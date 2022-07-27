Historic Anthology 6 and Explorer Anthology 1 Available Tomorrow

Tomorrow, July 28, both Historic Anthology 6 and Explorer Anthology 1 hit the MTG Arena Store! If you haven't yet, check out all the cards in Historic Anthology 6 and Explorer Anthology 1. These anthologies open up new deck-building opportunities in both the Historic and the new Explorer formats by adding powerful, iconic, and popular cards from across Magic's history.

These anthology bundles will be available only from July 28 until October 5, 2022, so grab yours today.

Arena Open This Weekend!

The Arena Open happens this weekend, July 30–31, with big prizes—up to $2,500 and Qualifier Weekend invitations—plus a new structure for Day 2 events. In past Limited Arena Open events, players who made it to Day 2 would draft a single deck and then play up to nine full matches with it. Although Day 2 is expected to be an intense competition, this many games with a single draft deck made the experience more of a repetitive grind.

To give Day 2 players more potential variety throughout the day, we are changing the structure of this month's Arena Open Day 2. Learn more in the July 20 MTG Arena Announcements and on The Arena Open page.

And don't forget, all participants will receive the Baldur's Gate Dragon sleeve!

New and Returning Cosmetics in Summer Sale, August 4–17

The MTG Arena Summer Sale will heat up your decks with deals on cosmetics beginning Thursday, August 4, and running until Wednesday, August 17. We'll have all the details next week on new cosmetics plus returning favorites you'll find in exciting bundles, so stay tuned!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

August 5–8: Historic Metagame Challenge

August 12–September 1: Arena Cube (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Quick Draft

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

Additional Premier Drafts

July 28–August 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

August 2–7: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 7–12: Streets of New Capenna

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

August 2–4: Explorer

August 9–11: Historic Artisan

August 16–18: Omniscience

August 23–25: Future Alchemy

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

August

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

August

Qualifier Weekend

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m. Format for both days: Alchemy This is the last Qualifier Weekend before the upcoming Arena Championship !

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

July 30–31 Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There will be two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss; check out last week's announcements to learn how the new structure will work.



For complete details and prizes, visit The Arena Open page.

July 2022 Ranked Season

The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style

August 2022 Ranked Season

The August 2022 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

