Welcome to Starfleet! As part of your training for Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™, we're releasing five Welcome Decks that are designed to launch new players into the world of Star Trek. Welcome Decks have everything you need to start learning, playing, and loving Magic.

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Deck contains the following:

1 Monocolor deck (40 cards) There are five different 40-card monocolor decks Welcome Decks include cards from: Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (TRK) Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander (TRC) 1 Reference card 1 Deck box



You can see the full decklists for each Welcome Deck right here and browse the individual cards in the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Card Image Gallery.

What Are Welcome Decks?

Welcome Decks offer simple, flavorful, and a perfectly logical start to your Magic journey. You'll learn the fundamentals of Magic—attacking, blocking, casting spells—through the lens of Star Trek. These decks will teach you more than just the rules of the game. They also showcase the "color pie" of Magic. Each of Magic's five colors has a philosophy that's associated with it.

0193_MTGTRK_WelcNew: Picard, Steadfast Captain 0140_MTGTRK_BegBxNew: Will Riker, Assuming Command

For example, the color white in Magic is tied to community and cooperation. Captain Picard fits those qualities perfectly! His card in the white Welcome Deck, Picard, Steadfast Captain, leads by example and makes your other creatures stronger. Very good, mon capitaine!

0198_MTGTRK_WelcNew: Kirk, Enterprising Captain 0165_MTGTRK_BegBxNew: Kruge, Genesis Seeker

The color red in Magic, meanwhile, is more aggressive. Red cards often depict anger, passion, and raw ferocity. Star Trek fans will instantly recognize those as qualities of the Klingon, and the red Welcome Deck is full of powerful Klingon creatures that are suited for rushing down your opponents. Kirk, Enterprising Captain shows the zeal of red in Magic, as he is steadfastly devoted to his goals and mission—sometimes to a fault.

Playing with these Welcome Decks will teach you everything you need to know about Magic, and if you know Star Trek, you'll get even more out of the experience! With tons of deep-cut references and recognizable moments, each card captures a sliver of the wide world of Star Trek.

Where Can I Find Welcome Decks?

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Decks will be available at participating Wizards Play Network (WPN) game stores in the future. These decks are designed to be a teaching tool, so talk to your local game store about how you or a friend can learn to play Magic with these decks.

We're bringing Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Decks to events across the quadrant! Attendees at ST:LV, a massive Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, can learn to play Magic with their favorite Star Trek characters. For information on future events where you can find these Welcome Decks, keep an eye on DailyMTG.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Emergency Medical Hologram 2 Starfleet Crew Malfunctioning Holodeck Worf, Chief Tactical Officer Operations Officer DOT-7 Repair Squad Tactical Officer Shuttle Ace Picard, Steadfast Captain Evasive Maneuvers Free Borg Revolutionaries Command Decision Shuttle Crew Will Riker, Assuming Command Picard, Leading by Example Saavik, Stoic Student Set Phasers to . . . 70,000 Light-Years from Home Federation Field Medic Shields Up! Sickbay Orderly Head of Security 17 Plains

Federation Probe 2 Cloistered Telepath Disruptor Pistol 2 Exocomp 2 Kolinahr Priest 2 Marooned Spock, Logical Choice 2 Guidance Failure Humpback Whales Dominion Saboteur V'Ger, the Intruder 2 La Forge, Perceptive Engineer Trelane, Squire of Gothos Pelia, Immortal Innovator T'Pol, Vulcan Representative Cryogenic Stasis Refute 17 Island

2 Relentless Drednok Battle-Scarred Survivalist 2 Automated Warfare System 2 Assault Drone He's Dead, Jim Organic Avulsion Unit A Good Day to Die Hive Mind Coprocessor Cybernetic Specialist Borg Queen, Perfection Manifest Last Gasp Rogue Artificial Intelligence Collective Drone Bat'leth Cha'DIch Investigator Bio-Asset Allocator Badgey, Malicious Glitch Resistance Is Futile Eject the Warp Core Ceti Eel 17 Swamp

2 Defense Force Aggressor 2 Planetary Patrol 2 Cantankerous Captain Direct Hit Captain's Tutelage Khaaaaaaaaaaaannn! Reckless Impulse Kirk, Enterprising Captain La'An Noonien-Singh, Security Perils of the Past 2 Warship Flight Crew Silicate Surveyor Horta Kruge, Genesis Seeker Klingon Strike Force Gin'tak Charge Run Amok Mek'leth Berserker Munitions Enthusiast Plasma Cascade 16 Mountain

Moopsy 2 Talarian Hook Spider 2 Xindi Surveyors 2 Common Goal Support Mission 2 Gorn Captain Tenacious Tosk Gumato Dathon and Picard at El-Adrel First Contact Benjamin Sisko, Besieged Dominion Supervisor Cold-Blooded Crew Mugato Syndicate Liquidators 2 I'm a Doctor, Not a . . . Saurian Explorer Xenobotanist 17 Forest

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.