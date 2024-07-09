Bloomburrow Set Mastery

24x Bloomburrow packs

5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeves in the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium)

Bloomburrow Mastery Pass

Avatars

Hugs avatar

Cards and Packs

20x packs: 4x Bloomburrow 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction 4x Murders at Karlov Manor 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan 4x Wilds of Eldraine

10x Bloomburrow mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 61+: 1x uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Otter Offspring sleeve

Dawn's Truce exquisite sleeve

Renewal 2024 sleeve

Obtainable through the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium:

Elspeth, Sun's Champion Valley sleeve

Jace, the Mind Sculptor Valley sleeve

Lilana, Dreadhorde General Valley sleeve

Domri, Anarch of Bolas Valley sleeve

Nissa, Who Shakes the World Valley sleeve

Card Styles

15x common card styles

10x uncommon card styles

32x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, or other offers from the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium)

Event Tokens

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

Gold and Gems

4,000 gold

1,200 gems

Companions

Whiskervale Duelist

Thistledown Sentinel

Bramblewarden Hero

How Many Levels Are There in the Bloomburrow Set Mastery?

The Bloomburrow set mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 48, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60—and beyond!

Introducing the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium

Starting with Bloomburrow, MTG Arena will have a Mastery Emporium instead of a Mastery Tree.

The Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium functions like past Mastery Trees—this is where players can spend their Bloomburrow Mastery Orbs on card styles, a cycle of cute Planeswalker sleeves, and other offers. And in the Mastery Emporium, players can browse and redeem their Mastery Orbs for any offer right away!

Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium Offers

4x Sorin Markov cards