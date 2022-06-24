Double Masters 2022 releases at local game stores and online retailers like Amazon on July 8, 2022, and you can open 22 full-art tokens and two emblems in Double Masters 2022 Draft Boosters. These appear in a variety of combinations as traditional foil double-sided tokens in Double Masters 2022 Collector Boosters as well!

To see the cards that make these tokens, check out the Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.

Now, without further delay, here are the tokens and emblems of Double Masters 2022!