Witherbloom Takes Over MTG Arena June 3–10!

The College Cup tests are over, and Witherbloom has secured its place as the Strixhaven college champion! They claimed the top spot early in the competition and sunk a taproot so deep in the standings that none could topple them.

In a dominating performance, Witherbloom has won the College Cup!



MTG Arena will celebrate the Witherbloom victory June 3–10 with a game client makeover in the Witherbloom theme. They're not the only winners, though: log in during this time, and you'll get the free Witherbloom card sleeve!

Plus, all fans of Witherbloom should check out the Daily Deals on June 4 for some Witherbloom-themed deals!

Historic Anthology 5 Is Now Live!

Historic Anthology 5 is now available in the MTG Arena Store! Historic Anthology 5 adds 25 new-to-Historic cards to MTG Arena that expand the gameplay options in the format.

Get four copies of each of the 25 cards for 25,000 gold or 4,000 gems. Plus, you'll find depth art card styles for all your new Historic Anthology 5 cards in assorted bundles for sale in the Store, too.

Bug Stomping

We stomped out a lot of bugs in our May 27 deployment. Check out the patch notes for all the details.

Jumpstart Kicks Off June 4!

Jumpstart returns June 4 through July 8! This is the same Jumpstart you loved the last time: the same themed 20-card packets with the same card swaps made for the previous MTG Arena release.

Jumpstart mashes together themes from throughout the history of Magic and lets you skip the deck-building part. You pick one packet from a set of three themed 20-card packets, and then pick a second packet from a different set of three. Your two chosen packets are shuffled together to create a 40-card deck you can start playing with right away.

Cards in each packet you select become part of your collection. Plus, each packet contains a basic land card with art that is exclusive to Jumpstart—you can only get these in Jumpstart!

Check out the full Jumpstart details and decklists on MTG Arena for more.

Dates: June 4–July 8, 2021

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards: One Jumpstart rare or mythic rare individual card reward for each of your first two wins.

Event Record: Play as much as you like! Resign when you want.

After resigning, you may pay the entry again to rejoin and select packets!

Arena Cube Meets the Mystical Archive

Arena Cube Draft returns June 4, and this updated cube list features cards from the Strixhaven Mystical Archive—the first time in MTG Arena! How will these new additions change things up? Play until June 18 to find out.

Calling All Historic Brawl Fans

On June 18, FNM at Home will feature a 100-card Historic Brawl event! Play for free to try it out.

Then, on June 19 starting at 8 a.m. PT, we'll launch a 100-card Historic Brawl Fest event that runs through June 25.

Entry for the Historic Brawl Fest event following FNM at Home is 2,500 gold or 500 gems. You can earn these Japanese Mystical Archive card styles for wins:

Wins Rewards 1 win Despark Japanese Mystical Archive card style 2 wins Lightning Helix Japanese Mystical Archive card style 3 wins Electrolyze Japanese Mystical Archive card style 4 wins Growth Spiral Japanese Mystical Archive card style 5 wins Putrefy Japanese Mystical Archive card style

Given Historic's larger card pool, we believe 100-card decks (including the commander) make sense for the Historic side of Brawl, but we wanted to see it in action before committing to a decision.

Historic Brawl fans, check it out and let us know what you think!

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

June 4: Pauper

June 11: Historic All Access

June 18: 100-card Historic Brawl

Quick Draft

May 28–June 11: Strixhaven

June 11–25: Theros Beyond Death

Other Events

June 4–July 8: Jumpstart

June 4–18: Arena Cube Draft

June 4–18: Traditional Arena Cube Draft

June 18–25: Dominaria Premier Draft

June 19–25: 100-card Historic Brawl Fest

June Ranked Season

The June 2021 Ranked Season ends on June 30, 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).