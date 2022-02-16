MTG Arena Announcements, February 16, 2022
MTG Arena State of the Game
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is out on MTG Arena, and you can find a deeper discussion of the release in the latest State of the Game article covering details on mechanics, collecting the new set, the latest on the Alchemy format, and more.
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Available Now!
MTG Arena lights up with the newest set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, available now. Purchase packs, play in new Sealed and Draft events, and start building new decks using awesome new cards!
Round of Bug Fixes Coming
We have a round of small bug fixes coming out later this week. Among these is a fix for the mana-color pips displaying sideboard colors on Limited-format decks.
Dracula Card Styles Granted!
Those Dracula card style rewards you've been awaiting for participation in the Double Feature event? They've been granted! You'll find them added to your account now. Enjoy!
Arena Open February 26–27
The next Arena Open is just under two weeks away, so start honing those Limited skills, because February 26–27, the Arena Open will feature Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed and Draft events!
Day 1 you'll have a choice between Traditional Sealed (Best-of-Three) and Best-of-One Sealed matches. Perform well during Day 1, and you'll receive an invitation to the high-stakes Day 2 event.
Day 2 is when competition heats up until it glows—in this case, glows neon—and those who earned an invitation to Day 2 will face opponents in Traditional Draft Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty matches with possible prizes up to $2,500!
Get all the details on the February 2022 Arena Open!
You must be 18 years old to participate in Arena Open.
Neon Arcade March 4–7
Flex those gaming fingers, because the Neon Arcade is about to open for opportunities to add some sweet card styles to your decks. The format is Alchemy Singleton with a High Score emblem.
Check out the complete Neon Arcade event details, the card styles up for grabs, and then get ready to beat the high score!
Event Schedule
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.
- February 15–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Phantom Bot Draft
- February 22–24: Blast from the Past
- March 3–5: Alchemy All Access
- March 8–10: Omniscience
- March 15–17: Standard Shakeup
Quick Draft
- February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Arena Open
- February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)
- April 16–17: Historic
Other Events
- February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- February 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge
- March 4–17: Neon Arcade (earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card styles!)
February 2022 Ranked Season
The February 2022 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Hero's Downfall card style + Thalia, Guardian of Thraben card style