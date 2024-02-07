Magic: The Gathering Arena

Welcome to Thunder Junction, a land of harsh deserts, hostile critters… and crime! Saddle up for a wild ride with new creature type Mount, and hassle rival outlaws with mechanics Plot and Crime as you pull of the greatest heist this side o’ the law. The wanted posters are up, the jobs goin’ down, but with grit and grumption you’ll ride off into the sunset with the ultimate score.



Ready to rustle up some trouble?