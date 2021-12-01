Downtime: December 1, 7–11 a.m. PT

There is a downtime this morning, December 1, scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. PT (15:00–19:00 UTC).

Release Redeployment

On Monday, we redeployed the release that was reverted on Friday, November 19. This also included fixes for issues that occurred after that initial deployment. Unfortunately, another issue occurred that impacted Wedding Crashers, Jump In!, and Midweek Magic, requiring us to disable these events. That issue will be resolved during the December 1 downtime, after which all three events will be turned back on. Players who joined the events during the affected period will be automatically reimbursed.

Arena Open Draft This Weekend

Arena Open returns this weekend, December 4–5, featuring both Best-of-One and Traditional Best-of-Three Draft matches on Day 1 (Saturday, December 4). Earn an invitation token during Day 1 to enter Day 2's high-stakes Traditional (Best-of-Three) Player Draft (December 5).

Check out the December 2021 Arena Open: Draft details.

Big News in Tomorrow's State of the Game

Catch tomorrow's MTG Arena State of the Game article from Jay Parker for important info covering December 9's release. Also, tune in to twitch.tv/magic tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. PT for more information.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

November 30–December 2: On the Edge

December 14–16: Singleton

December 21–23: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

December 10–24: Kaldheim

Arena Open

December 4: Day 1 (open to all players) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Draft, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches



December 5: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three) matches



Other Events

November 29–December 9: Wedding Crashers

December 2021 Ranked Season

The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).