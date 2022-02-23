Alchemy Rebalances and Event

We're rebalancing some existing Alchemy cards on February 24. Check out the details on these rebalancing efforts in the latest article.

Alchemy: Try the Latest Changes! Event

Accompanying this rebalance, you'll find a new event that will give you an opportunity to play with the changes, experiment with different cards and deck builds, and even earn some individual card rewards (ICRs) and XP!

The Alchemy: Try the Latest Changes! event runs February 24–26, has no entry fee, and is an All-Access event—play with any of the Alchemy cards even if they're not in your collection!

Your first win earns you one Alchemy: Innistrad rare ICR. Your second win gets you 1,000 XP. Get a third win, and you'll earn one more Alchemy: Innistrad rare ICR!

Arena Open This Weekend

The Arena Open happens this weekend, February 26–27, with Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed and Draft events!

During Day 1, you'll have a choice between Traditional Sealed (Best-of-Three) and Best-of-One Sealed matches. Rack up seven wins during Day 1, and you'll receive an invitation to the high-stakes Day 2 event.

Day 2 is when competition heats up until it glows—in this case, glows neon—and those who earned an invitation to Day 2 will face opponents in Traditional Draft Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty matches with possible prizes up to $2,500!

Get all the details on the February 2022 Arena Open!

You must be 18 years old to participate in the Arena Open.

Neon Arcade March 4–18

Flex those gaming fingers, because the Neon Arcade is about to open with chances to add some sweet card styles to your decks. The format is Alchemy Singleton with a High Score emblem.

Check out the complete Neon Arcade event details, the card styles up for grabs, and then get ready to beat the high score!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

February 22–24: Blast from the Past

March 3–5: Alchemy All Access

March 8–10: Omniscience

March 15–17: Standard Shakeup

March 22–24: What Was Written This event uses all of MTG Arena's cards from Standard format releases starting with Return to Ravnica.



Quick Draft

February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

Arena Open

February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)

April 16–17: Historic

Other Events

February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

February 24–26: Alchemy: Try the Latest Changes!

March 4–17: Neon Arcade (earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card styles!)

March 18–25: The Unbroken Blade

February 2022 Ranked Season

The February 2022 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack

: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack Silver Reward : 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold

: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style

: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style Platinum Reward : 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style

: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style Diamond Reward : 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style

: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style

March 2022 Ranked Season

The March 2022 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).