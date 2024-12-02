In this edition:

Watch Pioneer Masters Live During the Streamer Event

Hundreds of new-to-MTG Arena cards are coming next week on December 10! We previewed some of them over the past week, and now you can see all the cards in the complete Pioneer Masters Card Image Gallery.

Before these cards arrive, get a 24-hour peek at the new set in action by tuning in to your favorite Twitch.tv and YouTube streamers, beginning this Thursday, December 5, at 10 a.m. PT for the Pioneer Masters Streamer Event. Learn strategies from some of the best Magic content creators as they dig into the Explorer format, discuss cards, and play with the new set!

Arena Championship 7 Coming December 14–15

The biggest showdown in MTG Arena is coming in less than two weeks! Arena Championship 7 happens December 14–15, and top qualified players will converge online to challenge each other in the Standard format and discover who among them will reign as Champion.

Visit the Arena Championship 7 Fact Sheet for Competitors for more information.

Stay tuned for more details as we close in on this epic event!

Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge in Midweek Magic

Players are having a blast with the new Magic: The Gathering Foundations set that reintroduces a treasure trove of Magic card staples. Now that you've had some time to get to know them, why not put that know-how to the test by building new Brawl decks using the wealth of potential commanders in the set in this week's Midweek Magic Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge?

Beginning Tuesday, December 3, at 2 p.m. PT and running until Thursday, December 5, at 2 p.m. PT, select a commander from the list below, use any cards available in MTG Arena (excluding those on the Brawl banned list) to build a 100-card Brawl deck around them, and take it out for a spin. As always, Midweek Magic events cost nothing to enter, and you can pick up card and cosmetic rewards for playing!

Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge Commanders List Ajani, Caller of the Pride

Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate

Arahbo, the First Fang

Arcanis the Omnipotent

Aurelia, the Warleader

Ayli, Eternal Pilgrim

Balmor, Battlemage Captain

Chandra, Flameshaper

Drakuseth, Maw of Flames

Dwynen, Gilt-Leaf Daen

Elenda, Saint of Dusk

Etali, Primal Storm

Fynn, the Fangbearer

Garna, Bloodfist of Keld

Ghalta, Primal Hunger

Giada, Font of Hope

Halana and Alena, Partners

Jazal Goldmane

Kaito, Cunning Infiltrator

Kellan, Planar Trailblazer

Kiora, the Rising Tide

Koma, World-Eater

Krenko, Mob Boss

Kykar, Zephyr Awakener

Lathliss, Dragon Queen

Lathril, Blade of the Elves

Liliana, Dreadhorde General

Linden, the Steadfast Queen

Loot, Exuberant Explorer

Lyra Dawnbringer

Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Myojin of Night's Reach

Niv-Mizzet, Visionary

Ovika, Enigma Goliath

Prime Speaker Zegana

Progenitus

Ramos, Dragon Engine

Ruby, Daring Tracker

Surrak, the Hunt Caller

Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw

Tatyova, Benthic Druid

Tinybones, Bauble Burglar

Vivien Reid

Zetalpa, Primal Dawn

Zimone, Paradox Sculptor

Zul Ashur, Lich Lord

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 3–5: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge

Brawl Builder Challenge December 10–12: Explorer

December 17–19: Brawl Builder Challenge Pioneer Masters

December 24–26: Explorer Showcase

Quick Draft

December 3–12: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

December 12–22: Bloomburrow

Other Events

December 6–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge

December 20–22: Explorer Metagame Challenge

December Qualifier Events – Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 14: Best-of-One Play-In

December 20: Best-of-Three Play-In

December 21–22: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT

December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 7

December 14–15, 2024

Formats: Standard

December 2024 Ranked Season The December 2024 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

