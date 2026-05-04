Last year, Secret Lair settled the age-old debate: cats or dogs? The results are in, and cats won fair and square. So naturally, they've claimed their prize: a whole Superdrop in their honor. Join us as we celebrate the undisputed champions of the Multiverse when the Cats Are the Best Superdrop releases on June 15, 2026, only on MagicSecretLair.com.

We showed off a handful of cards from the Cats Are the Best Superdrop at MagicCon: Las Vegas. In addition to cute cats on cards, there were also equally cute real cats for adoption at the convention! Thank you to all the Magic fans in attendance who brought home a new member of their family. As for the rest of the cards in the Superdrop, we'll reveal those at a later date. Keep an eye on Secret Lair's socials at @mtgsecretlair!

Ready to bring home your next Secret Lair drop? Remember, all single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions may apply—visit MagicSecretLair.com for details). To get ready for the sale, here's a short checklist to complete before June 15:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

The Cat Distribution System has chosen you. We'll share more soon before the Superdrop releases on June 15, 2026. Sign up below to be notified when these drops hit the storefront and stay up to date on future Secret Lair releases.