The time has come to reveal the mystery! Mystery Booster Commander Edition made its debut at Gen Con, introducing players to the next evolution of this fan-favorite Limited experience. Lead Designers Gavin Verhey and Eric Engelhard carefully crafted this release specifically for Commander Draft. And as attendees opened their boosters, they realized just how wild, chaotic, and mysterious the cards in this release are.

Mystery Booster Commander Edition Booster box
Mystery Booster Commander Edition
Booster Box

Today, we're shining some light on this release. Not everything needs to be a mystery, as fun as that can be. Soon, players across the globe can get their own box of Mystery Booster Commander Edition at events like MagicCon or through Festival in a Box on MagicSecretLair.com.

0007_MTGMBC_ComNew: Dyfed, the Guiding Hand 0039_MTGMBC_ComNew: Grizzlegom, Hurloon Hero 0050_MTGMBC_ComNew: Selenia, the Cursed Heart

Each Mystery Booster Commander Edition booster is filled with an array of exciting reprints and new cards (the real mystery is how we got Sash and Waistcoat on a Magic card). You can check out all the new-to-Magic cards and special card treatments (not including reprints with the Planeswalker symbol) in the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Card Image Gallery.

For all the details, including a breakdown of what's inside a booster, how to play Commander Draft with Mystery Booster Commander Edition, and where you can get your hands on one of these mysterious boxes, read on!

Mystery Booster Commander Edition Details

MBC Expansion Symbol
MBC Expansion Symbol

Mystery Booster Commander Edition Set Code: MBC

Legality:

  • Mystery Booster Commander Edition (MBC) is legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.
    • MBC cards will be legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage following the release of Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026.
  • Playtest cards and cards with the acorn stamp are not legal in any Constructed formats.

Card Image Gallery: Mystery Booster Commander Edition

Important Dates:

  • MagicCon: Atlanta: November 13–15
  • MagicCon: Detroit: February 26–28, 2027
  • MagicCon: Tokyo: May 14–16
  • MagicCon: Las Vegas: August 27–29
  • MagicCon: Amsterdam: December 3–5
  • … and other major Magic events throughout 2027!

What's Inside a Booster?

Mystery Booster Commander Edition Booster
Mystery Booster Commander Edition
Booster

The short answer to "What's inside Mystery Booster Commander Edition?" is "Basically anything you can imagine and more." But the longer, legally compliant answer is that each box of Mystery Booster Commander Edition contains 24 boosters. Each booster contains the following:

  • 20 Magic: The Gathering cards
    • 3 White common or uncommon cards
    • 3 Blue common or uncommon cards
    • 3 Black common or uncommon cards
    • 3 Red common or uncommon cards
    • 3 Green common or uncommon cards
    • 1 Reprint wildcard of any rarity
    • 1 Rare or mythic rare reprinted commander
    • 1 Non-foil (95.25%) or traditional foil (4.75%) new-to-Magic commander
    • 1 Non-foil or traditional foil card
      • A non-foil (43.3%) or traditional foil (2%) common or uncommon Future Sight frame card
      • A non-foil (52%) or traditional foil (2.4%) rare or mythic rare Future Sight frame card
      • A traditional foil acorn stamp card (less than 1%)
    • 1 Playtest card

Note: Percentages may not sum to 100 due to rounding.

The Cards of Mystery Booster Commander Edition

Each booster is designed to cultivate the ideal experience for Commander Draft. You'll open plenty of cards from each color and have a wide variety of options for commanders. And since Mystery Booster Commander Edition contains over 2,000 cards from throughout Magic's history—everything from Arena to Zellix, Sanity Flayer—you're sure to find old favorites and cards you've never even seen before.

Each reprint, which features the Planeswalker stamp, was chosen to cultivate the ultimate Commander Draft experience. (Where else can you draft Clown Car alongside Diabolic Tutor?) The design team selected some of the most obscure and flashy printings for each of these cards, so even the reprints are packed with chaos and mystery. We've included a complete list of Planeswalker-stamp reprints and the original printings those cards pull from in this article.

All cards appear with the Planeswalker stamp in the bottom-left corner except the following:

  • New-to-paper Magic cards
  • Playtest cards
  • Future Sight frame cards
  • Cards with the acorn stamp

Those reprints are just the start of the excitement in Mystery Booster Commander Edition. Here's everything else you can find in this release!

New-to-Magic Commanders

0003_MTGMBC_ComNew: Nivea, Beloved Battlemage 0012_MTGMBC_ComNew: Tolabow, Loch Rascal 0016_MTGMBC_ComNew: Miss Highwater 0023_MTGMBC_ComNew: Jabs, Mistress of Mockery 0030_MTGMBC_ComNew: Greensleeves

Wild new abilities to inspire deck builders. Deep-cut lore references for the most die-hard Vorthos. Stunning new artwork that shows new sides of the Magic Multiverse. Lead Designer Gavin Verhey went all-in on these 60 new-to-Magic cards, baffling our Worldbuilding and Rules teams while delighting Commander players. Some of these commanders even feature the new rulebreaker ability word, which lets you bend the rules of Commander (for fun, of course). For more details on rulebreaker and the other puzzling abilities on these cards, check out the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Release Notes.

0053_MTGMBC_ComNew: Tsagan, Raider Warlord

Notably, one of these cards may look familiar to MTG Arena players. Tsagan, Raider Warlord originally appeared in Alchemy: Aetherdrift and is stomping in tabletop Magic with this release. Unlike other Alchemy cards you'll find here, Tsagan, Raider Warlord does not have an acorn stamp and will be legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Since this card works within the tabletop rules of Magic, we thought it would be fun to unleash this double-striking dino into the world of Commander.

Each Mystery Booster Commander Edition booster contains a non-foil or traditional foil new-to-Magic card with the MBC set code. These cards will be legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage following the release of Festival in a Box: Atlanta 2026 through the Secret Lair website. For the latest information on future Festival in a Box releases, follow @MTGSecretLair, @MTGFestivals, and DailyMTG

Future Sight Frame Cards

0071_MTGMBC_FSTN: Dust to Dust 0256_MTGMBC_FSAReg: Command Tower

In 2007, Future Sight introduced a new card frame representing a possible future for the Magic card frame. While we don't live in the timeline where this frame took over, we're bringing it back on a selection of Future Sight frame cards. These reprints pull from fittingly odd and nostalgic reprints from Magic's history. Some of these are from Mystery Booster 2, some of them will appear in non-foil and/or traditional foil for the first time, and some are completely new!

There are 134 different Future Sight frame cards in this release. To see the new Future Sight frame reprints, along with those newly available in non-foil and/or traditional foil, check out the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Card Image Gallery.

▲ Click to see the list of Future Sight frame cards


  • Dust to Dust
  • Chaos Warp
  • Chromatic Lantern
  • Fellwar Stone
  • Jeweled Amulet
  • Mind Stone
  • Swiftfoot Boots
  • Thought Vessel
  • Exotic Orchard
  • Path of Ancestry
  • Future Sight
  • Hoodwink
  • Contagion
  • Dakmor Sorceress
  • Rot Hulk
  • Ball Lightning
  • Goblin Settler
  • Hunting Cheetah
  • Triumph of Ferocity
  • Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis
  • Hostage Taker
  • O-Kagachi, Vengeful Kami
  • Black Vise
  • Proteus Staff
  • The Rack
  • Serum Powder
  • Tsabo's Web
  • Goblin Gang Leader
  • Velukan Dragon
  • Giver of Runes
  • Kataki, War's Wage
  • Nomads en-Kor
  • Rest in Peace
  • Scalelord Reckoner
  • Serenity
  • Swords to Plowshares
  • Back to Basics
  • Brainstorm
  • Chain of Vapor
  • Counterbalance
  • Counterspell
  • Cunning Wish
  • Echo of Eons
  • Energy Flux
  • Equilibrium
  • Flusterstorm
  • Gush
  • Hydroblast
  • Mana Short
  • Merchant Scroll
  • Mindbreak Trap
  • Pact of Negation
  • Reset
  • Show and Tell
  • Standstill
  • Stifle
  • Temporal Manipulation
  • Thassa's Oracle
  • Cabal Ritual
  • Dark Ritual
  • Death's Shadow
  • Demonic Consultation
  • Doomsday
  • Eater of the Dead
  • Mind Twist
  • Pox
  • Rain of Daggers
  • Snuff Out
  • Zombie Master
  • Control of the Court
  • Final Fortune
  • Goblin King
  • Goblin Recruiter
  • Kobolds of Kher Keep
  • Maddening Hex
  • Mana Flare
  • Nalathni Dragon
  • Pyroblast
  • Ruination
  • Underworld Breach
  • Winds of Change
  • Ancient Stirrings
  • Collected Company
  • Crashing Footfalls
  • Elvish Reclaimer
  • Forest Bear
  • Greater Good
  • Manabond
  • Mirri's Guile
  • Natural Order
  • Norwood Priestess
  • Oath of Druids
  • Seeker of Skybreak
  • Spike Weaver
  • Tinder Wall
  • Aether Vial
  • Basalt Monolith
  • Engineered Explosives
  • Ensnaring Bridge
  • Goblin Charbelcher
  • Grafdigger's Cage
  • Grinding Station
  • Krark-Clan Ironworks
  • Lightning Greaves
  • Lotus Petal
  • Meekstone
  • Memnite
  • Power Matrix
  • Relic of Progenitus
  • Sensei's Divining Top
  • Sol Ring
  • Tormod's Crypt
  • Torpor Orb
  • Urza's Bauble
  • Walking Ballista
  • Arena
  • City of Brass
  • Rishadan Port
  • Tower of the Magistrate
  • Foil
  • Urza, Lord High Artificer
  • Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor
  • Dragon's Approach
  • Squee, Goblin Nabob
  • Multani, Yavimaya's Avatar
  • Titania, Protector of Argoth
  • Captain Sisay
  • Gerrard, Weatherlight Hero
  • Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist
  • Xantcha, Sleeper Agent
  • Arcane Signet
  • Karn, Legacy Reforged
  • Command Tower
  • Reflecting Pool

(Back)

Acorn Stamp Alchemy Cards

0064_MTGMBC_AlcFoil: Oracle of the Alpha 0070_MTGMBC_AlcFoil: Euru, Acorn Scrounger

We've got cards from the future and cards from the digital realm! There are 10 cards with the acorn stamp that originated on MTG Arena as part of the game's Alchemy releases. These cards all use digital-only mechanics that aren't supported by Magic's tabletop rules but are supported by the rule of cool. And isn't that the only rule that matters?

There are 10 traditional foil cards with the acorn stamp in Mystery Booster Commander Edition. These cards are not legal in any Constructed formats but are playable in Mystery Booster Commander Edition Draft and Sealed.

Playtest Cards

0073_MTGMBC_Playtest: The Colossal Dreadmaw 0097_MTGMBC_Playtest: Lutri, Pauper Otter

You know them, you love them, you can't use them in Constructed formats—they're playtest cards! Modeled after the same mockup cards we use for internal playtesting at Wizards, these push the boundaries of what a Magic card can do. We've reprinted the same selection of playtest cards that appeared in Mystery Booster 2, so now you can bring these to your games of Commander Draft.

There are 121 playtest cards in Mystery Booster Commander Edition. Each booster contains 1 non-foil playtest card. These cards are not legal in any Constructed formats but are playable in Mystery Booster Commander Edition Draft and Sealed.

▲ Click to see the list of playtest cards


  • Indicate
  • Kozilek, Compleated
  • Marchesa's Surprise Party
  • Omnipresent Impostor
  • Rule with an Even Hand
  • Who's That Praetor?
  • Abbot of the Sacred Meeple
  • Arcanum Things
  • Avacyn's Collar, the Symbol of Her Church
  • Brigid, Who's Seen Some Stuff
  • Champion of the Hareish
  • Defender of the Queue
  • Essence of Ajani
  • Friarball
  • A Girl and Her Dogs
  • Intangible Vibes
  • Jeskai Baller
  • Knight of Lost Causes
  • Muraganda Eldrazi
  • New Master of Arms
  • Noble Ox
  • Plain Walker
  • Sliver of Hope
  • Tax Taker
  • Alberix, the Trade Planet
  • Blurry Visionary
  • Can't Quite Recall
  • Catch of the Day
  • Duelists' Convocation International
  • Heart of a Duelist
  • Map to Lorthos's Temple
  • Night of the Flying Merfolk
  • No-Regrets Egret
  • Panglacial Shinobi
  • Search Elemental
  • Subgoyf
  • There // They're // Their
  • Two by Four
  • Wisedrafter's Will
  • Your Wish Is My Command
  • Call from the Grave
  • Cleaver Blow
  • Common Black Removal
  • Creepy Crawler
  • Halving Season
  • Lich's Duel Mastery
  • Lifening Elemental
  • Liliana's Other Contract
  • Magus of the Chains
  • The Many Deeds of Belzenlok
  • Oddric, Lunar Marquis
  • Pinchy McStingbutt
  • TL;DR
  • Toofer, Keeper of the Full Grip
  • Yawgmoth's Day Planner
  • You Compleat Me
  • All-Star Kicker
  • Bolshack Dragon
  • Boltfire
  • Boulder Jockey
  • Dwarven Confluencer
  • Flanking Licid
  • Gobland
  • Immersturm Battlefield
  • Planeswalkerificate
  • Pyromancy 101
  • Snap Judgment
  • Toddler's Rage
  • Vuzzle Spaceship
  • Wormhole Warp
  • Zone of Flame
  • Built Bear
  • The Colossal Dreadmaw
  • Dairy Cow
  • Flavor Disaster
  • Glade of the Pump Spells
  • Keeper of the Crown
  • Meandered Towershell
  • Naturalize 2
  • Penumbra Umbra
  • Phyrexian Seedling
  • Plant a Sapling
  • Questing Cosplayer
  • Spuzzem Strategist
  • Starting Town NPC
  • Teferi, Druid of Argoth
  • Werewhat
  • Wrenn and One
  • Anax and Cymede & Kynaios and Tiro
  • Chatzuk, Mighty Guitarist
  • Chea, Friend to Maybe Too Many
  • Don't Worry About It
  • Fludge, Gunk Guardian
  • Glimpse, the Unthinkable
  • Hish of the Snake Cult
  • Jund 'Em Out
  • Lutri, Pauper Otter
  • Mothers Yamazaki
  • Narod, the Beige Flower
  • Pokey, the Scallywagg
  • Rin and Seri, Inseparabler
  • Stone Drake
  • Terry Pin, Turboturtle
  • Wowzer, the Aspirational
  • Wrath of Leknif
  • Luxior, Ignited
  • Microscope
  • Mox Poison
  • Orb of Origin
  • Runed Terror
  • Fetching Garden
  • The Heron Moon
  • Lazotep Archway
  • Madlands
  • Maestros' Totally Safe Hideout
  • Omenpath to Naya
  • Processing Plant
  • Slumbering Waterways
  • Temur Elevator
  • Under-Construction Skyscraper
  • Value Town

(Back)

Where and How Can I Draft Mystery Booster Commander Edition?

Mystery Booster Commander Edition is designed for Commander Draft, which combines the multiplayer fun of Commander with the deck-building experience of Draft. We recommend drafting in groups of eight players, then splitting into two games of four players!

At the start of Commander Draft, you'll open one of three boosters and draft two cards per pick, similar to Pick-Two Draft. Pass to the left for your first booster, to the right for your second, and back to the left for your third. After you've finished drafting, you'll construct a 60-card deck from the contents of your card pool and any number of basic lands. But since this is Commander Draft, you'll be building a Commander deck!

You'll select a commander from your card pool and build a deck that falls within that commander's color identity. Importantly, for events featuring Mystery Booster Commander Edition Draft, you can treat any eligible commander with one or fewer colors in its color identity as though it had partner. In the rare case where you draft a two-color deck but only have a commander with one of those colors in its color identity (and no other colors), you can choose a color to add to your deck's color identity. For rules purposes, this creates an emblem that acts as your second commander. But in practice, you're just adding an extra color to your commander's color identity. For more information on the rules of Commander Draft, check out the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Release Notes.

But if you want to draft Mystery Booster Commander Edition, you'll need to get your hands on a box. Luckily for you, there are plenty of opportunities to do that! We'll be hosting a wide variety of events featuring Mystery Booster Commander Edition at events like MagicCon. If you're headed to MagicCon: Atlanta on November 13–15, you can register for one of the many events featuring this release!

You can also draft this set from the comfort of your own home with Festival in a Box, available on MagicSecretLair.com. Festival in a Box contains all the fun of a Magic event in one neat package, including a box of Mystery Booster Commander Edition. For more information on when the mystery will arrive on the Secret Lair storefront, follow @MTGSecretLair and keep an eye on DailyMTG.

Command the mystery that spans Magic's history with Mystery Booster Commander Edition. You can find all the cards from this release with special treatments in the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Card Image Gallery. We've also included a complete list of Planeswalker-stamp reprints below. For more information and rulings on these cards, check out the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Release Notes.

Mystery Booster Commander Edition will be available at MagicCon: Atlanta on November 13–15 and at future Magic events. You can also bring the mystery to your own home with Festival in a Box, available on MagicSecretLair.com. Follow @MTGSecretLair, @MTGFestivals, and DailyMTG for the latest information on where you can join in the mystery.

Planeswalker-Stamp Reprints

White mana symbol
White Commons and Uncommons
Card Name Set Code
Abolish PCY
Abzan Battle Priest KTK
Accorder Paladin MBS
Adamant Will DOM
Adanto Vanguard XLN
Aerial Responder E01
Afterlife MIR
Afterlife Insurance CLU
Against All Odds ONE
Ajani's Pridemate WAR
Ajani's Welcome M19
Akroan Phalanx BNG
Alharu, Solemn Ritualist CMR
All That Glitters ELD
Alseid of Life's Bounty THB
Ancestral Blade 2XM
Angel of Light MB2
Angel of Renewal BFZ
Angel of the Ruins OTC
Angel of Vitality M20
Angelic Exaltation RNA
Angelic Favor NEM
Angelic Gift BBD
Angelic Page USG
Angelic Protector TMP
Archetype of Courage BNG
Archon of Absolution ELD
Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist CMR
Armored Ascension SHM
Aven Liberator SCG
Aven Mindcensor TSR
Aven Squire CON
Avian Changeling LRW
Azorius Herald GK2
Baffling End RIX
Baird, Steward of Argive DOM
Ballynock Cohort EMA
Bane's Invoker CLB
Banisher Priest M14
Banishing Light JOU
Banishing Slash NEO
Banishing Stroke AVR
Barbed Spike MH2
Basri's Acolyte M21
Basri's Solidarity M21
Battle Screech JUD
Belfry Spirit GK2
Bellowing Aegisaur XLN
Beloved Chaplain ODY
Benevolent Ancestor IMA
Benevolent Blessing CMR
Benevolent Bodyguard JUD
Blessed Hippogriff CLB
Blessed Spirits ORI
Bond of Discipline WAR
Boonweaver Giant M15
Brave the Sands CM2
Breath of Life POR
Burrenton Forge-Tender LRW
Cast Out AKH
Cenn's Enlistment EVE
Citadel Gate CLB
Clarion Spirit KHM
Cleric Class AFR
Cloudgoat Ranger LRW
Cloudshift A25
Coalition Honor Guard EMA
Condemn DIS
Congregate M15
Constricting Sliver M15
Consul's Lieutenant ORI
Contraband Livestock CLB
Crossbow Infantry MMQ
Crystal Dragon CLB
Custodi Squire CNS
Cut a Deal ONC
Dalkovan Packbeasts TDM
Darksteel Mutation CMA
Daru Spiritualist SCG
Dauntless Bodyguard DOM
Dauntless Cathar SOI
Dauntless Dismantler LCI
Dawn Charm UMA
Dawnbringer Cleric AFR
Dawnglare Invoker C15
Daxos, Blessed by the Sun THB
Daydream SOS
Decree of Justice MH3
Defensive Formation USG
Deftblade Elite LGN
Desperate Lunge WAR
Destroy Evil DMU
Devouring Light RVR
Devout Witness MMQ
Doomed Traveler CN2
Dragon Bell Monk IMA
Elite Scaleguard CM2
Elspeth's Smite MOM
Emerge Unscathed IMA
Empty-Shrine Kannushi BOK
Encampment Keeper XLN
Encircling Fissure BFZ
Entangler PCY
Ethereal Armor Q06
Ethereal Haze CHK
Evangel of Heliod THS
Exile VMA
Expedition Raptor BBD
Exultant Skymarcher RIX
Faerie Guidemother ELD
Fairgrounds Warden KLD
Faith Unbroken EMN
Faithbearer Paladin EMN
Fanatical Devotion NEM
Fearless Fledgling ZNR
Felidar Guardian AER
Felidar Umbra PC2
Fencing Ace A25
Field of Souls VOC
Fiend Hunter CMA
Fierce Retribution VOW
Flickerwisp EVE
Flock Impostor ECL
Forsake the Worldly AKH
Fortify MM2
Fragmentize KLD
Geist of the Moors A25
Generous Gift MH1
Genju of the Fields BOK
Ghostly Prison CHK
Gideon's Lawkeeper MM3
Gideon's Sacrifice WAR
Gleam of Resistance CN2
Glimmerpoint Stag SOM
Gods Willing UMA
Goldmeadow Harrier DDF
Goldnight Commander AVR
Grateful Apparition WAR
Griffin Guide TSR
Guardian Naga CLB
Guided Strike IMA
Hammers of Moradin CLB
Hand of Honor SOK
Healer of the Pride M13
Healer's Hawk GRN
Heliod's Punishment THB
Helpful Hunter FDN
Herald of the Host CM2
Hope and Glory ULG
Humble EMA
Imperial Oath NEO
Imposing Vantasaur IKO
Impostor of the Sixth Pride MH1
Inspiring Overseer SNC
Intangible Virtue ISD
Iona's Judgment IMA
Irregular Cohort MH1
Jötun Owl Keeper CSP
Journey to Nowhere ZEN
Jubilant Mascot BBD
Kabira Vindicator DDP
Kami of False Hope BOK
Kangee's Lieutenant CMR
Karoo VIS
Keleth, Sunmane Familiar CMM
Kinsbaile Courier CMR
Kitsune Blademaster CHK
Knight of Cliffhaven DDP
Knight of Meadowgrain DDG
Knight of the Holy Nimbus TSP
Knight of the Tusk M19
Kor Cartographer DDI
Kor Celebrant ZNR
Kor Firewalker A25
Kor Hookmaster EMA
Lagonna-Band Trailblazer JOU
Lassoed by the Law OTJ
Lieutenants of the Guard CN2
Lingering Souls MM3
Loyal Sentry A25
Loyal Unicorn C18
Make a Stand OGW
Mask of Law and Grace UDS
Master Decoy TMP
Master of Arms WTH
Master Splicer NPH
Mentor of the Meek 2X2
Metastatic Evangel MH3
Midnight Guard BBD
Militia Bugler 2X2
Minimus Containment CLB
Ministrant of Obligation RNA
Miraculous Recovery VIS
Mistmeadow Skulk SHM
Mistveil Plains UMA
Momentary Blink MM3
Moon-Blessed Cleric AFR
Moonlit Strider MM2
Mother of Runes ULG
Myth Realized 2X2
Nahiri's Machinations SOI
Nearheath Pilgrim AVR
Nightwind Glider MMQ
Nikko-Onna SOK
Noble Purpose MMQ
Nyx-Fleece Ram J25
Oathsworn Giant RAV
Oblivion Ring LRW
Omen of the Sun THB
On Serra's Wings DOM
Orzhov Advokist C16
Ossification ONE
Otherworldly Journey DDC
Pacifism M20
Palace Jailer CN2
Palace Sentinels CN2
Paladin of the Bloodstained XLN
Pegasus Courser M19
Pegasus Guardian CLB
Pentarch Ward IMA
Perimeter Captain WWK
Personify ECL
Phantom Flock JUD
Phyrexian Missionary DMU
Pilgrim of the Ages GN3
Planar Disruption ONE
Plate Armor AFR
Porcelain Legionnaire NPH
Portal Manipulator CLU
Prava of the Steel Legion ONC
Pressure Point FRF
Prismatic Strands JUD
Prison Term SHM
Promise of Bunrei A25
Radiant's Judgment ULG
Raffine's Informant SNC
Raise the Alarm MD1
Rally the Monastery TDM
Rally the Peasants EMA
Rambunctious Mutt M21
Ramosian Rally MMQ
Rebuff the Wicked PLC
Reconnaissance EXO
Recumbent Bliss EVE
Refuse to Yield SNC
Release the Dogs M21
Renewed Faith A25
Reprobation MH1
Requisition Raid OTJ
Resolute Reinforcements DMU
Restoration Specialist AER
Retreat to Emeria BFZ
Reveille Squad PCY
Reverent Hoplite THB
Rootborn Defenses MM3
Rumor Gatherer SNC
Sacred Cat AKH
Sage's Reverie C18
Samurai of the Pale Curtain CHK
Sanctum Gargoyle C16
Scars of the Veteran ALL
Secret Rendezvous STX
Seeker of the Way KTK
Sensor Splicer MM3
Sentinel of the Eternal Watch ORI
Sentinel Sliver M14
Seraph of Dawn AVR
Seraph of the Suns AKH
Settle Beyond Reality MH1
Shattered Angel NPH
Shelter ODY
Sheltered by Ghosts DSK
Shepherd of the Flock ELD
Shepherd of the Lost ZEN
Shieldhide Dragon DTK
Shoulder to Shoulder BBD
Shrike Force BLB
Sigil of the New Dawn UMA
Silver Knight SCG
Sky Crier SNC
Skyhunter Skirmisher MM2
Slaughter the Strong CMR
Soltari Trooper TMP
Soltari Visionary EXO
Soul Warden MM3
Soul's Attendant ROE
Spectral Procession SHM
Spirit en-Dal FUT
Spirit Link 10E
Spirit Mantle M12
Spirited Companion NEO
Splendor Mare IKO
Splitskin Doll DSK
Standard Bearer APC
Starlit Angel POR
Stasis Snare BFZ
Steadfast Unicorn CLB
Stir the Pride DST
Stonecloaker PLC
Stonehorn Dignitary M12
Subjugator Angel INR
Sunblade Angel CMM
Sunder the Gateway MOM
Sunlance MM2
Sunscape Familiar PLS
Supply Runners M21
Surge of Salvation MOM
Suture Priest NPH
Swell of Courage MOR
Swift Justice RTR
Syndic of Tithes GTC
Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw ELD
Tabaxi Toucaneers CLB
Take Up the Shield J25
Take Vengeance M19
Teferi's Honor Guard VIS
Temple Acolyte P02
Temporal Isolation TSP
Tenacity SOI
Teyo, the Shieldmage WAR
The Birth of Meletis THB
Thraben Charm MH3
Thraben Watcher MH2
Thunderous Orator STX
Tireless Tribe ODY
To Arms! GPT
Tormented Angel UDS
Totem-Guide Hartebeest ROE
Touch the Spirit Realm NEO
Traveling Minister VOW
Trostani's Judgment RTR
True Love's Kiss ELD
Twinblade Paladin M20
Twinmaw Stormbrood TDM
Unbounded Potential MH2
Unquestioned Authority JUD
Unwavering Initiate AKH
Valor JUD
Valorous Stance CMR
Valorous Steed M21
Vanish into Eternity ONE
Veteran Armorer RAV
Vizier of Remedies AKH
Vow of Duty C15
Wakestone Gargoyle CNS
Wall of Glare UDS
Wall of Omens EMA
Wall of Swords POR
Wanderer's Strike WAR
War Priest of Thune M11
Ward Sliver LGN
Warrior en-Kor STH
Whipcorder ONS
Wispweaver Angel KLD
You Hear Something on Watch AFR
Your Temple Is Under Attack CLB
You're Confronted by Robbers CLB
Youthful Valkyrie KHM

(Back)

Blue mana symbol
Blue Commons and Uncommons
Card Name Set Code
Academy Journeymage DOM
Acquisition Octopus NEO
Aether Tradewinds KLD
Aetherize DDO
Aethersnipe MM2
Alchemist's Retrieval VOW
Alirios, Enraptured THB
Amoeboid Changeling J22
Amphin Pathmage M15
An Offer You Can't Refuse SNC
Annex ONS
Aphetto Alchemist ONS
Apprentice Sorcerer P02
Apprentice Wizard DRK
Aqueous Form THS
Arcane Denial CMA
Archaeomancer C17
Archetype of Imagination C18
Augur of Bolas MM3
Aven Fisher ODY
Azure Fleet Admiral LCC
Bastion Inventor AER
Battlewing Mystic DMU
Behold the Multiverse KHM
Belltoll Dragon DTK
Bewilder IMA
Blink of an Eye DOM
Blur CLB
Body Double 2X2
Boomerang MIR
Borrowing 100,000 Arrows A25
Breakthrough TOR
Brilliant Plan GS1
Brine Elemental A25
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken CMM
Broodbirth Viper C15
Canal Courier CN2
Candlekeep Inspiration CLB
Careful Study ODY
Cartouche of Knowledge AKH
Cephalid Broker ODY
Cephalid Illusionist TOR
Cerulean Wisps SHM
Cerulean Wyvern MIR
Chakram Retriever BBD
Chemister's Insight GRN
Choking Tethers A25
Citywatch Sphinx GRN
Claustrophobia DDT
Clinquant Skymage FDN
Cloak of Feathers POR
Cloud Djinn WTH
Cloud Elemental MM2
Cloud Spirit STH
Cloudreader Sphinx DOM
Coastal Piracy MMQ
Code of Constraint RNA
Codecracker Hound EOE
Cold-Water Snapper DOM
Combat Research DMU
Complicate ONS
Compulsion TOR
Concentrate E02
Cone of Cold CLB
Confound PLS
Coralhelm Guide BBD
Court Hussar A25
Cryogen Relic EOE
Curiosity 8ED
Curious Obsession RIX
Curse of Verbosity C17
Dakra Mystic JOU
Daring Saboteur NCC
Deceiver Exarch NPH
Deep Analysis EMA
Deepchannel Mentor SHM
Diminish IMA
Diplomatic Escort MMQ
Disrupt WTH
Distortion Strike IMA
Dive Down XLN
Divide by Zero STX
Divination M19
Dream Fracture CNS
Dream Thrush INV
Dreamscape Artist PLC
Dreamtail Heron IKO
Drift of Phantasms RAV
Echo Tracer LGN
Echoing Truth DMC
Eel Umbra C18
Eldrazi Skyspawner BFZ
Emrakul's Messenger MH3
Enclave Cryptologist ROE
Errant Ephemeron DD3
Esior, Wardwing Familiar CMR
Essence Scatter M19
Exclude MH1
Exhaustion POR
Expel from Orazca RIX
Experimental Augury ONE
Fact or Fiction CM2
Fade Away EXO
Faerie Mechanist DDU
Faerie Seer MH1
Faerie Swarm SHM
Fall from Favor CMR
Familiar's Ruse LRW
Fatestitcher ALA
Flash of Insight JUD
Flux POR
Flux Channeler WAR
Fog Bank BBD
Forbid EXO
Forbidden Alchemy MM3
Force Spike DDJ
Freed from the Real SOK
Frogify 2XM
Frost Trickster STX
Fumble BBD
Ghost Ship A25
Ghostly Flicker KHC
Gigadrowse GPT
Glacial Crasher M15
Grip of the Roil OGW
Gudul Lurker DTK
Guildpact Informant WAR
Hada Spy Patrol CMA
Halimar Depths DDM
Halimar Wavewatch ROE
Hard Evidence MH2
Helm of the Ghastlord SHM
Hieroglyphic Illumination AKH
Horizon Scholar THS
Horseshoe Crab A25
Hulking Metamorph BRO
Hydrolash GNT
Ideas Unbound SOK
Illusory Ambusher C15
Impulse BBD
Invisible Stalker ZNR
Irenicus's Vile Duplication CLB
Jace's Phantasm IMA
Jwar Isle Avenger OGW
Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor WAR
Kelpie Guide STX
Killer Whale EXO
Kitesail Skirmisher CMR
Krovikan Sorcerer VMA
Laboratory Maniac INR
Lay Claim AKH
Lazotep Plating WAR
Leap STH
Legacy's Allure TMP
Legerdemain TMP
Looter il-Kor TSP
Lore Weaver BBD
Loyal Drake CMM
Majestic Metamorphosis SNC
Mana Leak DDN
Man-o'-War POR
Meeting of Minds MOM
Memory Lapse EMA
Mental Note JUD
Merfolk Looter DDT
Merfolk Seastalkers ZEN
Merfolk Thaumaturgist PLC
Merfolk Trickster DOM
Military Intelligence M15
Mind Bend MIR
Mirror Image M19
Mirrorshell Crab NEO
Mischievous Mystic FDN
Mistblade Shinobi PCA
Mistwalker KHM
Moon-Circuit Hacker NEO
Mothdust Changeling MOR
Muddle the Mixture RAV
Mulldrifter CM2
Murmuring Mystic GRN
Mystic of the Hidden Way A25
Mystic Retrieval INR
Mystic Speculation FUT
Mystic Subdual IKO
Mystical Teachings MM3
Narcolepsy ROE
Negate RIX
Nephalia Smuggler DDQ
Neutralize IKO
Nevermaker MOR
Ninja of the Deep Hours C18
Omen POR
Omen of the Sea THB
Omenspeaker BBD
Omni-Changeling ECL
Oneirophage MH1
Ophidian WTH
Ophidian Eye TSP
Opportunity C17
Opt DOM
Out of Bounds BBD
Owl Familiar POR
Paradox Haze TSP
Pemmin's Aura SCG
Pendrell Drake USG
Peregrine Drake USG
Perilous Research MMA
Phyrexian Ingester CMM
Piracy Charm PLC
Pirate's Prize XLN
Pongify PLC
Pore Over the Pages SOI
Portent C18
Preordain C15
Prodigal Sorcerer EMA
Propaganda C16
Prosperous Pirates XLN
Psychic Corrosion M19
Rapid Hybridization C21
Ravenform KHM
Reality Shift NEO
Reconnaissance Mission WOC
Referee Squad MOM
Repulse CN2
Rescind USG
Retraction Helix A25
Rewind USG
Ringwarden Owl ORI
Rise from the Tides GN2
Rishadan Cutpurse MMQ
River Serpent AKH
Riverwheel Aerialists IMA
Roiling Dragonstorm TDM
Ruin Crab ZNR
Run Away Together CLB
Rush of Knowledge SCG
Rushing River PLS
Sapphire Dragon CLB
Saprazzan Skerry MMQ
Scholar of the Ages M20
Scion of Glaciers KTK
Sea Gate CLB
Sea Gate Oracle C17
Sea Scryer MIR
Seal of Removal NEM
Sealock Monster DDO
Secrets of the Golden City RIX
Sejiri Merfolk WWK
Serpentine Curve STX
Serra Sphinx 2XM
Serum Visions C21
Set Adrift KTK
Shadow Rift TMP
Shaper Parasite C14
Shifting Sliver LGN
Shimmering Glasskite BOK
Shimmerscale Drake AKH
Shipwreck Dowser M21
Shoreline Looter BLB
Shoreline Ranger SCG
Sigil of Sleep UDS
Sigiled Starfish ORI
Silver Myr MRD
Siren Stormtamer XLN
Skittering Crustacean CN2
Slip Out the Back MKM
Slip Through Space OGW
Snap ULG
Sorcerous Sight POR
Specimen Collector MH2
Spectral Sailor M20
Spellstutter Sprite LRW
Spiketail Drake PCY
Spin into Myth ARC
Spined Megalodon M21
Spreading Seas ZEN
Sprite Noble EMA
Spyglass Siren LCI
Squelch CHK
Startle MID
Steady Progress MM2
Steal Enchantment TMP
Stinging Barrier MMQ
Stitched Drake DDQ
Stock Up DFT
Storm Sculptor XLN
Stormbound Geist DKA
Strategic Planning HOU
Striped Riverwinder HOU
Submerge NEM
Supreme Will HOU
Surgical Skullbomb ONE
Sword Coast Serpent CLB
Symbol of Unsummoning POR
Talrand's Invocation M13
Tandem Lookout MM3
Telekinetic Sliver TSP
Tempest Caller XLN
Temporal Fissure DDS
Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive DOM
Tezzeret's Gambit NPH
Thassa's Emissary THS
Think Twice TSP
Thornwind Faeries CMA
Thought Courier 5DN
Thought Scour IMA
Thoughtcast MM2
Thrummingbird CM2
Thwart MMQ
Tidal Wave EMA
Tide Skimmer M21
Time Ebb POR
Time of Ice DOM
Tolaria West FUT
Tolarian Kraken M21
Tolarian Terror DMU
Tome Raider ELD
Totally Lost BBD
Treasure Hunt C18
Triton Tactics DDT
Tromokratis CMM
Trove Tracker CMR
Turnabout VMA
Turtleshell Changeling LRW
Twisted Image SOM
Undo P02
Unsubstantiate EMN
Vapor Snag MM2
Vedalken Dismisser RAV
Vedalken Mastermind 5DN
View from Above CON
Vigean Graftmage MM2
Viral Drake NPH
Voidmage Husher TSP
Voyager Drake WWK
Waker of Waves M21
Walker of Secret Ways PCA
Wall of Tears STH
Wash Away VOW
Watcher for Tomorrow MH1
Wave-Wing Elemental BFZ
Weatherseed Faeries ULG
Web of Inertia JUD
Whiplash Trap DDN
Whirler Rogue ORI
Whirlpool Drake APC
Whirlwind Denial THB
Willbender DD2
Windfall USG
Windrider Eel E01
Windstorm Drake RNA
Wing Splicer NPH
Witching Well ELD
Witness Protection SNC
Wizard Class AFR
Wonder JUD
Words of Wisdom ODY
Zephid's Embrace USG

(Back)

Black mana symbol
Black Commons and Uncommons
Card Name Set Code
Absorb Vis CN2
Accursed Marauder MH3
Accursed Spirit M15
Altar's Reap DDR
Ambition's Cost C15
Ancient Craving P02
Animate Dead EMA
Aphetto Exterminator LGN
Aphotic Wisps SHM
Apprentice Necromancer UMA
Archetype of Finality BNG
Archfiend of Sorrows MH2
Armix, Filigree Thrasher BRC
Arrogant Vampire POR
Attempted Murder UNF
Augur of Skulls FUT
Bad Deal M21
Baleful Ammit AKH
Balustrade Spy IMA
Banshee of the Dread Choir CMA
Barter in Blood MRD
Bastion of Remembrance IKO
Battle-Rage Blessing DMU
Batwing Brume ARC
Beseech the Queen SHM
Betrayal of Flesh MRD
Black Cat M15
Black Dragon Gate CLB
Bladewing's Thrall SCG
Blessing of Belzenlok DOM
Blessing of Leeches BOK
Blightbeetle M20
Blightsoil Druid EMA
Blood Artist INR
Blood Celebrant LGN
Blood Curdle IKO
Blood Fountain VOW
Blood Pact MID
Blood Speaker CHK
Bloodchief's Thirst ZNR
Bloodrite Invoker DDP
Bloodthirsty Aerialist M20
Bloodthrone Vampire ROE
Blot Out MAT
Boggart Harbinger LRW
Bone Shards MH2
Bone Shredder ULG
Briarblade Adept CMR
Brood of Cockroaches VIS
Bubbling Muck UDS
Buried Alive WTH
Bushmeat Poacher GN3
Butcher Ghoul INR
Cabal Pit ODY
Caligo Skin-Witch DOM
Call the Bloodline SOI
Carrier Thrall 2X2
Carrion Feeder MH1
Carrion Imp RNA
Cartouche of Ambition AKH
Cast Down 2XM
Catacomb Crocodile RNA
Chain of Smog ONS
Chainer's Edict DMR
Changeling Outcast MH1
Charcoal Diamond MIR
Cling to Dust THB
Cloudkill CLB
Corpse Augur C15
Corpse Connoisseur ALA
Corpse Harvester LGN
Corrupt USG
Corrupted Conviction MOM
Costly Plunder XLN
Cower in Fear MM3
Crippling Fatigue TOR
Crypt Rats VIS
Curse of Disturbance SCD
Curse of Shallow Graves C13
Dakmor Plague P02
Daring Demolition AER
Dark Triumph NEM
Dauthi Embrace TMP
Dauthi Horror TMP
Dauthi Trapper STH
Davriel, Rogue Shadowmage WAR
Deadly Dispute AFR
Death Denied MM2
Death Pulse ONS
Deathgreeter DDD
Deepwood Legate MMQ
Destined /// Lead AKH
Diabolic Servitude PD3
Diabolic Tutor ODY
Dimir House Guard RAV
Diregraf Horde MID
Dirge of Dread A25
Disturbed Burial TMP
Dockside Chef NEO
Dread Drone MM2
Dreadhound MID
Dreadmalkin RVR
Driver of the Dead CN2
Dusk Charger RIX
Dusk Legion Zealot RIX
Dusk Mangler SNC
Elspeth's Nightmare THB
Endless Scream TMP
Epic Downfall ELD
Epicure of Blood M19
Essence Extraction KLD
Eternal Thirst IMA
Evil Eye of Urborg TSP
Evincar's Justice CMA
Executioner's Capsule C16
Exhume USG
Expunge USG
Exquisite Huntmaster CMR
Exsanguinate CMM
Extinguish All Hope CMM
Eyeblight's Ending EMA
Falkenrath Noble VOC
Fallen Angel A25
Falthis, Shadowcat Familiar CMR
Fatal Push AER
Feast or Famine DDJ
Feed the Swarm SCD
Feign Death AFR
Fell BLB
Fell Gravship EOE
Fell Specter M19
Fell Stinger VOW
Feral Abomination DOM
Feral Shadow POR
Festercreep CM2
Filth JUD
Fleshbag Marauder CMD
Flesh-Eater Imp MBS
Footbottom Feast LRW
Footsteps of the Goryo SOK
Foulmire Knight MOM
Fungal Infection DOM
Gatekeeper of Malakir ZEN
Ghost Lantern CLB
Ghost-Lit Stalker SOK
Ghostly Changeling MM2
Gifted Aetherborn AER
Gilt-Leaf Winnower CMR
Gloom Sower M21
Gloomfang Mauler MOM
Go Blank STX
Go for the Throat C17
Gonti, Lord of Luxury CMM
Gravedigger CM2
Graveshifter MOC
Gray Merchant of Asphodel C14
Grim Affliction MM2
Grim Bounty AFR
Grimclaw Bats DST
Grimdancer IKO
Gruesome Encore MBS
Gruesome Fate RIX
Gurmag Angler UMA
Hand of Death P02
Havoc Demon EMA
Heartless Act IKO
Hero's Downfall VOW
Hollow Marauder OTJ
Hopeless Nightmare WOE
Ill-Gotten Inheritance RNA
Incremental Blight HOP
Indulgent Tormentor IMA
Infernal Vessel FDN
Injector Crocodile MOM
Inner Demon BBD
Innocent Blood EMA
Kaya's Ghostform WAR
Keeper of the Dead EXO
Killing Wave INR
Lampad of Death's Vigil THB
Leech Collector SOS
Lethal Sting HOU
Liliana's Caress M11
Liliana's Devotee M21
Liliana's Specter M11
Lively Dirge OTJ
Lord of the Accursed AKH
Loyal Subordinate SCD
Mad Auntie MMA
Marchesa's Decree CN2
Marionette Apprentice MH3
Markov Baron MAT
Marsh Flitter LRW
Massacre NEM
Merciless Executioner FRF
Mesmeric Fiend TOR
Mindwrack Harpy THB
Mischievous Poltergeist WTH
Moan of the Unhallowed UMA
Mogis's Favor THB
Moment of Defiance BRO
Moonglove Changeling MOR
Morbid Opportunist MID
Nadier's Nightblade BLC
Nameless Inversion MM2
Necrologia 7ED
Nekrataal DDM
Nezumi Graverobber CHK
Nezumi Prowler NEO
Nightfire Giant M15
Night's Whisper EMA
Nirkana Cutthroat ROE
Novice Occultist MID
Noxious Dragon FRF
Noxious Ghoul LGN
Oblivion Strike OGW
Okiba-Gang Shinobi PCA
Olivia's Bloodsworn SOI
Order of Midnight ELD
Order of Yawgmoth USG
Orzhov Enforcer RNA
Osseous Sticktwister DSK
Oubliette 2XM
Painful Lesson AKH
Paragon of Open Graves M15
Parasitic Impetus CLU
Pawn of Ulamog ROE
Peat Bog MMQ
Phyrexian Gargantua APC
Phyrexian Rager CMA
Phyrexian Reclamation C15
Pit Keeper MM3
Plague Spitter INV
Plagued Rusalka MM2
Power Word Kill AFR
Prakhata Pillar-Bug KLD
Predatory Nightstalker VMA
Price of Fame ZNC
Priest of Gix DDE
Public Execution M13
Puppet Conjurer ALA
Queen's Agent XLN
Quest for the Gravelord BBD
Rabid Bloodsucker ORI
Raiders' Wake XLN
Rain of Filth USG
Ravenous Chupacabra RIX
Read the Bones MOC
Reanimate TMP
Reaper's Talisman AFR
Reaping the Graves SCG
Reckoner's Bargain NEO
Recover MM3
Regicide CN2
Revenge of Ravens ELD
Rite of Consumption SHM
Rotfeaster Maggot M15
Rush of Vitality KLD
Ruthless Knave XLN
Sadistic Glee TMP
Savage Gorger M20
Scrapwork Rager BRO
Seal of Doom C15
Send in the Pest SOS
Sengir Autocrat EMA
Sever Soul MMQ
Severed Strands GRN
Shade's Form TOR
Shadow Prophecy DMU
Shadowcloak Vampire M15
Shambling Ghast AFR
Sheoldred's Edict ONE
Shepherd of Rot ONS
Shimmercreep ECL
Shoreline Salvager WWK
Sign in Blood M10
Skeletal Changeling LRW
Skeletal Scrying C14
Skeletal Wurm ROE
Skinthinner LGN
Skirge Familiar USG
Skull Snatcher BOK
Skullport Merchant AFR
Smiting Helix MH1
Snarling Gorehound MKM
Sneering Shadewriter SOS
Songs of the Damned UMA
Soul Snuffers EVE
Souldrinker TMP
Spark Reaper WAR
Spectral Sliver LGN
Stir the Sands AKH
Stitch Together CMD
Strands of Night WTH
Street Wraith A25
Stromgald Crusader CSP
Stronghold Rats FUT
Suffocating Fumes IKO
Summon Undead CLB
Supernatural Stamina GN3
Syphon Flesh CM2
Syphon Mind ONS
Syr Konrad, the Grim ELD
Tainted Strike SOM
Tavern Swindler BBD
Tendrils of Corruption C14
Terror 10E
Thirsting Bloodlord M20
Thorn of the Black Rose CN2
Thrull Parasite GTC
Tidy Conclusion KLD
Tortured Existence STH
Tragic Slip C14
Treasure Dredger OTJ
Trespasser's Curse AKH
Trial of Ambition AKH
Twisted Abomination SCG
Typhoid Rats M15
Ultimate Price GK2
Unburial Rites ISD
Undead Augur MH1
Undercity Informer GTC
Underworld Hermit MH2
Unexpected Fangs IKO
Unseal the Necropolis MOM
Unspeakable Symbol SCG
Urborg Repossession DMU
Urborg Uprising EMA
Vampire Gourmand FDN
Vampire Hexmage C14
Vampire of the Dire Moon M20
Vampiric Link PLC
Vat of Rebirth ONE
Vendetta MMQ
Vengeful Reaper KHM
Victimize MOC
Vile Requiem USG
Village Rites INR
Vindictive Vampire RNA
Virtue's Ruin POR
Virus Beetle NEO
Void Beckoner IKO
Vow of Malice CM2
Wake of Vultures EMA
Wall of Blood MRD
Wall of Corpses MIR
Wander in Death AKH
Weaponcraft Enthusiast KLD
Wicked Pact MB2
Wight of Precinct Six C16
Will-o'-the-Wisp A25
Windgrace Acolyte DOM
Withered Wretch LGN
You Are Already Dead NEO
Young Necromancer MH2
Zombie Cutthroat SCG
Zulaport Cutthroat GNT
Zulaport Enforcer ROE

(Back)

Red mana symbol
Red Commons and Uncommons
Card Name Set Code
About Face ULG
Abrade 2XM
Acidic Soil USG
Act on Impulse M15
Aftershock TMP
Ainok Tracker KTK
Alena, Kessig Trapper CMR
Anarchist ODY
Anax, Hardened in the Forge THB
Ancient Grudge MM3
Ancient Hydra NEM
Anger JUD
Arc Lightning USG
Arc Trail PCA
Ardent Elementalist MID
Armed // Dangerous DGM
Arms Dealer J22
Arrow Storm KTK
Artistic Process SOS
Axgard Cavalry KHM
Azra Bladeseeker BBD
Balduvian Horde A25
Balduvian Warlord CSP
Barbed Batterfist ONE
Barrage of Boulders KTK
Battle Cry Goblin AFR
Battle Squadron EMA
Beetleback Chief TDC
Bhaal's Invoker CLB
Big Score SNC
Bitter Reunion BRO
Blade Sliver LGN
Blastfire Bolt M15
Blaze POR
Blazing Crescendo ONE
Blazing Volley AKH
Blindblast WAR
Blood Frenzy MB2
Blood Knight PLC
Blood Ogre E01
Bloodfire Expert KTK
Bloodlust Inciter AKH
Bloodmark Mentor DPA
Boarding Party CMR
Boldwyr Intimidator MOR
Bolt Bend WAR
Bombard GNT
Boots of Speed AFR
Brazen Wolves EMN
Breath of Darigaaz INV
Breath Weapon CLB
Bronzeplate Boar NEO
Brute Force PLC
Brute Strength DDT
Bulk Up FDN
Burning Palm Efreet MIR
Burning Prophet WAR
Burst Lightning MM2
Cathartic Pyre MID
Chakram Slinger BBD
Chandra, Novice Pyromancer M20
Chandra's Pyrohelix WAR
Changeling Berserker LRW
Chaos Channeler AFR
Charging Monstrosaur XLN
Charging Tuskodon RIX
Cheering Fanatic BBD
Cinder Cloud MIR
Cliffgate CLB
Coastline Marauders CMR
Cone of Flame WTH
Convulsing Licid STH
Coronation of Chaos CLB
Coruscation Mage BLB
Cragsmasher Yeti MOM
Crimson Fleet Commodore CMR
Crimson Wisps SHM
Crowd's Favor M15
Crown-Hunter Hireling CN2
Curse of Opulence C17
Dark-Dweller Oracle 2X2
Dead // Gone PLC
Demand Answers MKM
Desert of the Fervent C21
Destructive Tampering AER
Diamond Pick-Axe LCI
Direct Current GRN
Dragon Fodder GNT
Dragon Mage M20
Dwarven Blastminer ONS
Dwarven Hammer KHM
Dwarven Miner MIR
Dynacharge MM3
Electric Revelation J22
Electrickery GK1
Electrostatic Field GRN
Embereth Shieldbreaker ELD
Empty the Warrens DMR
End the Festivities VOW
Expedite BBD
Experimental Synthesizer NEO
Explosive Welcome STX
Exuberant Fuseling ONE
Faithless Salvaging MH2
Falkenrath Celebrants VOW
Falter USG
Fanatic of Mogis THS
Fanning the Flames STH
Fathom Fleet Swordjack CMR
Fearless Skald MOM
Fiery Impulse ORI
Fire Servant PD2
Fireball IMA
Fire-Belly Changeling LRW
Fireblast VIS
Firecat Blitz JUD
Fireslinger TMP
Firewing Phoenix UMA
First Day of Class STX
Fists of Flame CMR
Flame Elemental MIR
Flame Jab EMA
Flame Javelin DD2
Flame Slash DDK
Flame Wave STH
Flametongue Kavu PLS
Flaring Pain JUD
Flowstone Hellion STH
Footfall Crater IKO
Forge Devil M15
Forked Lightning MB2
Frenzied Fugue C16
Frenzied Saddlebrute CMR
Furious Rise THB
Furnace Punisher ONE
Furnace Whelp IMA
Fury Sliver TSP
Galvanic Blast DDU
Ganax, Astral Hunter CLB
Gathan Raiders FUT
Geistblast SOI
Gempalm Incinerator DMR
Genasi Enforcers CLB
General Kreat, the Boltbringer J25
Generator Servant M15
Geomancer's Gambit MH1
Ghitu Slinger ULG
Giant Cindermaw BRO
Glarewielder LRW
Glimpse the Impossible MH3
Gnoll War Band CLB
Go for Blood J22
Goblin Assault MM3
Goblin Bombardment DDN
Goblin Taskmaster ONS
Goblin War Party MH1
Goblin Wardriver MBS
Goblin Wizardry M21
Goblinslide KTK
Gorehorn Minotaurs E01
Gorilla Shaman MH2
Grab the Reins MRD
Granitic Titan HOU
Grapeshot DDS
Gravitic Punch GRN
Ground Rift TSP
Guttersnipe TDC
Hardened Berserker DTK
Hatchet Bully EVE
Havoc Jester M21
Haze of Rage FUT
Hellspark Elemental DDK
Hematite Golem MRD
Hoarding Dragon IMA
Hoarding Ogre AFR
Honor the God-Pharaoh WAR
Hordeling Outburst A25
Humble Defector FRF
Immolating Souleater NPH
Imodane's Recruiter WOE
Impact Tremors DTK
Impulsive Pilferer OTJ
Incinerate MIR
Inferno Fist M15
Inferno Jet HOU
Ingot Chewer CM2
Inspired Tinkering CLB
Invigorated Rampage AER
Ire Shaman A25
Jaya, Venerated Firemage WAR
Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar CMR
Keldon Halberdier IMA
Keldon Strike Team DMU
Kessig Flamebreather VOW
Kiln Fiend IMA
Kyren Negotiations MMQ
Lava Dart JUD
Lava Hounds WTH
Light Up the Stage RNA
Lightning Bolt CLB
Lightning Mauler AVR
Loyal Apprentice TDC
Lunar Frenzy MID
Mad Ratter ELD
Madcap Skills MM3
Magmatic Insight ORI
Magmaw UMA
Mana Geyser 5DN
Mardu Warshrieker KTK
Mercadia's Downfall MMQ
Merchant of the Vale ELD
Meria's Outrider DMU
Mindclaw Shaman M13
Miner's Bane M15
Mogg Maniac STH
Mogg Raider TMP
Molten Birth M14
Monastery Swiftspear IMA
Needle Drop LRW
Needletooth Raptor RIX
Nimble Birdsticker M20
Ogre Arsonist P02
Ondu Champion BFZ
Onslaught EXO
Orcish Lumberjack DDL
Orcish Settlers WTH
Outmaneuver USG
Outnumber BFZ
Painter's Studio // Defaced Gallery DSK
Pardic Collaborator TOR
Pillaging Horde POR
Pitchstone Wall TOR
Plundering Barbarian AFR
Price of Glory ODY
Price of Progress EXO
Punishing Fire DDG
Purifying Dragon MID
Pyreheart Wolf DKA
Pyrite Spellbomb DDU
Pyrohemia PLC
Pyrokinesis DDL
Pyrotechnics FRF
Quakefoot Cyclops MH1
Quest for Pure Flame ZEN
Rabbit Battery NEO
Ramunap Ruins HOU
Rapacious Dragon 2XM
Rapacious One ROE
Reckless Abandon UDS
Reckless Barbarian CLB
Reckless Bushwhacker OGW
Reckless Charge ODY
Reckless Fireweaver KLD
Reckless Impulse VOW
Reckless Rage RIX
Reckless Wurm UMA
Rending Volley DTK
Renegade Warlord TMP
Return the Favor OTJ
Ricochet Trap WWK
Rite of the Raging Storm CM2
Rites of Initiation ODY
Rivals' Duel PCA
Rock Slide VIS
Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh CMR
Ruinous Gremlin KLD
Rupture NEM
Sabertooth Wyvern EXO
Samut's Sprint WAR
Sandstone Needle MMQ
Sarkhan's Rage DTK
Sarkhan's Whelp M19
Scoria Cat PCY
Scourge Devil MM3
Scrapwork Mutt BRO
Seal of Fire NEM
Searing Blaze WWK
Searing Spear M13
Seething Anger STH
Seize the Spoils FDN
Shattering Spree GK1
Shenanigans MH1
Shiny Impetus TDC
Shivan Raptor USG
Shiv's Embrace USG
Shower of Coals ODY
Shredded Sails IKO
Skewer the Critics RNA
Skyline Despot CMM
Slavering Nulls DDH
Smash to Dust DMU
Solar Blast ONS
Sparkmage Apprentice DDN
Spellshock EXO
Spitebellows MOR
Spiteful Prankster JMP
Spitting Earth P02
Staggershock IMA
Sticky Fingers SNC
Stingscourger PLC
Sting-Slinger ECL
Stoke the Flames M15
Storm Caller M21
Storm-Kiln Artist STX
Strafe PLS
Strike It Rich MH3
Sunset Strikemaster TDM
Sunshot Militia LCI
Sure Strike GRN
Swarming Goblins AFR
Swelter JUD
Taunting Kobold CLB
Tectonic Rift M19
Temur Battle Rage FRF
Thermo-Alchemist EMN
Thermopod CSP
Thopter Engineer ORI
Thrill of Possibility ELD
Thunderclap MMQ
Thunderdrum Soloist SOS
Thunderwave CLB
Tiamat's Fanatics CLB
Tibalt, Rakish Instigator WAR
Tibalt's Rager WAR
Titan's Strength THS
Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith CMR
Torch Breath SNC
Torrent of Fire SCG
Treasonous Ogre CNS
Twinferno DMU
Two-Handed Axe CLB
Unchained Berserker M20
Unexpected Windfall AFR
Untimely Malfunction DSK
Valakut Invoker BFZ
Valakut Predator BFZ
Vampires' Vengeance VOW
Vandalize DTK
Volatile Claws MH1
Volcanic Dragon M19
Volcanic Geyser MIR
Volcanic Hammer 8ED
Volcanic Rush DTK
Volcanic Spite MOM
Volcanic Torrent OTJ
Voldaren Epicure VOW
Vow of Lightning GN3
Wall of Fire M15
Warchief Giant CM2
Wayward Giant KLD
Wild Magic Surge CLB
Witch's Mark WOE
Wrenn's Resolve MOM
You Find Some Prisoners AFR
You See a Pair of Goblins AFR
Young Pyromancer TDC
Young Red Dragon CLB
Zada, Hedron Grinder A25

(Back)

Green mana symbol
Green Commons and Uncommons
Card Name Set Code
A Killer Among Us MKM
Abundant Growth EMA
Abzan Beastmaster FRF
Acidic Slime C18
Adventurous Impulse DOM
Aerie Bowmasters DTK
Aggressive Urge RIX
Ainok Survivalist DTK
Ambassador Oak A25
Anara, Wolvid Familiar CMR
Ancestral Mask EMA
Ancient Silverback M15
Annoyed Altisaur 2X2
Arbor Elf A25
Argothian Elder USG
Argothian Opportunist BRO
Armorcraft Judge KLD
Arrogant Wurm TOR
Assault Formation IMA
Atraxa's Fall MOM
Aura Gnarlid C18
Avacyn's Pilgrim MM3
Avenging Druid EXO
Axebane Guardian RTR
Baloth Gorger DOM
Baloth Woodcrasher ZEN
Basking Broodscale MH3
Bassara Tower Archer JOU
Beanstalk Giant CLB
Beast Attack ODY
Beast Within BBD
Bellowing Tanglewurm SOM
Beneath the Sands HOU
Bestial Menace MM2
Biogenic Upgrade FDN
Birchlore Rangers ONS
Bitterbow Sharpshooters HOU
Blanchwood Prowler BRO
Blight Mamba SOM
Blightwidow MBS
Bloom Hulk WAR
Blossom Dryad XLN
Blossoming Defense KLD
Bookwurm STX
Borderland Ranger E02
Briar Patch MMQ
Bristling Boar M19
Broken Wings KHM
Brood Monitor BFZ
Broodhatch Nantuko ONS
Bushwhack BRO
Call of the Herd DMR
Caller of the Pack CMA
Cankerbloom ONE
Canopy Cover WWK
Canopy Surge INV
Cartouche of Strength AKH
Caustic Caterpillar ORI
Chain of Acid ONS
Challenger Troll WAR
Changeling Titan LRW
Changeling Wayfinder ECL
Charge Through STX
Chomping Changeling ECL
Citanul Woodreaders DDR
Clip Wings SOI
Collective Resistance MH3
Colossal Dreadmaw XLN
Combo Attack BBD
Commune with Nature MM2
Commune with the Gods EMA
Compost UDS
Conifer Strider DTK
Contagious Vorrac ONE
Crashing Boars EXO
Crop Rotation DDR
Crowned Ceratok IMA
Cudgel Troll M10
Cultivate C18
Curse of Predation C13
Cytoplast Root-Kin MM2
Daggerback Basilisk M19
Dance of the Tumbleweeds OTJ
Dawn's Reflection C18
Dawntreader Elk DKA
Death-Hood Cobra MM3
Deglamer MOR
Destiny Spinner THB
Devoted Druid SHM
Diligent Farmhand ODY
Disruptive Stormbrood TDM
Dissenter's Deliverance AKH
Dragon Sniper TDM
Dread Linnorm CLB
Dreampod Druid PC2
Druid's Familiar AVR
Drumhunter ALA
Earthen Arms BFZ
Elemental Bond ORI
Elite Cat Warrior POR
Elven Bow KHM
Elven Riders ONS
Elvish Harbinger EVG
Elvish Visionary BBD
Ember Weaver A25
Enlarge M14
Entourage of Trest CN2
Epic Confrontation DTK
Evolution Charm PLC
Evolution Sage WAR
Evolutionary Escalation C16
Experiment One C15
Explore DDO
Explosive Vegetation C18
Ezuri's Archers DDU
Fa'adiyah Seer DMR
Fae Offering MH2
Fangren Marauder MBS
Fangs of Kalonia MH3
Far Wanderings TOR
Farseek C17
Feral Hydra BBD
Ferocious Zheng GS1
Fertile Ground C18
Fin-Clade Fugitives CMR
Fog EMA
Frog Tongue TMP
Fyndhorn Elder 8ED
Fyndhorn Elves CMR
Fynn, the Fangbearer KHM
Gaea's Anthem MM3
Gaea's Embrace USG
Gaea's Gift BRO
Gamekeeper UDS
Garruk's Packleader M11
Garruk's Uprising M21
Gelatinous Genesis 2XM
Gemhide Sliver TSP
Giant Ankheg CLB
Giant Spider AKH
Gift of the Viper MH3
Gilanra, Caller of Wirewood CMR
Glacier Godmaw EOE
Gnarlid Pack MM2
Grazing Gladehart DDP
Great Oak Guardian C19
Grizzly Fate JUD
Harmonize C17
Harrow C18
Harvester Druid JUD
Haywire Mite BRO
Heart Warden UDS
Hedge Troll PLC
Heroes' Bane IMA
Hickory Woodlot MMQ
Horned Sliver TMP
Hunger of the Howlpack DKA
Hunted Wumpus MMQ
Hunter's Ambush M15
Hunter's Edge M21
Hunter's Mark AFR
Hunter's Talent BLB
Hunting Pack SCG
Hydra's Growth THB
Imperious Perfect CMA
Incremental Growth LRW
Indrik Stomphowler DIS
Insidious Fungus DSK
Invigorate MMQ
Invigorating Surge M21
Ivy Lane Denizen DDU
Iwamori of the Open Fist A25
Jaspera Sentinel KHM
Jewel Thief SNC
Joraga Treespeaker ROE
Kappa Tech-Wrecker NEO
Kavu Climber A25
Kavu Predator PLC
Kavu Primarch MM2
Keen Sense PLC
Kenrith's Transformation AFC
Khalni Garden DDR
Kozilek's Predator MM2
Kraul Harpooner GRN
Krosan Tusker DDU
Krosan Vorine LGN
Land Grant MMQ
Larger than Life KLD
Leatherback Baloth WWK
Ley Weaver BBD
Llanowar Visionary M21
Longshot Squad KTK
Loyal Guardian NEO
Lure MMQ
Manglehorn AKH
Manor Gate CLB
Masked Admirers MMA
Masked Vandal KHM
Massive Might VOW
Master's Rebuke NEO
Might of the Masses ORI
Mobilize POR
Moment's Peace MB2
Muscle Burst ODY
Muscle Sliver TMP
Mutagenic Growth NPH
Mwonvuli Acid-Moss TSP
Nantuko Elder ODY
Nantuko Vigilante LGN
Nature's Claim IMA
Nature's Way KLD
Night Soil C13
Nissa's Judgment DDU
Noose Constrictor EMN
Nylea's Presence THS
Nyxborn Hydra MH3
Oakgnarl Warrior DDR
Oakhame Adversary ELD
One with Nature SCG
Orochi Eggwatcher CHK
Outmuscle ELD
Overgrown Battlement IMA
Overgrowth 9ED
Overprotect BLB
Overrun CMA
Overwhelming Encounter CLB
Patagia Viper DIS
Path of Annihilation MH3
Peema Outrider KLD
Peerless Recycling BLB
Pelakka Wurm MM2
Penumbra Kavu APC
Penumbra Wurm UMA
Phantom Centaur JUD
Phantom Tiger JUD
Pick Your Poison MKM
Plaguemaw Beast TD2
Plated Crusher BFZ
Poison Dart Frog M3C
Pollenbright Druid WAR
Predator's Howl CNS
Predator's Strike MRD
Presence of Gond SHM
Priest of Titania C14
Primal Growth PLS
Primal Rage STH
Prizefight SNC
Prosperous Innkeeper AFR
Quirion Dryad M21
Quirion Elves MIR
Quirion Ranger VIS
Rain of Thorns C17
Ram Through IKO
Rampaging Brontodon CMM
Rampant Growth MIR
Rancor A25
Reap TMP
Reclamation Sage 2XM
Recross the Paths MOR
Regrowth A25
Relic Crush CM2
Restock M15
Rhonas's Monument GNT
Rise of the Ants MID
River Bear P02
Roar of Challenge J22
Roots EMA
Rust Goliath BRO
Saber Ants MMQ
Salvage P02
Sarulf's Packmate KHM
Scale Up MH1
Scatter the Seeds GK1
Scragnoth TMP
Scurry Oak MH2
Season of Growth M20
Seedguide Ash LRW
Seton's Scout TOR
Sheltering Word AVR
Shinen of Life's Roar ARC
Silverglade Elemental MMQ
Silverglade Pathfinder MMQ
Skullmulcher 2XM
Skullwinder CLB
Skyshroud Claim NEM
Skysnare Spider ORI
Slurrk, All-Ingesting CMR
Snake Pit MMQ
Song of Freyalise DOM
Spidersilk Armor MMQ
Spike Colony STH
Spinewoods Armadillo OTJ
Spore Frog PCY
Spore Swarm DOM
Sporemound M14
Squirrel Nest ODY
Stand Together DST
Stingerfling Spider M12
Stinging Shot AKH
Storm the Seedcore MOM
Stormkeld Vanguard WOE
Strangleroot Geist DKA
Streetwise Negotiator MOM
Struggle for Skemfar KHM
Sudden Spinnerets IKO
Sumala Rumblers CLU
Symbiosis USG
Symbiotic Beast ONS
Tail Swipe DMU
Tajuru Warcaller BFZ
Tangle INV
Tear Asunder DMU
Tempting Licid STH
Temur Sabertooth FRF
The Crowd Goes Wild BBD
Thornscape Battlemage MM3
Thrashing Brontodon RIX
Timberland Ancient MOM
Tireless Provisioner MH2
Titanoth Rex IKO
Tower Above SHM
Travel Preparations ISD
Treetop Village ULG
Trollbred Guardian RNA
Trumpeting Herd MH1
Twin-Silk Spider MH1
Tyvar's Stand ONE
Up the Beanstalk WOE
Utopia Sprawl DIS
Vastwood Surge ZNR
Venom Sliver M15
Venomspout Brackus ONS
Vine Mare M19
Vines of Vastwood ZEN
Viridian Joiner MRD
Viridian Shaman MRD
Vivien's Grizzly WAR
Wall of Blossoms STH
Wall of Mulch ONS
Wall of Roots NCC
Warbriar Blessing THB
Wasteland Viper GK2
Werebear ODY
Whip Silk INV
Wickerbough Elder EVE
Wild Hunger DKA
Wildheart Invoker DDU
Wilt IKO
Winding Way MH1
Wirewood Channeler LGN
Wirewood Guardian SCG
Wood Elves EXO
Woodland Changeling LRW
Woodland Mystic M20
Wrap in Vigor FUT
Yavimaya Elder UDS
Yavimaya Granger ULG
Young Wolf DKA

(Back)

Colorless mana symbol
Wildcards
Card Name Set Code
Aboleth Spawn CLB
Agate Instigator BLC
Akroma's Will CMR
Angel of Indemnity OTC
Arabella, Abandoned Doll DSK
Araumi of the Dead Tide CMR
Avatar of Growth GNT
Azra Oddsmaker BBD
Baleful Strix E01
Balmor, Battlemage Captain DMU
Barrowgoyf M3C
Battle Angels of Tyr CLB
Binding the Old Gods EOC
Biomechan Engineer EOE
Birds of Paradise GK2
Blade of Selves C15
Blade of the Bloodchief C17
Blasting Station 5DN
Bloodthirsty Blade C21
Bothersome Quasit CLB
Brainstealer Dragon OTC
Breaker of Armies BFZ
Buried in the Garden MKM
Cadira, Caller of the Small CLB
Caltrops UDS
Campfire CMM
Cave-In MMQ
Claws of Gix USG
Clown Car UNF
Coercive Portal CNS
Colossal Skyturtle NEO
Commander Liara Portyr CLB
Commander's Sphere BRC
Component Pouch AFC
Conclave Evangelist CLU
Court of Ambition CMR
Court of Embereth WOC
Court of Garenbrig WOC
Court of Grace ONC
Court of Vantress WOC
Crashing Drawbridge CMM
Deathreap Ritual DSC
Debt to the Deathless RVR
Descent into Avernus CLB
Earthquake P02
Ebony Fly AFC
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU
Ertha Jo, Frontier Mentor OTJ
Escape Tunnel EOC
Everflowing Chalice WWK
Extract from Darkness 2X2
General Marhault Elsdragon DMC
Geode Golem CLB
Ghoulish Impetus CMM
Gold-Forged Thopteryx MAT
Goldlust Triad TDC
Grafted Exoskeleton ONC
Green Slime CLB
Guardian of Faith AFR
Herald of Secret Streams XLN
Hero's Blade C17
Idol of Oblivion M3C
Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty CMR
Ink-Treader Nephilim GPT
Keeper of Keys CN2
Knights of the Black Rose MOC
Kutzil, Malamet Exemplar LCI
Life of the Party NCC
Loxodon Warhammer C17
Mage Slayer HOP
Manifold Key M20
Meteor Golem CMM
Mikokoro, Center of the Sea SOK
Mindcrank CLB
Misleading Signpost WOC
Mortuary STH
Myriad Landscape C14
Nemesis Mask DST
New Frontiers ODY
Patriar's Seal CLB
Perch Protection BLC
Phyrexian Triniform CMM
Raff, Weatherlight Stalwart DMU
Rakdos Charm GK2
Ravenous Slime C18
Relic of Legends DMU
Reverent Mantra MMQ
Rogue's Passage MIC
Scurry of Squirrels BLC
Shadow of the Second Sun MH3
Share the Spoils AFC
Siege-Gang Lieutenant M3C
Sire of Stagnation M3C
Spiritmonger DMR
Stonespeaker Crystal CLB
Stormcatch Mentor BLB
Subterranean Tremors CN2
Su-Chi Cave Guard BRO
Sunscorch Regent DTK
Tempt with Bunnies BLC
The Eternal Wanderer ONE
Third Path Iconoclast OTC
Thunderfoot Baloth NCC
Tor Wauki the Younger DMC
Trailblazer's Boots ONC
Tura Kennerüd, Skyknight DMU
Ulamog's Crusher UMA
Vile Consumption INV
Wheel and Deal ONS
Whispersilk Cloak DST
Writhing Chrysalis MH3

(Back)

Multicolor symbol
Reprinted Commanders
Card Name Set Code
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar MID
Akroma, Vision of Ixidor CMR
Anim Pakal, Thousandth Moon LCI
Anzrag, the Quake-Mole MKM
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild DSC
Ashling, Flame Dancer MH3
Athreos, God of Passage JOU
Baba Lysaga, Night Witch CLB
Baeloth Barrityl, Entertainer CLB
Baldin, Century Herdmaster SLX
Braids, Arisen Nightmare DMU
Brallin, Skyshark Rider C20
Bria, Riptide Rogue BLB
Commander Eesha JUD
Cromat APC
Deekah, Fractal Theorist C21
Delina, Wild Mage AFR
Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest BLB
Edric, Spymaster of Trest CMD
Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines ONE
Emiel the Blessed J22
Endrek Sahr, Master Breeder CMM
Ezuri, Claw of Progress C15
Fain, the Broker C21
Ghoulcaller Gisa CMM
Gisa, Glorious Resurrector MID
Glarb, Calamity's Augur BLB
Gluntch, the Bestower CLB
God-Eternal Kefnet WAR
God-Eternal Oketra DRC
Gorm the Great BBD
Gornog, the Red Reaper J25
Graaz, Unstoppable Juggernaut ONE
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar AFR
Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU
Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX
Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea BRO
Jaheira, Friend of the Forest CLB
Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord DDJ
Jeska, Warrior Adept JUD
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels SNC
Jolene, the Plunder Queen NCC
Kamahl, Heart of Krosa CMR
Kami of the Crescent Moon SOK
Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant AFC
Karlach, Fury of Avernus CLB
Kess, Dissident Mage NCC
Kethis, the Hidden Hand M20
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker MM2
Kira, Great Glass-Spinner M21
Kitsa, Otterball Elite BLB
Kokusho, the Evening Star DRB
Konda, Lord of Eiganjo CHK
Korvold, Fae-Cursed King EOC
Krark, the Thumbless CMR
Lae'zel, Vlaakith's Champion CLB
Lim-Dûl the Necromancer TSP
Linvala, the Preserver OGW
Loot, Exuberant Explorer FDN
Maeve, Insidious Singer GN3
Mangara, the Diplomat TDC
Mannichi, the Fevered Dream BOK
Masako the Humorless CHK
Massacre Girl, Known Killer MKM
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed DKA
Mr. Foxglove BLC
Narset, Enlightened Exile MAT
Neheb, the Eternal CMM
Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX
Nils, Discipline Enforcer C21
Odric, Lunarch Marshal INR
Omnath, Locus of Creation ZNR
Orthion, Hero of Lavabrink MOM
Orvar, the All-Form KHM
Otharri, Suns' Glory ONC
Phelia, Exuberant Shepherd MH3
Pir, Imaginative Rascal BBD
Plagon, Lord of the Beach J25
Plargg and Nassari MAT
Rakdos, Patron of Chaos MKM
Ramos, Dragon Engine C17
Rankle, Master of Pranks WOC
Ratadrabik of Urborg DMU
Rev, Tithe Extractor J25
Reya Dawnbringer INV
Rionya, Fire Dancer C21
Runadi, Behemoth Caller J22
Sakashima of a Thousand Faces CMR
Saryth, the Viper's Fang MKC
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds M3C
Shabraz, the Skyshark C20
Shanid, Sleepers' Scourge DMC
Sheoldred, Whispering One JMP
Shroofus Sproutsire J25
Six MH3
Surrak and Goreclaw MOM
Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNC
Talrand, Sky Summoner DDS
Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools CMR
Thassa, Deep-Dwelling THB
The Mindskinner DSK
The Reality Chip NEO
The Scarab God HOU
Tinybones, the Pickpocket OTJ
Tivit, Seller of Secrets NCC
Toby, Beastie Befriender DSK
Toothy, Imaginary Friend BBD
Torbran, Thane of Red Fell ELD
Toski, Bearer of Secrets BLC
Tyvar, the Pummeler DSK
Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger BFZ
Varchild, Betrayer of Kjeldor C18
Virtus the Veiled BBD
Visara the Dreadful ONS
Volo, Itinerant Scholar CLB
Xyris, the Writhing Storm C20
Yahenni, Undying Partisan 2X2
Yidris, Maelstrom Wielder C16
Zara, Renegade Recruiter LCC
Zellix, Sanity Flayer CLB
Zopandrel, Hunger Dominus ONE

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