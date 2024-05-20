In this edition:

Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Starting May 21!

Wield power when Modern Horizons 3 arrives in MTG Arena on June 11! The Sorin Pack and Tamiyo Play preorder bundles will help get you started with the new set by including sleeves, cards, packs, event tokens, and more.

There's also the Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology that will be added to your collection immediately when you purchase. These five lands will complete the full set of available enemy fetch lands in MTG Arena!

Sorin Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Sorin of House Markov preorder sleeve
Sorin Sleeve

Coming
May 21

Available at purchase:
  • Sorin sleeve
Available at release (June 11):
  • 50x Modern Horizons 3 packs
  • 5x Golden Packs
  • Sorin card
  • Sorin depth art card style

Tamiyo Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar preorder sleeve
Tamiyo Sleeve

Coming
May 21

Oozewagg companion
Available at purchase:
  • Tamiyo sleeve
  • Oozewagg companion
Available at release (June 11):
  • 2x Player Draft tokens
  • 1x Sealed token
  • 5x Play-In Points
  • Tamiyo card
  • Tamiyo depth art card style

Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology

8,000 Gems or 40,000 Gold

Available at purchase:
  • 4x Arid Mesa
  • 4x Marsh Flats
  • 4x Misty Rainforest
  • 4x Scalding Tarn
  • 4x Verdant Catacombs

Arena Open This Weekend, May 25–26

Ornery Tumblewagg card art

This is your second opportunity to show your skills with the latest set, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, in a tournament with serious prizes. The latest set has been out for a bit now, so you've seen the cards, and you're familiar with the mechanics like plot. Are you ready to take it all the way for $2,000 and an invitation to the June Qualifier Weekend in Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction?

Compete in Sealed and Draft matches over two days this weekend—and pick up this sweet Fblthp avatar just for entering!

Fblthp, Lost on the Range avatar
Avatar: Fblthp, Lost on the Range

Keep Going in the WPN Draft Promo!

May is flying by, and we hope you've had fun playing in a Draft event or two at your local WPN store. If you haven't yet, you still have time to squeeze in some matches and claim some cool MTG Arena promos! These only last until June 2, so check out how to earn promos before the end of the month.

Next Week's Announcements Coming Tuesday, May 28

The Memorial Day holiday is already upon us in the US, and the team will be taking a day off on Monday, May 27. Next week's edition of the Arena Announcements will be arriving on Tuesday, May 28.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

  • May 21–23: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Omniscience Draft (with updated 3-card starting hand size)
  • May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase
  • June 4–6: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Phantom Sealed
  • June 11–13: Brawl

Quick Draft

  • May 7–21: Dominaria United
  • May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

Flashback Events

  • May 14–21: Theros Beyond Death Premier Draft
  • May 17–20: Theros Beyond Death Sealed
  • May 17–20: Historic Metagame Challenge
  • May 21–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Premier Draft
  • May 24–27: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Sealed
  • May 28–June 4: Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft

June Qualifier Events – Explorer

  • June 8: Best-of-One Play-In
  • June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In
  • June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

  • Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
    June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT
    • Format: Explorer
  • Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
    June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT
    • Format: Explorer
  • Qualifier Weekend
    June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT
    • Format: Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

  • Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
    • May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
    • May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)

May 2024 Ranked Season

The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

  • Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack
  • Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold
  • Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style
  • Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
  • Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
  • Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
Beastbond Outcaster card style
Stoic Sphinx card style

