Pioneer Masters Arrives in MTG Arena Tomorrow!

Explorer fans, rejoice! Pioneer Masters arrives tomorrow, December 10, bringing the Explorer format into competitive parity with its tabletop sibling, Pioneer. Now, all competitive decks in Pioneer can be played in Explorer.

Pioneer Masters isn't your ordinary set release, and while it doesn't have a Mastery Pass or cosmetics specific to the set (though for you cosmetics lovers, keep an eye out next week for details on the upcoming Winter Sale), you'll find lots of offerings to get excited about.

We'll have card style bundles, of course, and the usual pack bundles available in the MTG Arena Store (singles, and 3-, 6-, 10-, 45-, and 90-pack bundles), with Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth as the bonus card for 45-pack and 90-pack bundles.

We'll have single and 10-pack Pioneer Masters Mythic Packs available as well.

Also, Pioneer Masters packs will grant Golden Pack progress until the release of Aetherdrift on February 11, 2025.

Events and Bonus Sheets

What's more, Pioneer Masters is a fully draftable set, and we have plenty of Sealed and Draft events coming. To make these even more interesting, we'll be featuring special rotating bonus sheet periods during these events. This means that in Limited Packs there's a slot just for cards from scheduled bonus sheets:

Bonus Sheet Schedule

(Start and end times for each period are 8 a.m. PT/16:00 UTC.)

Planeswalkers: December 10–24

Spells: December 24–January 7

Devotion: January 7–21

The Planeswalker bonus sheet is the first up and will appear in events beginning on Pioneer Masters launch day, December 10!

Bonus Sheet Cards in Store Packs

Bonus sheet cards will appear in Store Packs, too. These are not governed by the rotating schedule above, so a card from any of the three bonus sheets can appear in a Store Pack at any time.

You can view all the cards in the Pioneer Masters Card Image Gallery, and you can filter to display cards in the Planeswalkers, Spells, and Devotion bonus sheets!

Arena Championship 7 is this Weekend

This weekend, nearly 50 players from across the world will compete for their share of a $250,000 prize pool. The event features Standard Constructed, with Best-of-Three matches that will pit MTG Arena's best against each other. You can find all the details about the event in the Arena Championship 7 Fact Sheet for Competitors, letting you prepare for a weekend of Standard gameplay that's everything but standard.

We'll be livestreaming the event on twitch.tv/magic, so cheer on your favorite players and decks. And if you find yourself wondering if you could play in the next Arena Championship …

Last Chance Qualifier Play-Ins for Arena Championship 8

Qualifier Play-Ins are your first step on the path to the Arena Championship. The top players will earn invitations to an upcoming Qualifier Weekend, which will in turn feed into Arena Championship 8 in 2025. This month's Play-Ins feature Magic: The Gathering Foundations Sealed, with Best-of-One on December 14, followed by Best-of-Three on December 20.

Think you've got what it takes? You can read up on Qualifier Play-Ins, Qualifier Weekends, and more to prepare.

Explorer Decks Coming to the Store!

Six champion-level preconstructed decks are coming to the MTG Arena Store tomorrow in celebration of the release of Pioneer Masters!

These six Explorer decks represent some of the most competitive in the format, so whether your play style leans toward control, toward big creatures, or in another direction, take a look at these to find the way you want to win and make it happen. If you're new to the Explorer format and want to try it out, these decks are a great way to start off strong while also adding great cards to your collection.

And don't forget: the prices for these decks will be prorated based on cards you already own in your collection, so you don't pay for cards you already have!

Check out the six Explorer decks below, and then find them in the MTG Arena Store beginning December 10!

Champion Deck: Explorer Izzet Phoenix

The Explorer Izzet Phoenix deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store December 10 for a limited time and features these cards:

Use low-cost instants and sorceries to control the board and draw through your deck. Then, discard and recur Arclight Phoenix to win.

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)

4 Picklock Prankster
4 Arclight Phoenix
1 Sprite Dragon
1 Brazen Borrower
4 Consider
4 Fiery Impulse
2 Spell Pierce
2 Lightning Axe
4 Opt
1 Into the Flood Maw
4 Treasure Cruise
4 Sleight of Hand
2 Proft's Eidetic Memory
4 Artist's Talent
4 Spirebluff Canal
1 Otawara, Soaring City
4 Riverglide Pathway
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
1 Shivan Reef
3 Island
4 Steam Vents

Champion Deck: Explorer Rakdos Aggro

The Explorer Rakdos Aggro deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store December 10 for a limited time and features these cards:

Buff your small red creatures into giant monsters to take down opponents swiftly.

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)

4 Emberheart Challenger
3 Callous Sell-Sword
4 Heartfire Hero
4 Kumano Faces Kakkazan
3 Manifold Mouse
2 Slickshot Show-Off
4 Monastery Swiftspear
2 Dreadmaw's Ire
4 Infuriate
4 Monstrous Rage
4 Fatal Push
2 Claim // Fame
1 Blightstep Pathway
4 Sulfurous Springs
2 Den of the Bugbear
2 Mountain
4 Blackcleave Cliffs
2 Ramunap Ruins
1 Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
4 Blood Crypt

Champion Deck: Explorer Mono-Black Midrange

The Explorer Mono-Black Midrange deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store December 10 for a limited time and features these cards:

Early hand-hate and board removal leads into midgame value engines and strong, hard-to-remove creatures.

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)

2 Graveyard Trespasser
4 Unstoppable Slasher
4 Bloodletter of Aclazotz
2 Reckoner Bankbuster
4 Fatal Push
2 Go for the Throat
2 Sheoldred's Edict
4 Duress
2 Invoke Despair
4 Thoughtseize
4 Unholy Annex // Ritual Chamber
2 Castle Locthwain
2 Field of Ruin
2 Hive of the Eye Tyrant
4 Mutavault
1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
2 Sunken Citadel
1 Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
12 Swamp

Champion Deck: Explorer Mono-Green Devotion

The Explorer Mono-Green Devotion deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store December 10 for a limited time and features these cards:

Ramp quickly with creatures, lands, and untapping to cast overgrown trample creatures.

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)

4 Outcaster Trailblazer
1 Polukranos Reborn
2 Ulvenwald Oddity
4 Old-Growth Troll
4 Cavalier of Thorns
4 Elvish Mystic
4 Llanowar Elves
4 Storm the Festival
4 Leyline of the Guildpact
4 Invasion of Ixalan
4 Kiora, Behemoth Beckoner
12 Forest
2 Boseiju, Who Endures
3 Lair of the Hydra
4 Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx

Champion Deck: Explorer Azorius Control

The Explorer Azorius Control deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store December 10 for a limited time and features these cards:

Pure control. Your game plan is to stop your opponent's game plan with answers for anything and everything.

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)

3 Portable Hole
2 Get Lost
2 Deduce
3 Dovin's Veto
1 Three Steps Ahead
3 March of Otherworldly Light
3 Memory Deluge
4 No More Lies
1 Split Up
1 Farewell
2 Supreme Verdict
2 High Noon
1 Narset, Parter of Veils
2 Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
3 The Wandering Emperor
2 Deserted Beach
1 Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
4 Hallowed Fountain
2 Fountainport
3 Floodfarm Verge
1 Hall of Storm Giants
3 Hengegate Pathway
1 Otawara, Soaring City
1 Raugrin Triome
2 Restless Anchorage
2 Field of Ruin
1 Sunken Citadel
2 Plains
2 Island

Champion Deck: Explorer Mardu Greasefang

The Explorer Mardu Greasefang deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store December 10 for a limited time and features these cards:

Get giant vehicles to your graveyard to cheat them onto the battlefield and run over the competition.

(Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.)

4 Bloodtithe Harvester
4 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
4 Fear of Missing Out
4 Greasefang, Okiba Boss
1 Kroxa, Titan of Death's Hunger
3 Overlord of the Balemurk
4 Parhelion II
2 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship
2 Bitter Triumph
4 Fatal Push
4 Thoughtseize
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
1 Swamp
4 Blightstep Pathway
4 Sacred Foundry
1 Elegant Parlor
2 Godless Shrine
4 Concealed Courtyard
4 Blackcleave Cliffs
1 Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
2 Battlefield Forge

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 10–12: Explorer

December 17–19: Brawl Builder Challenge Pioneer Masters

December 24–26: Explorer Showcase

December 31–January 2: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

December 3–12: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

December 12–22: Bloomburrow

Other Events

December 20–22: Explorer Metagame Challenge

January 3–5: Standard Metagame Challenge

December Qualifier Events – Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 14: Best-of-One Play-In

December 20: Best-of-Three Play-In

December 21–22: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT
Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT
Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT

December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 7

December 14–15, 2024

Formats: Standard

December 2024 Ranked Season The December 2024 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

