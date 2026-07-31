For every wise Wizard who bravely leads their allies, there are humble Hobbits embarking on their first quest. You can take up your sword and embark on an adventure of your own with the Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ Welcome Decks! These Welcome Decks will be available at your local game store and select events around the globe.

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Each of these Welcome Decks contains a 40-card monocolor deck consisting of cards from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit (HOB) and the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Eternal-legal set (HOC). Each card depicts characters, moments, and tales from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. If you or someone you know adores the stories of Middle-earth, this is the perfect way to teach them to play!

Below, you'll find the decklists for each of the five Welcome Decks. These Welcome Decks will be available at participating WPN game stores and at select events like Gen Con. Contact your local game store for more information on how they plan to distribute these decks.

You can also see all the recently revealed cards from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery if you're looking to swap in some of your new favorite cards.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Bofur, Reliable Guardian 16 Plains 2 Dwarven Provisioner Velvetwing Butterflies 2 Magnificent End Mentor of the Meek Fiend Hunter 2 Errand-Rider of Gondor Landroval, Horizon Witness Rogue's Passage 2 Soldier of the Grey Host Eagles of the North Dúnedain Blade Fog on the Barrow-Downs Eagle of the Great Shelf Banishing Light Dawn of a New Age Vow to Erebor 2 Westfold Rider Esquire of the King

2 Bilbo Baggins, Burglar 16 Island Pelargir Survivor 2 Lakeshore Apothecary Confusticate and Bebother Ravenhill Flock Lórien Revealed Thranduil's Decree Knights of Dol Amroth Grey Havens Navigator Rogue's Passage 2 Ithilien Kingfisher Hithlain Knots Captain of Umbar Minas Tirith Garrison Colossal Whale Willow-Wind Bilbo, Luckwearer 2 Uneasy Partings Nimrodel Watcher Stern Scolding

Front Porch Sentries Great Fierce Bee Stir Up Trouble Haunt of the Dead Marshes Desolation Prowler Ravening Warg 2 Gollum, Silent Slinker 2 Bilbo's Deadly Slice Dreaded Bat-Cloud Rogue's Passage Crude Bent Blade Languish Shadow of the Enemy Gollum the Abandoned Gnashing of Teeth Troll of Khazad-dûm Merciless Executioner Front Porch Sentries Bitter Downfall Reverent Howl Night's Whisper Stony-Voiced Goblins 16 Swamp

16 Mountain 2 Wayfarer's Bauble 2 Battle-Scarred Goblin Improvised Club 2 Smaug, the Great Calamity Olog-hai Crusher Gandalf, Spark Starter 2 Ragged Short Spear 2 Smite the Deathless 2 Goblin Fireleaper Oliphaunt Rogue's Passage Goblin Cratermaker Inferno Titan Guttersnipe Orcish Siegemaster Snowslope Hunter Fire of Orthanc Olog-hai Crusher

16 Forest 2 Guardian of the Halls 2 Quarrel 2 Galadhrim Guide Galion, Elvenking's Butler Elvish Visionary Warg Tactics Beorn's Hospitality Rogue's Passage Mirkwood Elk Celeborn the Wise Gift of Strands Elvish Archdruid Lothlórien Lookout Woodland Weavemaster Mirkwood Pathmaker Beorn, Reluctant Host 2 Wood Elves 2 Elvish Mystic Attercop

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.