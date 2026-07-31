For every wise Wizard who bravely leads their allies, there are humble Hobbits embarking on their first quest. You can take up your sword and embark on an adventure of your own with the Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ Welcome Decks! These Welcome Decks will be available at your local game store and select events around the globe.
Welcome Deck
(White)
Welcome Deck
(Blue)
Welcome Deck
(Black)
Welcome Deck
(Red)
Welcome Deck
(Green)
Each of these Welcome Decks contains a 40-card monocolor deck consisting of cards from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit (HOB) and the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Eternal-legal set (HOC). Each card depicts characters, moments, and tales from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. If you or someone you know adores the stories of Middle-earth, this is the perfect way to teach them to play!
Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the five Welcome Decks. These Welcome Decks will be available at participating WPN game stores and at select events like Gen Con. Contact your local game store for more information on how they plan to distribute these decks.
You can also see all the recently revealed cards from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery if you're looking to swap in some of your new favorite cards.
Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Bofur, Reliable Guardian
16 Plains
2 Dwarven Provisioner
Velvetwing Butterflies
2 Magnificent End
Mentor of the Meek
Fiend Hunter
2 Errand-Rider of Gondor
Landroval, Horizon Witness
Rogue's Passage
2 Soldier of the Grey Host
Eagles of the North
Dúnedain Blade
Fog on the Barrow-Downs
Eagle of the Great Shelf
Banishing Light
Dawn of a New Age
Vow to Erebor
2 Westfold Rider
Esquire of the King
2 Bilbo Baggins, Burglar
16 Island
Pelargir Survivor
2 Lakeshore Apothecary
Confusticate and Bebother
Ravenhill Flock
Lórien Revealed
Thranduil's Decree
Knights of Dol Amroth
Grey Havens Navigator
Rogue's Passage
2 Ithilien Kingfisher
Hithlain Knots
Captain of Umbar
Minas Tirith Garrison
Colossal Whale
Willow-Wind
Bilbo, Luckwearer
2 Uneasy Partings
Nimrodel Watcher
Stern Scolding
Front Porch Sentries
Great Fierce Bee
Stir Up Trouble
Haunt of the Dead Marshes
Desolation Prowler
Ravening Warg
2 Gollum, Silent Slinker
2 Bilbo's Deadly Slice
Dreaded Bat-Cloud
Rogue's Passage
Crude Bent Blade
Languish
Shadow of the Enemy
Gollum the Abandoned
Gnashing of Teeth
Troll of Khazad-dûm
Merciless Executioner
Front Porch Sentries
Bitter Downfall
Reverent Howl
Night's Whisper
Stony-Voiced Goblins
16 Swamp
16 Mountain
2 Wayfarer's Bauble
2 Battle-Scarred Goblin
Improvised Club
2 Smaug, the Great Calamity
Olog-hai Crusher
Gandalf, Spark Starter
2 Ragged Short Spear
2 Smite the Deathless
2 Goblin Fireleaper
Oliphaunt
Rogue's Passage
Goblin Cratermaker
Inferno Titan
Guttersnipe
Orcish Siegemaster
Snowslope Hunter
Fire of Orthanc
Olog-hai Crusher
16 Forest
2 Guardian of the Halls
2 Quarrel
2 Galadhrim Guide
Galion, Elvenking's Butler
Elvish Visionary
Warg Tactics
Beorn's Hospitality
Rogue's Passage
Mirkwood Elk
Celeborn the Wise
Gift of Strands
Elvish Archdruid
Lothlórien Lookout
Woodland Weavemaster
Mirkwood Pathmaker
Beorn, Reluctant Host
2 Wood Elves
2 Elvish Mystic
Attercop
Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.