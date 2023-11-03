11月17日発売の『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』では、宝物と神秘の次元イクサランを再訪します。本セットの発売にともない、「ザ・リスト」も更新されます。「ザ・リスト」とは、そのセットやゲーム体験に合わせてマジックの歴史から選ばれたカード群です。

「ザ・リスト」のカードは、セット・ブースターの最後の１枠から約25%の確率で出現します。レアリティはコモンから神話レアまですべての可能性があります。「ザ・リスト」のカードには、左下隅にプレインズウォーカー・シンボルが印刷されており、見分けることができます。

左下隅のプレインズウォーカー・シンボルの例

「ザ・リスト」収録のカードは、それがもともと使用できるフォーマットにて使用できます。例えば今回は 《イクサランの束縛》『イクサラン』から収録されますが、「ザ・リスト」に収録されてもスタンダードでは使用できず、モダンや統率者戦などもともと使用できるフォーマットでのみ使用できます。

「スペシャルゲスト」

全18種の「スペシャルゲスト」カードも、「ザ・リスト」の枠から出現する可能性があります。セット・ブースターから出現する「スペシャルゲスト」カードは、マジックの歴史の中で人気を集めた再録カードの非フォイル仕様ボーダーレス版です。コレクター・ブースターからは、フォイル仕様の「スペシャルゲスト」カードが出現します。各製品で手に入るカード仕様については、『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』をコレクションする」記事をご確認ください。

以下に、『イクサラン：失われし洞窟』セット・ブースターの「ザ・リスト」の枠から出現する、全18種の「スペシャルゲスト」カードを掲載します。

《アトランティスの王》
《鋭い目の航海士、マルコム》
《黄泉からの橋》
《メフィドロスの吸血鬼》
《無慈悲な略奪者》
《鉄面連合の略取者、ブリーチェス》
《船壊し、ダーゴ》
《暴れ回るフェロキドン》
《死の国からの脱出》
《殺戮の暴君》
《原初の飢え、ガルタ》
《万猛竜》
《嵐呼びのカラマックス》
《ウィンドグレイス卿》
《ウェザーライトの決闘者、ミリー》
《トリトンの英雄、トラシオス》
《魔力の墓所》
《星のコンパス》
「ザ・リスト」収録のカード

以下に、今回追加される「ザ・リスト」のカードと、それらと入れ替わりに除外されるカードの一覧を掲載します。また最後に、今回の「ザ・リスト」の全体も掲載します。

（編注：以下のリストのポップアップで表示される画像は、「ザ・リスト」の版と異なることがあります。どの版が「ザ・リスト」に含まれるかは、各カードの右側の出典をご覧ください。）

ザ・リスト」に追加されるカード

カード名 出典セット
Ardent PleaARB
Beast WhispererGRN
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Famished PaladinRIX
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Monologue TaxSTX
Murktide RegentMH2
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pili-PalaSHM
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The TarrasqueAFR
Titanoth RexIKO
Tomb RobberRIX
Treasure VaultAFR
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Wall of OmensKHM
XornAFR
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25

ザ・リスト」から除外されるカード

カード名 出典セット
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Capenna ExpressSNC
Crumbling ColossusM12
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Endless ObedienceM15
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
High Ground10E
Hope of GhirapurAER
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Survival CacheIMA
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Vryn WingmareM21
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX

今回の「ザ・リスト」の一覧

A–G

カード 出典セット
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Ardent PleaARB
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Beast WhispererGRN
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Cursed FleshEXO
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
Demonic BargainVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Famished PaladinRIX
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD

H–Z

カード 出典セット
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hungry LynxC17
Initiate of BloodCHK
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
LeapSTH
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Maraleaf PixieELD
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Monologue TaxSTX
Murasa RangerBFZ
Murktide RegentMH2
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pili-PalaSHM
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Segovian AngelMH1
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Suntouched MyrHOP
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The Royal ScionsELD
The TarrasqueAFR
Throat SlitterBOK
Titanoth RexIKO
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tomb RobberRIX
Traveler's CloakCNS
Treasure VaultAFR
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Wall of OmensKHM
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
XornAFR
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25
Zombie ApocalypseMID

過去の「ザ・リスト」収録カードは以下をご覧ください。

過去の「ザ・リスト