, Nether Traitor's ability triggers for each of them. Once you return it to the battlefield, you may pay {B} for the other abilities as they resolve, but they'll have no effect if you do. Even if Nether Traitor returns to your graveyard, it's considered a new object and won't be returned.

Nightshade Assassin

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Human Assassin

2/1

First strike

When Nightshade Assassin enters the battlefield, you may reveal X black cards in your hand. If you do, target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn.

Madness {1}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

If the target creature becomes an illegal target, you don't reveal any cards.

You choose how many cards to reveal and which as Nightshade Assassin's triggered ability resolves. Players can't take actions between the time you reveal cards and the time the target creature gets -X/-X.

Ninja of the Deep Hours

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Ninja

2/2

Ninjutsu {1}{U} ({1}{U}, Return an unblocked attacker you control to hand: Put this card onto the battlefield from your hand tapped and attacking.)

Whenever Ninja of the Deep Hours deals combat damage to a player, you may draw a card.

The ninjutsu ability can be activated only after blockers have been declared. Before then, attacking creatures are neither blocked nor unblocked.

As you activate a ninjutsu ability, you reveal the Ninja card in your hand and return the attacking creature. The Ninja isn't put onto the battlefield until the ability resolves. If it leaves your hand before then, it won't enter the battlefield at all.

The creature put onto the battlefield with ninjutsu enters the battlefield attacking the same player or planeswalker that the returned creature was attacking. This is a rule specific to ninjutsu.

Although the Ninja is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The ninjutsu ability can be activated during the declare blockers step, combat damage step, or end of combat step. If you wait until after the declare blockers step, because all combat damage is dealt at once, the Ninja won't normally deal combat damage.

If a creature in combat has first strike or double strike, you can activate the ninjutsu ability during the first-strike combat damage step. The Ninja will deal combat damage during the regular combat damage step in this case, even if it has first strike.

Orcish Cannonade

{1}{R}{R}

Instant

Orcish Cannonade deals 2 damage to any target and 3 damage to you.

Draw a card.

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Orcish Cannonade tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card, but you also don't take 3 damage.

Outrider en-Kor

{2}{W}

Creature — Kor Rebel Knight

2/2

Flanking (Whenever a creature without flanking blocks this creature, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.)

{0}: The next 1 damage that would be dealt to Outrider en-Kor this turn is dealt to target creature you control instead.

After Outrider en-Kor's activated ability has resolved, if multiple sources would deal damage to Outrider en-Kor simultaneously that turn (which can happen if Outrider en-Kor is blocked by multiple creatures, for example), you choose which source has its 1 damage redirected. If Outrider en-Kor's ability has resolved more than once that turn, you may choose a different source for each redirection effect.

The damage dealt to the target is dealt by the original source of damage, not by Outrider en-Kor.

If the targeted creature leaves the battlefield after the activated ability resolves but before Outrider en-Kor would be dealt damage, the damage isn't redirected away from Outrider en-Kor. The same is true if the target is no longer a creature (or a planeswalker) at that time.

Pact of Negation

{0}

Instant

Counter target spell.

At the beginning of your next upkeep, pay {3}{U}{U}. If you don't, you lose the game.

If Pact of Negation is countered or otherwise doesn't resolve (perhaps because its target became illegal), the delayed triggered ability that threatens you with a game loss won't trigger at the beginning of your next upkeep.

If Pact of Negation resolves with a legal target but fails to counter that spell (most likely because that spell can't be countered), the delayed triggered ability will still trigger at the beginning of your next upkeep and you will have to pay. Or else.

Pact of the Titan

{0}

Instant

Create a 4/4 red Giant creature token.

At the beginning of your next upkeep, pay {4}{R}. If you don't, you lose the game.

You have to pay Pact of the Titan's cost during your next upkeep even if the Giant token doesn't survive that long. Okay, you don't have to, but it's a fairly good idea.

If Pact of the Titan is countered, the delayed triggered ability that threatens you with a game loss won't trigger at the beginning of your next upkeep.

Palace Jailer

{2}{W}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

When Palace Jailer enters the battlefield, you become the monarch.

When Palace Jailer enters the battlefield, exile target creature an opponent controls until an opponent becomes the monarch.

The game starts with no monarch. Once an effect makes one player the monarch, the game will have exactly one monarch from that point forward.

Being the monarch carries two inherent triggered abilities. "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If you're not the monarch as Palace Jailer's second ability resolves, the creature will be exiled until there's a new monarch and that player is one of your opponents. The creature won't immediately return just because an opponent is the monarch.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a creature token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't return to the battlefield.

Palace Jailer leaving the battlefield won't cause the exiled creature to return. The game will continue to watch for the next time an opponent becomes the monarch.

The opponent that controlled the exiled card doesn't have to be the same opponent that becomes the monarch in order to cause that card to return to the battlefield. Any opponent becoming the monarch will cause the card to return.

In a multiplayer game, if the monarch leaves the game, the player whose turn it is immediately becomes the monarch. If the player whose turn it is has left the game, instead the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

Pallid Mycoderm

{3}{W}

Creature — Fungus

2/4

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a spore counter on Pallid Mycoderm.

Remove three spore counters from Pallid Mycoderm: Create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token.

Sacrifice a Saproling: Each creature you control that's a Fungus or a Saproling gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

A creature that's both a Fungus and a Saproling gets just +1/+1 from Pallid Mycoderm's last ability.

Panharmonicon

{4}

Artifact

If an artifact or creature entering the battlefield causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

Panharmonicon affects a permanent's own enters-the-battlefield triggered abilities as well as other triggered abilities that trigger when that permanent enters the battlefield. Such triggered abilities start with "when" or "whenever."

Replacement effects are unaffected by Panharmonicon's ability. For example, a creature that enters the battlefield with one +1/+1 counter on it won't receive an additional +1/+1 counter.

Abilities that apply "as [this artifact or creature] enters the battlefield," such as choosing a color with Gauntlet of Power, are also unaffected.

You don't need to control the permanent entering the battlefield, only the permanent that has the triggered ability.

Panharmonicon's effect doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger twice. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If you control two Panharmonicons, an artifact or creature entering the battlefield causes abilities to trigger three times, not four. A third Panharmonicon causes abilities to trigger four times, a fourth causes abilities to trigger five times, and so on.

If an artifact or creature entering the battlefield at the same time as Panharmonicon (including Panharmonicon itself) causes a triggered ability of a permanent you control to trigger, that ability triggers an additional time.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used. For example, if Elite Arcanist's enters-the-battlefield ability triggers twice, two cards are exiled. The value of X in the activation cost of Elite Arcanist's other ability is the sum of the two cards' converted mana costs. As the ability resolves, you create copies of both cards and can cast none, one, or both of the copies in any order.

Paradise Plume

{4}

Artifact

As Paradise Plume enters the battlefield, choose a color.

Whenever a player casts a spell of the chosen color, you may gain 1 life.

{T}: Add one mana of the chosen color.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

If there's somehow no color chosen for Paradise Plume, its middle ability can't trigger and its last ability produces no mana. The former doesn't trigger when colorless spells are cast and the latter doesn't produce colorless mana.

Paradoxical Outcome

{3}{U}

Instant

Return any number of target nonland, nontoken permanents you control to their owners' hands. Draw a card for each card returned to your hand this way.

If you control but don't own some of the target permanents, they won't count when determining how many cards you draw.

If a melded or merged permanent is returned to your hand this way, you'll draw a card for each of its components that are cards.

Past in Flames

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard gains flashback until end of turn. The flashback cost is equal to its mana cost.

Flashback {4}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

Past in Flames affects only cards in your graveyard at the time it resolves. Instant and sorcery cards put into your graveyard later in the turn won't gain flashback.

If you cast a spell with flashback, you can't pay any alternative costs such as overload costs. You can pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast the spell with flashback.

If a card has multiple instances of flashback, you may choose any of its flashback costs to pay.

If a split card gains flashback, you pay only the cost of the half you're casting.

If a card with no mana cost gains flashback from Past in Flames, it has no flashback cost. It can't be cast this way.

Path to Exile

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle their library.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Path to Exile tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. The creature's controller won't search for a basic land card.

The controller of the exiled creature isn't required to search their library for a basic land. If that player doesn't, the player won't shuffle their library.

Pendelhaven Elder

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Shaman

1/1

{T}: Each 1/1 creature you control gets +1/+2 until end of turn.

Pendelhaven Elder's ability affects only 1/1 creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn or that become 1/1 later in the turn won't get +1/+2.

Pendelhaven Elder's ability looks at each creature's actual power and toughness taking into account counters and effects that raise or lower its power and/or toughness, not just its base power and toughness.

Phantom Wurm

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Wurm Spirit

2/0

Phantom Wurm enters the battlefield with four +1/+1 counters on it.

If damage would be dealt to Phantom Wurm, prevent that damage. Remove a +1/+1 counter from Phantom Wurm.

If Phantom Wurm is dealt damage by multiple sources at once (most likely because it was blocked by multiple creatures in combat), all of that damage is prevented and you remove only one counter from it.

If damage that can't be prevented is be dealt to Phantom Wurm, you still remove a counter even though the damage is dealt.

If an effect raises Phantom Wurm's toughness so that it remains on the battlefield without any +1/+1 counters on it, Phantom Wurm's ability prevents all damage that would be dealt to it even though you can't remove a +1/+1 counter from it.

Phthisis

{3}{B}{B}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Destroy target creature. Its controller loses life equal to its power plus its toughness.

Suspend 5—{1}{B} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {1}{B} and exile it with five time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost.)

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Phthisis tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No player loses life. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does lose life.

If the creature's power is negative, you still add its power and toughness to determine how much life is lost. If that total is negative, its controller doesn't gain or lose any life. For example, Phthisis destroying a -1/3 creature would cause a loss of 2 life. Pthisis destroying a -4/3 creature would cause no loss of life.

Ponder

{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top three cards of your library, then put them back in any order. You may shuffle your library.

Draw a card.

If you choose to shuffle your library, that includes the three cards you just looked at and put back on top of it.

Pongify

{U}

Instant

Destroy target creature. It can't be regenerated. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Ape creature token.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Pongify tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No player creates an Ape token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create an Ape token.

Porphyry Nodes

{W}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, destroy the creature with the least power. It can't be regenerated. If two or more creatures are tied for least power, you choose one of them.

When there are no creatures on the battlefield, sacrifice Porphyry Nodes.

The first ability of Porphyry Nodes doesn't target. You can destroy a creature with shroud or protection from white.

No player can take actions between the time you choose which creature to destroy and the time it's destroyed.

If one of the creatures with the least power has indestructible, you must destroy one without indestructible. If all creatures with the least power have indestructible, you don't destroy any creature.

If all creatures on the battlefield leave and immediately return (perhaps because Momentary Blink exiled and returned the only creature), the last ability of Porphyry Nodes triggers. You'll sacrifice it even though a creature's on the battlefield by the time the ability resolves.

Primal Plasma

{3}{U}

Creature — Elemental Shapeshifter

*/*

As Primal Plasma enters the battlefield, it becomes your choice of a 3/3 creature, a 2/2 creature with flying, or a 1/6 creature with defender.

While not on the battlefield, Primal Plasma is a 0/0 creature card. It doesn't have flying or defender.

If an object on the battlefield becomes a copy of Primal Plasma, it copies the values determined by its enters-the-battlefield replacement effect.

If an object enters the battlefield as a copy of Primal Plasma, it copies the values determined by its enters-the-battlefield replacement effect, but its power and toughness are determined by the copy's own enters-the-battlefield replacement effect. This can cause you to have a 3/3 creature with flying, or a 1/6 creature with flying and defender, for example.

Prized Amalgam

{1}{U}{B}

Creature — Zombie

3/3

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield, if it entered from your graveyard or you cast it from your graveyard, return Prized Amalgam from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped at the beginning of the next end step.

A card cast using its madness ability is cast from exile, not from your graveyard.

Prized Amalgam's ability triggers only if it's in your graveyard immediately after an appropriate creature enters the battlefield. A Prized Amalgam that's already on the battlefield won't be returned at the beginning of the next end step if it's put into your graveyard later.

Psychotic Episode

{1}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Target player reveals their hand and the top card of their library. You choose a card revealed this way. That player puts the chosen card on the bottom of their library.

Madness {1}{B} (If you discard this card, discard it into exile. When you do, cast it for its madness cost or put it into your graveyard.)

You can choose any card that Psychotic Episode instructs the player to reveal, even if that card was already revealed for another effect.

Pulmonic Sliver

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Sliver

3/3

All Sliver creatures have flying.

All Slivers have "If this permanent would be put into a graveyard, you may put it on top of its owner's library instead."

The replacement effect that Pulmonic Sliver grants to all Slivers applies to Pulmonic Sliver and any Slivers that would die at the same time as it.

If multiple Slivers owned by one player would die at the same time, that player chooses any of those Slivers and puts them on top of their library in any order. They don't reveal this order.

Qasali Pridemage

{G}{W}

Creature — Cat Wizard

2/2

Exalted (Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, that creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

{1}, Sacrifice Qasali Pridemage: Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

If you declare exactly one creature as an attacker, each exalted ability on each permanent you control (including, perhaps, the attacking creature itself) will trigger.

You must attack with exactly one creature for exalted abilities to trigger. Exalted abilities won't trigger if you attack a player with one creature and a planeswalker with another, for example, or if you attack with two creatures but one is removed from combat.

Some effects put creatures onto the battlefield attacking. Since those creatures were never declared as attackers, they're ignored by exalted abilities. They won't cause exalted abilities to trigger. If any exalted abilities have already triggered (because exactly one creature was declared as an attacker), those abilities will resolve as normal even though there may now be multiple attackers.

Radha, Heir to Keld

{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

Whenever Radha, Heir to Keld attacks, you may add {R}{R}.

{T}: Add {G}.

Radha's triggered ability is not a mana ability because it doesn't trigger from another mana ability. It goes on the stack and it can be countered.

You lose the mana produced by Radha's ability before blockers are declared if you don't spend it first.

Ramunap Ruins

Land — Desert

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}, Pay 1 life: Add {R}.

{2}{R}{R}, {T}, Sacrifice a Desert: Ramunap Ruins deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Desert is a land subtype with no inherent meaning. It doesn't grant the land an intrinsic mana ability. Other cards may care about which lands are Deserts.

You can sacrifice Ramunap Ruins to pay the cost for its own ability.

Rebuff the Wicked

{W}

Instant

Counter target spell that targets a permanent you control.

Rebuff the Wicked can target a spell that has multiple targets, as long as at least one of those targets is a permanent you control.

If the permanent you control targeted by the target spell leaves the battlefield, that spell is no longer a legal target for Rebuff the Wicked. On the other hand, if that targeted permanent becomes an illegal target for the target spell but remains on the battlefield under your control, the target spell is still a legal target for Rebuff the Wicked.

Reiterate

{1}{R}{R}

Instant

Buyback {3} (You may pay an additional {3} as you cast this spell. If you do, put this card into your hand as it resolves.)

Copy target instant or sorcery spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Reiterate can copy any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger. The copy will resolve before the original spell does.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Relentless Rats

{1}{B}{B}

Creature — Rat

2/2

Relentless Rats gets +1/+1 for each other creature on the battlefield named Relentless Rats.

A deck can have any number of cards named Relentless Rats.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to one Relentless Rats may become lethal if another Relentless Rats leaves the battlefield during that turn.

The last ability of Relentless Rats lets you ignore the "four-of" rule. It doesn't let you ignore format legality. For example, during a Time Spiral Remastered Limited event, you can't add Relentless Rats from your personal collection.

Remand

{1}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. If that spell is countered this way, put it into its owner's hand instead of into that player's graveyard.

Draw a card.

Remand can target a spell that can't be countered. That spell won't be countered or returned to its owner's hand, but you'll draw a card.

Repeal

{X}{U}

Instant

Return target nonland permanent with converted mana cost X to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Repeal tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't draw a card.

If a permanent on the battlefield has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

The converted mana cost of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost as that object.

Restoration Angel

{3}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/4

Flash

Flying

When Restoration Angel enters the battlefield, you may exile target non-Angel creature you control, then return that card to the battlefield under your control.

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

When an effect returns the exiled card "under your control," you control it indefinitely after that. If you had temporarily gained control of a creature, it won't return to its previous controller. In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, a creature you took with Restoration Angel's effect is exiled.

Restore Balance

Sorcery

Suspend 6—{W}

Each player chooses a number of lands they control equal to the number of lands controlled by the player who controls the fewest, then sacrifices the rest. Players sacrifice creatures and discard cards the same way.

As Restore Balance resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses the appropriate number of lands they control, then each other player in turn order does the same knowing the choices made before them. Then all the lands that weren't chosen are sacrificed at the same time. Then, starting with the player whose turn it is again, each player chooses the appropriate number of creatures they control, then sacrifice their other creatures after all choices have been made. Finally, players choose cards in hand without revealing them in the same order and discard the remaining cards.

Any abilities that trigger during this process will wait to be put onto the stack until Restore Balance is done resolving.

Any abilities of the creatures sacrificed may modify or trigger on the lands being sacrificed, but won't modify or trigger on the cards being discarded. Abilities of the sacrificed lands won't modify or trigger on the creatures being sacrificed or the cards being discarded.

Return to Dust

{2}{W}{W}

Instant

Exile target artifact or enchantment. If you cast this spell during your main phase, you may exile up to one other target artifact or enchantment.

Return to Dust can always target a second artifact or enchantment; it just won't exile it if it's not your main phase when you cast Return to Dust.

If a spell or ability copies Return to Dust, the copy exiles only the first target artifact or enchantment. This is because the copy wasn't cast at all.

Riddle of Lightning

{3}{R}{R}

Instant

Choose any target. Scry 3, then reveal the top card of your library. Riddle of Lightning deals damage equal to that card's converted mana cost to that permanent or player.

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time Riddle of Lightning tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't scry 3 or reveal any card.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Ridged Kusite

{B}

Creature — Horror Spellshaper

1/1

{1}{B}, {T}, Discard a card: Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains first strike until end of turn.

Causing a creature to gain first strike after first-strike combat damage has been dealt won't stop that creature from dealing regular combat damage.

Rough

{1}{R}

Sorcery

Rough deals 2 damage to each creature without flying.

//

Tumble

{5}{R}

Sorcery

Tumble deals 6 damage to each creature with flying.

To cast a split card, you choose one half to cast. There's no way to cast both halves of the split cards featured in this set.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack as only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half of the card you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard a split card, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Rough // Tumble counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one of those names, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Rough // Tumble has a converted mana cost of 8. This means that if an effect allows you to search for a card with converted mana cost 4 or less, you can't find Rough // Tumble.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with certain characteristics, consider only the half you're casting. For example, if an effect allows you to cast a spell with converted mana cost 4 or less from your hand, you can cast Rough but not Tumble.

If you copy a spell that's half of a split card, the copy copies that same half. For example, if you copy Rough, the copy is also Rough, not Tumble.

Saffi Eriksdotter

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Scout

2/2

Sacrifice Saffi Eriksdotter: When target creature is put into your graveyard this turn, return that card to the battlefield.

Saffi can be the target of its own ability. In this case, the ability won't resolve because its target is illegal, so Saffi won't be returned to the battlefield, but any abilities that check when or if a creature dies will see that it died.

Saffi's effect works only once. If the target creature dies and is then returned to the battlefield, it's considered to be a new creature. If that new creature dies, it won't come back.

Sangrophage

{B}{B}

Creature — Zombie

3/3

At the beginning of your upkeep, tap Sangrophage unless you pay 2 life.

You choose whether or not to pay 2 life as the triggered ability resolves. You can pay 2 life even if Sangrophage is already tapped. (Doing so won't cause Sangrophage to become untapped, however.)

Sanguine Bond

{3}{B}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever you gain life, target opponent loses that much life.

If an ability triggers whenever an opponent loses life and causes you to gain life, such as the ability of Exquisite Blood, this will loop until either you win the game or a player takes an action to break the loop. If neither of these happen, the game ends in a draw.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, Sanguine Bond's ability will trigger twice and you may choose a different opponent for each trigger. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and Sanguine Bond's ability triggers only once.

Sedge Sliver

{2}{R}

Creature — Sliver

2/2

All Sliver creatures have "This creature gets +1/+1 as long as you control a Swamp."

All Slivers have "{B}: Regenerate this permanent." (The next time it would be destroyed, instead tap it, remove it from combat, and heal all damage on it.)

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Sliver may become lethal if Sedge Sliver leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Shriekmaw

{4}{B}

Creature — Elemental

3/2

Fear (This creature can't be blocked except by artifact creatures and/or black creatures.)

When Shriekmaw enters the battlefield, destroy target nonartifact, nonblack creature.

Evoke {1}{B} (You may cast this spell for its evoke cost. If you do, it's sacrificed when it enters the battlefield.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an evoke cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you pay the evoke cost, you can have Shriekmaw's own triggered ability resolve before the evoke triggered ability. You can cast spells after that ability resolves but before you have to sacrifice Shriekmaw.

Sidewinder Sliver

{W}

Creature — Sliver

1/1

All Sliver creatures have flanking. (Whenever a creature without flanking blocks a Sliver, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn.)

Once a Sliver has become blocked by a creature without flanking, the blocking creature gets -1/-1 even if the blocked Sliver loses flanking before the ability resolves.

Sigil of the Empty Throne

{3}{W}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an enchantment spell, create a 4/4 white Angel creature token with flying.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger, but after targets have been chosen for that spell. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Because it's not on the battlefield yet, casting Sigil of the Empty Throne won't cause its own ability to trigger.

Silence

{W}

Instant

Your opponents can't cast spells this turn.

Silence won't affect spells that your opponents cast before you cast Silence, including any spells that are still on the stack. Silence also won't stop your opponents from casting spells after you cast Silence but before Silence resolves.

The only thing Silence stops is casting spells. Your opponents can still activate abilities, including abilities of cards in their hands (like cycling). Their triggered abilities work as normal, they can still play lands, and so on.

A player who can't cast a spell can't suspend a card.

Simian Spirit Guide

{2}{R}

Creature — Ape Spirit

2/2

Exile Simian Spirit Guide from your hand: Add {R}.

If a spell or ability's cost includes returning a creature to your hand and paying mana, you can't activate Simian Spirit Guide's mana ability after returning it to your hand. This is because mana abilities must be activated before you begin paying costs.

Sinew Sliver

{1}{W}

Creature — Sliver

1/1

All Sliver creatures get +1/+1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Sliver may become lethal if Sinew Sliver leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Skittering Monstrosity

{3}{B}{B}

Creature — Horror

5/5

When you cast a creature spell, sacrifice Skittering Monstrosity.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Slaughter Pact

{0}

Instant

Destroy target nonblack creature.

At the beginning of your next upkeep, pay {2}{B}. If you don't, you lose the game.

If Slaughter Pact is countered or otherwise doesn't resolve (perhaps because its target became illegal), the delayed triggered ability that threatens you with a game loss won't trigger at the beginning of your next upkeep.

If Slaughter Pact resolves with a legal target but the target is not destroyed (perhaps because it has indestructible or regenerated), the delayed triggered ability will still trigger at the beginning of your next upkeep and you will have to pay the cost or lose the game.

Slimefoot, the Stowaway

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Fungus

2/3

Whenever a Saproling you control dies, Slimefoot, the Stowaway deals 1 damage to each opponent and you gain 1 life.

{4}: Create a 1/1 green Saproling creature token.

If one or more Saprolings you control die at the same time as Slimefoot, Slimefoot's first ability will still trigger once for each Saproling that died.

Slipstream Serpent

{7}{U}

Creature — Serpent

6/6

Slipstream Serpent can't attack unless defending player controls an Island.

When you control no Islands, sacrifice Slipstream Serpent.

Morph {5}{U} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

Slipstream Serpent's first ability applies only while you're declaring attackers. If it attacks while face down and then is turned face up, it's still attacking even if the defending player controls no Islands.

If a creature attacks a planeswalker, that planeswalker's controller is the defending player.

Sliver Legion

{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Sliver

7/7

All Sliver creatures get +1/+1 for each other Sliver on the battlefield.

If Sliver Legion and two other Slivers are on the battlefield, for example, each of them gets +2/+2.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Sliver may become lethal if another Sliver leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Sliversmith

{2}

Artifact Creature — Spellshaper

1/1

{1}, {T}, Discard a card: Create a 1/1 colorless Sliver artifact creature token named Metallic Sliver.

Unlike the card Metallic Sliver, the token has no mana cost. Its converted mana cost is 0.

Smallpox

{B}{B}

Sorcery

Each player loses 1 life, discards a card, sacrifices a creature, then sacrifices a land.

As Smallpox resolves, first each player loses 1 life at the same time. Next, each player chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then all of the cards are discarded at the same time. Then starting with the player whose turn it is and proceeding in turn order, each player chooses a creature, knowing the choices made before them. All of the creatures are sacrificed at the same time, then finally repeat this process for lands.

Any abilities that trigger while Smallpox is resolving will wait to be put onto the stack until Smallpox is done resolving.

Any abilities of the lands sacrificed may modify or trigger on the creatures being sacrificed and on the cards being discarded. Abilities of the creatures won't modify or trigger on the lands being sacrificed, but may modify or trigger on the cards being discarded.

Snapback

{1}{U}

Instant

You may exile a blue card from your hand rather than pay this spell's mana cost.

Return target creature to its owner's hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as the alternative cost of Snapback), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Sorcerous Spyglass

{2}

Artifact

As Sorcerous Spyglass enters the battlefield, look at an opponent's hand, then choose any card name.

Activated abilities of sources with the chosen name can't be activated unless they're mana abilities.

You can choose any card name, even if that card doesn't normally have an activated ability. You're not limited to the names of cards you saw in the opponent's hand.

You can't choose the name of a token unless that token has the same name as a card.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected by the last ability of Sorcerous Spyglass.

An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate.

Sorcerous Spyglass affects cards regardless of what zone they're in. This includes cards in hand, cards in the graveyard, and exiled cards.

Spell Burst

{X}{U}

Instant

Buyback {3} (You may pay an additional {3} as you cast this spell. If you do, put this card into your hand as it resolves.)

Counter target spell with converted mana cost X.

For spells with {X} in their mana costs, use the value chosen for X to determine the spell's converted mana cost.

Sram, Senior Edificer

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Advisor

2/2

Whenever you cast an Aura, Equipment, or Vehicle spell, draw a card.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Stinkweed Imp

{2}{B}

Creature — Imp

1/2

Flying

Whenever Stinkweed Imp deals combat damage to a creature, destroy that creature.

Dredge 5 (If you would draw a card, you may mill five cards instead. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to your hand.)

Dredge can replace any card draw, not only the one during your draw step.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without specifically using the word "draw," you're not drawing a card. Dredge can't replace this event.

One card draw can't be replaced by multiple dredge abilities.

You can't attempt to use a dredge ability if you don't have enough cards in your library.

Once you've announced that you're applying a card's dredge ability to replace a draw, players can't take any actions until you've put that card into your hand and milled cards.

If you're drawing multiple cards, each draw is performed one at a time. For example, if you're instructed to draw two cards and you replace the first draw with a dredge ability, another card with a dredge ability (including one that was milled by the first dredge ability) may be used to replace the second draw.

Stonecloaker

{2}{W}

Creature — Gargoyle

3/2

Flash

Flying

When Stonecloaker enters the battlefield, return a creature you control to its owner's hand.

When Stonecloaker enters the battlefield, exile target card from a graveyard.

You may return Stonecloaker itself to its owner's hand as its first triggered ability resolves. If you don't control any other creature, you must return it.

Stonecloaker's first triggered ability doesn't target any creature. Because of this, no player may take actions between the time you choose the creature to return and the time you return it.

Stonehorn Dignitary

{3}{W}

Creature — Rhino Soldier

1/4

When Stonehorn Dignitary enters the battlefield, target opponent skips their next combat phase.

If more than one Stonehorn Dignitary enters the battlefield and their abilities target the same opponent, that opponent will skip that many combat phases (over multiple turns if necessary). Skipping one combat phase won't satisfy all of the effects.

Once a combat phase starts, it can't be skipped. A Stonehorn Dignitary entering the battlefield during combat won't affect that combat, even if it's the turn of the opponent chosen as the target of the triggered ability.

Storm Entity

{1}{R}

Creature — Elemental

1/1

Haste

Storm Entity enters the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it for each other spell cast this turn.

The number of other spells cast this turn is determined as Storm Entity enters the battlefield. It will count spells that were cast while Storm Entity was on the stack. It will not count copies of spells that were created directly on the stack.

Stormfront Riders

{4}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

4/3

Flying

When Stormfront Riders enters the battlefield, return two creatures you control to their owner's hand.

Whenever Stormfront Riders or another creature is returned to your hand from the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Soldier creature token.

You may return Stormfront Riders itself to its owner's hand as its first triggered ability resolves. If you don't control two other creatures, you must return it.

If you control only one creature as the first triggered ability resolves, you return it to its owner's hand.

The first triggered ability of Stormfront Riders doesn't target any creatures. Because of this, no player may take action between the time you choose the creature to return and the time you return it.

A token you own that's returned to your hand moves to your hand before it ceases to exist. This will cause the last ability of Stormfront Riders to trigger.

If Stormfront Riders and another creature are returned to your hand at the same time, its last ability triggers for each of them.

Strength in Numbers

{1}{G}

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gains trample and gets +X/+X, where X is the number of attacking creatures.

The value of X is determined only as Strength in Numbers resolves. It won't change later in the turn if the number of attacking creatures changes.

Stronghold Rats

{2}{B}

Creature — Rat

2/1

Shadow (This creature can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

Whenever Stronghold Rats deals combat damage to a player, each player discards a card.

While resolving the triggered ability of Stronghold Rats, each player chooses a card in hand without revealing it, then all of the cards are discarded at the same time.

Stuffy Doll

{5}

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/1

Indestructible

As Stuffy Doll enters the battlefield, choose a player.

Whenever Stuffy Doll is dealt damage, it deals that much damage to the chosen player.

{T}: Stuffy Doll deals 1 damage to itself.

A creature can be dealt an amount of damage greater than its toughness. For example, if Stuffy Doll is dealt 3 damage, its triggered ability deals 3 damage, not 1, to the chosen player.

If your life total is brought to 0 or less at the same time that Stuffy Doll is dealt damage, you lose the game before its triggered ability goes on the stack.

Sudden Spoiling

{1}{B}{B}

Instant

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

Until end of turn, creatures target player controls lose all abilities and have base power and toughness 0/2.

Sudden Spoiling overwrites any effects that set a creature's power and toughness. Any existing effects or counters that raise, lower, or switch a creature's power and/or toughness continue to apply to the creature's newly-set power and toughness.

Sudden Spoiling affects only creatures the target player controls at the time it resolves. Creatures they begin to control later in the turn won't change power and toughness or lose abilities.

Sulfur Elemental

{2}{R}

Creature — Elemental

3/2

Flash

Split second (As long as this spell is on the stack, players can't cast spells or activate abilities that aren't mana abilities.)

White creatures get +1/-1.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to white creatures may become lethal if Sulfur Elemental enters the battlefield during that turn.

Players can't take actions between the time that Sulfur Elemental enters the battlefield and the time state-based actions are performed.

Summoner's Pact

{0}

Instant

Search your library for a green creature card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

At the beginning of your next upkeep, pay {2}{G}{G}. If you don't, you lose the game.

If Summoner's Pact is countered, the delayed triggered ability that threatens you with a game loss won't trigger at the beginning of your next upkeep.

Talrand, Sky Summoner

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 2/2 blue Drake creature token with flying.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger, but after targets have been chosen for that spell. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Tarmogoyf

{1}{G}

Creature — Lhurgoyf

*/1+*

Tarmogoyf's power is equal to the number of card types among cards in all graveyards and its toughness is equal to that number plus 1.

The ability that defines Tarmogoyf's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield. If Tarmogoyf is in your graveyard, it will count itself.

Tarmogoyf counts card types, not cards. If the only card in all graveyards is a single artifact creature, Tarmogoyf will be 2/3. If the only cards in all graveyards are ten artifact creatures, Tarmogoyf will still be 2/3.

The card types that can appear on cards in a graveyard are artifact, creature, enchantment, instant, land, planeswalker, sorcery, and tribal. Legendary, basic, and snow are supertypes, not card types.

If an instant or sorcery spell deals damage to Tarmogoyf or lowers its toughness, that spell is put into its owner's graveyard before state-based actions are performed. If that card is the first of its type to enter a graveyard, it will raise Tarmogoyf's toughness before the game checks to see if Tarmogoyf dies.

Tasigur, the Golden Fang

{5}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Shaman

4/5

Delve (Each card you exile from your graveyard while casting this spell pays for {1}.)

{2}{g/u}{g/u}: Mill two cards, then return a nonland card of an opponent's choice from your graveyard to your hand.

Tasigur's last ability doesn't target any card or player. You choose an opponent and that player chooses a nonland card only after you mill two cards.

The chosen opponent can choose any nonland card in your graveyard, not just one of the milled cards.

Teferi, Mage of Zhalfir

{2}{U}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

3/4

Flash

Creature cards you own that aren't on the battlefield have flash.

Each opponent can cast spells only any time they could cast a sorcery.

While you control Teferi, you may exile creature cards in your hand with suspend any time you could cast an instant.

If a spell on the stack has split second while you control Teferi, you can't suspend creature cards since split second stops you from casting them, even though suspending them is a special action.

Teferi's last ability means that in order for an opponent to cast a spell, it must be that opponent's turn, during a main phase, and the stack must be empty. This is true even if a rule or effect allows a sorcery to be cast at another time.

If a spell or ability lets an opponent cast a spell as part of its effect (such as suspend and rebound do), that opponent can't cast that spell since the resolving ability is still on the stack. This is true even if the spell is an instant.

If an effect allows an opponent to cast spells any time they could cast an instant (for example, if your opponent also controls Teferi), the restriction of Teferi's last ability takes precedence over that permission.

Temur Ascendancy

{G}{U}{R}

Enchantment

Creatures you control have haste.

Whenever a creature with power 4 or greater enters the battlefield under your control, you may draw a card.

If a creature is entering the battlefield under your control, consider static abilities to determine whether its power is 4 or greater. Spells, activated abilities, and triggered abilities can't be used to raise the creature's power in time to have Temur Ascendancy's last ability trigger or to lower it in time to stop it from triggering.

Once the last ability of Temur Ascendancy has triggered, lowering the power of the creature won't stop you from drawing a card.

If Temur Ascendancy leaves the battlefield, creatures you control lose haste. If they haven't been under your control since the turn began and don't otherwise have haste, they can't attack this turn. If they've already attacked, they remain attacking creatures.

Temur Battle Rage

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature gains double strike until end of turn.

Ferocious — That creature also gains trample until end of turn if you control a creature with power 4 or greater.

Temur Battle Rage checks whether you control a creature with power 4 or greater as it resolves. If you do, the target creature has trample until end of turn even if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater later in the turn.

If an attacking creature with double strike and trample destroys all of its blocking creatures with first-strike combat damage, all of its normal combat damage is assigned to the player or planeswalker that creature's attacking.

Tendrils of Corruption

{3}{B}

Instant

Tendrils of Corruption deals X damage to target creature and you gain X life, where X is the number of Swamps you control.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Tendrils of Corruption tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. You don't gain X life.

Thelon of Havenwood

{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

2/2

Each Fungus creature gets +1/+1 for each spore counter on it.

{B}{G}, Exile a Fungus card from a graveyard: Put a spore counter on each Fungus on the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Fungus creature may become lethal if Thelon leaves the battlefield during that turn or if spore counters are removed from the Fungus during that turn.

Thelonite Hermit

{3}{G}

Creature — Elf Shaman

1/1

All Saprolings get +1/+1.

Morph {3}{G}{G} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

When Thelonite Hermit is turned face up, create four 1/1 green Saproling creature tokens.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a Saproling may become lethal if Thelonite Hermit leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Thick-Skinned Goblin

{1}{R}

Creature — Goblin Shaman

2/1

You may pay {0} rather than pay the echo cost for permanents you control.

{R}: Thick-Skinned Goblin gains protection from red until end of turn.

When an echo ability of a permanent you control resolves, you may pay {0}, pay its echo cost, or choose not to pay (and then sacrifice that permanent). Any effects that check whether you paid the echo cost are satisfied if you paid {0} this way.

Tidehollow Sculler

{W}{B}

Artifact Creature — Zombie

2/2

When Tidehollow Sculler enters the battlefield, target opponent reveals their hand and you choose a nonland card from it. Exile that card.

When Tidehollow Sculler leaves the battlefield, return the exiled card to its owner's hand.

If Tidehollow Sculler leaves the battlefield before its first ability has resolved, its second ability triggers. This ability does nothing when it resolves. Then its first ability resolves and exiles the chosen card indefinitely.

Tolaria West

Land

Tolaria West enters the battlefield tapped.

{T}: Add {U}.

Transmute {1}{U}{U} ({1}{U}{U}, Discard this card: Search your library for a card with converted mana cost 0, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library. Transmute only as a sorcery.)

Cards with mana cost {0} (like Pact of Negation) and cards with no mana cost (like Ancestral Vision and Tolaria West itself) have converted mana cost 0.

Cards with mana cost {X}, {X}{X}, or {X}{X}{X} have converted mana cost 0.

Trespasser il-Vec

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue

3/1

Discard a card: Trespasser il-Vec gains shadow until end of turn. (It can block or be blocked by only creatures with shadow.)

You can activate Trespasser il-Vec's ability as many times as you can afford to pay the cost, even if it already has shadow. Multiple instances of shadow on the same creature are redundant.

Trinket Mage

{2}{U}

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

When Trinket Mage enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an artifact card with converted mana cost 1 or less, reveal that card, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

If a card in a player's library has {X} in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

Tromp the Domains

{5}{G}

Sorcery

Domain — Until end of turn, creatures you control gain trample and get +1/+1 for each basic land type among lands you control.

Domain abilities count the number of basic land types among lands you control, not how many lands you control or how many of any type.

The basic land types are Plains, Island, Swamp, Mountain, and Forest. Land types other than basic land types (such as Desert) don't contribute to domain abilities.

Tromp the Domains affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't gain trample or get a power and toughness boost.

The size of the bonus is determined only as Tromp the Domains resolves. Once that happens, the bonus won't change later in the turn even if the number of basic land types among lands you control changes.

True-Name Nemesis

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Rogue

3/1

As True-Name Nemesis enters the battlefield, choose a player.

True-Name Nemesis has protection from the chosen player.

Protection from a player means that True-Name Nemesis has protection from each object controlled by that player. If an object has no controller (such as a card in a graveyard), its owner is considered its controller for this purpose.

Two-Headed Sliver

{1}{R}

Creature — Sliver

1/1

All Sliver creatures have menace. (They can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Multiple instances of menace on the same creature are redundant.

Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth

Legendary Land

Each land is a Swamp in addition to its other land types.

Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth isn't a Swamp while it's not on the battlefield.

Land cards not on the battlefield aren't Swamps while Urborg is on the battlefield.

Urborg's ability causes each land on the battlefield to have the land type Swamp. Any land that's a Swamp has the ability "{T}: Add {B}." Nothing else changes about those lands, including their names, other subtypes, other abilities, and whether they're legendary, basic, or snow.

If an effect such as that of Magus of the Moon causes Urborg to lose its abilities by setting it to a basic land type not in addition to its other types, it won't turn lands into Swamps, no matter in what order those effects started to apply.

Urza's Factory

Land — Urza's

{T}: Add {C}.

{7}, {T}: Create a 2/2 colorless Assembly-Worker artifact creature token.

Urza's is a land subtype that has no inherent rules meaning. Other effects may refer to it.

Vampire Hexmage

{B}{B}

Creature — Vampire Shaman

2/1

First strike

Sacrifice Vampire Hexmage: Remove all counters from target permanent.

Vampire Hexmage's ability can't target a permanent card in a zone other than the battlefield, such as a suspended card.

Vandalblast

{R}

Sorcery

Destroy target artifact you don't control.

Overload {4}{R} (You may cast this spell for its overload cost. If you do, change its text by replacing all instances of "target" with "each.")

If you don't pay the overload cost of Vandalblast, that spell will have a single target. If you pay the overload cost, the spell won't have any targets.

Because a spell with overload doesn't target when its overload cost is paid, it may affect artifacts with hexproof or with protection from red.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying (such as an overload cost), add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the spell is determined by only its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

If you are instructed to cast a spell with overload "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to pay its overload cost instead.

Vanquisher's Banner

{5}

Artifact

As Vanquisher's Banner enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +1/+1.

Whenever you cast a creature spell of the chosen type, draw a card.

The choice of creature type is made as Vanquisher's Banner enters the battlefield. Players can't respond to this choice. The bonus starts applying immediately.

The last ability of Vanquisher's Banner resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if the creature spell is countered.

To choose a creature type, you must choose an existing creature type, such as Fungus or Sliver. You can't choose multiple creature types, such as Fungus Sliver. Card types such as artifact can't be chosen, nor can subtypes that aren't creature types, such as Jace, Vehicle, or Treasure.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to a creature you control of the chosen type may become lethal if Vanquisher's Banner leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Veiling Oddity

{3}{U}

Creature — Illusion

2/3

Suspend 4—{1}{U} (Rather than cast this card from your hand, you may pay {1}{U} and exile it with four time counters on it. At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, cast it without paying its mana cost. It has haste.)

When the last time counter is removed from Veiling Oddity while it's exiled, creatures can't be blocked this turn.

Because it doesn't modify the characteristics of any objects, Veiling Oddity's last ability applies to creatures that weren't on the battlefield as the ability resolved.

Venser, Shaper Savant

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Flash

When Venser, Shaper Savant enters the battlefield, return target spell or permanent to its owner's hand.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works even against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action. It can't be recast.

Vesuva

Land

You may have Vesuva enter the battlefield tapped as a copy of any land on the battlefield.

Vesuva copies exactly what is printed on the land it's copying and nothing else (unless it's copying a land that's copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether a land is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its types, and so on.

If the copied land is copying something else, Vesuva uses the copiable values of that land. In most cases, Vesuva will be a copy of whatever that land is copying.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied land will trigger if Vesuva is entering the battlefield. Any "As [this land] enters the battlefield" or "[This land] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied land will also work.

Vesuvan Shapeshifter

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Shapeshifter

0/0

As Vesuvan Shapeshifter enters the battlefield or is turned face up, you may choose another creature on the battlefield. If you do, until Vesuvan Shapeshifter is turned face down, it becomes a copy of that creature, except it has "At the beginning of your upkeep, you may turn this creature face down."

Morph {1}{U}

Vesuvan Shapeshifter copies exactly what is printed on the creature it's copying and nothing else (unless it's copying a creature that's copying something else or that's a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether a creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. Most notably, if it copies a creature that's not normally a creature, it won't be a creature.

If a copied creature has {X} in its mana cost, X is 0.

If a copied creature is copying something else, Vesuvan Shapeshifter uses the copiable values of that creature. In most cases, Vesuvan Shapeshifter will copy whatever that creature is copying.

If a copied creature is a token that isn't a copy of something else, Vesuvan Shapeshifter copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it. Vesuvan Shapeshifter isn't a token in this case.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger if Vesuvan Shapeshifter is entering the battlefield. Any "As [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work. If a Vesuvan Shapeshifter becomes a copy of a creature after it's already on the battlefield, these abilities won't apply as Vesuvan Shapeshifter becomes a copy since it's not entering the battlefield; instead, any "As [this creature] is turned face up" or "When [this creature] is turned face up" abilities will apply.

If something copies Vesuvan Shapeshifter, the new copy will also have the triggered ability to turn it face down. However, once face-down, it won't have Vesuvan Shapeshifter's morph ability, so it can't be turned face up unless whatever it's copying also has a morph ability.

Virulent Sliver

{G}

Creature — Sliver

1/1

All Sliver creatures have poisonous 1. (Whenever a Sliver deals combat damage to a player, that player gets a poison counter. A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game.)

Poisonous 1 causes the player to get just one poison counter when a Sliver deals combat damage to them, no matter how much damage that Sliver dealt.

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game as a state-based action, even if no permanents with poisonous are on the battlefield.

If a creature has multiple instances of poisonous, each triggers separately.

Wastes

Basic Land

{T}: Add {C}.

Because Wastes is a basic land, you can include as many of them as you like in your Constructed decks.

In Limited events (including Sealed Deck and Booster Draft), Wastes must be in your card pool to be included in your deck. You can't add Wastes to your card pool in the same way that you can add other basic lands.

Wastes is not a land type. If something asks you to name a land type, you can't choose Wastes.

Watcher Sliver

{3}{W}

Creature — Sliver

2/2

All Sliver creatures get +0/+2.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to another Sliver may become lethal if Watcher Sliver leaves the battlefield during that turn.

Whip-Spine Drake

{3}{U}{U}

Creature — Drake

3/3

Flying

Morph {2}{W} (You may cast this card face down as a 2/2 creature for {3}. Turn it face up any time for its morph cost.)

If Whip-Spine Drake is face down and blocked by a creature without flying, turning it face up won't cause it to become unblocked or stop the blocking creature from dealing combat damage to it.

Whitemane Lion

{1}{W}

Creature — Cat

2/2

Flash

When Whitemane Lion enters the battlefield, return a creature you control to its owner's hand.

You may return Whitemane Lion itself to its owner's hand as its triggered ability resolves. If you don't control any other creature, you must return it.

Whitemane Lion's ability doesn't target any creature. Because of this, no player may take action between the time you choose the creature to return and the time you return it.

Yavimaya Dryad

{1}{G}{G}

Creature — Dryad

2/1

Forestwalk (This creature can't be blocked as long as defending player controls a Forest.)

When Yavimaya Dryad enters the battlefield, you may search your library for a Forest card, put it onto the battlefield tapped under target player's control, then shuffle your library.

You can be the target of Yavimaya Dryad's triggered ability.

In a multiplayer game, if you leave the game, the Forest you own leaves as well. If instead another player who received your Forest from Yavimaya Dryad leaves the game, that land is exiled.

Yawgmoth, Thran Physician

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/4

Protection from Humans

Pay 1 life, Sacrifice another creature: Put a -1/-1 counter on up to one target creature and draw a card.

{B}{B}, Discard a card: Proliferate. (Choose any number of permanents and/or players, then give each another counter of each kind already there.)

Protection from Humans refers only to the creature type Human. As far as Yawgmoth is concerned, you and your opponents aren't Humans.

You may activate Yawgmoth's first activated ability without choosing a target creature. You'll just draw a card. However, if you choose a target and it becomes illegal before the ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve and you won't draw a card.

If a permanent has +1/+1 counters and -1/-1 counters on it, they're removed in pairs as a state-based action so that the permanent has only one of those kinds of counters on it.

To proliferate, you can choose any permanent that has a counter, including ones controlled by opponents. You can't choose cards in any zone other than the battlefield, even if they have counters on them.

You don't have to choose every permanent or player that has a counter, only the ones you want to add another counter to. Since "any number" includes zero, you don't have to choose any permanents at all, and you don't have to choose any players at all.

Players can respond to a spell or ability whose effect includes proliferating. Once that spell or ability starts to resolve, however, and its controller chooses which permanents and players will get new counters, it's too late for anyone to respond.

Yixlid Jailer

{1}{B}

Creature — Zombie Wizard

2/1

Cards in graveyards lose all abilities.

If an ability triggers when the object that has it is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, that ability triggers from the battlefield and isn't affected by Yixlid Jailer.

If an ability triggers when the object that has it is put into a graveyard from anywhere other than the battlefield, such as Krosan Tusker or Narcomoeba, that ability triggers from the graveyard. Yixlid Jailer stops those abilities from triggering at all. This includes abilities that trigger when a card is put into a graveyard "from anywhere," even if that card was on the battlefield.

Some replacement effects cause a card to be put somewhere else instead of being put into a graveyard (such as that of Darksteel Colossus). These effects mean the card is never actually put into the graveyard, so Yixlid Jailer doesn't affect that ability.

Some cards have abilities that apply "as [this card] enters the battlefield" or state that "[this card] enters the battlefield with" counters. Although these cards won't have these abilities in the graveyard, they will be applied if the cards are put onto the battlefield from the graveyard (due to Zombify, perhaps). What matters is that these cards will have these abilities on the battlefield.

If a card with changeling is in a graveyard, it still has all creature types.

If a card in a graveyard has an ability that defines a * in its power or toughness, that * is 0. For example, Tarmogoyf is a 0/1 creature card in your graveyard while you control Yixlid Jailer.

If a spell or ability allows you to cast a spell from your graveyard, the first step in doing so is to move it to the stack. That spell's additional and alternative costs may be applied. However, if a card's own ability allows you to cast it from your graveyard (such as a flashback ability) Yixlid Jailer stops that ability.

Young Pyromancer

{1}{R}

Creature — Human Shaman

2/1

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, create a 1/1 red Elemental creature token.

An ability that triggers when a player casts a spell resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger, but after targets have been chosen for that spell. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Zealous Conscripts

{4}{R}

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Haste

When Zealous Conscripts enters the battlefield, gain control of target permanent until end of turn. Untap that permanent. It gains haste until end of turn.

The triggered ability can target any permanent, including one that's untapped or one that you already control.

Zulaport Cutthroat

{1}{B}

Creature — Human Rogue Ally

1/1

Whenever Zulaport Cutthroat or another creature you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If another creature you control dies at the same time as Zulaport Cutthroat, its ability triggers for that creature.

