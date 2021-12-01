MTG Arena Announcements, December 1, 2021
Downtime: December 1, 7–11 a.m. PT
There is a downtime this morning, December 1, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT (15:00–19:00 UTC).
Release Redeployment
On Monday, we redeployed the release that was reverted on Friday, November 19. This also included fixes for issues that occurred after that initial deployment. Unfortunately, another issue occurred that impacted Wedding Crashers, Jump In!, and Midweek Magic, requiring us to disable these events. That issue will be resolved during the December 1 downtime, after which all three events will be turned back on. Players who joined the events during the affected period will be automatically reimbursed.
Arena Open Draft This Weekend
Arena Open returns this weekend, December 4–5, featuring both Best-of-One and Traditional Best-of-Three Draft matches on Day 1 (Saturday, December 4). Earn an invitation token during Day 1 to enter Day 2's high-stakes Traditional (Best-of-Three) Player Draft (December 5).
Check out the December 2021 Arena Open: Draft details.
Big News in Tomorrow's State of the Game
Catch tomorrow's MTG Arena State of the Game article from Jay Parker for important info covering December 9's release. Also, tune in to twitch.tv/magic tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. PT for more information.
Event Schedule
Midweek Magic
- November 30–December 2: On the Edge
- December 14–16: Singleton
- December 21–23: Historic Pauper
Quick Draft
- November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- December 10–24: Kaldheim
Arena Open
- December 4: Day 1 (open to all players)
- Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches
- December 5: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate)
- Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three) matches
Other Events
- November 29–December 9: Wedding Crashers
December 2021 Ranked Season
The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 Gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style