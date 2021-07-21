Play Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Now on All Platforms!

Dungeons, Classes, a Dragon God—all that and more are now playable on MTG Arena in Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms! Check out Jay Parker's State of the Game article for a closer look at what awaits you in the new set, as well as Jeremy Bower's digital release notes covering the set for details on mechanics and more.

Brainstorm Suspended in Historic

Beginning tomorrow, July 22, Brainstorm is suspended in MTG Arena's Historic format. Read the suspension announcement for full details.

Bug Fixes

The Thursday, July 15, deployment resolved additional high-profile bugs that occurred with the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms release:

Fixed: A bug that caused swapped quests not to refresh visually.

Fixed: Multiple translation issues, especially in Japanese. Note: there are still some translation issues that remain; we are working on delivering fixes for those soon.

Fixed: A bug that caused logs not to populate with certain messages. This should allow third-party trackers to restore their lost functionality.

Fixed: The emote selection screen that displayed as blank in some non-English languages.

Fixed: A bug that could cause the wrong player to lose life from Check for Traps.

Fixed: A bug that caused Sandfall Cell in the Tomb of Annihilation to count sacrificed permanents to prevent the life loss for their owner, not the controller.

Fixed: A bug that could cause Mutual Destruction (Ikoria) not to gain flash when it should.

Fixed: A bug that caused deck import to fail when trying to import a deck with "+2 Mace" in it.

Emote stickers for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms now properly fade out as they end, rather than popping out.

Improved messaging on mobile when there is a new client required to play.

Midweek Magic Artisan Happening Now!

Midweek Magic is underway with Standard Artisan as the format! Standard Artisan is a Constructed format in which all Standard-legal cards used in your 60-card deck must be either common or uncommon rarity.

Midweek Magic events run weekly from Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT through Thursday at 8 a.m. PT with a different format each week. There is no entry fee, and you can earn two rare individual card rewards—just like FNM at Home.

Codes for an MTG Arena cosmetic are still available from your local game store (in person, if pandemic restrictions allow in your area, or online).

Play Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Constructed!

Experience Adventures in the Forgotten Realms at its purest this weekend, July 24–27, in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Constructed event! Build your decks using only cards from this epic D&D and Magic crossover!

Entry is 500 gold or 100 gems, and play continues until you reach four wins or two losses. Rewards include gold and individual card rewards (ICRs)!

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Constructed

Dates: July 24–27

Format: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Constructed

Entry: 500 gold or 100 gems

Event record: 4 Wins or 2 Losses

Rewards:

4 wins 600 gold, 1 rare, and 2 uncommon ICRs 3 wins 450 gold, 3 uncommon ICRs 2 wins 300 gold, 3 uncommon ICRs 1 win 150 gold, 3 uncommon ICRs 0 wins 3 uncommon ICRs

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

July 20–22: Standard Artisan

July 27–29: Standard All Access

August 3–5: Singleton

Quick Draft

July 9–23: Zendikar Rising

July 23–August 10: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Other Events

July 17–20: Standard Metagame Challenge

July 24–27: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Constructed

July 31–August 1: Arena Open Day 1: Standard or Traditional Standard Day 2: Traditional Standard (must qualify for entry during Day 1)

August 7–8: Qualifier Weekend Day 1: Traditional Standard (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play) Day 2: Traditional Standard (must qualify through Day 1)



July Ranked Season

The July 2021 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (1905 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).