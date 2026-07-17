There's nothing quite like Magic: The Gathering. We've got the best fans in the world, and they love to gather for the greatest game in the world. That's why we're declaring 2027 as the Year of the Gathering, where we'll give you plenty of places to gather, ways to gather, and most importantly, reasons to gather and celebrate the releases you love. Today is all about next year's trips into the Magic Multiverse, where we're making long-awaited returns to worlds you love and taking you to all-new corners of our Multiverse.

First, 2027 will feature three Magic Multiverse sets and three Universes Beyond sets, alternating between the two. This is the balance we're looking for after the transition year that was 2026. We know how much players love the Magic Multiverse—and so do we! How can you not love a place where a rebellious pyromancer can team up with a leonin warrior to put a stop to a mind-mage's hubris? (Can you tell we're excited for Reality Fracture?)

And the Magic Multiverse sets for next year are truly something special. These are releases you'll want to celebrate, and we cannot wait to introduce you to new worlds and welcome you back to old favorites.

Speaking of how we plan to celebrate those sets, Magic is going even more global with four MagicCons in 2027, including our first MagicCon in Japan! That means more chances to meet up with your fellow Magic fans, collect signatures, and experience the bafflingly chaotic fun that is drafting Mystery Booster Commander Edition (which we'll share more about at Gen Con).

But we've stalled for long enough. We know what you're especially interested in. Where are we headed next year? Our first set of the year will take us to a brand-new plane, one that players have asked about for years. It's time to dive into …

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm

(February 5, 2027)

An endless ocean. Vast cities beneath the waves. Gods that command the currents as they swim alongside their followers. This is Nauctis, a plane rich with brine and opportunities for adventure. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm is our debut to Magic's take on an undersea realm filled with all manner of aquatic creatures. Journey beneath the seafoam, where you'll meet the denizens of Nauctis, including merfolk, seals, homarids, and a few daring humans.

As tensions bubble between two warring kingdoms, a group of unlikely heroes must rise to the occasion—or their home will be swallowed up by the abyssal depths of the ocean. Adventures await under the water, and players will come face to face with fearsome creatures that dwell far, far from the surface.

Discover what lies under the water when Nauctis: The Sunken Realm releases on February 5, 2027! We'll share more details about our fishy friends and foes in the future.

Kamigawa: Titanbreach

(June 4, 2027)

When an Omenpath opens above the neon-lit skies of Towashi, a huge mass of Ikoria crashes through, unleashing mayhem! The people of Kamigawa must band together to stop the monsters of Ikoria that threaten to stomp, scorch, and shatter their home! Kamigawa: Titanbreach is a clash between two iconic Magic planes, and with two worlds as massive as these, our designers knew they had to go big. Everything about this set is bombastic, from the visual design of the monsters to the mechanics you'll wield against them. It's Magic on a scale you've never seen before.

Return to Kamigawa and harness the power of next-generation mechs that can match the might of any titan. The Kamigawans will need all the help they can get, because the behemoths of Ikoria may be the greatest threat this plane has ever seen. And if you'd rather be the monster than fight them, you can harness your favorite creatures from Ikoria in the battle for the city. Suit up, get ready to rumble, and witness a battle on a scale you've never seen before.

Face the incursion head on when Kamigawa: Titanbreach releases on June 4, 2027. More monsters and details will emerge in the future. Until then, alert your local Futurist chapter if you see a cat-nightmare-beast hybrid on the loose.

Zhalfir

(October 1, 2027)

The kingdom of Zhalfir has reentered the Multiverse as its own plane! Zhalfir will showcase its namesake like never before, lush with vibrant magic and rooted in its storied past, as its people find their place in the Multiverse. Teferi Akosa will also be making his return to Zhalfir, giving a new generation of players the chance to meet Magic's master of chronomancy.

Immerse yourself in the beauty of Zhalfir and harness innovative new forms of magic. The minds behind this plane have crafted some especially mind-bending cards, each embracing the unique visual design of Magic's take on the afrofantasy genre. And because Zhalfir is so closely tied to an era of Magic that many players hold dear, we're honoring its legacy in every aspect of the set. This is Magic: The Gathering as you remember it, crafted with the love and care of our contemporary design philosophy.

Join us for a celebration of Magic's innovation when Zhalfir releases on October 1, 2027. We're keeping the details in a time bubble for now, but we'll share more about the set in the future.

Our Next Steps in the Multiverse

Our adventures on Nauctis, Kamigawa, and Zhalfir are just a sample of what we have planned for Magic. We're excited to share our love of Magic, its characters, worlds, and lore, throughout 2027. But for now, we're setting our sights on Reality Fracture and the Echoverse, where you'll see familiar—and not-so-familiar—versions of your favorite Magic characters.

We'll share more details about all of these sets in the future, so keep an eye on DailyMTG and our social channels. And if you want to see the latest reveals in person, join us at one of our upcoming MagicCons! They're the perfect place to celebrate the stories and sets you love with your fellow Magic players.

Thank you for joining us for this journey across the Multiverse. We'll see you on the other side of the Omenpaths!