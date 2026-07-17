Reality itself is coming undone. Jace Beleren has turned his vision of a perfected Multiverse into a reality—his reality. The Echoverse: a world free of Nicol Bolas, the Eldrazi, and Phyrexia. As Jace's creation takes shape and threatens to overtake the Multiverse we know, his former allies must face him head-on. Welcome to Reality Fracture, where Jace's solution is everyone's problem.

Reality Fracture will take you into the Echoverse for the epic conclusion of the latest arc of Magic Story, where you can confront Jace's twisted world or join him as a student of Hexhaven. Jace has taken on a new identity as the Theorist, presiding over the Echoverse as the all-seeing architect of its reality. But the Multiverse—and especially Chandra Nalaar—won't go down without a fight.

Discover what lies at the heart of the Echoverse when Reality Fracture releases worldwide on October 2, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Reality Fracture Details

FRA Expansion Symbol FRC Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Reality Fracture Set Code: FRA

Reality Fracture Commander Set Code: FRC

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Set Legality:

Reality Fracture (FRA) is legal in all formats.

(FRA) is legal in all formats. Reality Fracture Commander (FRC) and Special Guests (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Commander (FRC) and (SPG) are Commander-, Legacy-, and Vintage-legal sets, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Reality Fracture Play Boosters contain cards from FRA and SPG. These cards are playable in Reality Fracture Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Reality Fracture

Card Image Gallery: Reality Fracture

MSRPs for Reality Fracture will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $5.49

Collector Booster: $26.99

Multiverse Reforged Commander Deck: $49.99

Foundations Commander Deck: $29.99

Commander Deck: $29.99 Bundle: $57.99

Secret Lair Bundle: $89.99

Bundle: $89.99 Draft Night: $89.99

Important Dates:

Prerelease Events : September 25–October 1, 2026

: September 25–October 1, 2026 MTG Arena Release Date : September 29

: September 29 Tabletop Release : October 2

: October 2 Commander Party, Round 1 : October 9–15

: October 9–15 Magic Presents: Reality Echoes : October 16–November 5

: October 16–November 5 Commander Party, Round 2 : October 23–29

: October 23–29 Magic Spotlight: Fracture in Hartford, Connecticut: October 23–25

in Hartford, Connecticut: October 23–25 Magic Presents: All Leylines' Eve : October 30–November 5

: October 30–November 5 Magic Spotlight: Fracture in Beijing, China: October 31–November 1

What Is Reality Fracture?

0043_MTGFRA_MainUP: The Theorist, Jace Beleren 0078_MTGFRA_MainUP: Craterclaw Colossus

It's a collision of Multiverses, the conclusion to years of storytelling, and the culmination of years of Magic history, both in-universe and outside of it. Here, you'll encounter twisted versions of the characters and cards you love, transformed into something new, something that better suits Jace's vision.

0200_MTGFRA_MainPair: Liliana the Faultless 0231_MTGFRA_MainPair: Liliana the Repentant

But you'll also see the Multiverse you know with echoed pairs. Every Reality Fracture Play Booster and Collector Booster contains an echoed pair. One card represents our Multiverse and the other represents the Echoverse. Each echoed pair (with one exception) depicts the same character, showing you how their life could have gone in Jace's reality.

0237_MTGFRA_MainPair: Tinybones, Pocket Nuisance 0266_MTGFRA_MainPair: Titanbones, Towering Heart

You'll find echoed pairs of planeswalkers, legendary creatures, and a few other surprises. We'll showcase more echoed pairs closer to the set's debut. For now, we look forward to reading your theories about which characters you expect to see in the Echoverse.

Reality Fracture releases on October 2, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

The Booster Fun of Reality Fracture

Jace has come a long way from Vryn, spreading his influence across the entirety of this set and its narrative. Each Booster Fun treatment in Reality Fracture puts you in Beleren's boots, letting you customize your decks with twisted versions of your favorite Reality Fracture cards. Let's see what the Theorist has in store!

Serialized Headliner: Bloodline Recollector

0402_MTGFRA_Headline: Bloodline Recollector

In the Echoverse, Hexhaven sculpts the most promising mages into cadets for Jace's cause. One of those students is the set's headliner card: a serialized double rainbow foil version Bloodline Recollector in the throwback full-art frame. Bloodline Recollector, in both aesthetics and mechanics, is a warped version of Secrets of Strixhaven's headliner card. In true mono-black fashion, this card trades your life for card advantage. So, so much card advantage.

This version of Bloodline Recollector appears only in Reality Fracture Collector Boosters. There are 500 serialized versions of Bloodline Recollector that can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. Serialized cards are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

Shattered Mirror Cards

0321_MTGFRA_BknMrrr: Enlightened Confidant 0329_MTGFRA_BknMrrr: Stingcaster Mage

We're shattering colors (but not the color pie) with alternate-reality versions of famous Magic cards. Shattered mirror cards embrace the new and old, showcasing the card's inspiration alongside its Echoverse counterpart. Take Stingcaster Mage, which shows a Stingerquill student shattering the reality of a wizard from Innistrad.

0449_MTGFRA_BknMrrE: Enlightened Confidant 0457_MTGFRA_BknMrrE: Stingcaster Mage

Fracturing reality has consequences, and one of those consequences is a stunning new foil treatment. Facet foil shattered mirror cards have a shimmering treatment that makes the shards of broken reality truly stand out. Breaking the Multiverse has never looked this good.

There are 13 shattered mirror cards in Reality Fracture. Non-foil shattered mirror cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Facet foil shattered mirror cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Borderless Echoed Pairs Cards

0297_MTGFRA_BdlsDipt: Chandra, Chill of Compliance 0309_MTGFRA_BdlsDipt: Chandra, Torch of Defiance

The Echoverse is coming face to face with our Multiverse—or should we say card to card? Borderless echoed pairs cards feature stunning artwork that spans two cards, depicting a clash between realities. Here, Chandra's fire magic clashes against her chilly counterpart's ice spells. Who will come out on top? You'll have to read the story to find out.

There are 30 borderless echoed pairs cards in Reality Fracture, consisting of 15 different echoed pairs. Non-foil and traditional foil borderless echoed pairs cards are available in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Braintwister Series Cards

0363_MTGFRA_BdlsMnd: The Theorist, Jace Beleren

Can you feel that? Your mind twisting, unspooling at the very concept of Jace's twisted reality? Borderless braintwister series cards bring the unreality of the Echoverse to some of the set's most mind-boggling cards, including The Theorist, Jace Beleren. Wheels within wheels, Jaces within Jaces.

There are 23 braintwister series cards in Reality Fracture. Non-foil and traditional foil braintwister series cards are available in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Japan Showcase Cards

0405_MTGFRA_JpnShow: The Theorist, Jace Beleren 0415_MTGFRA_JpnShowE: The Theorist, Jace Beleren

The battle for the fate of the Multiverse gets an extra twist with Japan Showcase cards. Our Japanese Booster Fun team reimagined 10 cards from Reality Fracture with artwork inspired by Japanese hobby shops, complete with a special card frame! And once again, Jace is stepping into the spotlight with this Booster Fun treatment.

Traditional foil and fracture foil Japan Showcase cards appear only in Collector Boosters. In Japanese Collector Boosters, Japan Showcase cards will always be in Japanese. In non-Japanese Collector Boosters, Japan Showcase cards will always be in English.

Secret Lair Bundle Promo Cards

Reality Fracture

Secret Lair Bundle

Jace got a makeover for Reality Fracture (check out that cloak!) and so did our special bundles! Secret Lair Bundles are a mind-bending collection of everything you love about a set, infused with the wild visuals of Secret Lair. Each Secret Lair Bundle includes 2 Collector Boosters, 6 Play Boosters, a set of traditional foil basic lands, and 2 of 10 traditional foil Secret Lair Bundle promo cards.

0439_MTGFRA_SLBunFRA: Enlightened Confidant 0443_MTGFRA_SLBunFRA: The Theorist, Jace Beleren 0446_MTGFRA_SLBunFRA: Craterclaw Colossus

For Reality Fracture, we reimagined 10 cards from the main set and gave them a new look, as if they were pulled straight from Jace's wild visions of a reforged reality.

Secret Lair Bundles will be available at your local game store, online retailers like TCGplayer and Amazon, and the Secret Lair storefront. We plan to release Secret Lair Bundles with each of our Magic Multiverse sets going forward, including the recently announced Nauctis: The Sunken Realm.

Reality Fracture Play Promo Cards

Head to your local game store for special Reality Fracture-themed events, where ripping apart the Multiverse has never been so fun! At Reality Fracture Commander events, you'll receive a retro frame Crystal Ball promo card with art by Ron Spencer. The winner of each Reality Fracture Standard Showdown event will receive a traditional foil, retro frame Tragic Trajectory promo card with art by Ovidio Cartagena. Reality Fracture's Store Championship promos do something very special: they retell the story leading up to this climactic set! We're keeping these cards a secret for now (Jace hates when you spoil his plans), but we'll reveal them when the time is right. These promo cards will be available while supplies last.

Clear your schedule for these Reality Fracture events—because the Theorist demands it. Contact your local game store for more details on their events. And if you're looking to take your skills beyond your local game store, check out Magic Spotlight: Fracture, where you can earn special promo cards and an invitation to the Pro Tour. To stay up to date on everything in the Echoverse, follow Play Magic and keep an eye out for future event announcements!

Reality Fracture Product Details

Play Boosters

Reality Fracture

Play Booster Box

Each Reality Fracture Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters. Each Play Booster contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 5–6 Common cards 1 Uncommon card 1 Common or uncommon card 3 Echoed pair cards Includes 2 cards from the same pair 1 Rare or mythic rare card 1 Traditional foil card

cards 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Reality Fracture

Collector Booster Box

Each Reality Fracture Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 4 Traditional foil common cards 2 Traditional foil uncommon cards 3 Traditional foil uncommon echoed pair cards 1 Traditional foil basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare FRA or FRC Booster Fun card 2 Non-foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun cards 1 Foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun card

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Deck

Multiverse Reforged

Commander Deck

Shape reality to your whims with this four-color Commander deck featuring Jace himself at the helm. Each Multiverse Reforged Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 1 Traditional foil featured commander with borderless art 98 Non-foil cards, including 16 new-to- Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Foundations Commander Decks

Calling All Angels

Foundations Commander Deck Keen Engineering

Foundations Commander Deck Wretched Ranks

Foundations Commander Deck Reign of Dragons

Foundations Commander Deck Tramplesaurus Rex

Foundations Commander Deck

Learn to play Magic's most popular format with Foundations Commander decks! These decks are designed to introduce new players to some of Commander's most popular strategies. Each Foundations Commander deck contains the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Bundle

Reality Fracture

Bundle

Each Reality Fracture Bundle contains the following:

9 Reality Fracture Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card

30 Basic lands 15 Traditional foil basic lands 15 Non-foil basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Spindown die

1 Card-storage box

Secret Lair Bundles

Reality Fracture

Secret Lair Bundle

Shatter the Multiverse and convention with the all-new Secret Lair Bundle! Each Reality Fracture Secret Lair Bundle contains the following:

6 Reality Fracture Play Boosters

Play Boosters 2 Reality Fracture Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters 2 Traditional foil Secret Lair Bundle promo cards

Bundle promo cards 20 Traditional foil basic lands

1 Spindown die

1 Card-storage box

Draft Night

Reality Fracture

Draft Night

Each Reality Fracture Draft Night contains the following:

12 Reality Fracture Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Reality Fracture Collector Booster

Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Prerelease Packs

Reality Fracture

Prerelease Pack

Each Reality Fracture Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Reality Fracture Play Boosters

Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

Confront the Theorist This October

Jace Beleren is hard at work, plotting to bring his reimagined reality to life. We'll see more of his machinations when the story of Reality Fracture begins this fall. For now, check out all the recently revealed cards in the Reality Fracture Card Image Gallery. If you're curious about where we're headed after this event, we also shared our full lineup of 2027 Magic Multiverse sets.

Reality Fracture releases on October 2, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.