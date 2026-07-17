Pack your pocket-handkerchief, check the pantry, and be careful what you pick up in the dark. Secret Lair x The Hobbit: A Marvelous Mathom Superdrop is on its way, bringing five drops from Bilbo Baggins's journey to MagicSecretLair.com on August 17, at 9 a.m. PT.

For those not up on their Hobbit customs, a Mathom is something with no immediate use that is still much too interesting to throw away. Hobbits keep them, gift them, pass them around, and occasionally let them pile up until someone has to build a whole Mathom-sized house. Which brings us to this Superdrop: five curious treasures from Bilbo's adventure, including unseen footsteps in a brand-new foil treatment, Second Breakfast, wild turns beyond The Shire, Smaug-worthy artifacts, and a few dark things best not left alone under the mountain.

All single orders over $99 ship free (terms and conditions apply—see MagicSecretLair.com for details), and if you want to be ready when the Marvelous Mathom Superdrop goes live, here's a quick checklist to make sure you're set before the sale begins:

Create a Wizards Account: Save your shipping and payment info for a faster checkout at myaccounts.wizards.com/register.

Double-check your address: Make sure your shipping details are current so your order arrives at the right place.

Enter the pre-queue: The pre-queue opens at 8 a.m. PT, 1 hour before the sale goes live at 9 a.m. PT. To enter the pre-queue, add any product to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Queue placement: When the sale begins, customers already in the pre-queue are randomly assigned a spot in line. Anyone who proceeds to checkout after 9 a.m. PT enters the queue in the order they proceed to checkout.

Please note: Adding products to your cart does not reserve them. Products are only secured once checkout is completed.

You can take a closer look at each drop below as we reveal them each week before the Superdrop goes live on August 17. Between unseen footsteps, seven proper meals, roads beyond The Shire, artifacts worth guarding, and a very loud reminder that Dragons do not enjoy visitors, there are plenty of Mathoms to gather. Sign up to be notified when A Marvelous Mathom Superdrop launches, and you'll stay in the loop for what's next.

Secret Lair x The Hobbit: Second Breakfast and Beyond

Contents:

7x Food Tokens

Price: