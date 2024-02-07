Magic: The Gathering Arena

UNTAP YOUR SKILLS
- Build your library and draft against bots with Quick Draft events
- Get 3 packs of the newest set in your in-game inbox
- Log in now to get your reneweal rewards
- Prepare for Standard and Alchemy aet roations on July 30th.
Now's the best time to get back into Magic: The Gathering. On July 30th, Magic's new set releases on MTG Arena and with it comes Standard and Alchemy set rotations. Discover new mechanics, new metas, and powerful cards. Log in before July 30th and recieve renewal gifts when Bloomburrow arrives on MTG Arena.
Timeless is MTG Arena’s newest and largest Constructed format where every card is legal. Make a deck cards from Modern Horizons 3. This format is perfect for veteran players who want to experiment with unique combinations or revisit sets from Magic's past.
Perfect for new players, this will get you familiar with a format used at events of all levels. Standard is a dynamic format where you build decks and play using cards in your collection from recently released Magic sets.
Ranging from casual to competitive, Historic is a Magic format built to allow you to use cards that are no longer legal in Standard after rotation. This format is exclusive to MTG Arena.
An exciting deck-brewing challenge, Brawl is most similar to Commander. In this format, you'll build a Commander-style deck around a legendary creature or Planeswalker and play 1v1 games on MTG Arena.
Alchemy is a new play mode featuring new-to-digital Magic cards designed specifically for digital play. Expect regular changes to the format to create a dynamic play experience in-between Standard set releases.
It's your game! Customize your play with your favorite avatar! Start with 12 options and gain additional avatars through events and with the in-game store.
Set the tone with card sleeves to show off your style. Artwork ranges from Planeswalkers to creatures to exclusive event art!
Bring your personality to the battlefield with pets! Choose the perfect pet to strike fear in your enemies (or to just look cute). Pets are available for purchase in the MTG Arena Store.
Want to say something with some emote magic? Change around your settings to use character emotes from your favorite set!
Pick a play style and then select your deck! In MTG Arena you'll begin with a variety of starter decks. As you play you'll gain wildcards to redeem and earn boosters to expand your collection! In this section you can easily build, upload, and edit your decks. When choosing your play format, you'll only see decks that are legal in that format.
Modern Horizons 3 brings a heaping helping of exciting new cards to MTG Arena. Allied fetch lands return alongside power-packed new cards like double-faced Planeswalkers you're sure to flip for. With over 40 keyword abilities, keyword actions, ability words, and unnamed mechanics you'll feel the power of your new forever favorites.
Welcome to Thunder Junction, a land of harsh deserts, hostile critters… and crime! Saddle up for a wild ride with new creature type Mount, and hassle rival outlaws with mechanics Plot and Crime as you pull of the greatest heist this side o’ the law. The wanted posters are up, the jobs goin’ down, but with grit and grumption you’ll ride off into the sunset with the ultimate score.
Ready to rustle up some trouble?
Journey to the wondrous center of Ixalan, discovering ancient civilizations alive and well, and your favorite creature types running rampant. Players can build an army of Dinosaurs, Pirates, Vampires, Jaguarfolk, Merpeople and more while exploring new and returning mechanics as they venture deeper into the core of this plane. Nowhere is safe, but everywhere is exciting!
Put Middle-earth in your collection and join familiar favorites on a whole new adventure there and back again with valor, courage, and second breakfast. With the Ring-bearer mechanic, the fate of all rests in the bonds of your Fellowship. Join the epic journey of our time!
© 2023 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings and Tales of Middle-earth are trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC.
May 21 - 28
IKO Premier Draft
May 25 - 26
OTJ Sealed
May 21 - June 4
OTJ Bot Draft
