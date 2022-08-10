Play the Gladiator Format August 11–14

Gladiator is a popular, community-created format that we're excited to share in MTG Arena for a special Community Spotlight event August 11–14. There's no entry cost, and you can earn individual card rewards!

To help you try out the format and give you a jumping-off point for building your own Gladiator decks, we'll provide decklists created by Gladiator community members in a Community Spotlight: Gladiator deck folder you'll find at the bottom of your decks collection. From there you can:

Submit a deck directly from this folder to the event if you have collected all the cards in the decklist.

Copy the community deck to your collection of decks and craft the remaining cards to complete the deck.

Copy the community deck to your collection and modify the deck as you see fit.

You can learn more in the Community Spotlight: Gladiator event article, and then drop in on the Weekly MTG Twitch stream on Thursday, August 11, at 2:30 p.m. PT for a discussion of the format between host Blake Rasmussen and Ben Wheeler, one of the major contributors to the Gladiator format.

Chalice of the Void Banned in Historic Brawl

In a recent game update, we added Chalice of the Void to the Historic Brawl banned list.

Like similarly banned cards, such Sorcerous Spyglass and Drannith Magistrate, Chalice of a Void can quickly lock players from casting their commander. We'll continue to monitor for similar effects and cards for Brawl in the future.

Alchemy Rebalancing for August 11

The game update for this Thursday brings adjustments to cards in Alchemy and Historic formats, plus rebalance support for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft. You can get all the details in the latest rebalancing article!

Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One This Weekend

The Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event is set for this weekend. This is your opportunity to claim a spot in the August Qualifier Weekend—the final way to qualify for the pinnacle of MTG Arena competitive play, the Arena Championship 1!

This weekend's Qualifier Play-In event format is Alchemy in Best-of-One matches. It opens to new entries on Saturday, August 13, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to entries on Sunday, August 14, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC).

We're closing in on this fall's first Arena Championship, so don't miss this opportunity to qualify!

Early Access Returns for Dominaria United

Early Access returns to the plane where Magic: The Gathering began. Join your favorite streamers and content creators in the first experience of Dominaria United in MTG Arena (and in the first attempts at cracking a new meta with the start of this year's rotation)! The event starts August 30 at 10 a.m. PT and runs through August 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

Are you a streamer or creator interested in Early Access for Dominaria United? We may have room for you to join in the fun. Here are a few ways to get in touch with the right folks for your location to let them know you're available for Early Access:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

August 11–15: Community Spotlight: Gladiator

August 12–September 1: Arena Cube (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

September 9–12: Standard Metagame Challenge

Quick Draft

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

September 16–30: Dominaria United

Additional Premier Drafts

August 7–12: Streets of New Capenna

August 22–27: Kaladesh Remastered Premier Draft

August 27–September 1: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

August 16–18: Omniscience

August 23–25: Future Alchemy (All Access)

August 30–September 1: Last Call (All Access)

September 6–8: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

August

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 14, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 14, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.

September

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

September 9, 6 a.m.–September 10, 6 a.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-One)

September 9, 6 a.m.–September 10, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

September 16, 6 a.m.–September 17, 6 a.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

September 16, 6 a.m.–September 17, 6 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

August

Qualifier Weekend

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m. Format: Alchemy (Best-of-Three) This is the last Qualifier Weekend before the upcoming Arena Championship !

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.

September

Qualifier Weekend

September 17, 6 a.m.–September 18, 4 p.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) The first Qualifier Weekend for Arena Championship 2 in early 2023 The first Qualifier Weekend for the Tabletop Pro Tour!

September 17, 6 a.m.–September 18, 4 p.m.

August 2022 Ranked Season

The August 2022 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: