Bloomburrow Mastery Details
Bloomburrow Set Mastery
- 24x Bloomburrow packs
- 5x Mastery Orbs (each redeemable for a card style or sleeves in the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium)
Bloomburrow Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Hugs avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20x packs:
- 4x Bloomburrow
- 4x Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- 4x Murders at Karlov Manor
- 4x The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- 4x Wilds of Eldraine
- 10x Bloomburrow mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 61+: 1x uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Otter Offspring sleeve
- Dawn's Truce exquisite sleeve
- Renewal 2024 sleeve
Obtainable through the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
- 15x common card styles
- 10x uncommon card styles
- 32x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for card styles, sleeves, or other offers from the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium)
Event Tokens
- 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 gold
- 1,200 gems
Companions
- Whiskervale Duelist
- Thistledown Sentinel
- Bramblewarden Hero
How Many Levels Are There in the Bloomburrow Set Mastery?
The Bloomburrow set mastery goes up to Level 60. All players receive rewards through Level 48, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 60—and beyond!
Introducing the Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium
Starting with Bloomburrow, MTG Arena will have a Mastery Emporium instead of a Mastery Tree.
The Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium functions like past Mastery Trees—this is where players can spend their Bloomburrow Mastery Orbs on card styles, a cycle of cute Planeswalker sleeves, and other offers. And in the Mastery Emporium, players can browse and redeem their Mastery Orbs for any offer right away!
Bloomburrow Mastery Emporium OffersAvailable for two (2) Mastery Orbs:
- Elspeth, Sun's Champion Valley sleeve
- Jace, the Mind Sculptor Valley sleeve
- Liliana, Dreadhorde General Valley sleeve
- Domri, Anarch of Bolas Valley sleeve
- Nissa, Who Shakes the World Valley sleeve
- 4x Sorin Markov cards
- Season of the Burrow card style
- Season of Weaving card style
- Season of Loss card style
- Season of the Bold card style
- Season of Gathering card style
- Essence Channeler card style
- Azure Beastbinder card style
- Osteomancer Adept card style
- Hearthborn Battler card style
- Keen-Eyed Curator card style
- Valley Questcaller card style
- Valley Floodcaller card style
- Valley Rotcaller card style
- Valley Flamecaller card style
- Valley Mightcaller card style
- Lupinflower Village card style
- Lilypad Village card style
- Mudflat Village card style
- Rockface Village card style
- Oakhollow Village card style
- Lifecreed Duo card style
- Lightshell Duo card style
- Glidedive Duo card style
- Kindlespark Duo card style
- Bakersbane Duo card style