Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Launches Tomorrow, February 10!

MTG Arena is about to burst with the neon glory of Kamigawa, with the launch of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty! Stay tuned to the status page tomorrow, February 10, for updates on the release schedule.

First MTG Arena State of the Game in 2022

Check out the latest State of the Game article for details on what's happening in MTG Arena with the new Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty release coming out tomorrow, February 10! From mechanics, to collecting the new cards in MTG Arena, to an update on the new format Alchemy, this will get you ready for what's new and on the horizon.

New Jump In! Packets Coming!

We’re updating the available Jump In! packets with the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty release tomorrow, February 10! Check the Jump In! event details and packet list page on Friday, February 11 for details of the new packets.

Double Feature Draft

There's just one more day of Double Feature Draft! This event ends February 10, so now's your final chance to play and grab Dracula card styles! A bug caused a problem with the granting of card styles, so we'll be granting two card styles to accounts for each entry beyond the first to compensate for the inconvenience.

Note: card styles will be granted shortly after the February 10 release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

February 8–10: Cascade

February 15–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Phantom Bot Draft

February 22–24: Blast from the Past

March 3–5: Alchemy All Access

March 8–10: Omniscience

Arena Open

February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)

April 16–17: Historic

Quick Draft

February 4–11:Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms

February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Other Events

February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

March 11–13: Neon Dynasty Championship

February 2022 Ranked Season

The February 2022 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).