Innistrad: Crimson Vow Is Here!

Innistrad: Crimson Vow has arrived on MTG Arena. Read up on all the set’s details and explore the new cards in these articles:

Midweek Magic: Phantom Quick Draft

Want to try out drafting in a chill environment without entry costs or time pressures? Try out this week's Phantom Quick Draft in Midweek Magic.

In this event, you get to draft Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards to see what the Draft format is like against bots who don't mind if you want to take your time to read every card multiple times before selecting one and passing on the pack, and won't slow you down if you're a fast picker.

Matches are played against real players once you've finished drafting and assembled your deck. You only draft once, but you can play as many games as you want with the deck you drafted, and since this is a Phantom draft, the cards you pick aren't added to your collection.

Standard Metagame Challenge: November 19–22

Now that Innistrad: Crimson Vow has swept into the Standard game with a bloodthirsty flourish, it's time for the return of the Standard Metagame Challenge!

Standard Metagame Challenge Event Details

Dates: November 19–22

Format: Traditional Standard

Structure: Best-of-Three matches, single elimination with up to seven wins

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 7 wins 5,000 gold + 30 packs 6 wins 4,000 gold + 20 packs 5 wins 3,000 gold + 10 packs 4 wins 2,500 gold + 5 packs 3 wins 2,000 gold + 3 packs 2 wins 1,500 gold + 1 pack 1 win 1,000 gold 0 wins 500 gold

Enjoy The Gathering, November 24–28

The holidays are a time to relax and take part in gatherings that are fun and make you happy. And gatherings can happen in most any place—or any plane. In MTG Arena's The Gathering, running November 24–28, you'll find a place for the kind of gathering we all enjoy—the Magic kind!

The Gathering is an All-Access Singleton event with no entry! Build a 60-card Standard deck—regardless of whether you have the cards in your collection—but with no more than one copy of the cards you choose. Play as much as you want until the event ends!

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Available Now in the Store

Store packs are available now for Innistrad: Crimson Vow, plus these bundles:

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Sticker Bundle

5,000 gold or 1,000 gems

Three Innistrad: Crimson Vow stickers

Innistrad: Crimson Vow Borderless Dual Land Card Styles Bundle

5,000 gold or 1,000 gems

Five borderless dual land card styles

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

November 16–18: Phantom Quick Draft

November 23–25: Artisan

Quick Draft

November 12–26: Zendikar Rising

November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Arena Open

December 4: Day 1 (open to all players) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches



December 5: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft, Best-of-Three matches



Other Events

November 19–22: Standard Metagame Challenge

November 24–28: The Gathering

November 26–29: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Constructed

November 29–December 9: Wedding Crashers

November 2021 Ranked Season

The November 2021 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).