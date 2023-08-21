『エルドレインの森』の発売が迫る今こそ、「ザ・リスト」の更新情報をお伝えします。「ザ・リスト」とは、セット・ブースターで手に入るマジック30年の歴史から選ばれたカード群です。

「ザ・リスト」のカードは、セット・ブースターから出現する可能性があります。それらはセット・ブースターの最後の１枠に約25%の確率で封入されており、そのレアリティはコモンから神話レアまですべての可能性があります。ザ・リストのカードには、左下隅にプレインズウォーカー・シンボルが印刷されており、見分けることができます。

左下隅のプレインズウォーカー・シンボルの例

「ザ・リスト」収録のカードは、『エルドレインの森』「おとぎ話カード」と同じく、それがもともと使用できるフォーマットにて使用できます。

また、「ザ・リスト」のカードが出現する際に、５％に届かないくらいの確率で『Secret Lair X The Walking Dead』のユニバースウィズイン版が代わりに出現します。ユニバースウィズイン版のカードは「ザ・リスト」の枠からのみ出現し、カードの言語は英語版のみとなります。ゾンビハンターの一団をご覧あれ！

《Greymond, Avacyn's Steward》 《Gisa's Favorite Shovel》 《Enkira, Hostile Scavenger》
《Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate》 《Hansk, Slayer Zealot》 《Malik, Grim Manipulator》

「ザ・リスト」収録のユニバースウィズイン版のカードは『Secret Lair X The Walking Dead』版のカードと異なる名前を持ちますが、それらには互換の名前であることを示す表示（「=」マーク）がカード下部の３文字略号やカード番号が書かれたところに印刷されています。それらはそれぞれの互換の名前を持つカードと機能的には同一のカードとして扱われ、デッキに合計４枚（統率者戦では１枚）のみ採用できます。

「ザ・リスト」収録のカード

以下に、今回追加される「ザ・リスト」のカードと、それらと入れ替わりに除外されるカードの一覧を掲載します。また最後に、今回の「ザ・リスト」の全体も掲載します。

（編注：以下のリストのポップアップで表示される画像は、「ザ・リスト」の版と異なることがあります。どの版が「ザ・リスト」に含まれるかは、各カードの右側の出典をご覧ください。）

ザ・リスト」に追加されるカード

カード名 出典セット
Academy ManufactorMH2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Bake into a PieELD
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Clock of OmensM13
CounterbalanceCSP
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Cursed FleshEXO
Demonic BargainVOW
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
EmbercleaveELD
Enchanted CarriageELD
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Foulmire KnightELD
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Hungry LynxC17
Mad RatterELD
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX
Maraleaf PixieELD
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oko, the TricksterELD
Once Upon a TimeELD
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Questing BeastELD
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Royal ScionsELD
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Warchief GiantC15
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO

ザ・リスト」から除外されるカード

カード名 出典セット
Acidic SoilUSG
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
ArtillerizeNPH
Bane of ProgressC15
Beacon of Unrest2XM
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Burning InquiryM10
Collector OupheMH1
DetonateMRD
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Fist of SunsC17
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Geth's VerdictNPH
Glissa's CourierMBS
Great FurnaceMRD
Grisly TransformationBNG
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
ImplodePLS
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Leonin ArbiterC17
Lose Hope5DN
Mana Geyser5DN
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
OpportunityULG
Order of YawgmothDDE
PentavusC14
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
RoutSTX
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Shatterstorm10E
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Toxic IguanarCON
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT

今回の「ザ・リスト」の一覧

カード名 出典セット
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Capenna ExpressSNC
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crumbling ColossusM12
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Cursed FleshEXO
Demonic BargainVOW
Dig UpVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Endless ObedienceM15
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
High Ground10E
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hope of GhirapurAER
Hungry LynxC17
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Initiate of BloodCHK
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
LeapSTH
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX
Maraleaf PixieELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Murasa RangerBFZ
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Ravnica at WarWAR
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Reduce // RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Segovian AngelMH1
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Suntouched MyrHOP
Survival CacheIMA
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Great AuroraORI
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Royal ScionsELD
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Throat SlitterBOK
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Traveler's CloakCNS
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Vryn WingmareM21
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Zombie ApocalypseMID

過去の「ザ・リスト」収録カードは以下をご覧ください。

過去の「ザ・リスト