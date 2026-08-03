Tolabow, Loch Rascal was recently revealed along with many other cards from Mystery Booster Commander Edition. Tolabow was met with a significant amount of excitement online, but also with confusion about its rules text. The language of its printed rules text is difficult to parse, and the function of that text is unintuitive, even if you properly understand what it means. After a lengthy discussion between our Game Design, Editing, and Rules Management teams, we've decided to change the official text of the card in our Oracle database to make its function more intuitive. Here's the new text:

0012_MTGMBC_ComNew: Tolabow, Loch Rascal

Rulebreaker — If Tolabow, Loch Rascal is your commander, the color identity of instant and sorcery cards in your deck can include one color of your choice not in your commander's color identity, and your deck can have any basic land cards.

With this new text, here's how the card works: You'll choose one color other than blue while building your deck. Your deck can include instant and sorcery cards that have blue and/or the chosen color in their color identity, but not any other colors. For example, if your chosen color is red, your deck can include Lightning Bolt , a red instant card, and Mystic Retrieval , a blue sorcery card with a red flashback cost. In this example, you wouldn't be able to include Ancient Grudge , a red instant card with a green flashback cost, because that card's color identity includes green, and you're only allowed to include instant and sorcery cards with a red and/or blue color identity.

This is a functional change to the text as it was originally printed. We've also noted this change in the Mystery Booster Commander Edition Release Notes and in the rulings found with this card on Gatherer.