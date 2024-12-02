MTG Arena Announcements – December 2, 2024
In this edition:
- Watch Pioneer Masters Live During the Streamer Event
- Arena Championship 7 Coming December 14–15
- Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge in Midweek Magic
- Event Schedule
Watch Pioneer Masters Live During the Streamer Event
Hundreds of new-to-MTG Arena cards are coming next week on December 10! We previewed some of them over the past week, and now you can see all the cards in the complete Pioneer Masters Card Image Gallery.
Before these cards arrive, get a 24-hour peek at the new set in action by tuning in to your favorite Twitch.tv and YouTube streamers, beginning this Thursday, December 5, at 10 a.m. PT for the Pioneer Masters Streamer Event. Learn strategies from some of the best Magic content creators as they dig into the Explorer format, discuss cards, and play with the new set!
Arena Championship 7 Coming December 14–15
The biggest showdown in MTG Arena is coming in less than two weeks! Arena Championship 7 happens December 14–15, and top qualified players will converge online to challenge each other in the Standard format and discover who among them will reign as Champion.
Visit the Arena Championship 7 Fact Sheet for Competitors for more information.
Stay tuned for more details as we close in on this epic event!
Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge in Midweek Magic
Players are having a blast with the new Magic: The Gathering Foundations set that reintroduces a treasure trove of Magic card staples. Now that you've had some time to get to know them, why not put that know-how to the test by building new Brawl decks using the wealth of potential commanders in the set in this week's Midweek Magic Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge?
Beginning Tuesday, December 3, at 2 p.m. PT and running until Thursday, December 5, at 2 p.m. PT, select a commander from the list below, use any cards available in MTG Arena (excluding those on the Brawl banned list) to build a 100-card Brawl deck around them, and take it out for a spin. As always, Midweek Magic events cost nothing to enter, and you can pick up card and cosmetic rewards for playing!
Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge Commanders List
Ajani, Caller of the Pride
Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate
Arahbo, the First Fang
Arcanis the Omnipotent
Aurelia, the Warleader
Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim
Balmor, Battlemage Captain
Chandra, Flameshaper
Drakuseth, Maw of Flames
Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen
Elenda, Saint of Dusk
Etali, Primal Storm
Fynn, the Fangbearer
Garna, Bloodfist of Keld
Ghalta, Primal Hunger
Giada, Font of Hope
Halana and Alena, Partners
Jazal Goldmane
Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator
Kellan, Planar Trailblazer
Kiora, the Rising Tide
Koma, World-Eater
Krenko, Mob Boss
Kykar, Zephyr Awakener
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Lathril, Blade of the Elves
Liliana, Dreadhorde General
Linden, the Steadfast Queen
Loot, Exuberant Explorer
Lyra Dawnbringer
Muldrotha, the Gravetide
Myojin of Night's Reach
Niv-Mizzet, Visionary
Ovika, Enigma Goliath
Prime Speaker Zegana
Progenitus
Ramos, Dragon Engine
Ruby, Daring Tracker
Surrak, the Hunt Caller
Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw
Tatyova, Benthic Druid
Tinybones, Bauble Burglar
Vivien Reid
Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
Zimone, Paradox Sculptor
Zul Ashur, Lich Lord
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- December 3–5: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge
- December 10–12: Explorer
- December 17–19: Brawl Builder Challenge Pioneer Masters
- December 24–26: Explorer Showcase
Quick Draft
- December 3–12: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- December 12–22: Bloomburrow
Other Events
- December 6–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge
- December 20–22: Explorer Metagame Challenge
December Qualifier Events – Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- December 14: Best-of-One Play-In
- December 20: Best-of-Three Play-In
- December 21–22: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
December
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 7
December 14–15, 2024
Formats: Standard
December 2024 Ranked Season
The December 2024 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style
