Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Starting May 21!

Wield power when Modern Horizons 3 arrives in MTG Arena on June 11! The Sorin Pack and Tamiyo Play preorder bundles will help get you started with the new set by including sleeves, cards, packs, event tokens, and more.

There's also the Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology that will be added to your collection immediately when you purchase. These five lands will complete the full set of available enemy fetch lands in MTG Arena!

Sorin Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Sorin Sleeve Coming

May 21 Available at purchase: Sorin sleeve Available at release (June 11): 50x Modern Horizons 3 packs

5x Golden Packs

Sorin card

Sorin depth art card style

Tamiyo Play Bundle $24.99 USD Tamiyo Sleeve Coming

May 21 Available at purchase: Tamiyo sleeve

Oozewagg companion Available at release (June 11): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Tamiyo card

Tamiyo depth art card style

Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology 8,000 Gems or 40,000 Gold Available at purchase: 4x Arid Mesa

4x Marsh Flats

4x Misty Rainforest

4x Scalding Tarn

4x Verdant Catacombs

Arena Open This Weekend, May 25–26

This is your second opportunity to show your skills with the latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, in a tournament with serious prizes. The latest set has been out for a bit now, so you've seen the cards, and you're familiar with the mechanics like plot. Are you ready to take it all the way for $2,000 and an invitation to the June Qualifier Weekend in Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction?

Compete in Sealed and Draft matches over two days this weekend—and pick up this sweet Fblthp avatar just for entering!

Avatar: Fblthp, Lost on the Range

Keep Going in the WPN Draft Promo!

May is flying by, and we hope you've had fun playing in a Draft event or two at your local WPN store. If you haven't yet, you still have time to squeeze in some matches and claim some cool MTG Arena promos! These only last until June 2, so check out how to earn promos before the end of the month.

Next Week's Announcements Coming Tuesday, May 28

The Memorial Day holiday is already upon us in the US, and the team will be taking a day off on Monday, May 27. Next week's edition of the Arena Announcements will be arriving on Tuesday, May 28.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

May 21–23: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size)

Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size) May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase

June 4–6: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed June 11–13: Brawl

Quick Draft

May 7–21: Dominaria United

May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

Flashback Events

May 14–21: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 17–20: Theros Beyond Death Sealed

Sealed May 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge

May 21–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 24–27: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Sealed

Sealed May 28–June 4: Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft

June Qualifier Events – Explorer

June 8: Best-of-One Play-In

June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In

June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



May 2024 Ranked Season The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

