Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™ Welcome Decks
Welcome to Starfleet! As part of your training for Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™, we're releasing five Welcome Decks that are designed to launch new players into the world of Star Trek. Welcome Decks have everything you need to start learning, playing, and loving Magic.
(White)
(Blue)
(Black)
(Red)
(Green)
Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Deck contains the following:
- 1 Monocolor deck (40 cards)
- There are five different 40-card monocolor decks
- Welcome Decks include cards from:
- Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (TRK)
- Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander (TRC)
- 1 Reference card
- 1 Deck box
You can see the full decklists for each Welcome Deck right here and browse the individual cards in the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Card Image Gallery.
What Are Welcome Decks?
Welcome Decks offer simple, flavorful, and a perfectly logical start to your Magic journey. You'll learn the fundamentals of Magic—attacking, blocking, casting spells—through the lens of Star Trek. These decks will teach you more than just the rules of the game. They also showcase the "color pie" of Magic. Each of Magic's five colors has a philosophy that's associated with it.
For example, the color white in Magic is tied to community and cooperation. Captain Picard fits those qualities perfectly! His card in the white Welcome Deck, Picard, Steadfast Captain, leads by example and makes your other creatures stronger. Very good, mon capitaine!
The color red in Magic, meanwhile, is more aggressive. Red cards often depict anger, passion, and raw ferocity. Star Trek fans will instantly recognize those as qualities of the Klingon, and the red Welcome Deck is full of powerful Klingon creatures that are suited for rushing down your opponents. Kirk, Enterprising Captain shows the zeal of red in Magic, as he is steadfastly devoted to his goals and mission—sometimes to a fault.
Playing with these Welcome Decks will teach you everything you need to know about Magic, and if you know Star Trek, you'll get even more out of the experience! With tons of deep-cut references and recognizable moments, each card captures a sliver of the wide world of Star Trek.
Where Can I Find Welcome Decks?
Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Decks will be available at participating Wizards Play Network (WPN) game stores in the future. These decks are designed to be a teaching tool, so talk to your local game store about how you or a friend can learn to play Magic with these decks.
We're bringing Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Welcome Decks to events across the quadrant! Attendees at ST:LV, a massive Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, can learn to play Magic with their favorite Star Trek characters. For information on future events where you can find these Welcome Decks, keep an eye on DailyMTG.
Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.