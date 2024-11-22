Pioneer Masters arrives in MTG Arena on December 10, 2024, introducing hundreds of cards from the Pioneer format to MTG Arena for the first time. Look for Pioneer Masters Sealed and Draft events with rotating bonus sheets of cards that'll spice up your matches (start and end times are 8 a.m. PT/16:00 UTC):

Planeswalkers: December 10–24

Spells: December 24–January 7

Devotion: January 7–21