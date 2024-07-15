MTG Arena Announcements – July 15, 2024
In this edition:
- Congratulations to the Winner of Arena Championship 6, Wouter Noordzij!
- Win $2,000 and an Invite to Qualifier Weekend in Arena Open This Weekend
- Arena Direct Returns with 2x Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster Boxes
- Bloomburrow Preorder Bundles Available Now
- Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundles
- Preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Box on Amazon, Get a Special MTG Arena Sleeve
- Event Schedule
Congratulations to the Winner of Arena Championship 6, Wouter Noordzij!
Wouter Noordzij claimed the winner's spot during this past weekend's Arena Championship 6, while Marcus Wosner took second place. They both faced a field of talented Magic players to reach the top, Wouter with his Boros Energy deck that has been much discussed with the release of Modern Horizons 3, and Marcus with the deck designed to challenge it, Jeskai Lotus Field.
In the end, Boros Energy in the hands of Wouter couldn't be stopped. Both now head to the Magic World Championship coming this October!
Win $2,000 and an Invite to Qualifier Weekend in Arena Open This Weekend
This weekend, take your hard-earned skills in Sealed and Draft with Modern Horizons 3 and bring them to Arena Open Modern Horizons 3 this weekend, July 20–21, because they could win you $2,000 and an invitation to the August Qualifier Weekend!
Everyone who enters the event will receive the Blade Splicer sleeve, too!
Arena Direct Returns with 2x Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster Boxes
Turn your digital wins into physical rewards! The next Arena Direct event happens July 26–28, featuring Outlaws of Thunder Junction Best-of-One Sealed matches. Rack up six wins before hitting two losses, and you'll earn two—that's right, count 'em!—two Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster boxes delivered to you!
Arena Direct: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Event Details
- Event open: July 26, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC
- Signup close: July 28, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC
- Event 2 end: July 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.
- Format: Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters
- Entry: 5,000 gems per entry
- Rewards:
- 0–3 wins: No rewards
- 4 wins: 2,000 gems
- 5 wins: 5,000 gems
- 6 wins: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster boxes*
*This prize is available while supplies last and will be substituted for a $250 Cash Prize for players who earn this prize after supplies run out.
There are some limitations—you must be 18 years or older to participate, and Arena Direct is not available in all locations—so check the Arena Direct Terms and Conditions for these and full details on the event!
Bloomburrow Preorder Bundles Available Now
Bloomburrow preorder bundles are now in the MTG Arena Store, so soar, hop, or scamper your way in to secure yours now before they're gone at launch on July 30!
You have three options tailored to fit your play style:
- Want to get a big head start on building your Bloomburrow collection? Check out the Ral Pack Bundle with its 50 packs and 5 Golden Packs.
- Love playing in events and climbing the Ranked Season tiers? Maybe the Mabel Play Bundle with its Play-In Points and Draft and Sealed tokens is the right one for you.
- Enjoy progressing through the Mastery rewards? The Hugs Pass Bundle gets you the Mastery Pass plus a sleeve, a card, and a card style.
There's something for everyone in all of these!
Ral Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Ral, Crackling Wit sleeve
- 50x Bloomburrow packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Ral, Crackling Wit card
- Ral, Crackling Wit depth art card style
Mabel Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Mabel Play Bundle
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame sleeve
- Mabel companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame card
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame depth art card style
Hugs Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian sleeve
- Bloomburrow Mastery Pass
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian card
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian depth art card style
More Previews, More Bloomburrow Cards!
We've added more cards to the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery since Debut last week as preview season has rolled along, like The Infamous Cruelclaw and Warren Warleader.
Stop by and see what's been revealed so far, and keep your eyes open for more as we close in on Bloomburrow's July 30 release on MTG Arena!
Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundles
Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® is available in stores! Join the Brotherhood with two new Assassins Creed® bundles. Enter the Animus with ten full-art basic lands inspired by the world of Assassin's Creed®.
Don the Hood and become Ezio on MTG Arena. Get the Ezio Avatar and nine assassin sleeves in the Assassins Creed® cosmetics bundle.
© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast LLC.
Preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Box on Amazon, Get a Special MTG Arena Sleeve
Preorder a Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster box on Amazon US now through July 31 to receive a code on September 27 redeemable for a special Duskmourn-themed MTG Arena sleeve!
You must purchase a Play Boosters box directly from Amazon US between June 28 and July 31. The code will be delivered and redeemable starting on September 27 after your order is shipped or fulfilled. Codes are valid for a year (through September 27, 2025) and are not available in all regions. See additional terms and conditions.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- July 16–18: Explorer Showcase
- July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft
- July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow
- August 6–8: Bloomburrow Constructed
Quick Draft
- July 16–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- July 30–August 9: March of the Machines
Other Events
Draft Until Bloomburrow Drops!
- July 16–22: The Brothers' War Premier Draft
- July 16–30: Arena Cube Draft
- July 22–30: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft
August Qualifier Events – Bloomburrow Limited
- August 3: Best-of-One Play-In
- August 9: Best-of-Three Play-In
- August 10–11: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
August
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Bloomburrow Sealed
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Bloomburrow Sealed
- Qualifier Weekend
August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Bloomburrow Sealed
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3
- July 20: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 21: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)
All entrants receive the Blade Splicer card sleeve
July 2024 Ranked Season
The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style
