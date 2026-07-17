Before the turn ends, we've got spells to cast. Especially spooky spells, in fact, because we're preparing for All Leylines' Eve! You can join the fun at your local game store from October 30 to November 5, 2026, at Magic Presents: All Leylines' Eve!

Magic Presents: All Leylines' Eve is a special celebration where participating WPN game stores will host booster drafts using a variety of boosters from their inventory. The exact boosters used will depend on your store, so expect the unexpected. Players will draft using these boosters and construct a 40-card deck as usual.

Then the real fun begins. Players will begin each game with a copy of Leyline of Anticipation on the battlefield, represented by a traditional foil Leyline of Anticipation promo card with art by Alexandr Leskinen that's available while supplies last. That means everyone can cast spells as though they had flash. Not only could the cards you draft be anything, but your opponent could play anything at any time! At the end of the event, participants will take home their Leyline of Anticipation promo card as a flashy keepsake from the event.

Magic Presents: All Leylines' Eve hits the stack and your local game store from October 30 to November 5, 2026. Contact your local game store for more information on how you can register for this event.