Upcoming Events

Deck Doctor Challenge: Holiday-themed Commander Friday through Thursday, December 8–14, 2023 Submissions Due: December 13, 12 p.m. PT

(8 p.m. UTC)

(8 p.m. UTC) Voting Ends: December 14, 12 p.m. PT

(8 p.m. UTC) Canadian Highlander on SpellTable Friday, December 15, 2023

3–5 p.m. PT

(11 p.m. – 1 a.m. 12/16 UTC)

We host special events each month for our members. One such event is our Q&A sessions. This month, we're introducing the Deck Doctor Challenge! This is a timed event that tests your creative deck-building skills. For this event, you are challenged to build the most on-flavor Commander deck you can around the holiday festivities, and our server members will vote on their favorite deck. If you've got what it takes, then join the server and get brewing!

If you want to play a match with the Magic Community Team or members of the server, we also host SpellTable sessions. We're playing Canadian Highlander on SpellTable later this month, so sleeve up those decks! If you're not familiar with Canadian Highlander, learn about its banned list and points list here: canadianhighlander.ca/points-list/

Join the Server

Magic: The Gathering has an official home on Discord! We discuss news and various topics there, ranging from general Magic conversations to lore, rules, and even individual formats that make Magic what it is. Want to discuss the latest developments in the Magic story? Or perhaps you'd like to jump right into a Constructed or Limited discussion? We've got a channel where you can do just that!

If you'd love to participate in any of these events, you can join the official Magic: The Gathering server here: discord.gg/wizards-magic

Stay tuned to see what else is coming to the Discord server next month. See you on the server!