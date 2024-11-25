Even though it's in our name, Magic isn't the only reason that we gather. Whether you're traveling through the Omenpaths to see family and friends or just taking it easy at home, it's the people we gather with that make the season magical.

Of course, bringing some Magic to those gatherings doesn't hurt. So, get cozy by the fireplace, grab your comfiest clothes, and fill up your mug with the holiday drink of your choice. Just make sure Loot doesn't finish it first.

The joy of gathering with others makes us stronger—+2/+2, to be specific—and this holiday promo celebrates that. For stores, employees, partners, and friends of Wizards of the Coast, we've got this special year-stamped traditional foil Eggnogger's 'Stache promo card for you.

We hope you enjoy a little extra Loot this season.

PS, If you want some extra sweets to compliment your game, we recommend the "Turn into a Pumpkin" rolls from Cuisines of the Multiverse, a cookbook that the Multiverse's greatest chefs would certainly appreciate.

You can find more tasty treats like these in Cuisines of the Multiverse. Loot has been asking for us to make him the Emrakruller for weeks.