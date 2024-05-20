MTG Arena Announcements – May 20, 2024
In this edition:
- Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Starting May 21!
- Arena Open This Weekend, May 25–26
- Keep Going in the WPN Draft Promo!
- Next Week's Announcements Coming Tuesday, May 28
- Event Schedule
Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Starting May 21!
Wield power when Modern Horizons 3 arrives in MTG Arena on June 11! The Sorin Pack and Tamiyo Play preorder bundles will help get you started with the new set by including sleeves, cards, packs, event tokens, and more.
There's also the Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology that will be added to your collection immediately when you purchase. These five lands will complete the full set of available enemy fetch lands in MTG Arena!
Sorin Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Coming
May 21
- Sorin sleeve
- 50x Modern Horizons 3 packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Sorin card
- Sorin depth art card style
Tamiyo Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Coming
May 21
- Tamiyo sleeve
- Oozewagg companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Tamiyo card
- Tamiyo depth art card style
Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology
8,000 Gems or 40,000 Gold
- 4x Arid Mesa
- 4x Marsh Flats
- 4x Misty Rainforest
- 4x Scalding Tarn
- 4x Verdant Catacombs
Arena Open This Weekend, May 25–26
This is your second opportunity to show your skills with the latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, in a tournament with serious prizes. The latest set has been out for a bit now, so you've seen the cards, and you're familiar with the mechanics like plot. Are you ready to take it all the way for $2,000 and an invitation to the June Qualifier Weekend in Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction?
Compete in Sealed and Draft matches over two days this weekend—and pick up this sweet Fblthp avatar just for entering!
Keep Going in the WPN Draft Promo!
May is flying by, and we hope you've had fun playing in a Draft event or two at your local WPN store. If you haven't yet, you still have time to squeeze in some matches and claim some cool MTG Arena promos! These only last until June 2, so check out how to earn promos before the end of the month.
Next Week's Announcements Coming Tuesday, May 28
The Memorial Day holiday is already upon us in the US, and the team will be taking a day off on Monday, May 27. Next week's edition of the Arena Announcements will be arriving on Tuesday, May 28.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- May 21–23: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size)
- May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase
- June 4–6: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Phantom Sealed
- June 11–13: Brawl
Quick Draft
- May 7–21: Dominaria United
- May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Other Events
Flashback Events
- May 14–21: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft
- May 17–20: Theros Beyond Death Sealed
- May 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge
- May 21–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Premier Draft
- May 24–27: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Sealed
- May 28–June 4: Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft
June Qualifier Events – Explorer
- June 8: Best-of-One Play-In
- June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In
- June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
June
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Weekend
June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)
May 2024 Ranked Season
The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
