『エルドレインの森』における「ザ・リスト」の更新
『エルドレインの森』の発売が迫る今こそ、「ザ・リスト」の更新情報をお伝えします。「ザ・リスト」とは、セット・ブースターで手に入るマジック30年の歴史から選ばれたカード群です。
「ザ・リスト」のカードは、セット・ブースターから出現する可能性があります。それらはセット・ブースターの最後の１枠に約25%の確率で封入されており、そのレアリティはコモンから神話レアまですべての可能性があります。ザ・リストのカードには、左下隅にプレインズウォーカー・シンボルが印刷されており、見分けることができます。
「ザ・リスト」収録のカードは、『エルドレインの森』の「おとぎ話カード」と同じく、それがもともと使用できるフォーマットにて使用できます。
また、「ザ・リスト」のカードが出現する際に、５％に届かないくらいの確率で『Secret Lair X The Walking Dead』のユニバースウィズイン版が代わりに出現します。ユニバースウィズイン版のカードは「ザ・リスト」の枠からのみ出現し、カードの言語は英語版のみとなります。ゾンビハンターの一団をご覧あれ！
「ザ・リスト」収録のユニバースウィズイン版のカードは『Secret Lair X The Walking Dead』版のカードと異なる名前を持ちますが、それらには互換の名前であることを示す表示（「=」マーク）がカード下部の３文字略号やカード番号が書かれたところに印刷されています。それらはそれぞれの互換の名前を持つカードと機能的には同一のカードとして扱われ、デッキに合計４枚（統率者戦では１枚）のみ採用できます。
「ザ・リスト」収録のカード
以下に、今回追加される「ザ・リスト」のカードと、それらと入れ替わりに除外されるカードの一覧を掲載します。また最後に、今回の「ザ・リスト」の全体も掲載します。
（編注：以下のリストのポップアップで表示される画像は、「ザ・リスト」の版と異なることがあります。どの版が「ザ・リスト」に含まれるかは、各カードの右側の出典をご覧ください。）
-
「ザ・リスト」に追加されるカード
-
カード名 出典セット Academy Manufactor MH2 Arcbound Mouser MH2 Aura Barbs BOK Auramancer's Guise PLC Bake into a Pie ELD Castle Garenbrig ELD Cauldron Familiar ELD Cavalier of Thorns M20 Changeling Hero LRW Charming Prince ELD Clock of Omens M13 Counterbalance CSP Cunning Breezedancer DTK Cursed Flesh EXO Demonic Bargain VOW Dwarven Recruiter ODY Echoing Courage CNS Eldrazi Conscription UMA Embercleave ELD Enchanted Carriage ELD Enkira, Hostile Scavenger SLX Fae Offering MH2 Faerie Artisans C16 Faerie Harbinger LRW Foulmire Knight ELD Giant Killer ELD Giant's Ire LRW Gisa's Favorite Shovel SLX Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate SLX Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX Hansk, Slayer Zealot SLX Hungry Lynx C17 Mad Ratter ELD Malik, Grim Manipulator SLX Maraleaf Pixie ELD Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes CLB Mirri the Cursed TSR No Rest for the Wicked 10E Oko, the Trickster ELD Once Upon a Time ELD Pemmin's Aura SCG Questing Beast ELD Rebuff the Wicked PLC Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Royal Trooper BBD Rust Monster AFR Spellstutter Sprite LRW Stonecoil Serpent ELD Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 The Meathook Massacre MID The Royal Scions ELD Vulshok Sorcerer 5DN Warchief Giant C15 Wolfcaller's Howl C14 Yidaro, Wandering Monster IKO
-
「ザ・リスト」から除外されるカード
-
カード名 出典セット Acidic Soil USG Archaeomancer's Map STX Argentum Armor AFR Argivian Find WTH Argivian Restoration DDF Artillerize NPH Bane of Progress C15 Beacon of Unrest 2XM Blightsteel Colossus 2XM Burning Inquiry M10 Collector Ouphe MH1 Detonate MRD Endoskeleton USG Energy Flux MMQ Feldon of the Third Path STX Fist of Suns C17 Gaea's Revenge ORI Game Plan BBD Geth's Verdict NPH Glissa's Courier MBS Great Furnace MRD Grisly Transformation BNG Hurkyl's Recall MM2 Implode PLS Kaldra Compleat MH2 Kemba's Legion MBS Leonin Arbiter C17 Lose Hope 5DN Mana Geyser 5DN Mechanized Production AER Melira's Keepers MBS Mirrodin Besieged MH1 Mishra's Factory MH2 Mycosynth Lattice BBD Opportunity ULG Order of Yawgmoth DDE Pentavus C14 Praetor's Counsel C14 Priest of Gix DDE Reaper of Sheoldred NPH Rout STX Sabertooth Cobra MIR Shatterstorm 10E Soul of New Phyrexia M15 Sword of Feast and Famine 2XM Sword of War and Peace 2XM Toxic Iguanar CON Verdurous Gearhulk KLD Vile Requiem C13 Virulent Sliver FUT
-
今回の「ザ・リスト」の一覧
-
カード名 出典セット Academy Manufactor MH2 Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DAR All That Glitters ELD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Arcbound Mouser MH2 Archmage Emeritus STX Aura Barbs BOK Auramancer's Guise PLC Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Bake into a Pie ELD Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Bladewing the Risen IMA Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Brago's Representative CNS Brain Weevil DDJ Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Capenna Express SNC Castle Garenbrig ELD Cauldron Familiar ELD Cavalier of Thorns M20 Changeling Hero LRW Charming Prince ELD Cinder Elemental M21 Clock of Omens M13 Consume Spirit DDC Counterbalance CSP Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crumbling Colossus M12 Crush the Weak KHM Crystalline Crawler C16 Cunning Breezedancer DTK Cursed Flesh EXO Demonic Bargain VOW Dig Up VOW Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Doomed Traveler 2X2 Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Dwarven Recruiter ODY Echoing Courage CNS Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Eldrazi Conscription UMA Elven Palisade EXO Embercleave ELD Empyrean Eagle M20 Enchanted Carriage ELD Endless Obedience M15 Enkira, Hostile Scavenger SLX Etali, Primal Storm RIX Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Fae Offering MH2 Faerie Artisans C16 Faerie Harbinger LRW Fallen Ideal C15 Far Traveler CLB Flamekin Village C14 Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Foulmire Knight ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Geth's Grimoire DST Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Giant Caterpillar VIS Giant Killer ELD Giant's Ire LRW Gisa and Geralf EMN Gisa's Favorite Shovel SLX Gleeful Sabotage SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate SLX Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX Grim Strider AKH Grumgully, the Generous ELD Hansk, Slayer Zealot SLX High Ground 10E Hoarding Dragon IMA Hope of Ghirapur AER Hungry Lynx C17 Ihsan's Shade A25 Incubation // Incongruity RNA Initiate of Blood CHK Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasive Surgery SOI Ixalan's Binding XLN Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Kels, Fight Fixer M21 Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Ketria Triome IKO Lantern of Insight 5DN Leap STH Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Mad Ratter ELD Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Malik, Grim Manipulator SLX Maraleaf Pixie ELD Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Miner's Bane M15 Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes CLB Mirri the Cursed TSR Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Murasa Ranger BFZ Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Netherborn Altar IKO Nihil Spellbomb SOM Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ No Rest for the Wicked 10E Oaken Brawler LRW Oko, the Trickster ELD Old Ghastbark SHM Once Upon a Time ELD Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Path to the World Tree KHM Pemmin's Aura SCG Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pitiless Horde DTK Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Prison Term SHM Questing Beast ELD Rakdos Cackler GK2 Ravnica at War WAR Rebuff the Wicked PLC Reduce // Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Royal Trooper BBD Rust Monster AFR Ruthless Invasion NPH Sadistic Augermage DDM Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Sea of Clouds BBD Segovian Angel MH1 Siege Zombie DBL Soul of Shandalar M15 Spellstutter Sprite LRW Spined Fluke USG Sprout Swarm FUT Stonecoil Serpent ELD Stormscape Battlemage PLS Stormwatch Eagle PCY Suntouched Myr HOP Survival Cache IMA Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 The Great Aurora ORI The Meathook Massacre MID The Royal Scions ELD The World Tree KHM Thran War Machine ULG Throat Slitter BOK Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Traveler's Cloak CNS Vega, the Watcher KHM Vryn Wingmare M21 Vulshok Sorcerer 5DN Warchief Giant C15 Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Wolfcaller's Howl C14 Yidaro, Wandering Monster IKO Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR Zombie Apocalypse MID
過去の「ザ・リスト」収録カードは以下をご覧ください。
-
過去の「ザ・リスト」
-
