Bloomburrow Launches Next Tuesday!

All the furry fun of Bloomburrow will be here next Tuesday, July 30! But this means you have just one week left to get in your Bloomburrow bundle preorders before they disappear. There are three bundles designed to match how you like to play MTG Arena. Decide which you like, then log in and visit the MTG Arena Store and pick them up before they're gone.

The card image gallery is now complete, so check it out to see all the cards in Bloomburrow. There's a lot of fun stuff coming with Bloomburrow, including the Streamer Event, so keep reading!

Bloomburrow Streamer Event Begins July 24!

Your favorite streamers, content creators, and Magic superfans are heading to the plane of Bloomburrow! On July 24, the Bloomburrow Streamer Event begins. Creators of all kinds will explore the offerings of Bloomburrow on MTG Arena, trying out new deck brews with the critters of Bloomburrow. The event begins at 8:00 a.m. PT and runs for until 8 a.m. on July 25. So get ready to cheer on your favorite creators during this sneak preview at Magic's coziest set.

Cool Bloomburrow Cards and Styles

When you enter the plane of Bloomburrow as an outsider, interesting changes occur, as Ral Zarek discovered in the Bloomburrow Magic Story. How might other familiar denizens of the Multiverse be affected if they found themselves on the plane? We offer some possible answers to this question with the Imagine: Courageous Critters cards that are also coming to MTG Arena!

You can add these to your collection by crafting them with wildcards—there are 25 in all, plus one rebalanced card—and they include planeswalkers as well as popular and legendary creatures. They are legal in the formats you would expect from tabletop Magic as well as Brawl, Historic, and Timeless on MTG Arena.

Five fuzzy planeswalkers can also be had as sleeves through the new Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium! We're changing up how we do Mastery Pass rewards by introducing the Mastery Emporium, where you can spend your Mastery Orbs on rewards you select. Check out the Bloomburrow Mastery Details for a full list of what you'll find in the emporium.

2024 Renewal Happens July 30

Each year, MTG Arena has a Renewal period that coincides with rotation in formats like Alchemy and Standard when some sets leave these formats to make room for new sets, and each year it's a time to celebrate with a bunch of rewards!

We enter a new Magic year with the arrival of Bloomburrow on July 30, and we have all the details on what Renewal and rotation mean in the Renewal for MTG Arena's 2024 Standard Rotation article.

You may have seen the Renewal Egg when you log in—if you haven't logged in for a while, be sure to do so soon to ensure you get your Renewal Egg on July 30. It's full to bursting with these rewards that'll be yours when it hatches next Tuesday:

10 individual card rewards (ICRs) from non-rotating sets:

1 rare each from Outlaws of Thunder Junction , Murders at Karlov Manor , The Lost Caverns of Ixalan , and Wilds of Eldraine

, , , and 1 mythic rare from a Bloomburrow

5 rare from Bloomburrow

An additional Set Mastery Renewal track with these additional rewards:

3 Bloomburrow packs

packs 2 Jump In! tokens

tokens 4 Bloomburrow uncommon ICRs

uncommon ICRs 2 Bloomburrow mythic rare ICRs

mythic rare ICRs Renewal sleeve

So get ready for July 30 when Renewal arrives, rotation happens, and Bloomburrow launches on MTG Arena!

This Weekend: Win Two Play Booster Boxes!

You can score a pair of Play Booster boxes sent directly to you this weekend in the Arena Direct: Outlaws of Thunder Junction event, July 26–28.

All you have to do is notch six wins in Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed Best-of-One matches before hitting two losses, and you could be happily awaiting a double-sized package in the mail! Note that the two Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster boxes prize is available while supplies last and will be substituted for a $250 cash prize for players who earn this prize after supplies run out.

You must be 18 years or older to participate, and Arena Direct is not available in all locations, so be sure to read the Arena Direct Terms and Conditions to get the complete event details and prizes!

What's That Strange Store Tab?

Hey, some curious and clever critters may notice a tab in the MTG Arena Store page while watching the Streamer Event on July 24. But what's this? It's empty! Oh, the Calamity!

Never fear, deckfolk! What you're seeing is a new offering that will be availiable shoftly after Bloomburrow release. Stay tuned for more details.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft

Bot Draft July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow

August 6–8: Bloomburrow Constructed

Constructed August 13–15: Brawl

Quick Draft

July 16–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 30–August 9: March of the Machines

August 9–20: Bloomburrow

Other Events

July 16–30: Arena Cube Draft

Draft July 22–30: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

August Qualifier Events – Bloomburrow Limited

August 3: Best-of-One Play-In

August 9: Best-of-Three Play-In

August 10–11: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT

August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 July 20: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) July 21: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Blade Splicer card sleeve

July 2024 Ranked Season The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

