Return to the pastoral and paw-fect plane of Bloomburrow with special promotional tins that feature Play Boosters from throughout 2024. With three different tin designs, each featuring art from Bloomburrow, these make for great gifts this holiday season (or just a treat for yourself).

You'll be able to find these tins at select Walmart stores, on Walmart.com, and at select stores starting in December 2024, all while supplies last.

Each tin features one of the following three Bloomburrow art designs:

Each Bloomburrow tin contains the following:

2 Traditional foil promo cards with the promo (PRM) set symbol Liliana of the Dark Realms Patchwork Banner

2 Bloomburrow Play Boosters

1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Booster

1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction Play Booster

1 Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster

Bloomburrow tins will be available in the US and Canada only and only in English.