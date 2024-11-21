Play Magic: The Gathering Foundations Jumpstart on MTG Arena November 19 to December 3 and build your collection of cards from the Foundations Jumpstart set! Mix and match themed packets to assemble a deck and start playing fast.
In Foundations Jumpstart, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. The packets include thirteen cards, some with variable cards, so the packet combinations and the games you can play are nearly limitless—you never know what to expect!
Foundations Jumpstart Event Details
- Dates: November 19–December 3
- Entry: 1,000 gold or 200 gems
- Format: Foundations Jumpstart—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.
- Structure: Play as many games as you want and resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.
- Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.
Foundations Jumpstart Lands
When you play Foundations Jumpstart events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.
You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck, such as these:
0260_MTGFDN_MainRep: Blossoming Sands
0261_MTGFDN_MainRep: Dismal Backwater
0265_MTGFDN_MainRep: Rugged Highlands
0266_MTGFDN_MainRep: Scoured Barrens
If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection. They'll be factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.
How Packet Selection Works
Foundations Jumpstart will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.
You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:
- If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.
- If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, its colors will be the same as the first packet selected.
Foundations Jumpstart Packet Lists
Below, you'll find the Foundations Jumpstart packets and their respective cards. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.
(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)
1 Savannah Lions
1 Leonin Vanguard
1 Dawnwing Marshal
1 Leonin of the Lost Pride
1 King of the Pride
1 Brimaz, King of Oreskos
1 Basri's Acolyte
1 Ingenious Leonin
1 Leonin Scimitar
1 Impeccable Timing
1 Take Up the Shield
1 Pacifism
1 Thriving Heath
1 Steadfast Unicorn
1 Ronom Unicorn
1 Sungrace Pegasus
1 Brightmare
1 Celestial Unicorn
1 Shield Mare
1 Sunmane Pegasus
1 Thurid, Mare of Destiny
1 Moment of Triumph
1 Outflank
1 Banishing Light
1 Tenacity
1 Thriving Heath
1 Giada, Font of Hope
1 Youthful Valkyrie
1 Inspiring Overseer
1 Celestial Enforcer
1 Faithful Pikemaster
1 Serra Angel
1 Herald of the Sun
1 Light of Hope
1 Pacifism
1 Destroy Evil
1 Starnheim Memento
1 Secluded Steppe
1 Thriving Heath
Angels Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Celestial Enforcer
|50%
|Stalwart Valkyrie
|50%
|-
|-
|Serra Angel
|50%
|Herald of War
|50%
|-
|-
|Light of Hope
|50%
|Rally of Wings
|50%
|-
|-
|Destroy Evil
|50%
|Starnheim Memento
|50%
|-
|-
|Starnheim Memento
|50%
|Angelic Edict
|50%
|-
|-
1 Favored Hoplite
1 Fencing Ace
1 Brigone, Soldier of Meletis
1 Akroan Skyguard
1 Wingsteed Rider
1 Tethmos High Priest
1 Faithful Pikemaster
1 Defiant Strike
1 Moment of Heroism
1 Valorous Stance
1 Dauntless Onslaught
1 Chains of Custody
1 Thriving Heath
Heroes Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Akroan Skyguard
|50%
|Elite Skirmisher
|50%
|-
|-
|Tethmos High Priest
|50%
|Ojutai Exemplars
|50%
|-
|-
|Moment of Heroism
|50%
|Gird for Battle
|50%
|-
|-
|Dauntless Onslaught
|50%
|Repel the Darkness
|50%
|-
|-
1 Recruitment Officer
1 Hinterland Sanctifier
1 Raise the Alarm
1 Dawnwing Marshal
1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
1 Mentor of the Meek
1 Search Party Captain
1 Argivian Phalanx
1 Ancestral Blade
1 Dauntless Unity
1 Pacifism
1 Make a Stand
1 Thriving Heath
Legion Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Search Party Captain
|50%
|Venerated Loxodon
|50%
|-
|-
|Argivian Phalanx
|50%
|Triplicate Spirits
|50%
|-
|-
|Pacifism
|50%
|Conclave Tribunal
|50%
|-
|-
|Make a Stand
|50%
|Defend the Campus
|50%
|-
|-
1 Hinterland Sanctifier
1 Speaker of the Heavens
1 Ajani's Pridemate
1 Mesa Unicorn
1 Angel of Vitality
1 Brightmare
1 Qala, Ajani's Pridemate
1 Angel of Mercy
1 Divine Arrow
1 Revitalize
1 Desperate Lunge
1 Faith's Fetters
1 Thriving Heath
Healers Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Mesa Unicorn
|50%
|Speakeasy Server
|50%
|-
|-
|Angel of Mercy
|50%
|Valkyrie Harbinger
|50%
|-
|-
|Desperate Lunge
|50%
|Take Up the Shield
|50%
|-
|-
|Faith's Fetters
|50%
|Recumbent Bliss
|50%
|-
|-
1 Fencing Ace
1 Sunspear Shikari
1 Ancestral Blade
1 Starnheim Courser
1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon
1 Faithful Pikemaster
1 Mirran Bardiche
1 Valkyrie's Sword
1 Pacifism
1 Divine Arrow
1 Starnheim Memento
1 Mace of the Valiant
1 Thriving Heath
Armed Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Sunspear Shikari
|50%
|Stone Haven Outfitter
|50%
|-
|-
|Starnheim Courser
|50%
|Militant Inquisitor
|50%
|-
|-
|Mirran Bardiche
|50%
|Hexgold Hoverwings
|50%
|-
|-
|Valkyrie's Sword
|50%
|Mirran Bardiche
|50%
|-
|-
|Starnheim Memento
|50%
|Light the Way
|50%
|-
|-
|Mace of the Valiant
|50%
|Plate Armor
|50%
|-
|-
1 Llanowar Elves
1 Elvish Visionary
1 Thornweald Archer
1 Leaf-Crowned Visionary
1 Ghirapur Guide
1 Dionus, Elvish Archdruid
1 Razorgrass Invoker
1 Tajuru Pathwarden
1 Arbor Armament
1 Band Together
1 Bounty of Skemfar
1 Overcome
1 Thriving Grove
Elves Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Thornweald Archer
|50%
|Kujar Seedsculptor
|50%
|-
|-
|Ghirapur Guide
|50%
|High-Rise Sawjack
|50%
|-
|-
|Tajuru Pathwarden
|50%
|Elvish Archdruid
|50%
|-
|-
|Arbor Armament
|50%
|Might of the Masses
|50%
|-
|-
|Band Together
|50%
|Hunter's Edge
|50%
|-
|-
1 Lotus Cobra
1 Snapping Gnarlid
1 Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru
1 Undergrowth Champion
1 Canopy Baloth
1 Kazandu Stomper
1 Baloth Woodcrasher
1 Skyclave Pick-Axe
1 Adventure Awaits
1 Bite Down
1 Harrow
1 Thriving Grove
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Drowsing Tyrannodon
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Armored Kincaller
1 Thrashing Brontodon
1 Saurian Symbiote
1 Colossal Dreadmaw
1 Thundering Spineback
1 Ghalta, Primal Hunger
1 Commune with Dinosaurs
1 Giant Growth
1 Rampant Growth
1 Savage Stomp
1 Thriving Grove
Dinosaurs Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Drover of the Mighty
|50%
|Cherished Hatchling
|50%
|-
|-
|Armored Kincaller
|50%
|Topiary Stomper
|50%
|-
|-
|Giant Growth
|50%
|Tail Swipe
|50%
|-
|-
|Savage Stomp
|50%
|Predator's Strike
|50%
|-
|-
1 Brushstrider
1 Gnarlid Colony
1 Woodland Liege
1 Advocate of the Beast
1 Hungry Megasloth
1 Obstinate Baloth
1 Spined Tyrranax
1 Slinza, the Spiked Stampede
1 Predator's Strike
1 Explore
1 Time to Feed
1 Gift of the Gargantuan
1 Thriving Grove
1 Tukatongue Thallid
1 Saproling Migration
1 Slimy Piper
1 Sporecrown Thallid
1 Spore Crawler
1 Shroofus Sproutsire
1 Spore Swarm
1 Saurian Symbiote
1 Might of the Masses
1 Fungal Plots
1 Band Together
1 Overwhelm
1 Thriving Grove
FunGuys Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Tukatongue Thallid
|50%
|Undercellar Myconid
|50%
|-
|-
|Spore Crawler
|50%
|Verdeloth the Ancient
|50%
|-
|-
|Saurian Symbiote
|50%
|Verdeloth the Ancient
|50%
|-
|-
|Might of the Masses
|50%
|For the Family
|50%
|-
|-
|Overwhelm
|50%
|Overcome
|50%
|-
|-
1 Gnarlid Colony
1 Reckless Amplimancer
1 Orochi Merge-Keeper
1 Kodama of the West Tree
1 Heir of the Ancient Fang
1 Saurian Symbiote
1 Shardless Outlander
1 Snakeskin Veil
1 Audacity
1 Warbriar Blessing
1 Wolfrider's Saddle
1 Defend the Celestus
1 Thriving Grove
1 Gingerbrute
1 Tough Cookie
1 Maraleaf Rider
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Hurska Sweet-Tooth
1 Fierce Witchstalker
1 Saurian Symbiote
1 Orchard Strider
1 Trail of Crumbs
1 Insatiable Appetite
1 Bite Down
1 Giant Opportunity
1 Thriving Grove
1 Ainok Guide
1 Slimy Piper
1 Tireless Provisioner
1 Ghirapur Guide
1 Razorgrass Invoker
1 Braulios of Pheres Band
1 Realm Seekers
1 Shardless Outlander
1 Adventurous Impulse
1 Go Forth
1 Explore
1 Clear Shot
1 Thriving Grove
Explorers Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Tireless Provisioner
|50%
|Byway Courier
|50%
|-
|-
|Ghirapur Guide
|50%
|Tireless Tracker
|50%
|-
|-
|Adventurous Impulse
|50%
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|50%
|-
|-
1 Servant of the Scale
1 Duskshell Crawler
1 Greenwood Sentinel
1 Ainok Artillerist
1 Deepwood Denizen
1 Mowu, Loyal Companion
1 Forgotten Ancient
1 Spined Tyrranax
1 Snakeskin Veil
1 Aggressive Instinct
1 Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter
1 Biogenic Upgrade
1 Thriving Grove
Encounter Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Servant of the Scale
|50%
|Jungle Delver
|50%
|-
|-
|Ainok Artillerist
|50%
|Oran-Rief Ooze
|50%
|-
|-
|Snakeskin Veil
|50%
|Stony Strength
|50%
|-
|-
|Biogenic Upgrade
|50%
|Invigorating Surge
|50%
|-
|-
1 Steadfast Unicorn
1 Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior
1 Generous Pup
1 Sandsteppe Outcast
1 Jubilant Mascot
1 Relief Captain
1 Paladin of the Bloodstained
1 Expedition Raptor
1 Take Up the Shield
1 Swift Response
1 Shoulder to Shoulder
1 Banishing Light
1 Thriving Heath
1 Flutterfox
1 Nyx-Fleece Ram
1 Starfield Mystic
1 Golden-Tail Disciple
1 Psemilla, Meletian Poet
1 Glory Bearers
1 Sunblade Samurai
1 Nykthos Paragon
1 Indomitable Will
1 Divine Favor
1 Banishing Light
1 Serra's Embrace
1 Thriving Heath
Enchanted Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Nyx-Fleece Ram
|50%
|Spirited Companion
|50%
|-
|-
|Starfield Mystic
|50%
|Favored of Iroas
|50%
|-
|-
|Glory Bearers
|50%
|Archon of Sun's Grace
|50%
|-
|-
|Indomitable Will
|50%
|Angelic Gift
|50%
|-
|-
|Divine Favor
|50%
|Indomitable Will
|50%
|-
|-
|Serra's Embrace
|50%
|Dreadful Apathy
|50%
|-
|-
1 Phantasmal Shieldback
1 Haunting Figment
1 Krovikan Mist
1 Lord of the Unreal
1 Phantom Ninja
1 Oneirophage
1 Murmuring Mystic
1 Pol Jamaar, Illusionist
1 Opt
1 Starlight Snare
1 Phantasmal Form
1 Supreme Will
1 Thriving Isle
1 Bloodlust Inciter
1 Battlefield Scavenger
1 Nef-Crop Entangler
1 Anep, Vizier of Hazoret
1 Ahn-Crop Crasher
1 Emberhorn Minotaur
1 Zealous Conscripts
1 Cartouche of Zeal
1 Flame-Blessed Bolt
1 Fling
1 Brute Strength
1 Trial of Zeal
1 Thriving Bluff
Zealots Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Nef-Crop Entangler
|50%
|Pathmaker Initiate
|50%
|-
|-
|Fling
|50%
|Kindled Fury
|50%
|-
|-
|Brute Strength
|50%
|Fling
|50%
|-
|-
1 Voldaren Epicure
1 Ivora, Insatiable Heir
1 Blood Petal Celebrant
1 Belligerent Guest
1 Anje's Ravager
1 Voldaren Duelist
1 Falkenrath Celebrants
1 Incorrigible Youths
1 Flame-Blessed Bolt
1 Stolen Vitality
1 Soul Sear
1 Abandon Reason
1 Thriving Bluff
Bloody Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Voldaren Epicure
|50%
|Insolent Neonate
|50%
|-
|-
|Belligerent Guest
|50%
|Markov Blademaster
|50%
|-
|-
|Incorrigible Youths
|50%
|Markov Enforcer
|50%
|-
|-
|Flame-Blessed Bolt
|50%
|Falkenrath Marauders
|50%
|-
|-
|Abandon Reason
|50%
|Markov Retribution
|50%
|-
|-
1 Weaselback Redcap
1 Krenko's Command
1 Battle Cry Goblin
1 Fissure Wizard
1 General Kreat, the Boltbringer
1 Dropkick Bomber
1 Goblin Researcher
1 Volley Veteran
1 Shock
1 Brute Strength
1 Goblin Surprise
1 Open Fire
1 Thriving Bluff
Goblins Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Weaselback Redcap
|50%
|Goblin Arsonist
|50%
|-
|-
|Fissure Wizard
|50%
|Mogg Flunkies
|50%
|-
|-
|Goblin Researcher
|50%
|Volley Veteran
|50%
|-
|-
|Volley Veteran
|50%
|Goblin Goliath
|50%
|-
|-
|Brute Strength
|50%
|Kindled Fury
|50%
|-
|-
1 Satyr Hoplite
1 Arena Athlete
1 Kiln Fiend
1 Frontline Heroism
1 Cleon, Merry Champion
1 Scholar of Combustion
1 Resistance Skywarden
1 Titan's Strength
1 Hearts on Fire
1 Roil Eruption
1 Twinferno
1 Uncaged Fury
1 Thriving Bluff
Stoked Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Arena Athlete
|50%
|Dreadhorde Arcanist
|50%
|-
|-
|Scholar of Combustion
|50%
|Hero of the Games
|50%
|-
|-
|Hearts on Fire
|50%
|Coordinated Assault
|50%
|-
|-
|Roil Eruption
|50%
|Hearts on Fire
|50%
|-
|-
|Twinferno
|50%
|Roil Eruption
|50%
|-
|-
|Uncaged Fury
|50%
|Unleash Fury
|50%
|-
|-
1 Goma Fada Vanguard
1 Kruin Striker
1 Boggart Brute
1 Expedition Champion
1 Gornog, the Red Reaper
1 Keldon Raider
1 Wrecking Crew
1 Boldwyr Intimidator
1 Kindled Fury
1 Pyrophobia
1 Relic Axe
1 Soul Sear
1 Thriving Bluff
Warriors Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Kruin Striker
|50%
|Kargan Intimidator
|50%
|-
|-
|Boggart Brute
|50%
|Unstoppable Ogre
|50%
|-
|-
|Expedition Champion
|50%
|Daybreak Combatants
|50%
|-
|-
|Kindled Fury
|50%
|Infuriate
|50%
|-
|-
1 Young Pyromancer
1 Kiln Fiend
1 Guttersnipe
1 Spellgorger Weird
1 Zada, Hedron Grinder
1 Scholar of Combustion
1 Cyclops Electromancer
1 Crimson Wisps
1 Renegade Tactics
1 Fists of Flame
1 Invigorated Rampage
1 Fire Prophecy
1 Thriving Bluff
Copied Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Guttersnipe
|50%
|Charmbreaker Devils
|50%
|-
|-
|Spellgorger Weird
|50%
|Firespitter Whelp
|50%
|-
|-
|Crimson Wisps
|50%
|Ancestral Anger
|50%
|-
|-
|Renegade Tactics
|50%
|Ancestral Anger
|50%
|-
|-
|Fists of Flame
|50%
|Hearts on Fire
|50%
|-
|-
|Invigorated Rampage
|50%
|Uncaged Fury
|50%
|-
|-
1 Dragon Hatchling
1 Dragonlord's Servant
1 Firespitter Whelp
1 Dragon Whelp
1 Sparktongue Dragon
1 Rapacious Dragon
1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen
1 Dragon's Fire
1 Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
1 Seize the Spoils
1 Bathe in Dragonfire
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Forgotten Cave
Dragons Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Rapacious Dragon
|50%
|Hellkite Whelp
|50%
|-
|-
|Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind
|50%
|Sarkhan, Fireblood
|50%
|-
|-
|Bathe in Dragonfire
|50%
|Sarkhan's Rage
|50%
|-
|-
1 Goblin Fireslinger
1 Firebrand Archer
1 Fathom Fleet Firebrand
1 Chandra's Spitfire
1 Bloodfire Expert
1 Firespitter Whelp
1 Wildfire Elemental
1 Rionya, Fire Dancer
1 Play with Fire
1 Hearts on Fire
1 Flames of the Firebrand
1 Jaya's Firenado
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Weaselback Redcap
1 Krenko's Command
1 Mogg Flunkies
1 Brothers Yamazaki
1 Brothers Yamazaki
1 Battle-Rattle Shaman
1 Fiendish Duo
1 Twinferno
1 Reckless Impulse
1 Goblin Surprise
1 Furious Reprisal
1 Pigment Storm
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Pharika's Chosen
1 Scourge of the Undercity
1 Aphelia, Viper Whisperer
1 Vraska's Finisher
1 Hooded Blightfang
1 Venomous Hierophant
1 Serpent Assassin
1 Ukud Cobra
1 Killing Glare
1 Coat with Venom
1 Night's Whisper
1 Gorgon Flail
1 Thriving Moor
1 Scourge of the Undercity
1 Dark Confidant
1 Audacious Thief
1 Arrogant Outlaw
1 Howling Banshee
1 Vampire Scrivener
1 Vilis, Broker of Blood
1 Alchemist's Gift
1 Infernal Grasp
1 Metalspinner's Puzzleknot
1 Ulcerate
1 Read the Bones
1 Thriving Moor
1 Shambling Ghast
1 Reassembling Skeleton
1 Dire Fleet Hoarder
1 Undercity Scrounger
1 Ruthless Knave
1 Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder
1 Pitiless Plunderer
1 Ruthless Technomancer
1 Deadly Dispute
1 Fake Your Own Death
1 Bastion of Remembrance
1 Grim Bounty
1 Thriving Moor
Treasures Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Ruthless Technomancer
|50%
|Dusk Mangler
|50%
|-
|-
|Bastion of Remembrance
|50%
|Powerstone Fracture
|50%
|-
|-
|Grim Bounty
|50%
|Contract Killing
|50%
|-
|-
1 Archfiend's Vessel
1 Bonecaller Cleric
1 Nullpriest of Oblivion
1 Eerie Soultender
1 Koma's Faithful
1 Taborax, Hope's Demise
1 Skemfar Shadowsage
1 Scion of the Swarm
1 Disfigure
1 Agonizing Syphon
1 Dark Bargain
1 Revoke Demise
1 Thriving Moor
Clerics Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Nullpriest of Oblivion
|50%
|Elderfang Disciple
|50%
|-
|-
|Eerie Soultender
|50%
|Priest of Gix
|50%
|-
|-
|Koma's Faithful
|50%
|Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
|50%
|-
|-
|Skemfar Shadowsage
|50%
|Entomber Exarch
|50%
|-
|-
|Agonizing Syphon
|50%
|Severed Strands
|50%
|-
|-
1 Pilfering Imp
1 Crooked Custodian
1 Masked Blackguard
1 Audacious Thief
1 Morbid Opportunist
1 Midnight Assassin
1 Rev, Tithe Extractor
1 Serpent Assassin
1 Thieves' Tools
1 Fake Your Own Death
1 Foul Play
1 Murder
1 Thriving Moor
Ne'er-do-wells Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Pilfering Imp
|50%
|Thieves' Guild Enforcer
|50%
|-
|-
|Crooked Custodian
|50%
|Expedition Skulker
|50%
|-
|-
|Midnight Assassin
|50%
|Bloodtithe Collector
|50%
|-
|-
|Serpent Assassin
|50%
|Balustrade Spy
|50%
|-
|-
|Murder
|50%
|Grim Bounty
|50%
|-
|-
1 Wriggling Grub
1 Durable Coilbug
1 Fretwork Colony
1 Nantuko Husk
1 Devouring Swarm
1 Heartstabber Mosquito
1 Fumulus, the Infestation
1 Swarm of Bloodflies
1 Eaten Alive
1 Village Rites
1 Subtle Strike
1 Go for the Throat
1 Thriving Moor
Icky Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Durable Coilbug
|50%
|Virus Beetle
|50%
|-
|-
|Fretwork Colony
|50%
|Endless Cockroaches
|50%
|-
|-
|Swarm of Bloodflies
|50%
|Morkrut Necropod
|50%
|-
|-
|Village Rites
|50%
|Subtle Strike
|50%
|-
|-
|Subtle Strike
|50%
|Go for the Throat
|50%
|-
|-
|Go for the Throat
|50%
|Torment of Scarabs
|50%
|-
|-
1 Vampire of the Dire Moon
1 Scourge of the Undercity
1 Blood Burglar
1 Skymarch Bloodletter
1 Gluttonous Guest
1 Nazar, the Velvet Fang
1 Sangromancer
1 Bloodtithe Collector
1 Blood Fountain
1 Gift of Fangs
1 Urge to Feed
1 Bleed Dry
1 Thriving Moor
Vampires Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Blood Burglar
|50%
|Creeping Bloodsucker
|50%
|-
|-
|Skymarch Bloodletter
|50%
|Bloodthirsty Aerialist
|50%
|-
|-
|Bloodtithe Collector
|50%
|Crossway Troublemakers
|50%
|-
|-
|Gift of Fangs
|50%
|Alchemist's Gift
|50%
|-
|-
1 Eye Collector
1 Wailing Ghoul
1 Eternal Taskmaster
1 Graveblade Marauder
1 Gorging Vulture
1 Diregraf Scavenger
1 Gravedigger
1 Gorex, the Tombshell
1 Grave Strength
1 Murder
1 Deal Gone Bad
1 Revoke Demise
1 Thriving Moor
GraveRobbers Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Wailing Ghoul
|50%
|Undead Butler
|50%
|-
|-
|Graveblade Marauder
|50%
|Doomed Necromancer
|50%
|-
|-
|Gorging Vulture
|50%
|Isareth the Awakener
|50%
|-
|-
|Diregraf Scavenger
|50%
|Moodmark Painter
|50%
|-
|-
|Gravedigger
|50%
|Dusk Mangler
|50%
|-
|-
|Grave Strength
|50%
|Necrotic Wound
|50%
|-
|-
|Murder
|50%
|Fake Your Own Death
|50%
|-
|-
1 Dross Hopper
1 Wriggling Grub
1 Morbid Opportunist
1 Ozox, the Clattering King
1 Falkenrath Noble
1 Boneclad Necromancer
1 Morkrut Behemoth
1 Reaper from the Abyss
1 Tragic Slip
1 Blood Beckoning
1 Deadly Dispute
1 Murder
1 Thriving Moor
Ghastly Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Dross Hopper
|50%
|Shambling Ghast
|50%
|-
|-
|Wriggling Grub
|50%
|Doomed Dissenter
|50%
|-
|-
|Boneclad Necromancer
|50%
|Wakedancer
|50%
|-
|-
|Morkrut Behemoth
|50%
|Moan of the Unhallowed
|50%
|-
|-
|Blood Beckoning
|50%
|Crawl from the Cellar
|50%
|-
|-
|Murder
|50%
|Defenestrate
|50%
|-
|-
1 Shorecomber Crab
1 Sigiled Starfish
1 Purple-Crystal Crab
1 Plagon, Lord of the Beach
1 Gilded Scuttler
1 Tidepool Turtle
1 Yarok's Wavecrasher
1 Kapsho Kitefins
1 Omen of the Sea
1 Starlight Snare
1 Delightful Discovery
1 Run Ashore
1 Thriving Isle
OftheCoast Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Purple-Crystal Crab
|50%
|Glimmerbell
|50%
|-
|-
|Yarok's Wavecrasher
|50%
|Azure Drake
|50%
|-
|-
|Kapsho Kitefins
|50%
|Shipwreck Dowser
|50%
|-
|-
|Omen of the Sea
|50%
|Opt
|50%
|-
|-
1 Expendable Lackey
1 Wall of Lost Thoughts
1 Merfolk Pupil
1 Stitched Drake
1 Neerdiv, Devious Diver
1 Organ Hoarder
1 Shipwreck Dowser
1 Screaming Swarm
1 Silent Departure
1 Locked in the Cemetery
1 Deep Analysis
1 Sudden Insight
1 Thriving Isle
Drowned Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Merfolk Pupil
|50%
|Towering-Wave Mystic
|50%
|-
|-
|Stitched Drake
|50%
|Draugr Thought-Thief
|50%
|-
|-
|Organ Hoarder
|50%
|Cruel Witness
|50%
|-
|-
|Shipwreck Dowser
|50%
|Waker of Waves
|50%
|-
|-
|Silent Departure
|50%
|Cackling Counterpart
|50%
|-
|-
1 Faerie Seer
1 Augur of Bolas
1 Naban, Dean of Iteration
1 Cloudkin Seer
1 Exclusion Mage
1 Archaeomancer
1 Academy Journeymage
1 Windcaller Aven
1 Remand
1 Starlight Snare
1 Choking Tethers
1 Concentrate
1 Thriving Isle
Wizards Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Cloudkin Seer
|50%
|Aether Channeler
|50%
|-
|-
|Exclusion Mage
|50%
|Frost Trickster
|50%
|-
|-
|Archaeomancer
|50%
|Expedition Diviner
|50%
|-
|-
|Windcaller Aven
|50%
|Shipwreck Dowser
|50%
|-
|-
|Choking Tethers
|50%
|Chilling Trap
|50%
|-
|-
|Concentrate
|50%
|Opportunity
|50%
|-
|-
1 Thopter Mechanic
1 Malcator's Watcher
1 Aerial Guide
1 Cloudkin Seer
1 Tide Skimmer
1 Cynette, Jelly Drover
1 Windstorm Drake
1 Serpentine Ambush
1 Winged Words
1 Starlight Snare
1 Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer
1 Gust of Wind
1 Thriving Isle
Soaring Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Thopter Mechanic
|50%
|Faerie Seer
|50%
|-
|-
|Malcator's Watcher
|50%
|Nightveil Sprite
|50%
|-
|-
|Cloudkin Seer
|50%
|Sprite Noble
|50%
|-
|-
|Windstorm Drake
|50%
|Air Elemental
|50%
|-
|-
|Serpentine Ambush
|50%
|Opt
|50%
|-
|-
|Gust of Wind
|50%
|Stolen by the Fae
|50%
|-
|-
1 Spectral Sailor
1 Stinging Lionfish
1 Brineborn Cutthroat
1 Chrome Prowler
1 Crystacean
1 Thryx, the Sudden Storm
1 Wind Strider
1 Undersea Invader
1 Opt
1 Slimebind
1 Capture Sphere
1 Delightful Discovery
1 Thriving Isle
1 Shore Keeper
1 Thopter Mechanic
1 Mystic Skyfish
1 Reckless Scholar
1 Lat-Nam Adept
1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning
1 Sphinx of Enlightenment
1 Cartouche of Knowledge
1 Omen of the Sea
1 Starlight Snare
1 Drag Under
1 Trial of Knowledge
1 Thriving Isle
Bookworms Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Shore Keeper
|50%
|Phantasmal Shieldback
|50%
|-
|-
|Thopter Mechanic
|50%
|Faerie Vandal
|50%
|-
|-
|Mystic Skyfish
|50%
|Nadir Kraken
|50%
|-
|-
|Cartouche of Knowledge
|50%
|Tolarian Kraken
|50%
|-
|-
|Omen of the Sea
|50%
|Opt
|50%
|-
|-
|Trial of Knowledge
|50%
|Soul Read
|50%
|-
|-
1 Ornithopter of Paradise
1 Eager Construct
1 Sai, Master Thopterist
1 Gilded Scuttler
1 Chief of the Foundry
1 Filigree Attendant
1 Experimental Aviator
1 Gearseeker Serpent
1 Prophetic Prism
1 Blink of an Eye
1 Whirlermaker
1 Bury in Books
1 Thriving Isle
Inventive Packet Variability
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Chief of the Foundry
|50%
|Padeem, Consul of Innovation
|50%
|-
|-
|Filigree Attendant
|50%
|Treasure Keeper
|50%
|-
|-
|Gearseeker Serpent
|50%
|Shimmer Dragon
|50%
|-
|-
|Blink of an Eye
|50%
|Universal Solvent
|50%
|-
|-
|Whirlermaker
|50%
|Fireshrieker
|50%
|-
|-
|Bury in Books
|50%
|Malfunction
|50%
|-
|-
1 Network Disruptor
1 Moon-Circuit Hacker
1 Nightveil Sprite
1 Phantom Ninja
1 Prosperous Thief
1 Ninja of the Deep Hours
1 Moonsnare Specialist
1 Taeko, the Patient Avalanche
1 Fading Hope
1 Smoke Shroud
1 Whirlwind Denial
1 Starlight Snare
1 Thriving Isle