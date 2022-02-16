MTG Arena State of the Game

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is out on MTG Arena, and you can find a deeper discussion of the release in the latest State of the Game article covering details on mechanics, collecting the new set, the latest on the Alchemy format, and more.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Available Now!

MTG Arena lights up with the newest set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, available now. Purchase packs, play in new Sealed and Draft events, and start building new decks using awesome new cards!

Round of Bug Fixes Coming

We have a round of small bug fixes coming out later this week. Among these is a fix for the mana-color pips displaying sideboard colors on Limited-format decks.

Dracula Card Styles Granted!

Those Dracula card style rewards you've been awaiting for participation in the Double Feature event? They've been granted! You'll find them added to your account now. Enjoy!

Arena Open February 26–27

The next Arena Open is just under two weeks away, so start honing those Limited skills, because February 26–27, the Arena Open will feature Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed and Draft events!

Day 1 you'll have a choice between Traditional Sealed (Best-of-Three) and Best-of-One Sealed matches. Perform well during Day 1, and you'll receive an invitation to the high-stakes Day 2 event.

Day 2 is when competition heats up until it glows—in this case, glows neon—and those who earned an invitation to Day 2 will face opponents in Traditional Draft Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty matches with possible prizes up to $2,500!

Get all the details on the February 2022 Arena Open!

You must be 18 years old to participate in Arena Open.

Neon Arcade March 4–7

Flex those gaming fingers, because the Neon Arcade is about to open for opportunities to add some sweet card styles to your decks. The format is Alchemy Singleton with a High Score emblem.

Check out the complete Neon Arcade event details, the card styles up for grabs, and then get ready to beat the high score!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

February 15–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Phantom Bot Draft

February 22–24: Blast from the Past

March 3–5: Alchemy All Access

March 8–10: Omniscience

March 15–17: Standard Shakeup

Quick Draft

February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Arena Open

February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)

April 16–17: Historic

Other Events

February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

February 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge

March 4–17: Neon Arcade (earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card styles!)

February 2022 Ranked Season

The February 2022 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on February 28 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).