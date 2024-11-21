Play Magic: The Gathering Foundations Jumpstart on MTG Arena November 19 to December 3 and build your collection of cards from the Foundations Jumpstart set! Mix and match themed packets to assemble a deck and start playing fast.

In Foundations Jumpstart, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. The packets include thirteen cards, some with variable cards, so the packet combinations and the games you can play are nearly limitless—you never know what to expect!

Foundations Jumpstart Event Details

Dates : November 19–December 3

: November 19–December 3 Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Foundations Jumpstart —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want and resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want and resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Foundations Jumpstart Lands

When you play Foundations Jumpstart events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck, such as these:

0260_MTGFDN_MainRep: Blossoming Sands 0261_MTGFDN_MainRep: Dismal Backwater 0265_MTGFDN_MainRep: Rugged Highlands 0266_MTGFDN_MainRep: Scoured Barrens

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection. They'll be factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Foundations Jumpstart will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, its colors will be the same as the first packet selected.

Foundations Jumpstart Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the Foundations Jumpstart packets and their respective cards. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 Savannah Lions 1 Leonin Vanguard 1 Dawnwing Marshal 1 Leonin of the Lost Pride 1 King of the Pride 1 Brimaz, King of Oreskos 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Take Up the Shield 1 Pacifism 1 Thriving Heath

1 Steadfast Unicorn 1 Ronom Unicorn 1 Sungrace Pegasus 1 Brightmare 1 Celestial Unicorn 1 Shield Mare 1 Sunmane Pegasus 1 Thurid, Mare of Destiny 1 Moment of Triumph 1 Outflank 1 Banishing Light 1 Tenacity 1 Thriving Heath

1 Giada, Font of Hope 1 Youthful Valkyrie 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Celestial Enforcer 1 Faithful Pikemaster 1 Serra Angel 1 Herald of the Sun 1 Light of Hope 1 Pacifism 1 Destroy Evil 1 Starnheim Memento 1 Secluded Steppe 1 Thriving Heath

Angels Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Celestial Enforcer 50% Stalwart Valkyrie 50% - - Serra Angel 50% Herald of War 50% - - Light of Hope 50% Rally of Wings 50% - - Destroy Evil 50% Starnheim Memento 50% - - Starnheim Memento 50% Angelic Edict 50% - -

1 Favored Hoplite 1 Fencing Ace 1 Brigone, Soldier of Meletis 1 Akroan Skyguard 1 Wingsteed Rider 1 Tethmos High Priest 1 Faithful Pikemaster 1 Defiant Strike 1 Moment of Heroism 1 Valorous Stance 1 Dauntless Onslaught 1 Chains of Custody 1 Thriving Heath

Heroes Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Akroan Skyguard 50% Elite Skirmisher 50% - - Tethmos High Priest 50% Ojutai Exemplars 50% - - Moment of Heroism 50% Gird for Battle 50% - - Dauntless Onslaught 50% Repel the Darkness 50% - -

1 Recruitment Officer 1 Hinterland Sanctifier 1 Raise the Alarm 1 Dawnwing Marshal 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Search Party Captain 1 Argivian Phalanx 1 Ancestral Blade 1 Dauntless Unity 1 Pacifism 1 Make a Stand 1 Thriving Heath

Legion Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Search Party Captain 50% Venerated Loxodon 50% - - Argivian Phalanx 50% Triplicate Spirits 50% - - Pacifism 50% Conclave Tribunal 50% - - Make a Stand 50% Defend the Campus 50% - -

1 Hinterland Sanctifier 1 Speaker of the Heavens 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Mesa Unicorn 1 Angel of Vitality 1 Brightmare 1 Qala, Ajani's Pridemate 1 Angel of Mercy 1 Divine Arrow 1 Revitalize 1 Desperate Lunge 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Thriving Heath

Healers Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Mesa Unicorn 50% Speakeasy Server 50% - - Angel of Mercy 50% Valkyrie Harbinger 50% - - Desperate Lunge 50% Take Up the Shield 50% - - Faith's Fetters 50% Recumbent Bliss 50% - -

1 Fencing Ace 1 Sunspear Shikari 1 Ancestral Blade 1 Starnheim Courser 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Faithful Pikemaster 1 Mirran Bardiche 1 Valkyrie's Sword 1 Pacifism 1 Divine Arrow 1 Starnheim Memento 1 Mace of the Valiant 1 Thriving Heath

Armed Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Sunspear Shikari 50% Stone Haven Outfitter 50% - - Starnheim Courser 50% Militant Inquisitor 50% - - Mirran Bardiche 50% Hexgold Hoverwings 50% - - Valkyrie's Sword 50% Mirran Bardiche 50% - - Starnheim Memento 50% Light the Way 50% - - Mace of the Valiant 50% Plate Armor 50% - -

1 Llanowar Elves 1 Elvish Visionary 1 Thornweald Archer 1 Leaf-Crowned Visionary 1 Ghirapur Guide 1 Dionus, Elvish Archdruid 1 Razorgrass Invoker 1 Tajuru Pathwarden 1 Arbor Armament 1 Band Together 1 Bounty of Skemfar 1 Overcome 1 Thriving Grove

Elves Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Thornweald Archer 50% Kujar Seedsculptor 50% - - Ghirapur Guide 50% High-Rise Sawjack 50% - - Tajuru Pathwarden 50% Elvish Archdruid 50% - - Arbor Armament 50% Might of the Masses 50% - - Band Together 50% Hunter's Edge 50% - -

1 Lotus Cobra 1 Snapping Gnarlid 1 Sutina, Speaker of the Tajuru 1 Undergrowth Champion 1 Canopy Baloth 1 Kazandu Stomper 1 Baloth Woodcrasher 1 Skyclave Pick-Axe 1 Adventure Awaits 1 Bite Down 1 Harrow 1 Thriving Grove 1 Evolving Wilds

1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Drover of the Mighty 1 Armored Kincaller 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Saurian Symbiote 1 Colossal Dreadmaw 1 Thundering Spineback 1 Ghalta, Primal Hunger 1 Commune with Dinosaurs 1 Giant Growth 1 Rampant Growth 1 Savage Stomp 1 Thriving Grove

Dinosaurs Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Drover of the Mighty 50% Cherished Hatchling 50% - - Armored Kincaller 50% Topiary Stomper 50% - - Giant Growth 50% Tail Swipe 50% - - Savage Stomp 50% Predator's Strike 50% - -

1 Brushstrider 1 Gnarlid Colony 1 Woodland Liege 1 Advocate of the Beast 1 Hungry Megasloth 1 Obstinate Baloth 1 Spined Tyrranax 1 Slinza, the Spiked Stampede 1 Predator's Strike 1 Explore 1 Time to Feed 1 Gift of the Gargantuan 1 Thriving Grove

1 Tukatongue Thallid 1 Saproling Migration 1 Slimy Piper 1 Sporecrown Thallid 1 Spore Crawler 1 Shroofus Sproutsire 1 Spore Swarm 1 Saurian Symbiote 1 Might of the Masses 1 Fungal Plots 1 Band Together 1 Overwhelm 1 Thriving Grove

FunGuys Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Tukatongue Thallid 50% Undercellar Myconid 50% - - Spore Crawler 50% Verdeloth the Ancient 50% - - Saurian Symbiote 50% Verdeloth the Ancient 50% - - Might of the Masses 50% For the Family 50% - - Overwhelm 50% Overcome 50% - -

1 Gnarlid Colony 1 Reckless Amplimancer 1 Orochi Merge-Keeper 1 Kodama of the West Tree 1 Heir of the Ancient Fang 1 Saurian Symbiote 1 Shardless Outlander 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Audacity 1 Warbriar Blessing 1 Wolfrider's Saddle 1 Defend the Celestus 1 Thriving Grove

1 Gingerbrute 1 Tough Cookie 1 Maraleaf Rider 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Hurska Sweet-Tooth 1 Fierce Witchstalker 1 Saurian Symbiote 1 Orchard Strider 1 Trail of Crumbs 1 Insatiable Appetite 1 Bite Down 1 Giant Opportunity 1 Thriving Grove

1 Ainok Guide 1 Slimy Piper 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Ghirapur Guide 1 Razorgrass Invoker 1 Braulios of Pheres Band 1 Realm Seekers 1 Shardless Outlander 1 Adventurous Impulse 1 Go Forth 1 Explore 1 Clear Shot 1 Thriving Grove

Explorers Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Tireless Provisioner 50% Byway Courier 50% - - Ghirapur Guide 50% Tireless Tracker 50% - - Adventurous Impulse 50% Ulvenwald Mysteries 50% - -

1 Servant of the Scale 1 Duskshell Crawler 1 Greenwood Sentinel 1 Ainok Artillerist 1 Deepwood Denizen 1 Mowu, Loyal Companion 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Spined Tyrranax 1 Snakeskin Veil 1 Aggressive Instinct 1 Jiang Yanggu, Wildcrafter 1 Biogenic Upgrade 1 Thriving Grove

Encounter Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Servant of the Scale 50% Jungle Delver 50% - - Ainok Artillerist 50% Oran-Rief Ooze 50% - - Snakeskin Veil 50% Stony Strength 50% - - Biogenic Upgrade 50% Invigorating Surge 50% - -

1 Steadfast Unicorn 1 Urdnan, Dromoka Warrior 1 Generous Pup 1 Sandsteppe Outcast 1 Jubilant Mascot 1 Relief Captain 1 Paladin of the Bloodstained 1 Expedition Raptor 1 Take Up the Shield 1 Swift Response 1 Shoulder to Shoulder 1 Banishing Light 1 Thriving Heath

1 Flutterfox 1 Nyx-Fleece Ram 1 Starfield Mystic 1 Golden-Tail Disciple 1 Psemilla, Meletian Poet 1 Glory Bearers 1 Sunblade Samurai 1 Nykthos Paragon 1 Indomitable Will 1 Divine Favor 1 Banishing Light 1 Serra's Embrace 1 Thriving Heath

Enchanted Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Nyx-Fleece Ram 50% Spirited Companion 50% - - Starfield Mystic 50% Favored of Iroas 50% - - Glory Bearers 50% Archon of Sun's Grace 50% - - Indomitable Will 50% Angelic Gift 50% - - Divine Favor 50% Indomitable Will 50% - - Serra's Embrace 50% Dreadful Apathy 50% - -

1 Phantasmal Shieldback 1 Haunting Figment 1 Krovikan Mist 1 Lord of the Unreal 1 Phantom Ninja 1 Oneirophage 1 Murmuring Mystic 1 Pol Jamaar, Illusionist 1 Opt 1 Starlight Snare 1 Phantasmal Form 1 Supreme Will 1 Thriving Isle

1 Bloodlust Inciter 1 Battlefield Scavenger 1 Nef-Crop Entangler 1 Anep, Vizier of Hazoret 1 Ahn-Crop Crasher 1 Emberhorn Minotaur 1 Zealous Conscripts 1 Cartouche of Zeal 1 Flame-Blessed Bolt 1 Fling 1 Brute Strength 1 Trial of Zeal 1 Thriving Bluff

Zealots Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Nef-Crop Entangler 50% Pathmaker Initiate 50% - - Fling 50% Kindled Fury 50% - - Brute Strength 50% Fling 50% - -

1 Voldaren Epicure 1 Ivora, Insatiable Heir 1 Blood Petal Celebrant 1 Belligerent Guest 1 Anje's Ravager 1 Voldaren Duelist 1 Falkenrath Celebrants 1 Incorrigible Youths 1 Flame-Blessed Bolt 1 Stolen Vitality 1 Soul Sear 1 Abandon Reason 1 Thriving Bluff

Bloody Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Voldaren Epicure 50% Insolent Neonate 50% - - Belligerent Guest 50% Markov Blademaster 50% - - Incorrigible Youths 50% Markov Enforcer 50% - - Flame-Blessed Bolt 50% Falkenrath Marauders 50% - - Abandon Reason 50% Markov Retribution 50% - -

1 Weaselback Redcap 1 Krenko's Command 1 Battle Cry Goblin 1 Fissure Wizard 1 General Kreat, the Boltbringer 1 Dropkick Bomber 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Volley Veteran 1 Shock 1 Brute Strength 1 Goblin Surprise 1 Open Fire 1 Thriving Bluff

Goblins Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Weaselback Redcap 50% Goblin Arsonist 50% - - Fissure Wizard 50% Mogg Flunkies 50% - - Goblin Researcher 50% Volley Veteran 50% - - Volley Veteran 50% Goblin Goliath 50% - - Brute Strength 50% Kindled Fury 50% - -

1 Satyr Hoplite 1 Arena Athlete 1 Kiln Fiend 1 Frontline Heroism 1 Cleon, Merry Champion 1 Scholar of Combustion 1 Resistance Skywarden 1 Titan's Strength 1 Hearts on Fire 1 Roil Eruption 1 Twinferno 1 Uncaged Fury 1 Thriving Bluff

Stoked Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Arena Athlete 50% Dreadhorde Arcanist 50% - - Scholar of Combustion 50% Hero of the Games 50% - - Hearts on Fire 50% Coordinated Assault 50% - - Roil Eruption 50% Hearts on Fire 50% - - Twinferno 50% Roil Eruption 50% - - Uncaged Fury 50% Unleash Fury 50% - -

1 Goma Fada Vanguard 1 Kruin Striker 1 Boggart Brute 1 Expedition Champion 1 Gornog, the Red Reaper 1 Keldon Raider 1 Wrecking Crew 1 Boldwyr Intimidator 1 Kindled Fury 1 Pyrophobia 1 Relic Axe 1 Soul Sear 1 Thriving Bluff

Warriors Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Kruin Striker 50% Kargan Intimidator 50% - - Boggart Brute 50% Unstoppable Ogre 50% - - Expedition Champion 50% Daybreak Combatants 50% - - Kindled Fury 50% Infuriate 50% - -

1 Young Pyromancer 1 Kiln Fiend 1 Guttersnipe 1 Spellgorger Weird 1 Zada, Hedron Grinder 1 Scholar of Combustion 1 Cyclops Electromancer 1 Crimson Wisps 1 Renegade Tactics 1 Fists of Flame 1 Invigorated Rampage 1 Fire Prophecy 1 Thriving Bluff

Copied Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Guttersnipe 50% Charmbreaker Devils 50% - - Spellgorger Weird 50% Firespitter Whelp 50% - - Crimson Wisps 50% Ancestral Anger 50% - - Renegade Tactics 50% Ancestral Anger 50% - - Fists of Flame 50% Hearts on Fire 50% - - Invigorated Rampage 50% Uncaged Fury 50% - -

1 Dragon Hatchling 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Firespitter Whelp 1 Dragon Whelp 1 Sparktongue Dragon 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen 1 Dragon's Fire 1 Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind 1 Seize the Spoils 1 Bathe in Dragonfire 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Forgotten Cave

Dragons Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Rapacious Dragon 50% Hellkite Whelp 50% - - Carnelian Orb of Dragonkind 50% Sarkhan, Fireblood 50% - - Bathe in Dragonfire 50% Sarkhan's Rage 50% - -

1 Goblin Fireslinger 1 Firebrand Archer 1 Fathom Fleet Firebrand 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Bloodfire Expert 1 Firespitter Whelp 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Rionya, Fire Dancer 1 Play with Fire 1 Hearts on Fire 1 Flames of the Firebrand 1 Jaya's Firenado 1 Thriving Bluff

1 Weaselback Redcap 1 Krenko's Command 1 Mogg Flunkies 1 Brothers Yamazaki 1 Brothers Yamazaki 1 Battle-Rattle Shaman 1 Fiendish Duo 1 Twinferno 1 Reckless Impulse 1 Goblin Surprise 1 Furious Reprisal 1 Pigment Storm 1 Thriving Bluff

1 Pharika's Chosen 1 Scourge of the Undercity 1 Aphelia, Viper Whisperer 1 Vraska's Finisher 1 Hooded Blightfang 1 Venomous Hierophant 1 Serpent Assassin 1 Ukud Cobra 1 Killing Glare 1 Coat with Venom 1 Night's Whisper 1 Gorgon Flail 1 Thriving Moor

1 Scourge of the Undercity 1 Dark Confidant 1 Audacious Thief 1 Arrogant Outlaw 1 Howling Banshee 1 Vampire Scrivener 1 Vilis, Broker of Blood 1 Alchemist's Gift 1 Infernal Grasp 1 Metalspinner's Puzzleknot 1 Ulcerate 1 Read the Bones 1 Thriving Moor

1 Shambling Ghast 1 Reassembling Skeleton 1 Dire Fleet Hoarder 1 Undercity Scrounger 1 Ruthless Knave 1 Evereth, Viceroy of Plunder 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Ruthless Technomancer 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Fake Your Own Death 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Grim Bounty 1 Thriving Moor

Treasures Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Ruthless Technomancer 50% Dusk Mangler 50% - - Bastion of Remembrance 50% Powerstone Fracture 50% - - Grim Bounty 50% Contract Killing 50% - -

1 Archfiend's Vessel 1 Bonecaller Cleric 1 Nullpriest of Oblivion 1 Eerie Soultender 1 Koma's Faithful 1 Taborax, Hope's Demise 1 Skemfar Shadowsage 1 Scion of the Swarm 1 Disfigure 1 Agonizing Syphon 1 Dark Bargain 1 Revoke Demise 1 Thriving Moor

Clerics Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Nullpriest of Oblivion 50% Elderfang Disciple 50% - - Eerie Soultender 50% Priest of Gix 50% - - Koma's Faithful 50% Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose 50% - - Skemfar Shadowsage 50% Entomber Exarch 50% - - Agonizing Syphon 50% Severed Strands 50% - -

1 Pilfering Imp 1 Crooked Custodian 1 Masked Blackguard 1 Audacious Thief 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Midnight Assassin 1 Rev, Tithe Extractor 1 Serpent Assassin 1 Thieves' Tools 1 Fake Your Own Death 1 Foul Play 1 Murder 1 Thriving Moor

Ne'er-do-wells Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Pilfering Imp 50% Thieves' Guild Enforcer 50% - - Crooked Custodian 50% Expedition Skulker 50% - - Midnight Assassin 50% Bloodtithe Collector 50% - - Serpent Assassin 50% Balustrade Spy 50% - - Murder 50% Grim Bounty 50% - -

1 Wriggling Grub 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Fretwork Colony 1 Nantuko Husk 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Heartstabber Mosquito 1 Fumulus, the Infestation 1 Swarm of Bloodflies 1 Eaten Alive 1 Village Rites 1 Subtle Strike 1 Go for the Throat 1 Thriving Moor

Icky Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Durable Coilbug 50% Virus Beetle 50% - - Fretwork Colony 50% Endless Cockroaches 50% - - Swarm of Bloodflies 50% Morkrut Necropod 50% - - Village Rites 50% Subtle Strike 50% - - Subtle Strike 50% Go for the Throat 50% - - Go for the Throat 50% Torment of Scarabs 50% - -

1 Vampire of the Dire Moon 1 Scourge of the Undercity 1 Blood Burglar 1 Skymarch Bloodletter 1 Gluttonous Guest 1 Nazar, the Velvet Fang 1 Sangromancer 1 Bloodtithe Collector 1 Blood Fountain 1 Gift of Fangs 1 Urge to Feed 1 Bleed Dry 1 Thriving Moor

Vampires Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Blood Burglar 50% Creeping Bloodsucker 50% - - Skymarch Bloodletter 50% Bloodthirsty Aerialist 50% - - Bloodtithe Collector 50% Crossway Troublemakers 50% - - Gift of Fangs 50% Alchemist's Gift 50% - -

1 Eye Collector 1 Wailing Ghoul 1 Eternal Taskmaster 1 Graveblade Marauder 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Diregraf Scavenger 1 Gravedigger 1 Gorex, the Tombshell 1 Grave Strength 1 Murder 1 Deal Gone Bad 1 Revoke Demise 1 Thriving Moor

GraveRobbers Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Wailing Ghoul 50% Undead Butler 50% - - Graveblade Marauder 50% Doomed Necromancer 50% - - Gorging Vulture 50% Isareth the Awakener 50% - - Diregraf Scavenger 50% Moodmark Painter 50% - - Gravedigger 50% Dusk Mangler 50% - - Grave Strength 50% Necrotic Wound 50% - - Murder 50% Fake Your Own Death 50% - -

1 Dross Hopper 1 Wriggling Grub 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Ozox, the Clattering King 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Boneclad Necromancer 1 Morkrut Behemoth 1 Reaper from the Abyss 1 Tragic Slip 1 Blood Beckoning 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Murder 1 Thriving Moor

Ghastly Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Dross Hopper 50% Shambling Ghast 50% - - Wriggling Grub 50% Doomed Dissenter 50% - - Boneclad Necromancer 50% Wakedancer 50% - - Morkrut Behemoth 50% Moan of the Unhallowed 50% - - Blood Beckoning 50% Crawl from the Cellar 50% - - Murder 50% Defenestrate 50% - -

1 Shorecomber Crab 1 Sigiled Starfish 1 Purple-Crystal Crab 1 Plagon, Lord of the Beach 1 Gilded Scuttler 1 Tidepool Turtle 1 Yarok's Wavecrasher 1 Kapsho Kitefins 1 Omen of the Sea 1 Starlight Snare 1 Delightful Discovery 1 Run Ashore 1 Thriving Isle

OftheCoast Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Purple-Crystal Crab 50% Glimmerbell 50% - - Yarok's Wavecrasher 50% Azure Drake 50% - - Kapsho Kitefins 50% Shipwreck Dowser 50% - - Omen of the Sea 50% Opt 50% - -

1 Expendable Lackey 1 Wall of Lost Thoughts 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Stitched Drake 1 Neerdiv, Devious Diver 1 Organ Hoarder 1 Shipwreck Dowser 1 Screaming Swarm 1 Silent Departure 1 Locked in the Cemetery 1 Deep Analysis 1 Sudden Insight 1 Thriving Isle

Drowned Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Merfolk Pupil 50% Towering-Wave Mystic 50% - - Stitched Drake 50% Draugr Thought-Thief 50% - - Organ Hoarder 50% Cruel Witness 50% - - Shipwreck Dowser 50% Waker of Waves 50% - - Silent Departure 50% Cackling Counterpart 50% - -

1 Faerie Seer 1 Augur of Bolas 1 Naban, Dean of Iteration 1 Cloudkin Seer 1 Exclusion Mage 1 Archaeomancer 1 Academy Journeymage 1 Windcaller Aven 1 Remand 1 Starlight Snare 1 Choking Tethers 1 Concentrate 1 Thriving Isle

Wizards Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Cloudkin Seer 50% Aether Channeler 50% - - Exclusion Mage 50% Frost Trickster 50% - - Archaeomancer 50% Expedition Diviner 50% - - Windcaller Aven 50% Shipwreck Dowser 50% - - Choking Tethers 50% Chilling Trap 50% - - Concentrate 50% Opportunity 50% - -

1 Thopter Mechanic 1 Malcator's Watcher 1 Aerial Guide 1 Cloudkin Seer 1 Tide Skimmer 1 Cynette, Jelly Drover 1 Windstorm Drake 1 Serpentine Ambush 1 Winged Words 1 Starlight Snare 1 Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer 1 Gust of Wind 1 Thriving Isle

Soaring Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Thopter Mechanic 50% Faerie Seer 50% - - Malcator's Watcher 50% Nightveil Sprite 50% - - Cloudkin Seer 50% Sprite Noble 50% - - Windstorm Drake 50% Air Elemental 50% - - Serpentine Ambush 50% Opt 50% - - Gust of Wind 50% Stolen by the Fae 50% - -

1 Spectral Sailor 1 Stinging Lionfish 1 Brineborn Cutthroat 1 Chrome Prowler 1 Crystacean 1 Thryx, the Sudden Storm 1 Wind Strider 1 Undersea Invader 1 Opt 1 Slimebind 1 Capture Sphere 1 Delightful Discovery 1 Thriving Isle

1 Shore Keeper 1 Thopter Mechanic 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Reckless Scholar 1 Lat-Nam Adept 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Sphinx of Enlightenment 1 Cartouche of Knowledge 1 Omen of the Sea 1 Starlight Snare 1 Drag Under 1 Trial of Knowledge 1 Thriving Isle

Bookworms Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Shore Keeper 50% Phantasmal Shieldback 50% - - Thopter Mechanic 50% Faerie Vandal 50% - - Mystic Skyfish 50% Nadir Kraken 50% - - Cartouche of Knowledge 50% Tolarian Kraken 50% - - Omen of the Sea 50% Opt 50% - - Trial of Knowledge 50% Soul Read 50% - -

1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Eager Construct 1 Sai, Master Thopterist 1 Gilded Scuttler 1 Chief of the Foundry 1 Filigree Attendant 1 Experimental Aviator 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Prophetic Prism 1 Blink of an Eye 1 Whirlermaker 1 Bury in Books 1 Thriving Isle

Inventive Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Chief of the Foundry 50% Padeem, Consul of Innovation 50% - - Filigree Attendant 50% Treasure Keeper 50% - - Gearseeker Serpent 50% Shimmer Dragon 50% - - Blink of an Eye 50% Universal Solvent 50% - - Whirlermaker 50% Fireshrieker 50% - - Bury in Books 50% Malfunction 50% - -