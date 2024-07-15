In this edition:

Congratulations to the Winner of Arena Championship 6, Wouter Noordzij!

Wouter Noordzij claimed the winner's spot during this past weekend's Arena Championship 6, while Marcus Wosner took second place. They both faced a field of talented Magic players to reach the top, Wouter with his Boros Energy deck that has been much discussed with the release of Modern Horizons 3, and Marcus with the deck designed to challenge it, Jeskai Lotus Field.

In the end, Boros Energy in the hands of Wouter couldn't be stopped. Both now head to the Magic World Championship coming this October!

Win $2,000 and an Invite to Qualifier Weekend in Arena Open This Weekend

This weekend, take your hard-earned skills in Sealed and Draft with Modern Horizons 3 and bring them to Arena Open Modern Horizons 3 this weekend, July 20–21, because they could win you $2,000 and an invitation to the August Qualifier Weekend!

Everyone who enters the event will receive the Blade Splicer sleeve, too!

Arena Direct Returns with 2x Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster Boxes

Turn your digital wins into physical rewards! The next Arena Direct event happens July 26–28, featuring Outlaws of Thunder Junction Best-of-One Sealed matches. Rack up six wins before hitting two losses, and you'll earn two—that's right, count 'em!—two Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster boxes delivered to you!

Arena Direct: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Event Details

Event open : July 26, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC

: July 26, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC Signup close : July 28, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC

: July 28, 2024, at 5 a.m. Pacific / 1200 UTC Event 2 end : July 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

: July 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. Pacific / 1500 UTC—no new matches begin after this time but matches in progress will be allowed to finish. Format : Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters

: Sealed Best-of-One using 6 packs of Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Boosters Entry : 5,000 gems per entry

: 5,000 gems per entry Rewards :

: 0–3 wins: No rewards



4 wins: 2,000 gems



5 wins: 5,000 gems



6 wins: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster boxes*

*This prize is available while supplies last and will be substituted for a $250 Cash Prize for players who earn this prize after supplies run out.

There are some limitations—you must be 18 years or older to participate, and Arena Direct is not available in all locations—so check the Arena Direct Terms and Conditions for these and full details on the event!

Bloomburrow Preorder Bundles Available Now

Bloomburrow preorder bundles are now in the MTG Arena Store, so soar, hop, or scamper your way in to secure yours now before they're gone at launch on July 30!

You have three options tailored to fit your play style:

Want to get a big head start on building your Bloomburrow collection? Check out the Ral Pack Bundle with its 50 packs and 5 Golden Packs.

with its 50 packs and 5 Golden Packs. Love playing in events and climbing the Ranked Season tiers? Maybe the Mabel Play Bundle with its Play-In Points and Draft and Sealed tokens is the right one for you.

with its Play-In Points and Draft and Sealed tokens is the right one for you. Enjoy progressing through the Mastery rewards? The Hugs Pass Bundle gets you the Mastery Pass plus a sleeve, a card, and a card style.

There's something for everyone in all of these!

Ral Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Ral Pack Bundle Ral, Crackling Wit Sleeve Ral, Crackling Wit Available at purchase: Ral, Crackling Wit sleeve Available at release (July 30): 50x Bloomburrow packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Ral, Crackling Wit card

Ral, Crackling Wit depth art card style

Mabel Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Mabel Play Bundle Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Sleeve Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Mabel Companion Available at purchase: Mabel, Heir to Cragflame sleeve

Mabel companion Available at release (July 30): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame card

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame depth art card style

Hugs Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Hugs Pass Bundle Hugs, Grisly Guardian Sleeve Hugs, Grisly Guardian Available at purchase: Hugs, Grisly Guardian sleeve Available at release (July 30): Bloomburrow Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Hugs, Grisly Guardian card

Hugs, Grisly Guardian depth art card style

More Previews, More Bloomburrow Cards!

We've added more cards to the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery since Debut last week as preview season has rolled along, like The Infamous Cruelclaw and Warren Warleader.

Stop by and see what's been revealed so far, and keep your eyes open for more as we close in on Bloomburrow's July 30 release on MTG Arena!

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® Bundles

Magic: The Gathering® – Assassin's Creed® is available in stores! Join the Brotherhood with two new Assassins Creed® bundles. Enter the Animus with ten full-art basic lands inspired by the world of Assassin's Creed®.

Don the Hood and become Ezio on MTG Arena. Get the Ezio Avatar and nine assassin sleeves in the Assassins Creed® cosmetics bundle.

© 2024 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. ™ & © 2024 Wizards of the Coast LLC.

Preorder Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster Box on Amazon, Get a Special MTG Arena Sleeve

Preorder a Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Booster box on Amazon US now through July 31 to receive a code on September 27 redeemable for a special Duskmourn-themed MTG Arena sleeve!

You must purchase a Play Boosters box directly from Amazon US between June 28 and July 31. The code will be delivered and redeemable starting on September 27 after your order is shipped or fulfilled. Codes are valid for a year (through September 27, 2025) and are not available in all regions. See additional terms and conditions.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

July 16–18: Explorer Showcase

July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft

Bot Draft July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow

August 6–8: Bloomburrow Constructed

Quick Draft

July 16–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 30–August 9: March of the Machines

Other Events

Draft Until Bloomburrow Drops!

July 16–22: The Brothers' War Premier Draft

Premier Draft July 16–30: Arena Cube Draft

Draft July 22–30: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

August Qualifier Events – Bloomburrow Limited

August 3: Best-of-One Play-In

August 9: Best-of-Three Play-In

August 10–11: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT

August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 July 20: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) July 21: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Blade Splicer card sleeve

July 2024 Ranked Season The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

