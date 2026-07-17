Today, we shared an early look at our next trips into the Magic Multiverse: Reality Fracture and three new sets coming in 2027. But our travels are taking us beyond the halls of Hexhaven and the suns of Zhalfir. Magic is more of a global game than ever before, and in 2027, we're bringing our premier Magic event—MagicCon—to that global audience. Prepare for four MagicCons across three continents, all in celebration of one international community of Magic players.

Yes, you heard that right. There will be four MagicCons in 2027, including our very first MagicCon in Japan! Here are all the details on these MagicCons and our upcoming premier competitive events. For more information on MagicCon and our plans for the future, check out mtgfestivals.com and follow @mtgfestivals!

The 2027 MagicCon Schedule

Clear your schedules and start prepping those trade binders! Here are all the MagicCons we announced for 2027:

MagicCon: Detroit : February 26–28, 2027

: February 26–28, 2027 MagicCon: Tokyo : May 14–16, 2027

: May 14–16, 2027 MagicCon: Las Vegas : August 27–29, 2027

: August 27–29, 2027 MagicCon: Amsterdam: December 3–5, 2027

Each of these events will offer the classic sights and sounds of MagicCon along with some new surprises. That means panels, Pro Tours, community gatherings, and plenty of games of Magic. We'll share more details on how you can purchase badges for these events in the future. Until then, check mtgfestivals.com and follow @mtgfestivals for the latest news.

The 2027 Pro Tour Schedule and the Magic Limited Championship

The lights of the feature match stage will shine bright on Magic's best! Here's where our top players will gather for 2027's Pro Tours and Magic World Championship 33:

Pro Tour Nauctis at MagicCon: Detroit Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Draft and Modern Constructed February 26–28, 2027

The second Pro Tour of 2027 at MagicCon: Tokyo Draft and Standard Constructed May 14–16, 2027

The third Pro Tour of 2027 at MagicCon: Las Vegas Draft and Standard Constructed August 27–29, 2027

Magic World Championship 33 at MagicCon: Amsterdam Draft and Standard Constructed December 3–5, 2027

World Championship 33 at MagicCon: Amsterdam

But there's one more massive competitive event in 2027. Over the past year, we've seen thousands of players battle for a seat at the 2027 Magic Limited Championship, a thrilling event that will celebrate Limited Magic on a global stage. Now, we can finally share that the 2027 Magic Limited Championship will take place on June 18–20, 2027, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

If you want a chance to compete in Minneapolis, you can still qualify! There are plenty of ways to earn an invitation to this event, including tabletop Limited Championship Qualifiers and events on MTG Arena. Check out this article for more details and brush up on your Limited skills!

While watching the Pro Tour live is certainly fun, you can also enjoy all the action from the comfort of your own home. We'll cover every Pro Tour, the Magic Limited Championship, and the World Championship 33 live on twitch.tv/magic and the Play MTG YouTube channel, with written coverage right on Magic.gg. No matter how you follow the games, you can cheer on your favorite players as they vie for the trophy.

More MagicCons. More Magic. We'll share more details about all these events in the future, including how you can get badges for 2027's MagicCons! And if you (like us) can't wait until next year to join the fun, badges for MagicCon: Atlanta are on sale now!

For more information on future Magic events, check out mtgfestivals.com for the latest information on the greatest gatherings in the Multiverse. We'll see you soon!