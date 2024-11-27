Secret Lair 20 Ways to Win Commander Deck

For fans of sudden victories, unexpected upsets, and comebacks that come out of nowhere, the 20 Ways to Win Commander deck is loaded with jaw-dropping win conditions that will leave your friends and foes speechless. Now, you'll never have to rely on old-fashioned ways of winning ever again! Featuring ten cards with brand-new artwork in dazzling rainbow foil, this 100-card Commander deck is ready to play (and win) right out of the box. 

Contents

  • 1 Ready-to-Play 100-card Commander deck with: 
    • 10 Borderless rainbow foil cards with brand-new artwork 
    • 16 Updated non-foil cards with the Secret Lair (SLD) set symbol 
    • 74 Non-foil cards with the Planeswalker symbol 
  • 1 Display commander printed on thicker cardstock; not legal for sanctioned play 
  • 2 Rainbow foil Shrine tokens with brand-new artwork 
  • 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens 

Price

  • $149.99 USD 

Artwork by AlbaBG, Natalie Andrewson, Jordan Crane, Heikala, Aya Kakeda, kelogsloops, Brandi Milne, Luke Pearson, Dani Pendergast, Yuko Shimizu, and Wizard of Barge.

This five-color Commander deck lets you win the game in all sorts of weird and wild ways, ranging from simple combat damage to the fan-favorite Maze's End. Go-Shintai of Life's Origin helms the deck with all the style and panache you'd expect from Secret Lair, ensuring the deck will dazzle your opponents.

1825_MTGSLD_20W: Go-Shintai of Life's Origin

With ten crafty cards featuring all-new artwork of a tanuki trickster spirit making mischief and turning tables, this deck will have you raising your paws in celebration before your opponents even know what hit them.

Click here to see the other tanuki-themed cards
1826_MTGSLD_20W: Approach of the Second Sun 1827_MTGSLD_20W: Felidar Sovereign 1828_MTGSLD_20W: Happily Ever After 1829_MTGSLD_20W: Triskaidekaphile 1830_MTGSLD_20W: Revel in Riches 1831_MTGSLD_20W: Helix Pinnacle 1832_MTGSLD_20W: Simic Ascendancy 1833_MTGSLD_20W: Sol Ring 1834_MTGSLD_20W: Maze's End

The deck also includes two rainbow foil Shrine tokens with brand-new artwork that also highlight the win condition–loving tanuki. There are also ten non-foil double-sided tokens that give you everything you need to keep track of your deck's many paths to victory.

1835_MTGSLD_20W: Shrine 1852_MTGSLD_20W: Spirit

Tokens:

  • 2 Rainbow foil Shrine tokens
  • 10 Non-foil double-sided tokens
    • 2 Spirit (SLD) // Blue Shapeshifter (KHM)
    • 2 Thopter (NEC) // Copy (LCI)
    • 2 Treasure (NEO) // Citizen (SNC)
    • 1 Treasure (NEO) // Colorless Shapeshifter (2XM)
    • 1 Samurai (ONE) // Colorless Shapeshifter (2XM)
    • 1 Samurai (ONE) // Clue (CMM)
    • 1 Spirit (SLD) // Clue (CMM)

The 20 Ways to Win Secret Lair Commander deck goes on sale December 2, 2024, starting at 9:00 a.m. PST on MagicSecretLair.com. This release is available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while. 20 Ways to Win qualifies for free shipping where available, so check MagicSecretLair.com for details.

20 Ways to Win Commander Decklist 

(Editor's note: The decklist below pulls the newest printing of each card automatically from our database, including printings that are not in this product. Decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.) 

1 Go-Shintai of Life's Origin 1 Approach of the Second Sun 1 Felidar Sovereign 1 Happily Ever After 1 Triskaidekaphile 1 Revel in Riches 1 Helix Pinnacle 1 Simic Ascendancy 1 Sol Ring 1 Maze's End 1 Monologue Tax 1 Pariah 1 Test of Endurance 1 Mechanized Production 1 Mystic Remora 1 Ghoulish Impetus 1 Liliana's Contract 1 Mayael's Aria 1 Auriok Champion 1 Austere Command 1 Clever Concealment 1 The Eternal Wanderer 1 Halo Fountain 1 Heliod, Sun-Crowned 1 Heliod's Intervention 1 Mangara, the Diplomat 1 Shalai, Voice of Plenty 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Sun Titan 1 Tragic Arrogance 1 Drown in Dreams 1 Rite of Replication 1 Twenty-Toed Toad 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Hellkite Tyrant 1 Taurean Mauler 1 Augur of Autumn 1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Sanctum Weaver [zxElCvJboWoh6pMyuqZS9] 1 Seedborn Muse 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Eerie Ultimatum 1 Faeburrow Elder 1 Kynaios and Tiro of Meletis 1 Sphinx's Revelation 1 Supreme Verdict 1 Chromatic Lantern 1 Hangarback Walker [JfTbSkwUdP39ZtWiQUZ5D] 1 Maskwood Nexus 1 Baldur's Gate 1 Bountiful Promenade 1 Brushland 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Homeward Path 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Plaza of Harmony 1 Razorverge Thicket 1 Reflecting Pool 1 Wooded Bastion 1 The World Tree 1 Darksteel Mutation 1 Ghostly Prison 1 Shiny Impetus 1 Fertile Ground 1 Lignify 1 Trace of Abundance 1 Alseid of Life's Bounty 1 Crib Swap 1 Soul's Attendant 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Circuitous Route 1 Biovisionary 1 Arcane Signet 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Azorius Guildgate 1 Black Dragon Gate [3soEvuJdBHcmLav6DAtP09] 1 Boros Guildgate 1 Citadel Gate 1 Cliffgate 1 Command Tower 1 Darksteel Citadel 1 Dimir Guildgate 1 Forbidden Orchard 1 Gateway Plaza 1 Golgari Guildgate 1 Gond Gate 1 Gruul Guildgate 1 Heap Gate 1 Izzet Guildgate 1 Manor Gate 1 Orzhov Guildgate 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rakdos Guildgate 1 Selesnya Guildgate 1 Sea Gate 1 Simic Guildgate 1 Thornglint Bridge 1 Plains 1 Forest

Go-Shintai of Life's Origin, Approach of the Second Sun, Felidar Sovereign, Happily Ever After, Triskaidekaphile, Revel in Riches, Helix Pinnacle, Simic Ascendancy, Sol Ring, and Maze's End are in rainbow foil and feature borderless artwork.

See the 20 Ways to Win Commander Deck in Action!

The 20 Ways to Win Commander deck is far more than just a pile of win conditions, though it certainly has plenty. The hosts of Elder Dragon Hijinks got a sneak peek at the 20 Ways to Win Commander deck. While we won't spoil how the game turned out, see if you can spot all 20 ways the deck can win.

20 Ways to Win Reprint Details

Outside of the ten borderless cards, sixteen cards in the deck feature updated formatting and have the Secret Lair (SLD) set symbol. One of these cards, Homeward Path, features new artwork by Franz Vohwinkel. You can find a complete list of these cards below.

Click here to see the updated cards
1850_MTGSLD_20W: Crib Swap 1836_MTGSLD_20W: Darksteel Mutation 1837_MTGSLD_20W: Ghostly Prison 1839_MTGSLD_20W: Pariah 1846_MTGSLD_20W: Fertile Ground 1847_MTGSLD_20W: Lignify 1845_MTGSLD_20W: Shiny Impetus 1840_MTGSLD_20W: Test of Endurancce 1842_MTGSLD_20W: Mystic Remora 1843_MTGSLD_20W: Ghoulish Impetus 1849_MTGSLD_20W: Trace of Abundance 1848_MTGSLD_20W: Mayael's Aria 1844_MTGSLD_20W: Liliana's Contract 1838_MTGSLD_20W: Monologue Tax 1851_MTGSLD_20W: Homeward Path 1841_MTGSLD_20W: Mechanized Production

The rest of the deck's reprints feature the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom-left corner. This is the stamp used on cards from The List or Mystery Booster 2 to differentiate cards from their original printings. You can find the complete list of Planeswalker-stamp cards below.

Click here to see the Planeswalker-stamp reprints
Auriok Champion IMA
Austere Command MKC
Clever Concealment ONC
The Eternal Wanderer ONE
Halo Fountain SNC
Heliod, Sun-Crowned THB
Heliod's Intervention OTC
Mangara, the Diplomat M21
Shalai, Voice of Plenty DOM
Sunscorch Regent DTK
Sun Titan NCC
Tragic Arrogance ORI
Drown in Dreams MIC
Rite of Replication STX
Twenty-Toed Toad BLB
Yahenni, Undying Partisan AER
Hellkite Tyrant RVR
Taurean Mauler NEC
Augur of Autumn MID
Dryad of the Ilysian Grove THB
Forgotten Ancient NCC
Sanctum Weaver MH2
Seedborn Muse C19
Tireless Tracker SOI
Eerie Ultimatum IKO
Faeburrow Elder ELD
Kynaios and Tiro of Meletis C16
Sphinx's Revelation RVR
Supreme Verdict IMA
Chromatic Lantern CMM
Hangarback Walker ORI
Maskwood Nexus KHM
Baldur's Gate CLB
Bountiful Promenade BBD
Brushland BRC
Exotic Orchard CMM
Overgrown Farmland MID
Plaza of Harmony RNA
Razorverge Thicket ONE
Reflecting Pool CLB
Wooded Bastion 2XM
The World Tree KHM
Alseid of Life's Bounty THB
Soul's Attendant ROE
Morbid Opportunist MID
Circuitous Route GRN
Biovisionary GTC
Arcane Signet MKC
Lightning Greaves CMM
Azorius Guildgate RNA
Black Dragon Gate CLB
Boros Guildgate GRN
Citadel Gate CLB
Cliffgate CLB
Command Tower CMR
Darksteel Citadel C14
Dimir Guildgate GRN
Forbidden Orchard CHK
Gateway Plaza GRN
Golgari Guildgate GRN
Gond Gate CLB
Gruul Guildgate RNA
Heap Gate CLB
Izzet Guildgate GRN
Manor Gate CLB
Orzhov Guildgate RNA
Path of Ancestry NCC
Rakdos Guildgate RNA
Sea Gate CLB
Selesnya Guildgate GRN
Simic Guildgate RNA
Thornglint Bridge MH2
Plains NEO
Forest NEO

Seize Your Victory on December 2, 2024! 

The 20 Ways to Win Secret Lair Commander deck hits MagicSecretLair.com on December 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. PST. This deck is available in limited quantities. While there's no hard end date to the sale, we do plan to clean up the storefront from time to time and remove products that have been around for a while.